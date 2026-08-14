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5 Mid-Round Running Back League Winners for Fantasy Football (2026)

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Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

Phil's analysis of five fantasy football running backs who could be league winners in 2026. His top league winners include Jonathon Brooks, Blake Corum, Kenny Gainwell, and Kyle Monangai.

The steady advance toward the NFL regular season has accelerated as training camps and preseason matchups are now underway. Long-awaited positional battles are also ongoing, as you incorporate a continual flow of information and on-field performances into the planning process for your upcoming drafts.

The depth charts for all 32 teams will now undergo varying degrees of clarity as August unfolds. That includes the latest outlooks for a collection of running backs who appear capable of operating as valuable resources on your rosters. Some of these backs can be classified as league winners, which will be defined in this article as players who could easily surpass the expectations of their current draft positions.

Five of these backs have ADPs that are located in Rounds 6-10 of the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Main Event. Their pathways toward attaining league winner status contain unique hurdles, and those distinct factors contribute to the placement of their draft positions outside the first five rounds. However, each back will enter the regular season with an enticing combination of talent and opportunity that could reward you for investing in them during your drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Jonathon Brooks Carolina Panthers 

ADP: 68 (RB28)

The resuscitation of relevance for Brooks has steadily evolved throughout draft season, as his ADP has recently surged into Round 6 (68/RB28).

The skyrocketing enthusiasm for Brooks has developed due to the completion of his protracted recoveries from two ACL tears that were sustained during a 13-month span (November 2023 - December 2024).

Brooks’ performances during Carolina’s training camp have been promising. This has intensified the surging optimism surrounding his ability to seize a long-awaited role in the Panthers’ attack, while infusing his versatility into a reconstructed backfield rotation with Chuba Hubbard.

Brooks had originally secured the interest of fantasy managers after he became the first running back from his 2024 rookie class to be selected during the NFL Draft (46th overall).  However, the aforementioned health issues limited him to just 23 offensive snaps, 12 touches, and 45 total yards since joining the Panthers.

Now, Brooks appears primed to secure standalone value during the regular season. Brooks can also ascend into an integral role within Carolina’s offense if he recaptures a sufficient degree of the burst, acceleration, and explosiveness that he possessed before his injuries.

Brooks could become a critical asset if that occurs. He would also vault into an expanded workload if Hubbard is forced to the sideline, or if Hubbard’s touches are reduced during the year. 

Hubbard is currently contending with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.  It is also difficult to envision Hubbard maintaining a role as Carolina’s lead back if he replicates the inefficiency that he displayed during 2025.

Hubbard’s numbers were largely unexceptional, as he averaged 3.8 yards per attempt/1.8 yards after contact per attempt and failed to generate a run that exceeded 14 yards with his 134 attempts (8.9 per game),

Hubbard also registered just eight missed tackles forced, according to Fantasy Points Data, while finishing 43rd in rush yards over expected (-29) per Next Gen Stats.

Brooks also accumulated 25 receptions and 286 receiving yards during his final collegiate season at Texas, and could easily garner a weekly allotment of targets

Brooks just turned 23 in July, and is positioned to capitalize on his opportunity for extensive involvement in Carolina’s offense. That secures his status as a running back to target at his latest ADP.

 

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

ADP: 77 (RB30)

The prospects of drafting Pollard may not elicit the same degree of excitement as several other backs who are contained in this article. However, the rationale for pursuing Pollard has elevated him among your most tangible options near his current draft position.

Pollard appears entrenched as Tennessee’s lead back entering Week 1, with Tyjae Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton placed below him on the Titans’ depth chart.

Pollard eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for a fourth consecutive season during 2025, while accumulating a career-high in that category (1,082/63.6 per game). He also paced the Titans in attempts (242/14.2 per game) and rushing touchdowns (five), while finishing 11th overall in both runs of 20+ yards (six) and yards after contact (739).

