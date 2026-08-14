5 Mid-Round Running Back League Winners for Fantasy Football (2026)

Phil's analysis of five fantasy football running backs who could be league winners in 2026. His top league winners include Jonathon Brooks, Blake Corum, Kenny Gainwell, and Kyle Monangai.
The steady advance toward the NFL regular season has accelerated as training camps and preseason matchups are now underway. Long-awaited positional battles are also ongoing, as you incorporate a continual flow of information and on-field performances into the planning process for your upcoming drafts.
The depth charts for all 32 teams will now undergo varying degrees of clarity as August unfolds. That includes the latest outlooks for a collection of running backs who appear capable of operating as valuable resources on your rosters. Some of these backs can be classified as league winners, which will be defined in this article as players who could easily surpass the expectations of their current draft positions.
Five of these backs have ADPs that are located in Rounds 6-10 of the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Main Event. Their pathways toward attaining league winner status contain unique hurdles, and those distinct factors contribute to the placement of their draft positions outside the first five rounds. However, each back will enter the regular season with an enticing combination of talent and opportunity that could reward you for investing in them during your drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jonathon Brooks Carolina Panthers
ADP: 68 (RB28)
The resuscitation of relevance for Brooks has steadily evolved throughout draft season, as his ADP has recently surged into Round 6 (68/RB28).
The skyrocketing enthusiasm for Brooks has developed due to the completion of his protracted recoveries from two ACL tears that were sustained during a 13-month span (November 2023 - December 2024).
Jonathon Brooks 💨
The former 2nd round pick is taking part in his first-ever padded training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/1mmLHbN1zg
— Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) July 28, 2026
Brooks’ performances during Carolina’s training camp have been promising. This has intensified the surging optimism surrounding his ability to seize a long-awaited role in the Panthers’ attack, while infusing his versatility into a reconstructed backfield rotation with Chuba Hubbard.
Brooks had originally secured the interest of fantasy managers after he became the first running back from his 2024 rookie class to be selected during the NFL Draft (46th overall). However, the aforementioned health issues limited him to just 23 offensive snaps, 12 touches, and 45 total yards since joining the Panthers.
JB busting out the moves
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/mlmEf0uS18
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2024
Now, Brooks appears primed to secure standalone value during the regular season. Brooks can also ascend into an integral role within Carolina’s offense if he recaptures a sufficient degree of the burst, acceleration, and explosiveness that he possessed before his injuries.
Brooks could become a critical asset if that occurs. He would also vault into an expanded workload if Hubbard is forced to the sideline, or if Hubbard’s touches are reduced during the year.
Hubbard is currently contending with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week. It is also difficult to envision Hubbard maintaining a role as Carolina’s lead back if he replicates the inefficiency that he displayed during 2025.
Hubbard’s numbers were largely unexceptional, as he averaged 3.8 yards per attempt/1.8 yards after contact per attempt and failed to generate a run that exceeded 14 yards with his 134 attempts (8.9 per game),
Hubbard also registered just eight missed tackles forced, according to Fantasy Points Data, while finishing 43rd in rush yards over expected (-29) per Next Gen Stats.
Brooks also accumulated 25 receptions and 286 receiving yards during his final collegiate season at Texas, and could easily garner a weekly allotment of targets.
Brooks just turned 23 in July, and is positioned to capitalize on his opportunity for extensive involvement in Carolina’s offense. That secures his status as a running back to target at his latest ADP.
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
ADP: 77 (RB30)
The prospects of drafting Pollard may not elicit the same degree of excitement as several other backs who are contained in this article. However, the rationale for pursuing Pollard has elevated him among your most tangible options near his current draft position.
Pollard appears entrenched as Tennessee’s lead back entering Week 1, with Tyjae Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton placed below him on the Titans’ depth chart.
Tony Pollard will not be brought down. 23-yard TD run on 3rd and 19!
📺: #INDvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Zx4OG9pDwW
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2024
Pollard eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for a fourth consecutive season during 2025, while accumulating a career-high in that category (1,082/63.6 per game). He also paced the Titans in attempts (242/14.2 per game) and rushing touchdowns (five), while finishing 11th overall in both runs of 20+ yards (six) and yards after contact (739).
|Weeks 14-17
|Yards
|YPG
|YAC
|20+
|100+
|Derrick Henry
|538
|134.5
|337
|8
|3
|Tony Pollard
|452
|113
|306
|5
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|450
|112.5
|339
|3
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|400
|100
|310
|2
|2
|James Cook III
|378
|94.5
|237
|1
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|330
|110
|236
|2
|2
|Kyren Williams
|324
|81
|227
|2
|0
|De'Von Achane
|316
|79
|256
|3
|0
|Jonathan Taylor
|277
|69.3
|176
|0
|0
|D'Andre Swift
|273
|68.3
|178
|1
|0
|Blake Corum
|265
|66.3
|108
|2
|1
Pollard is also primed to sustain the late-season statistical surge that propelled him into RB1 territory during the 2025 fantasy postseason.
