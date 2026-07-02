Joe Mack's Back-to-Back Homers Spark Deep-League Waiver Appeal?
Joe Mack has homered in back-to-back games, following a two-run shot on Tuesday, with a pinch-hit inside-the-park homer against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. The two-game burst gives him six homers in 133 at-bats. Mack is slashing .256/.313/.429 with 22 RBI and 22 runs, and five of those long balls came during a strong June. Liam Hicks returned from the injured list Wednesday, but Mack is still expected to handle most of the work behind the plate, especially against right-handed pitching, where he is slashing .260/.325/.442 vs. righties in 114 plate appearances. Hicks will also see time at first base and designated hitter, while Brian Navarreto serves as the third catcher. Mack is not listed among RotoBaller's current Week 14 catcher pickups, so he should not be treated as a priority in standard one-catcher leagues. Yahoo currently puts him at a 4% roster rate, making him a sensible add in two-catcher formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller