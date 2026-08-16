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6 League-Winning Fantasy Football Upside Stacks: Low-Risk Draft Picks

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Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Brett breaks down six sneaky fantasy football team stacks with high upside and low downside for 2026 leagues. His top fantasy football stacks for 2026 include the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and more.

In This Article hide
Top Fantasy Football Upside Stacks with Low Risk
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

When it comes to success in most things, risk-taking seems to play a huge role. This is not to say that taking risks directly leads to success. A more accurate description of the correlation is that without taking risks, the chance of success is much lower. While not all risk-takers succeed, most people who succeed in business, sports, or life have taken substantial risks. I’ll stop boring you with the logic, but the bottom line is that taking risks, especially in fantasy football, is essential to winning because it increases your potential ceiling.

Ok, phew, we got that out of the way so we can get to the heart of the article: stacking. Stacking is one of the best ways to take risks and is featured in over 50% of winning fantasy teams in high-stakes leagues. I’m going to be transparent with you; I love a good stack. But not all stacking strategies are the same, and I’m here to give you some strategy on how to increase your upside risk while actually minimizing your downside risk. When people think of stacks, they often cite the most desirable and sexy ones like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers, and Drake Maye and A.J. Brown. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love all of these combos. But because of the high draft capital of both, or at least one, of these stacks, there is substantial downside risk. There is another way…

I’m not suggesting that I am the only one to suggest the Low Downside Stack, but I am a massive believer and try to address it before every season’s draft. So, what is the Low Downside Stack? It is a stack with two or more players with middle- to low-draft capital. Ideally, at most one player would have middle-level draft capital, with the rest having low draft capital. One of the best ways to identify Low Downside Stacks is to look at teams that could make a large offensive leap. New coaching, young players, and a top defense from 2025. Why a top Defense from last year? Because the number of teams that repeat as a top defense is surprisingly low, and when defenses are on the down slope, the respective offenses need to score more points! Below are my favorite stacks for 2026. Go ahead and take two, three, or even four players, because if that team hits, you will reap the increased upside without having to waste high draft capital.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Top Fantasy Football Upside Stacks with Low Risk

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward gets the second-year QB Boost (approximately six fantasy points) after one of the hardest schedules in 2025. The Titans brought in Brian Daboll as Offensive Coordinator, who has a particular affinity for developing quarterbacks. They brought in Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson and have two second-year talents in Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

They round off their WR room with the return of Calvin Ridley, who has the talent if he can stay healthy to have an impact. They also added veterans Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson to the offensive line, which gave up 55 league-leading sacks to Ward last season.

Players I like to stack (2-4): Carnell Tate, Tony Pollard, Cam Ward, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley and Tyjae Spears

Ideal Low Downside Stack: Cam Ward, Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson, Tyjae Spears

Green Bay Packers

Here’s one of the top defenses from last year (fifth DVOA) that could take a step back. Even a modest step back should lead to more offense. Green Bay had a 46.8% success rate in the low red zone (16th) but only converted 12.8% of those plays into touchdowns (28th).

The WR room has been consolidated following the losses of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, providing a huge opportunity for Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden. Josh Jacobs should benefit from more offense and greater red-zone efficiency, and is currently being drafted as a potential value due to off-field issues.

Players I like to stack (2-4): Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden

Ideal Low Downside Stack: Jordan Love, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden

Jacksonville Jaguars

Another team that had a very strong defense last year (sixth DVOA). The key to this team’s Low Downside Stack value is Trevor Lawrence, who finished fifth in Half PPR and QB1 over the second half of the season. He is being drafted around QB12. Team that up with uncertainty around a talented WR room, and there’s a lot of opportunity for a cheap stack.

This is also Liam Coen’s second year with the team, with consistency in coaching and personnel. I truly don’t know which WR has the greatest boom opportunity between Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr., but I like taking whichever falls later. I also think Chris Rodriguez Jr. could look like a 2012 Detroit Lions’ Jamaal Williams with this offense.

Some people think Bhayshul Tuten is much more talented, but Rodriguez is a bruiser and looked fantastic in Week 11 before getting hurt, with 15 carries for 79 yards (5.3 per carry) + TD, and then TDs in five of Washington’s last seven games.

Players I like to stack (2-4): Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Trevor Lawrence, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Ideal Low Downside Stack: Brian Thomas Jr., Trevor Lawrence, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough and the possibility of him taking the second-year QB leap have people like me excited about the Saints. Shough averaged almost 20.0 PPG in Weeks 9-18 last year, and it wasn’t all check-downs; he had the ninth-highest deep throw rate.

The Saints are also entering their second year under Kellen Moore and have added some serious talent in Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson. Lastly, their offensive line should improve in terms of consistency with the additions of Kelvin Banks Jr. and David Edwards.

