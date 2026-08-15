August 15, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 21 of 2026 including Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Cam Cannarella, and more.

Stashing top prospects ahead of their MLB call-up will not only save you some crucial FAAB dollars but also provide a massive boost to your fantasy lineup if they waste little time making an impact in the big leagues.

In this piece, we will look at 11 prospects who could be on the verge of earning a promotion to the major leagues in the coming weeks.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has a lights-out resume this season at Double-A Arkansas, and it turns out that with Bryce Miller struggling in Seattle, he now has a clearer path to a spot in the big-league rotation. Anderson is 10-1 at Arkansas with a 1.13 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 128 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The video-game-like numbers are impressive, and at age 22, Anderson has done everything in his power to prove he is major-league ready. The only question mark is the fact that he has yet to pitch at Triple-A and prove himself at the last stop before the MLB. However, the Mariners' top prospect looks more and more ready each time he pitches, and in his last outing he gave up three hits and no walks in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts on the way to a win. Now is the time to stash Anderson in redraft leagues, as his time looks like it's coming soon.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez has done nothing but hit for power all year long at Triple-A Memphis and he is hoping it leads soon to an MLB debut. At Memphis, Baez has 34 homers and 90 RBI with 79 runs scored and 21 steals while hitting .256. Not many players in the minors can boast 30-plus homers and 20-plus stolen bases.

The power-speed combination is elite and the Cardinals seem to have an opening in the outfield outside regulars Jordan Walker and Nathan Church. Baez is the No. 3 prospect for the Cardinals and has 60-grade power with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade speed. At 23 years old, Baez is primed to make his MLB debut this season and it would be wise for fantasy managers to stock up on Baez shares in redraft leagues as he could be a game-changer late in the season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon will have to wait longer for his MLB debut after the Rockies chose to promote his Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Zac Veen. But Condon is no less worthy of a promotion after a dominant season at Albuquerque with 22 homers and 73 RBI with 85 runs scored while hitting .276. Condon is ranked No. 3 overall in the Rockies system and is graded out with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power.

The 23-year-old is a former No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Georgia and looks very much ready to take on major-league pitching. Condon could soon join Veen on the Rockies' big-league roster. He is still a must-stash and could be a difference-maker down the stretch for fantasy managers in redraft leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Jonah Tong, SP, New York Mets

New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong tossed four innings of one-run ball in his last start for Triple-A Syracuse but got a no-decision after walking four batters and giving up four hits and striking out six. Other than a start before his most recent one when he gave up five earned runs, Tong has actually been quite good for Syracuse and could be looked at to make another appearance for the big-league club before the season ends.

For the Mets this season, Tong pitched three relief appearances and recorded a 1-1 record after allowing four earned runs in 10 innings pitched. Tong is the No. 5 prospect for the Mets and boasts a 60-grade fastball-changeup combination. The right-hander has pitched in a starting role at Syracuse this year and is trying to get back into the Mets' rotation before the end of the season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect James Tibbs III has been hitting the ball well after a late-July swoon, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 20-for-57 (.351) over that stretch with five doubles, a triple, a home run, three steals, and an impressive 12:13 BB:K. The home run broke a 29-game drought without a round-tripper, and the three steals are nearly half of his season total, which now stands at seven.

The recent surge has brought his 2026 slash line to .294/.417/.537 with 22 home runs, and his 84 RBI and 88 runs scored are both top-five totals at Triple-A. It has been a very productive season for the Dodgers' seventh-ranked prospect, but there simply has been no room for him on the major league roster to enable a major league debut, and that remains the case today.

With other options who are already on the 40-man roster in Oklahoma City that can play outfield (i.e., Ryan Ward, Alek Thomas, Hyeseong Kim), Tibbs' hopes of a 2026 debut have dimmed considerably. Consider him a speculative stash with upside if he found his way to at-bats in Los Angeles.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians first base/outfield prospect Ralphy Velazquez endured a 0-for-21 six-game stretch in late July, but since then, the Guardians' top-ranked prospect has been on an otherworldly power binge, blasting nine home runs in his last 12 games at Triple-A Columbus, including two home runs in Wednesday's contest, while batting .319 (15-for-47) over that time.

The former first-rounder earned a promotion to Triple-A in mid-May and after scuffling a bit, he appears to be settling in just fine against the stiffer competition. The left-handed hitter is now slashing .258/.338/.485 with 13 home runs in 60 games with the Clippers, while striking out at a slightly-better-than-average rate of 21.5 percent and producing an 88th-percentile barrel rate of 12.4 percent that foretells more home runs to come.

