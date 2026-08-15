August 15, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 21 of 2026 include Ben Joyce, Jordan Romano, JT Brubaker, Andrew Kittredge, and more.

Targeting an emerging reliever before they eventually claim the ninth-inning role can provide a massive boost to your fantasy team, especially if you are in need of saves.

Below, we will take a look at six high-leverage relievers who have begun to see their fantasy value increase over the past week of MLB action.

Let's dive in!

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Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ben Joyce notched his first save of 2026 on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Joyce has barely pitched in the last two seasons due to shoulder issues. However, the 25-year-old has been steady since making his 2026 season debut on August 5, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs across four innings.

If Joyce can stay healthy, he may be the highest-upside reliever in the Angels bullpen. He's averaging 101.3 miles per hour on his fastball and features a power sinker that should make him very difficult to take deep. While Joyce does not have an established track record as the Angels closer, he could still be the team's preferred option at this point in the season. Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Joyce on the waiver wire.

-Written by Will Brady

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Andrew Kittredge picked up his sixth save of the season on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Across 35 1/3 innings (41 games) in 2026, Kittredge has recorded a 3.57 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 30 strikeouts. The 36-year-old has been a reliable arm for Baltimore of late, allowing just two earned runs since the start of July.

With Orioles closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the injured list, Kittredge has also recorded three saves in his last six outings. The Orioles also have right-handers Yennier Cano and Rico Garcia as capable high-leverage arms, so fantasy managers should not expect Kittredge to be the sole closer in Baltimore. Still, Kittredge is worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper league formats.

-Written by Will Brady

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies right-hander Jordan Romano notched his 11th total save and seventh save with Colorado on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Romano began the year with the Los Angeles Angels and struggled to a 10.13 ERA across 11 appearances before being released.

However, he's been effective since latching on with the Rockies. Across 10 2/3 innings with Colorado, Romano has recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and seven saves. Romano's walk rate is concerningly high at 13.2%, and his average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 94.1 miles per hour. Still, he's posted a solid 28.6% strikeout rate, and he appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for the Rockies. In deeper league formats, Romano should be scooped up off the waiver wire.

- Written by Will Brady

JT Brubaker, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants right-hander JT Brubaker picked up his second save of the season on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 4-1 win over the Houston Astros. Brubaker has largely worked in a multi-inning relief role for the Giants so far in 2026, recording a 3.34 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 56 2/3 innings (37 games).

However, San Francisco made some notable subtractions from their bullpen at the trade deadline by sending out Erik Miller and Caleb Kilian (oblique). As a result, Brubaker could now be part of the mix at the end of games. The 32-year-old does not have typical closer stuff, as he's averaging just 93.2 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a 16.1% strikeout rate. Still, he's a veteran who has been fairly productive for the Giants this season. In deep leagues, Brubaker could be worth a dart throw on the waiver wire.

-Written by Will Brady

Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed reliever Tanner Scott returned to a late-inning setup role in L.A. when regular closer Edwin Diaz returned from the injured list in late July, which led to him being dropped in many fantasy leagues without a consistent path to saves. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw could be worth picking up again off the waiver wire after another blown save by Diaz in a loss to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Diaz was hit with a blown save and a loss, and he's allowed seven runs with three blown saves in 3 2/3 innings so far in August.

Although the 32-year-old is being paid a lot, the Dodgers could be considering demoting him from the closer's role as they look to close out the National League West late in the year. Diaz has an 11.57 ERA while converting just six of his 10 save chances in 2026, while Scott, after a rough first year in L.A. in 2025, has been solid with a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 16 saves in 48 innings pitched.

Scott is rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues and is worth stashing in the event Diaz is demoted.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-handed reliever Grant Taylor has a much clearer path to saves the rest of the way in Chicago after the White Sox traded Seranthony Dominguez to the Seattle Mariners at this year's deadline earlier in the month. Taylor blew a save in his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, but he remains the best bet for save opportunities in Chicago going forward, and fantasy managers who are looking for saves in deeper leagues should take notice. Taylor actually has not given up a run since July 2, when he blew a save and took a loss against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians.

Since then, he has thrown 16 2/3 scoreless innings with six walks, 16 strikeouts, four saves, and three holds in 11 appearances. On the year, the 24-year-old has produced a solid 4-2 record, 2.20 ERA (2.35 FIP), 1.03 WHIP, six saves, 80 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 61 1/3 innings pitched across 44 appearances (four starts). Taylor needs one more save for a new career high in just his second year in the big leagues with the Pale Hose. He's rostered in only 29% of Yahoo leagues.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Luke Weaver Brandyn Garcia vs Trent Grisham A.J. Ewing vs Bailey Ober Robert Gasser vs Bailey Ober Will Warren vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Bailey Ober Robert Gasser vs Bailey Ober Will Warren vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Luke Weaver Brandyn Garcia vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Ben Joyce, Jordan Romano, JT Brubaker, Andrew Kittredge, Tanner Scott, Grant Taylor, Hogan Harris, Jacob Latz, Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor:

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