Players I like to stack (2-4): Jordyn Tyson, Tyler Shough, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara

Ideal Low Downside Stack: Jordyn Tyson, Tyler Shough, Devaughn Vele

Houston Texans

With the second-best defense in football last year, there is a good chance we see a dip. Any dip could mean more offensive production. We’ve been waiting for C.J. Stroud to return to rookie form, and if there ever was a year, it’s a year where we hopefully get a healthy Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Also, Second-year upside for Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and there are big additions to their offensive line with Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith, and Keylan Rutledge. Let’s not forget David Montgomery, who is a major upgrade to the RB room.

Players I like to stack: David Montgomery, Jayden Higgins, C.J. Stroud, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, Woody Marks

Ideal Low Downside Stack: David Montgomery, Jayden Higgins, C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has every opportunity to jump to superstar status in 2026. He has three receiver studs in Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland, and the return of what was a very solid run game (third in the NFL) with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. It will be the second year for Ben Johnson after he had a massive impact in year one.

Players I like to stack (2-4): Rome Odunze, Luther Burden (if he drops due to injury), Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai

Honorable Mentions and Summary

Before I give my last two cents on this strategy, I want to give honorable mentions to the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings, who all have a big opportunity to improve dramatically.

Here’s the bottom line when it comes to a Low Downside Stack Strategy: you must take risks to win fantasy, like drafting Christian McCaffrey last year coming off of an injury-plagued season. The best fantasy players and leagues increase this risk-taking with stacks.

Why not take a lot of this risk in the middle to later rounds, where the opportunity cost isn’t that high? Taking a Reed alone could work out, but won’t have nearly the impact if coupled with Love and the Packers go boom. Just…do…it!

Sincerely,

Brett Mitchell @BrettMitchellFB on X

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jayden Reed, Carnell Tate, Jordan Love, Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Christian Watson, Nico Collins, Tyler Shough, Chris Olave. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jayden Reed, Carnell Tate, Jordan Love, Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Christian Watson, Nico Collins, Tyler Shough, Chris Olave:

Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Trevor Lawrence
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Caleb Williams
Jayden Reed
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Reed
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Jaylen Warren
Jayden Reed
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Courtland Sutton
Jayden Reed
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Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
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Michael Wilson
Jayden Reed
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Justin Herbert
Jayden Reed
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Reed
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Blake Corum
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Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
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Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Reed
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Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
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Jaxson Dart
Jayden Reed
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Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
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Matthew Stafford
Jayden Reed
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
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Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
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Carnell Tate
Jayden Reed
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Jordyn Tyson
Jayden Reed
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Reed
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RJ Harvey
Jayden Reed
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Drake Maye
Jayden Reed
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Xavier Worthy
Jayden Reed
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Jalen Hurts
Jayden Reed
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jayden Reed
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Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
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Kyle Monangai
Jayden Reed
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Joe Burrow
Jayden Reed
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
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CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
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Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
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Drake London
Jayden Reed
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George Pickens
Jayden Reed
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
Jayden Reed
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Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
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Zay Flowers
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
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Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
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Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
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Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
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Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Carnell Tate
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Jayden Reed
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Bhayshul Tuten
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DK Metcalf
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Josh Downs
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Mike Evans
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
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CeeDee Lamb
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George Pickens
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Tee Higgins
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Jordan Love
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C.J. Stroud
Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
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Mike Evans
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Luther Burden III
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Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
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Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
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Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
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Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
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David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
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DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
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Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
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Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
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Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
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Bucky Irving
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Luther Burden III
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Christian Watson
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Zay Flowers
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Parker Washington
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Devonta Smith
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Jayden Daniels
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Josh Allen
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Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
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Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
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Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
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Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
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Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
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Tyler Warren
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Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
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Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
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Malik Nabers
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Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
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Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
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CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
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Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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George Pickens
Luther Burden III
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A.J. Brown
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
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Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Rome Odunze
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Carnell Tate
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Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
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Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
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Jalen Hurts
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Caleb Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
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Sam Laporta
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Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Addison
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Quinshon Judkins
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Dak Prescott
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Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
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Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
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Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
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DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
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Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
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Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
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Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
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J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
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Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
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Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
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DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
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Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
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David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
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Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
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Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
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Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
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CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
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Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
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Drake London
Rome Odunze
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George Pickens
Rome Odunze
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A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
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Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
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Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
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Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
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Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
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Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
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Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
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Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
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Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
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David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
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Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
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Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
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Mike Evans
Christian Watson
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Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
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Drake Maye
Christian Watson
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Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
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Jameson Williams
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Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
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Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
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Luther Burden III
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Tony Pollard
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Colston Loveland
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Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
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Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
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Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
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D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
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Davante Adams
Christian Watson
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Justin Herbert
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Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
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Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
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Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
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CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
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Drake London
Christian Watson
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George Pickens
Christian Watson
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A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
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Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
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Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
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Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
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Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
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Jordan Addison
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DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
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Josh Downs
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Nico Collins
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Chris Olave
Nico Collins
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Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
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Jeremiyah Love
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Chase Brown
Nico Collins
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Trey McBride
Nico Collins
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De'Von Achane
Nico Collins
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Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
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Drake London
Nico Collins
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Josh Allen
Nico Collins
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Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
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Devonta Smith
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