The 21-year-old could be the next Guardians prospect to debut this season, and should be considered a top stash option for power production in most 12-team leagues and deeper.

Most Ralphy Velazquez dingers are no-doubters. This one isn't, but it counts all the same. The @CleGuardians' top-ranked prospect turns on the jets for an inside-the-parker for the Triple-A @CLBClippers instead: pic.twitter.com/oJ73ljkbxf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 13, 2026

- Written by Jarod Rupp

River Ryan, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect River Ryan (hamstring) was injured during his time in the Dodgers' organization and was placed on the injured list back on June 26 with an ailing hamstring. Since then, there has been little update on his progress other than that he was throwing off a mound before being traded away in the Tarik Skubal deal.

Assuming the Tigers' newly anointed top pitching prospect will need to face some live hitters and make a rehab start or two before being assigned to Triple-A Toledo (or perhaps Detroit), it makes a September return the most optimistic of scenarios. The 6-foot-2 hurler was showing well outside of one blowup start before going down with injury, and had an impressive debut with the Dodgers back in 2024, so there is a lot to like in his profile, but without a clear timeline for return, there is little reason to stash the 27-year-old in most redraft leagues.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Cam Cannarella has settled in at Triple-A Jacksonville, now batting .298 with five doubles and a home run in 16 games so far for the Jumbo Shrimp. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect also owns a stellar .429 on-base percentage thanks to an 18.6 percent walk rate, and he's also utilized his elite speed to the tune of six steals in six attempts. The Clemson product has surged through the Miami system since being drafted last year, cruising through High-A and Double-A already this year on his way to Triple-A.

The chances of Cannarella having a fantasy impact in 2026 are slim, especially with fellow outfield prospects Kemp Alderman and Jonathan Long looming, and given the fact that the left-handed slugger isn't on the 40-man roster, but with the potential to be a multi-category contributor, he's a name worth watching in redraft leagues. The 22-year-old's dynasty arrow still points way up.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Seaver King, INF, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King is on a roll at Triple-A since his return from the injured list. The Nats' sixth-ranked prospect has at least one hit in six of eight games since his return to the Rochester lineup, including five hits in his last two games, which also include home runs in back-to-back contests. The former 10th-overall draft pick is now slashing .284/.361/.469 with seven home runs and four steals in 41 games with the Red Wings.

The right-handed hitter's main defensive position of shortstop is blocked by CJ Abrams, but he's logged 12 games at second base this year, which offers another path to the majors, although the MLB stolen base leader Nasim Nunez is somewhat of a roadblock there as well. There is a chance for a late-season call-up, especially given his recent surge, and along with his decent power/speed combo, he is intriguing for fantasy. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the 23-year-old, but there may be other more enticing stash options available on the wire.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners second base/outfield prospect Michael Arroyo was already hitting well since his promotion to Triple-A, but the power potential has been on full display as of late. The Mariners' fourth-ranked prospect has belted a home run in three of his last four contests for Tacoma; he's now hit eight doubles, a triple, and six home runs in 26 games with the Rainiers.

The 5-foot-10 Colombian is slashing a robust .327/.395/.582 during his time at Triple-A, while striking out at a better-than-average rate of 17.8 percent (8.5 percent walk rate), and he's stolen two bases thus far. The right-handed hitter has played a lot of outfield this year, in addition to his usual second base, which should give him multiple paths to the majors. At the moment, however, there is no room on the major league roster, so a call-up does not appear to be imminent.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old's skillset makes him one of the better offensive stash options out there, so managers with an NA spot available could tuck him away there in hopes of a late-season debut.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Michael Forret, SP, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Michael Forret had a solid first start with his new club after coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of work at Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles' sixth-ranked prospect has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and now owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and a 16.0 percent K-BB% in 20 starts this season, half of which came at Double-A.

The 6-foot-3 hurler could make his major league debut in the coming weeks, but even though the strikeout totals are good (9.86 K/9), the 22-year-old isn't worth stashing in redraft leagues outside of perhaps 15+ team and AL-only leagues.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Cam Cannarella, Seaver King, James Tibbs, Michael Arroyo, Charlie Condon, Ralphy Velazquez, Michael Forret, Max Clark, Quinn Mathews, Walker Jenkins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Cam Cannarella, Seaver King, James Tibbs, Michael Arroyo, Charlie Condon, Ralphy Velazquez, Michael Forret, Max Clark, Quinn Mathews, Walker Jenkins:

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