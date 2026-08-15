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6 Crowded Fantasy Football Backfields To Avoid: Potential Running Back Draft Busts (2026)

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Chuba Hubbard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Quincy analyzes the fantasy football bust candidates at running back due to crowded backfields. Avoid these RB committees in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Carolina Panthers
Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Tennessee Titans
Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Arizona Cardinals
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running back fantasy value typically comes from players who receive the vast majority of work in their offense. Players who fit that mold are becoming scarcer as teams look to keep their backfields healthy for playoff time. As such, players like Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, and Christian McCaffrey are highly coveted for their volume.

Running back committees can also have value, but they typically fall in the RB2 to flex range. There is simply not enough volume to carry your team. Beyond a simple committee, there are always a handful of backfields that are nebulous as we head into the season. There is no clear front-runner, and a team may signal that they will rotate more than two backs.

Fantasy managers need to stay away from nebulous situations. At minimum, none of the players in those backfields can be backbones for your team. These players may be worthy of late-round dart throws should they emerge for their teams, but nothing more. Let's dive in and check out which backfields you should avoid during the 2026 draft season.

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Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Carolina Panthers

Rico Dowdle is out in Carolina as the team looks to move forward with Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks. Hubbard lost his job to Dowdle in 2025 after a calf injury affected his efficiency and overall effectiveness. Brooks is entering his third season in the NFL, having only played three games in his career due to two ACL tears.

There are a lot of unknowns in this backfield. Hubbard seems like the frontrunner, but the team has signaled that it would like Brooks to take on a growing role in the offense. However, Brooks is completely unknown himself. He had one productive year in college after playing behind Robinson at Texas, and we have not seen anything from him in the pros.

Hubbard is also a wild card. Much of his lack of efficiency in 2025 can be attributed to injury, but he still played in 15 games. We have seen him be a dominant force in the past, so it is hard to believe that his ability suddenly evaporated.

What is more, this offense should be solid, but not elite. If these two backs are not elite themselves, then it is hard to believe that they will be major difference makers in fantasy in a solid-at-best offense. Neither one is costing much in drafts, but Brooks is rising to a point where it may even be difficult to take a late-round dart throw at him. I'd steer clear.

 

Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Denver Broncos

When healthy, J.K. Dobbins is one of the best pure running backs in the league. He is hyper-efficient as an early-down back. Dobbins' problem has always been with staying healthy. He has only played in at least 15 games in a season once in his career. That is a problem the Broncos seem to be seeking to address with rookie Jonah Coleman.

Coleman is entering the fold with an archetype similar to Dobbins. At 5-foot-8 and 220 lbs, Coleman is perfectly suited to handle early down and short-yardage work. He has impressed throughout training camp, suggesting that touches could be headed his way sooner rather than later. Dobbins hovered around 16 carries per game in 2025. Any reduction in volume would substantially hurt his fantasy value.

Further complicating this backfield is the presence of RJ Harvey. Harvey was underwhelming on the ground in 2025, but he was solid as a receiver out of the backfield. If he soaks up the passing-down work, Dobbins and Coleman will lose plenty of value in PPR formats.

Head coach Sean Payton is no stranger to using multiple backs. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II combined as a great backfield in New Orleans back in the day. Payton is not afraid to play players to their strengths and keep players fresh. This backfield will do much better for the real-life Denver Broncos than it will for fantasy managers in 2025.

 

Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Washington Commanders

The Commanders' running back room is full of players who could all play substantial roles this season. Notably, Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are the team's top two options. Kaytron Allen is an intriguing rookie, and Jeremy McNichols could see touches here and there.

Croskey-Merritt enjoyed a respectable rookie season in 2025, but he was used almost exclusively as a rusher. With just nine receptions on 13 targets, Croskey-Merritt would need to be hyper-efficient on the ground and repeatedly find the end zone to deliver consistent fantasy value.

White, on the other hand, has been an RB1 in the past, albeit off volume. However, White's superpower is in the passing game. As such, White and Croskey-Merritt have complementary skill sets that will hurt each other's value.

The Commanders are committed to running the football more this season, so there will be solid volume in the offense as a whole. Additionally, none of the players in Washington's backfield are going particularly high in drafts, making them solid dart throws at the end of your draft. Still, this is not a backfield to hitch your wagon to.

