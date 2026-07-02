RotoBaller's updated fantasy football tight end rankings for redraft leagues. Top-accuracy TE tiered rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
If you usually have trouble identifying the best late-round tight end options in fantasy drafts, you're not alone. The TE spot is always tricky to navigate, but we're here to help with our updated fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football TE rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, George Kittle, and more stand among the top TEs.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|3
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|4
|4
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|4
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|6
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|5
|7
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|5
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|5
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|6
|11
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|12
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|13
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|7
|14
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|7
|15
|George Kittle
|TE
|7
|16
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|17
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|8
|18
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|19
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|20
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|8
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|22
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|25
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|9
|26
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|9
|27
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|10
|29
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|30
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|10
|32
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|10
|33
|David Njoku
|TE
|11
|34
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|11
|35
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|36
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|37
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|11
|38
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|39
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|40
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|12
|41
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|12
|42
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|43
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|44
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Outlooks
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a record-setting rookie year with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns with quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the football. Last year was a disappointment, though, with Geno Smith running the offense and Bowers missing time with injuries. However, his catch rate stayed steady at 74% in both of his seasons, and his yards per reception went from only 10.7 to 10.6.
The former 13th overall pick out of the University of Georgia was targeted slightly less last year, but with new head coach Klint Kubiak coming to town, Bowers' target rate should rise in Year 3. ESPN's Ben Solak suggests that Bowers will be a candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year. A TE has never won the award in NFL history, with Travis Kelce coming the closest in 2020.
Not only does Bowers have elite pass-catching talent at the position with a bigger role in the offense expected in 2026, but the QB play in Vegas should be better between veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza. There's a reason RotoBaller has Bowers ranked as the top fantasy TE for the upcoming season, even after a disappointing sophomore showing.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) missed organized team activities and minicamp after having hernia surgery that stemmed from an injury in college, but the Jets said they were aware of it during the pre-draft process earlier this year. Sadiq is expected to be ready for training camp this summer, although he'll be a bit behind, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich envisions the University of Oregon product as a mismatch because of his speed and explosiveness, so he should have a role in his first year in the NFL alongside second-year TE Mason Taylor.
The 16th overall pick in this year's NFL draft is an athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds and will be a popular selection in rookie-only dynasty/keeper leagues, but fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to temper expectations a bit in an offense with veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the charge. At RotoBaller, Sadiq is ranked as the No. 17 fantasy TE. There's obvious pass-catching upside due to his athleticism, but there are plenty of questions as to how involved he'll be every week.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
While much of the Philadelphia Eagles offense struggled through inconsistency in the 2025 season, tight end Dallas Goedert scored a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns en route to a TE4 finish, more than doubling his previous high from 2019. While he still figures to be a major part of the team's new-look unit, touchdown regression is almost certain to lower his ceiling, and a reworked depth chart has the potential to chip away at what's been a relatively safe fantasy floor for most of his career.
While the most notable change to the Eagles' offense is the loss of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, the team added Hollywood Brown through free agency, traded for Dontayvion Wicks, and spent first and second-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on Makai Lemon and tight end Eli Stowers. How the distribution of targets now shakes out behind incumbent DeVonta Smith is somewhat up in the air under first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.
Mannion is the Eagles' fifth coordinator in as many seasons, but under head coach Nick Sirianni, the team has ranked no higher than 26th by passing percentage. With a potentially lower target share in another low-volume offense, Goedert may not see weekly fantasy viability in 2026, and as such, he is RotoBaller's TE16.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, George Kittle:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.