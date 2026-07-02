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Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026

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Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Injury News

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football tight end rankings for redraft leagues. Top-accuracy TE tiered rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you usually have trouble identifying the best late-round tight end options in fantasy drafts, you're not alone. The TE spot is always tricky to navigate, but we're here to help with our updated fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026.

Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football TE rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, George Kittle, and more stand among the top TEs.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Position
1 1 Brock Bowers TE
2 2 Trey McBride TE
3 3 Colston Loveland TE
4 4 Tyler Warren TE
4 5 Tucker Kraft TE
5 6 Mark Andrews TE
5 7 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
5 8 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
5 9 Sam LaPorta TE
6 10 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 11 Travis Kelce TE
7 12 Isaiah Likely TE
7 13 Jake Ferguson TE
7 14 Oronde Gadsden II TE
7 15 George Kittle TE
7 16 Dallas Goedert TE
7 17 Kenyon Sadiq TE
8 18 Hunter Henry TE
8 19 Brenton Strange TE
8 20 Chig Okonkwo TE
8 21 Juwan Johnson TE
9 22 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 23 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 24 Dalton Schultz TE
9 25 Terrance Ferguson TE
9 26 Gunnar Helm TE
9 27 AJ Barner TE
9 28 Mike Gesicki TE
10 29 Cade Otton TE
10 30 Greg Dulcich TE
10 31 Colby Parkinson TE
10 32 Theo Johnson TE
10 33 David Njoku TE
11 34 Darnell Washington TE
11 35 Evan Engram TE
11 36 Michael Mayer TE
11 37 Eli Stowers TE
11 38 Dawson Knox TE
11 39 Mason Taylor TE
11 40 Elijah Arroyo TE
12 41 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
12 42 Noah Gray TE
12 43 Cole Kmet TE
12 44 Tyler Higbee TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Outlooks

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a record-setting rookie year with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns with quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the football. Last year was a disappointment, though, with Geno Smith running the offense and Bowers missing time with injuries. However, his catch rate stayed steady at 74% in both of his seasons, and his yards per reception went from only 10.7 to 10.6.

The former 13th overall pick out of the University of Georgia was targeted slightly less last year, but with new head coach Klint Kubiak coming to town, Bowers' target rate should rise in Year 3. ESPN's Ben Solak suggests that Bowers will be a candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year. A TE has never won the award in NFL history, with Travis Kelce coming the closest in 2020.

Not only does Bowers have elite pass-catching talent at the position with a bigger role in the offense expected in 2026, but the QB play in Vegas should be better between veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza. There's a reason RotoBaller has Bowers ranked as the top fantasy TE for the upcoming season, even after a disappointing sophomore showing.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) missed organized team activities and minicamp after having hernia surgery that stemmed from an injury in college, but the Jets said they were aware of it during the pre-draft process earlier this year. Sadiq is expected to be ready for training camp this summer, although he'll be a bit behind, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich envisions the University of Oregon product as a mismatch because of his speed and explosiveness, so he should have a role in his first year in the NFL alongside second-year TE Mason Taylor.

The 16th overall pick in this year's NFL draft is an athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds and will be a popular selection in rookie-only dynasty/keeper leagues, but fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to temper expectations a bit in an offense with veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the charge. At RotoBaller, Sadiq is ranked as the No. 17 fantasy TE. There's obvious pass-catching upside due to his athleticism, but there are plenty of questions as to how involved he'll be every week.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

While much of the Philadelphia Eagles offense struggled through inconsistency in the 2025 season, tight end Dallas Goedert scored a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns en route to a TE4 finish, more than doubling his previous high from 2019. While he still figures to be a major part of the team's new-look unit, touchdown regression is almost certain to lower his ceiling, and a reworked depth chart has the potential to chip away at what's been a relatively safe fantasy floor for most of his career.

While the most notable change to the Eagles' offense is the loss of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, the team added Hollywood Brown through free agency, traded for Dontayvion Wicks, and spent first and second-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on Makai Lemon and tight end Eli Stowers. How the distribution of targets now shakes out behind incumbent DeVonta Smith is somewhat up in the air under first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Mannion is the Eagles' fifth coordinator in as many seasons, but under head coach Nick Sirianni, the team has ranked no higher than 26th by passing percentage. With a potentially lower target share in another low-volume offense, Goedert may not see weekly fantasy viability in 2026, and as such, he is RotoBaller's TE16.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, George Kittle:

Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner

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