Rather than plan your team's build around Washington's running backs, consider them additives for upside or depth. Somebody will have value here, but understanding who as we head into the season will be difficult.

 

Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard has recorded four straight 1,000-yard seasons, but he is approaching the running back age cliff. He has remained relatively efficient over that span as well. However, he has not been a significant contributor in fantasy despite finishing in the top 24 each of the last two seasons.

Tyjae Spears and his touches are not going away in this offense either. Pollard's receiving volume is especially impacted by Spears, who himself caught 45 passes in 2025. Pollard caught 33 balls in 2025. Those are not numbers that will make him a solid weekly starter.

The presence of rookie Nicholas Singleton also throws a wrench in this backfield. Early reports from camp suggest that Singleton may be competing for Pollard's workload. Singleton is a large, bruising back who can definitely handle a lot of volume. He is the perfect player to spell Pollard on early downs. Losing any bit of volume will hurt Pollard in fantasy.

Singleton is an intriguing prospect, but he is unlikely to receive enough volume to become fantasy relevant either. Spears has yet to finish higher than RB34 in his career, and has settled into a nice role as a change-of-pace back. Despite a projection for an upgrade in this offense overall, it is difficult to get behind any of these backs. At least they are cheap in drafts.

 

Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' backfield was once very valuable, but it is a bit precarious in 2026. The team brought back Aaron Jones Sr. after it seemed like a divorce was inevitable. Jordan Mason is also still in the fold. Jones' age is starting to catch up with him as the injuries continue to mount. Mason is still young and spry, but he offers almost nothing in the receiving game, making him a difficult start in fantasy.

It would behoove the Vikings to rotate both backs a bit more to keep them fresh. Given the fact that the team was prepared to get rid of Jones this offseason, it seems likely that Jones and Mason will be in an even more equal split, reducing both of their values.

The fantasy community seems to be off the Vikings' train as well. Jones and Mason are both being drafted in the 12th to 13th round range. You do not need to spend up for them, but you would be missing out on intriguing players such as Michael Wilson, Kyle Monangai, and Makai Lemon should you choose to draft them. It is best to stay away and let someone else experience the frustration of a full-blown committee situation.

 

Fantasy Football Backfields to Avoid - Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Jeremiyah Love is an elite NFL prospect, but his fantasy draft cost is difficult to swallow given his situation in Arizona. Love is being drafted as a borderline RB1 in fantasy drafts, despite questions about his volume in Year 1. Rookie running backs drafted in the top 10 of the NFL Draft tend to be pushed up in fantasy drafts. Is anyone still reeling from Ashton Jeanty's rookie year?

Love is joining a backfield that already consists of a beloved James Conner and free agent signing Tyler Allgeier. Both players are solid backs. Neither is of Love's caliber, but they will likely factor into this offense in a big way.

How much each player will factor in is a huge question. We saw a situation like this before in Robinson's rookie year in Atlanta. Ironically, Allgeier was also there, poaching quite a bit of volume from Robinson. Robinson ultimately finished as the RB9, but there were some serious duds throughout that season.

To make matters worse, Love has not been the unquestioned RB1 in the Cardinals' offense this offseason. He is too talented not to be at some point this season. However, there is a world where he enters the year coming off the bench.

Love could be a great fantasy asset later in the year, but it feels like the Cardinals' new regime is going to play this the old-fashioned way and give deference to the veterans in the offense. Love's draft price is difficult to justify, and Conner and Allgeier will not have enough volume to be consistent fantasy assets on their own.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier:

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RJ Harvey
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James Cook III
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Cam Skattebo
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Bhayshul Tuten
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David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
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J.K. Dobbins
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Josh Downs
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Kyle Monangai
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Caleb Williams
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Jaylen Warren
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Chuba Hubbard
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Rico Dowdle
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Kyler Murray
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jordan Love
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Rachaad White
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Christian Watson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
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Omarion Hampton
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Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
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Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
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Josh Jacobs
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Cam Skattebo
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Bhayshul Tuten
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David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
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Jadarian Price
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Tyjae Spears
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Jaydon Blue
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Baker Mayfield
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Alec Pierce
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jared Goff
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Jordan Mason
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Stefon Diggs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Dalton Kincaid
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Jordyn Tyson
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Makai Lemon
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Quentin Johnston
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KC Concepcion
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Matthew Stafford
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Travis Kelce
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Jaxson Dart
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Willis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Purdy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Reed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dak Prescott
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Shough
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Caleb Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Darnold
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Herbert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Daniel Jones
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
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De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
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Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chuba Hubbard
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
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Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
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Chuba Hubbard
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
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Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Sam Darnold
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rachaad White
vs
Houston Texans
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Ward
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Bryce Young
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alec Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
KC Concepcion
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jared Goff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bo Nix
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Willis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Hunter Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
David Montgomery
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bucky Irving
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
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Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan James
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
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Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Bryce Young
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
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vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
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Woody Marks
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vs
Terrance Ferguson
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vs
Brenton Strange
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vs
Cam Little
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Tyler Allgeier
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AK Dear Suffers Ankle Injury, Set to Miss Time
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Josh Jacobs

