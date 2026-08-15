Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 21 of 2026 include Ben Joyce, Jordan Romano, JT Brubaker, Andrew Kittredge, and more.
Targeting an emerging reliever before they eventually claim the ninth-inning role can provide a massive boost to your fantasy team, especially if you are in need of saves.
Below, we will take a look at six high-leverage relievers who have begun to see their fantasy value increase over the past week of MLB action.
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Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ben Joyce notched his first save of 2026 on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Joyce has barely pitched in the last two seasons due to shoulder issues. However, the 25-year-old has been steady since making his 2026 season debut on August 5, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs across four innings.
If Joyce can stay healthy, he may be the highest-upside reliever in the Angels bullpen. He's averaging 101.3 miles per hour on his fastball and features a power sinker that should make him very difficult to take deep. While Joyce does not have an established track record as the Angels closer, he could still be the team's preferred option at this point in the season. Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Joyce on the waiver wire.
-Written by Will Brady
Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles right-hander Andrew Kittredge picked up his sixth save of the season on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Across 35 1/3 innings (41 games) in 2026, Kittredge has recorded a 3.57 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 30 strikeouts. The 36-year-old has been a reliable arm for Baltimore of late, allowing just two earned runs since the start of July.
With Orioles closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the injured list, Kittredge has also recorded three saves in his last six outings. The Orioles also have right-handers Yennier Cano and Rico Garcia as capable high-leverage arms, so fantasy managers should not expect Kittredge to be the sole closer in Baltimore. Still, Kittredge is worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper league formats.
-Written by Will Brady
Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies right-hander Jordan Romano notched his 11th total save and seventh save with Colorado on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Romano began the year with the Los Angeles Angels and struggled to a 10.13 ERA across 11 appearances before being released.
However, he's been effective since latching on with the Rockies. Across 10 2/3 innings with Colorado, Romano has recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and seven saves. Romano's walk rate is concerningly high at 13.2%, and his average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 94.1 miles per hour. Still, he's posted a solid 28.6% strikeout rate, and he appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for the Rockies. In deeper league formats, Romano should be scooped up off the waiver wire.
- Written by Will Brady
JT Brubaker, San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants right-hander JT Brubaker picked up his second save of the season on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 4-1 win over the Houston Astros. Brubaker has largely worked in a multi-inning relief role for the Giants so far in 2026, recording a 3.34 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 56 2/3 innings (37 games).
However, San Francisco made some notable subtractions from their bullpen at the trade deadline by sending out Erik Miller and Caleb Kilian (oblique). As a result, Brubaker could now be part of the mix at the end of games. The 32-year-old does not have typical closer stuff, as he's averaging just 93.2 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a 16.1% strikeout rate. Still, he's a veteran who has been fairly productive for the Giants this season. In deep leagues, Brubaker could be worth a dart throw on the waiver wire.
-Written by Will Brady
Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed reliever Tanner Scott returned to a late-inning setup role in L.A. when regular closer Edwin Diaz returned from the injured list in late July, which led to him being dropped in many fantasy leagues without a consistent path to saves. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw could be worth picking up again off the waiver wire after another blown save by Diaz in a loss to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Diaz was hit with a blown save and a loss, and he's allowed seven runs with three blown saves in 3 2/3 innings so far in August.
Although the 32-year-old is being paid a lot, the Dodgers could be considering demoting him from the closer's role as they look to close out the National League West late in the year. Diaz has an 11.57 ERA while converting just six of his 10 save chances in 2026, while Scott, after a rough first year in L.A. in 2025, has been solid with a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 16 saves in 48 innings pitched.
Scott is rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues and is worth stashing in the event Diaz is demoted.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox right-handed reliever Grant Taylor has a much clearer path to saves the rest of the way in Chicago after the White Sox traded Seranthony Dominguez to the Seattle Mariners at this year's deadline earlier in the month. Taylor blew a save in his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, but he remains the best bet for save opportunities in Chicago going forward, and fantasy managers who are looking for saves in deeper leagues should take notice. Taylor actually has not given up a run since July 2, when he blew a save and took a loss against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians.
Since then, he has thrown 16 2/3 scoreless innings with six walks, 16 strikeouts, four saves, and three holds in 11 appearances. On the year, the 24-year-old has produced a solid 4-2 record, 2.20 ERA (2.35 FIP), 1.03 WHIP, six saves, 80 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 61 1/3 innings pitched across 44 appearances (four starts). Taylor needs one more save for a new career high in just his second year in the big leagues with the Pale Hose. He's rostered in only 29% of Yahoo leagues.
-Written by Keith Hernandez
Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts
Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn
|N/A
|Solid
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller
|N/A
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Orioles
|Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano
|Ryan Helsley (IL), Rico Garcia
|Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL)
|Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan
|Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|White Sox
|Grant Taylor
|Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson
|Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman
|Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Steven Cruz
|Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber
|Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Steven Cruz
|Solid
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman
|Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter
|Yoendrys Gomez, Jeff Hoffman
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth
|Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray
|N/A
|Volatile
|Angels
|Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce
|Sam Bachman (IL), Jose Fermin
|N/A
|Ben Joyce
|Questionable
|Athletics
|Hogan Harris
|Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina
|Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL)
|Hogan Harris
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Michael Petersen
|Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Mets
|Devin Williams (IL)
|Daniel Durante, Kodai Senga
|Bryce Conley
|N/A
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian
|N/A
|Questionable
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta
|Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb
|Trent Thornton, Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke
|Caleb Ferguson, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Kirby Yates
|Camilo Doval
|Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert
|Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Gregory Soto
|Solid
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Diamondbacks
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo
|Kevin Ginkel
|Taylor Clarke, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
|Questionable
|Rockies
|Jordan Romano
|Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia
|Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jordan Romano
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Edwin Diaz
|Tanner Scott
|Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein
|N/A
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL)
|Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Giants
|Dylan Smith
|JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn
|Sam Hentges
|Dylan Smith
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Ben Joyce, Jordan Romano, JT Brubaker, Andrew Kittredge, Tanner Scott, Grant Taylor, Hogan Harris, Jacob Latz, Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kevin Ginkel, Clayton Beeter, Hogan Harris, Jacob Webb, Kodai Senga, Rico Garcia, Brandyn Garcia, Grant Taylor:
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