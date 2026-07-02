Carlos Estevez Receives Injection, Shut Down the Rest of the Week
Carlos Estevez (shoulder) suffered a setback with his shoulder after throwing a bullpen session on June 27. He received an injection on Wednesday and will be shut down for the rest of the week before being re-evaluated, according to MLB.com. Estevez initially went on the 15-day injured list on April 1 with a left-foot contusion, but he suffered a right rotator-cuff strain while rehabbing and was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 15. The 33-year-old veteran Dominican hurler only made one appearance this year for the Royals before getting injured, and he allowed six earned runs in just one-third of an inning. Estevez had a career- and league-high 42 saves in his first season with the Royals in 2025, but in addition to his injuries this year, his velocity was noticeably down in spring training. He easily has the most closing experience of anyone in KC's bullpen, but it could be a choppy ride for fantasy managers who are stashing him whenever he returns in the second half of 2026. Estevez is rostered in only 39% of Yahoo leagues now.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com