Pollard vaulted to second among all backs in rushing yards (452/113 per game) from Weeks 14-17. He also tied for the league lead in games of 100+ yards (three), rose to second in runs of 20+ yards (five), and finished fourth in yards after contact (306). Pollard also averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and finished 11th in points per game (17.0) during that four-game sequence.
Tony Pollard 65-yard TOUCHDOWN.
TENvsCLE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/UZ9c5ifvfN
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
Spears will remain Tennessee’s RB2 behind Pollard while operating as the Titans’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield. Spears registered a 45.9% snap share last season, while averaging 5.5 carries/21.8 rushing yards per game.
He also finished 10th among all backs in receptions 45/3.5 per game) and 12th in targets (50/4.2 per game), despite being sidelined during four contests (high ankle sprain).
Singleton’s encouraging blend of size, speed, and acceleration fuels his effectiveness as a rusher, while his capabilities as a pass catcher improve his prospects of eventually remaining on the field as a three-down back.
However, that is unlikely to occur before 2027. Pollard and Spears are entering the final year of their contracts with Tennessee, and Brian Daboll should deploy both veterans in a rotation during his first season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator.
That should preserve Pollard’s runway toward a sustained role as the team’s lead rusher. It also solidifies his prospects of surpassing the expectations of his Round 7 ADP.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
ADP: 81 (RB32)
For the sake of clarity, this is not a declaration that Corum will ascend beyond Kyren Williams to become the unquestioned lead back on the Rams’ depth chart. However, Corum’s expanded workload in 2025 did reduce the disparity in touches between the two backs.
That has provided the rationale for projecting Sean McVay to entrust Corum with a substantial role for Los Angeles this season while operating in a rotation with Williams. Corum would also emerge as a highly impactful resource if Williams becomes unavailable at any point during the year.
Blake Corum for 6!
📺: @NFLonFOX | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/VjJFWnVh95
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 7, 2025
Corum’s increased role in 2025 did not prevent Williams from securing a 68% snap share from Weeks 1-18, which placed him seventh among all backs.
However, Williams’ aforementioned snap share also failed to match the shares that he attained during 2023 (82%) and 2024 (87%). Williams’ share also dropped from 77% from Weeks 1-6 to 63.4% from Weeks 7-18.
Corum was relegated to 10 snaps and two touches during the Rams’ season opener. He also registered a 21.9% snap share from Weeks 1-6, while averaging 4.8 attempts/26.0 rushing yards per game.
|Weeks 1-6
|APG
|YPG
|TDs
|Inside 20
|Inside 10
|Inside 5
|Kyren Williams
|15.8
|69.7
|2
|16
|8
|5
|Blake Corum
|4.8
|26
|1
|5
|2
|1
|Weeks 7-18
|APG
|YPG
|TDs
|Inside 20
|Inside 10
|Inside 5
|Kyren Williams
|14.9
|75.8
|8
|37
|22
|13
|Blake Corum
|10.5
|53.6
|5
|22
|14
|12
His snap share improved to 33% from Weeks 7-18, while he eclipsed a 30% share eight times. Corum also averaged 10.5 attempts and 53.6 rushing yards during that sequence, while securing 12+ carries and generating 50+ yards in six different contests.
Blake Corum scores one play after the INT!
LARvsSEA on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9OSCd5GtH0
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025
Corum also accrued 22 carries inside the red zone during those matchups, while tying for sixth overall with 12 attempts inside the 5-yard line. He also produced five touchdowns during his final 11 games.
Corum completed his second season with career highs in attempts (145/8.5 per game), red zone carries (27), rushing yards (746/43.9 per game), and rushing touchdowns (six), from Weeks 1-18. He also tied for seventh among all backs in efficiency (3.47) and was 12th in rush yards over expected per attempt (0.78) per Next Gen Stats.
There is potential for Corum’s surging workload to expand even further this season, which would reshape the landscape of the Rams’ backfield.
Even if that does not transpire, Corum should function as an RB3 if he secures a role that is similar to his involvement during 2025. Corum’s value will also soar during any absence by Williams. That elevates him to one of your most enticing options at his current ADP.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 84 (RB33)
Gainwell’s rise within the fantasy landscape during 2025 was significant. Now, Gainwell’s versatility should ignite his ascension into a sizable role during his first season with Tampa Bay, even if Bucky Irving begins the year as the Buccaneers’ lead back.