Could Return to Practice Late Next Week
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
Jordyn Tyson

Hamstring Injury Could Linger Into Regular Season
CFB

Jordan Lyle Arrested on Reckless Driving, Aggravated Fleeing Charges
Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagan Dealing With Hand Soreness
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
Yuki Kawamura

Joins Japan's Qualifier Squad
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Rui Hachimura

Leads Japan's Qualifier Roster
Klay Thompson

Eyes Role on Title Contender
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Anthony Edwards

Returns to Off-Guard Role
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Sacramento Kings

Victor Oladipo Confirms Kings Interest
Jacob deGrom

Pulled Early on Thursday With Triceps Fatigue
Kirk Cousins

Klint Kubiak Says Raiders' Starting QB Job is Kirk Cousins' to Lose
Jeremiyah Love

Suffers Ankle Injury, Could Have Returned
NBA

Seth Trimble Commits to Louisville
Jalen Brunson

Stays Hungry After Knicks Title
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He's Season-Ready
Bradley Beal

Agrees to Return to Clippers
Brice Turang

Sitting Out on Thursday Due to Knee Pain
Micah Parsons

Hopes to Return in Week 6 Against Dallas
Tucker Kraft

Tracking to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

AK Dear Injured During Alabama's Fall Scrimmage
CFB

EJ Crowell Misses Thursday's Scrimmage with Injury
Malik Nabers

"Everything Points" to Malik Nabers Being Ready for Start of the Season
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez Could Losing Playing Time Amid Offensive Struggles
Puka Nacua

Expected Back at Practice Next Week
Byron Buxton

Twins Reinstate Byron Buxton From Injured List
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Ahead of Schedule" in his Return from Injury
CFB

Desmond Reid Not Expected to Return to College Football
CFB

Jayden Daniels' Camp Wants LSU to Return Copy of Heisman Trophy
Patrick Mahomes

Will Not Play in Preseason Opener
Hunter Greene

Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Miss All of 2027
Puka Nacua

Reportedly Runs into Glass Door at a Party
Chuba Hubbard

Considered Week-to-Week With Hamstring Injury
CFB

Eugene Hilton Jr. Slated for Starting Role at Wisconsin
CFB

Cincinnati Inducting Jason Kelce into School's Hall of Fame
CFB

Jeff Monken Agrees to Five-Year Contract Extension with Army
New Orleans Pelicans

Hyunjung Lee Works Out for Pelicans
Indiana Pacers

Ethan Thompson Nears EuroLeague Switch
Jalen Pickett

Officially Signs Two-Way Deal with Clippers
MarJon Beauchamp

Signs with Bayern Munich
Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Paul Emerges as Lakers Front-Office Name to Watch
Jayden Daniels

Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to LSU
Peyton Watson

Draws Three Sign-and-Trade Suitors
CFB

Zahir Mathis to Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Jayden Daniels Feels "Disrespected" by LSU
Alex Bregman

has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Fernando Mendoza

Has "Real Chance" to Win Starting Job
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Excited for First Jazz Offseason
Phoenix Suns

Haywood Highsmith Waived by Suns
Darren Waller

Reaches Agreement With Panthers on One-Year Deal
CFB

Jordon Davison Avoids Serious Injury
Riley Greene

Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Puka Nacua

Could be Out a "Few Days" With Groin Injury
Malik Nabers

Could Join Team Drills as Early as Next Week
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Emeka Egbuka

Dealing With Minor Toe Injury
Rashee Rice

Not Expected to Face Additional Suspension
Jackson Chourio

Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Nick Kurtz

Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
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