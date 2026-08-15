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Joey Pollizze's Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for 2026 - Ashton Jeanty, Malik Willis, Parker Washington, Christian McCaffrey

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Joey Pollizze's fantasy football bold predictions for 2026. His top fantasy football projections and calls, including for Christian McCaffrey, Ashton Jeanty, and more.

Every season, things happen that fantasy managers don't see coming. On this exact bold predictions list last year, we predicted that Christian McCaffrey would finish as the overall RB1, and Baker Mayfield wouldn't finish as a top-10 fantasy QB. We also got some things completely wrong, like predicting that Calvin Ridley would finish as a WR2 and that Justin Fields would finish as a QB1.

We will be running back another bold predictions article for this season. The five bold predictions featured below are considered long shots to happen, but each of these things could happen by the end of the 2026 campaign. These predictions are bold at the end of the day, so keep that in mind when reading through these.

Let's dive in and look at five bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Malik Willis Finishes As A QB1

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has a tall task in front of him. He will be the starting quarterback on a Dolphins team that lacks a true WR1. Willis will enter the season with Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, and Greg Dulcich as the primary pass catchers in the passing game. However, his lack of weapons won't stop him from finishing as a fantasy QB1 by the end of the season.

Willis' rushing upside alone will carry him throughout the year. The 27-year-old has made three total starts over the past two years. In those three starts, he ran 41 yards (Week 2, 2024), 73 yards and one touchdown (Week 3, 2024), and 60 yards and two touchdowns (Week 17, 2025). He also replaced an injured Jordan Love in last year's Week 16 contest against the Bears and ran for 44 yards while playing just over 60% of the team's snaps. 

In those four contests, Willis has averaged 54.5 rushing yards and 20.8 fantasy points per game. While it is only a four-game sample size, the new Dolphins signal-caller has the potential to finish as a QB1 due to his immense rushing upside. With Miami expected to trail in many games this season, that will mean more dropbacks, more passing attempts, and more scrambles.

Don't sleep on Willis because he has no pass catcher to throw to. He's a nice upside quarterback selection in the later rounds. The former third-round pick scored 31.5 fantasy points in his only start with the Packers last season.

 

Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton Finish As Top-4 RBs

There were a lot of fantasy managers who were disappointed with Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton last season. Jeanty was going late in the first round, but struggled with consistency throughout his rookie season. He only finished as the RB13 in half-PPR formats. As for Hampton, an ankle injury early in the year spoiled his first NFL season. He played in only nine games in 2025.

But things should be different for both running backs this year. Not only do both running backs post better numbers than a season ago, but both finish as top-4 running backs. Both Jeanty's and Hampton's situations have improved from last year, and there is a real chance that both running backs will explode in Year 2.

Jeanty has the opportunity in front of him to really emerge as an elite fantasy running back. He ranked as the RB1 in opportunity share, RB5 in juke rate, RB4 in evaded tackles, RB5 in dominator rating, and RB7 in targets last season. The Raiders then signed Tyler Linderbaum to a massive contract in free agency, and head coach Klint Kubiak comes over from Seattle after helping Kenneth Walker III win Super Bowl MVP.

Hampton's potential workhorse role should help him finish as a top-4 fantasy running back. Although he played only nine games last year, he was highly efficient in those contests. He ranked as the RB12 in fantasy points per game, RB11 in yards per touch created, RB13 in dominator rating, and RB11 in opportunity share.

Those numbers for Hampton came behind a beat-up Chargers offensive line. Now that group is healthy. The Chargers also added offensive guru Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator. This is the same playcaller who helped De'Von Achane finish as a top-5 fantasy running back in back-to-back seasons. Hampton has the upside in a good Los Angeles offense to be a fantasy superstar in 2026.

 

Parker Washington Finishes As a Top-14 WR

There is no wide receiver who has gotten more hyped up in Jaguars camp than Parker Washington this offseason. As a result, his ADP is slowly rising higher and higher. Fantasy managers, though, should be buying into that hype because there is a real chance that Washington truly breaks out this upcoming season.

Washington was Trevor Lawrence's favorite target down the stretch last season. From Week 9 onward (excluding a Week 13 game in which he left early), the Jaguars playmaker averaged 15.6 PPR fantasy points per game, had 7.1 targets per game, saw his target share rise to 23%, his receiving air yards per game rise to 80.4, his yards per route run went up to 2.9, and his yards after the catch per game more than doubled to 23.4.

There is a real world where Washington emerges as the top guy in this Liam Coen offense. That's why the 24-year-old will finish as a top-14 fantasy wide receiver this year. He has been the most involved pass catcher in Jacksonville's offense in training camp and could carry his late 2025 surge into 2026. The slot playmaker scored at least 19 PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games last year. 

 

Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Finish As A Top-24 RB

On this exact prediction list last year, we wrote that McCaffrey would finish as the overall RB1. He then went on to finish as the overall RB1 while averaging 24.5 PPR fantasy points per game. This year, though, McCaffrey will not finish anywhere near the top of the running back position and instead finish outside the top 24 at the position.

There is a lot to be concerned with when it comes to McCaffrey. For starters, he just turned 30 years old in June. This is usually around the age that running backs start to fall off a cliff. It's always a risk to take a running back at this age so early in drafts because this could be the year where his body just really starts to shut down.

Additionally, his insane 2025 workload makes him more susceptible to injuries this year. McCaffrey totaled 450 touches in the regular season and playoffs last season. Running backs who usually see a high workload like that almost never come back and do it again. In every season that McCaffrey has seen at least 335 touches in the regular season, he has missed a significant amount of time the next year.

With McCaffrey entering his age-30 season and coming off a career-high touch season, those are big red flags.

 

Jayden Reed Is The Packers' Top Fantasy Pass Catcher

The Green Bay Packers will enter the season with three really good pass catchers in this offense. Christian Watson will be the team's primary deep-threat target, Tucker Kraft will get all the hard yards after the catch, and Jayden Reed will fit in where the Packers see fit. Matthew Golden should also see more opportunities in this offense in his second season.

Of these four pass catchers, most fantasy managers would say that Watson or Kraft will lead this team in the passing game. In reality, though, it's going to be Reed.

Reed didn't play a whole lot last season after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone and a fractured foot early in the season. He only played in seven contests and wasn't really a reliable fantasy option when he returned toward the end of the year. But the departures of both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs will help the Packers playmaker be the top fantasy option in this offense.

Reed was always really efficient with his opportunities. His advanced metrics always suggested that a big-time season could be in store for him, but the Packers always had too many weapons in their offense. Well, Reed could now take off in 2026 with two wide receivers in Wicks and Doubs on different teams.

Back in 2023, Reed ranked as the WR8 in fantasy points per route run and as the RB5 in fantasy points per target. In 2024, he ranked as the WR12 in fantasy points per route run and as the WR1 in fantasy points per target. The departures of Wicks and Doubs leave 131 vacant targets in this offense. If only 25% of those vacated targets go to Reed, that could be enough to make him a consistent fantasy star.

Reed is one of the best value picks in fantasy drafts this year. His potential increased target share, plus advanced metrics from 2023 and 2024, prove a breakout campaign could be on the horizon.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Parker Washington, Christian McCaffrey, Jayden Reed:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake London
Omarion Hampton
vs
Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian Watson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Parker Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Joe Burrow
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Hurts
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake Maye
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Bigsby
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaydon Blue
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omarion Hampton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sean Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ray Davis
Omarion Hampton
vs
Samaje Perine
Omarion Hampton
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxson Dart
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Stafford
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
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