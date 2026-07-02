James Tibbs III Remains a Priority Stash Despite Unclear Path to the Majors
James Tibbs III has done plenty to earn a promotion at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old is batting .289/.413/.571 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, 70 runs, and three stolen bases across 301 at-bats. His power has held up over a full first half, while the strong on-base percentage gives him more fantasy appeal than a one-dimensional slugger. The problem is finding him regular at-bats in Los Angeles. RotoBaller ranks Tibbs 13th among its current redraft prospect stashes and now projects an August arrival so that managers may need patience. His Yahoo roster rate is 5%, making him widely available in leagues. Tibbs is worth stashing in leagues with an NA spot or deep-league formats, especially those using five outfielders. Shallower mixed leagues can wait for a clearer path to promotion.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller