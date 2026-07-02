Munetaka Murakami "Day-to-Day," No Timetable for a Rehab Assignment
Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) is on the road trip with the team and is considered "day-to-day," but there is no timetable for him to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, according to manager Will Venable. Murakami landed on the 10-day injured list on May 30 with a strained right hamstring, and with no rehab assignment on the horizon, fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect him to return before the mid-July All-Star break. He's making progress, though, with Venable saying last week that Murakami was sprinting around "85 percent" intensity. In his first year in the States, the 26-year-old left-handed slugger has been a major value for fantasy managers, clubbing 20 home runs, driving in 41 runs, and scoring 43 bases in 200 at-bats while slashing .240/.378/.560 with a .938 OPS. Until he's able to return, Jacob Gonzalez should continue to see most of the playing time at first base for the Pale Hose.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com