Gainwell also secured standalone value and functioned as a viable resource during the fantasy playoffs. He also exceeded his previous career highs in multiple categories, including snap share (50%), attempts (114/6.7 per game), and rushing yards (537/31.6 per game).
|Season
|Attempts
|APG
|Yards
|YPG
|TDs
|2021
|68
|4.3
|291
|18.2
|5
|2022
|53
|3.1
|240
|14.1
|4
|2023
|84
|5.3
|364
|22.8
|2
|2024
|75
|4.3
|290
|17.1
|1
|2021-2024
|70
|4.2
|296.3
|18
|3
|2025
|114
|6.7
|537
|31.6
|5
|Weeks 1-18
|Rec
|Yards
|YPRR
|Targets
|TPRR%
|Christian McCaffrey
|102
|924
|1.8
|129
|25.1
|Bijan Robinson
|79
|820
|1.78
|103
|22.4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|77
|616
|1.72
|94
|26.3
|Kenny Gainwell
|73
|486
|1.46
|85
|25.6
|Chase Brown
|69
|437
|1.1
|88
|22.1
|De'Von Achane
|67
|488
|1.31
|85
|22.8
|Ashton Jeanty
|55
|346
|0.97
|73
|20.4
|RJ Harvey
|47
|356
|1.4
|58
|22.8
|Jonathan Taylor
|46
|378
|0.9
|55
|13.2
Gainwell also finished as an RB1 seven times from Weeks 1-18. He also accomplished it during six of his final eight matchups, while rising to seventh in points per game during that span (17.8).
Baker Mayfield is working with versatile and electric playmaker RB Kenny Gainwell on Day 1 of OTAs.
Gainwell will play a key role in the offense alongside RB Bucky Irving. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/vk5KPnA2vI
— Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 26, 2026
Gainwell secured a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers. This has placed him into a congested backfield with Irving and Sean Tucker. However, that should not deter Gainwell from emerging as a valuable resource on your rosters.
Gainwell will operate as Tampa Bay’s primary receiving weapon from the backfield. He should also collect a weekly allotment of carries, while Irving functions as the Buccaneers’ lead rusher.
Baker Mayfield to new Buccaneers RB Kenneth Gainwell pic.twitter.com/m0UpXBQRht
— Matt King (@yapmatt) July 30, 2026
Tucker could also garner opportunities in the red zone, which would sustain the role that he attained in goal-line situations during 2025. Tucker led the Buccaneers with 19 carries inside the red zone from Weeks 8-17, and was 14th among all backs with 13 attempts inside the 10-yard line during that sequence.
Gainwell should still maintain a significant role in Tampa Bay’s reconstructed offense, while Irving and Tucker also remain involved in the distribution of touches from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Gainwell has already proven he can excel when he is functioning with a sizable workload. He will also deliver high-end RB2 output if Irving is unable to function in his usual capacity as Tampa Bay’s lead back for any reason. That cements your incentive to pursue Gainwell at his current ADP.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
ADP: 97 (RB 39)
Monangai’s status as a seventh-round selection during the 2025 NFL draft (233rd overall) did not impede him from earning a favorable workload in Ben Johnson’s offense last season. Monangai rotated with D'Andre Swift, and his involvement as a receiving weapon was limited throughout his rookie year (5.7% target share).
MONANGAIIIIII
📺: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/yZa5dmFghC
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2025
However, Monangai still secured standalone value in 2025. He is a relentless runner whose vision, quickness, and contact balance preserve his ability to operate effectively as an early down back.
Those attributes should also propel Monangai to a snap share that replicates the 46.4% share that he attained during the Bears’ final 10 contests last season.
Monangai’s unchallenged placement as the RB2 on Chicago’s depth chart also cements him at the threshold of a massive workload if Swift is unavailable during the regular season.
Monangai finished fifth among rookies in both rushing yards (783/46.1 per game) and sixth in attempts (169/9.9 per game) during 2025. He also tied with TreVeyon Henderson for first in red zone attempts (36).
Monangai also accumulated 17 missed tackles forced according to Fantasy Points Data, finished 20th in rush percentage over expected (41.5) per Next Gen Stats, and did not register a fumble throughout the year.
4th game in a row with a touchdown for Kyle Monangai 🔥
— Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) November 28, 2025
Monangai also tied for fourth among all backs in red zone attempts (26) from Weeks 9-15, and was sixth with 13 carries inside the 10. He also maximized his opportunity to perform as the Bears’ short-term lead back when Swift was inactive in Week 9 (groin).
Monangai exploded for a league-high 176 rushing yards while pacing all backs in yards after contact (115) and rush yards over expected (58), per Next Gen Stats.
Kyle Monangai is BACK at Bears practice. pic.twitter.com/QV5NlpE3MZ
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 3, 2026
Monangai has resurfaced after being sidelined with a soft tissue issue during a portion of Chicago’s training camp. Johnson should allocate another sizable percentage of touches to the second-year back, even if Swift garners the majority of opportunities.
Monangai can function as an RB3/flex in your lineup while operating in his projected role. Monangai can also approach RB1 production if Swift is sidelined for any reason.
Monangai also remains available until Round 9 in current drafts, which bolsters your incentive to target him at his enticing ADP.
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