Weeks 14-17 Yards YPG YAC 20+ 100+
Derrick Henry 538 134.5 337 8 3
Tony Pollard 452 113 306 5 3
Bijan Robinson 450 112.5 339 3 1
Saquon Barkley 400 100 310 2 2
James Cook III 378 94.5 237 1 2
Christian McCaffrey 330 110 236 2 2
Kyren Williams 324 81 227 2 0
De'Von Achane 316 79 256 3 0
Jonathan Taylor 277 69.3 176 0 0
D'Andre Swift 273 68.3 178 1 0
Blake Corum 265 66.3 108 2 1

Pollard is also primed to sustain the late-season statistical surge that propelled him into RB1 territory during the 2025 fantasy postseason.

Pollard vaulted to second among all backs in rushing yards (452/113 per game) from Weeks 14-17. He also tied for the league lead in games of 100+ yards (three), rose to second in runs of 20+ yards (five), and finished fourth in yards after contact (306). Pollard also averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and finished 11th in points per game (17.0) during that four-game sequence.

Spears will remain Tennessee’s RB2 behind Pollard while operating as the Titans’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield. Spears registered a 45.9% snap share last season, while averaging 5.5 carries/21.8 rushing yards per game.

He also finished 10th among all backs in receptions 45/3.5 per game) and 12th in targets (50/4.2 per game), despite being sidelined during four contests (high ankle sprain). 

Singleton’s encouraging blend of size, speed, and acceleration fuels his effectiveness as a rusher, while his capabilities as a pass catcher improve his prospects of eventually remaining on the field as a three-down back.

However, that is unlikely to occur before 2027. Pollard and Spears are entering the final year of their contracts with Tennessee, and Brian Daboll should deploy both veterans in a rotation during his first season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

That should preserve Pollard’s runway toward a sustained role as the team’s lead rusher. It also solidifies his prospects of surpassing the expectations of his Round 7 ADP.

 

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

ADP: 81 (RB32)

For the sake of clarity, this is not a declaration that Corum will ascend beyond Kyren Williams to become the unquestioned lead back on the Rams’ depth chart. However, Corum’s expanded workload in 2025 did reduce the disparity in touches between the two backs.

That has provided the rationale for projecting Sean McVay to entrust Corum with a substantial role for Los Angeles this season while operating in a rotation with Williams. Corum would also emerge as a highly impactful resource if Williams becomes unavailable at any point during the year.

Corum’s increased role in 2025 did not prevent Williams from securing a 68% snap share from Weeks 1-18, which placed him seventh among all backs.

However, Williams’ aforementioned snap share also failed to match the shares that he attained during 2023 (82%) and 2024 (87%). Williams’ share also dropped from 77% from Weeks 1-6 to 63.4% from Weeks 7-18.

Corum was relegated to 10 snaps and two touches during the Rams’ season opener. He also registered a 21.9% snap share from Weeks 1-6, while averaging 4.8 attempts/26.0 rushing yards per game.

Weeks 1-6 APG YPG TDs Inside 20 Inside 10 Inside 5
Kyren Williams 15.8 69.7 2 16 8 5
Blake Corum 4.8 26 1 5 2 1

 

Weeks 7-18 APG YPG TDs Inside 20 Inside 10 Inside 5
Kyren Williams 14.9 75.8 8 37 22 13
Blake Corum 10.5 53.6 5 22 14 12

His snap share improved to 33% from Weeks 7-18, while he eclipsed a 30% share eight times. Corum also averaged 10.5 attempts and 53.6 rushing yards during that sequence, while securing 12+ carries and generating 50+ yards in six different contests.

Corum also accrued 22 carries inside the red zone during those matchups, while tying for sixth overall with 12 attempts inside the 5-yard line. He also produced five touchdowns during his final 11 games.

Corum completed his second season with career highs in attempts (145/8.5 per game), red zone carries (27), rushing yards (746/43.9 per game), and rushing touchdowns (six), from Weeks 1-18. He also tied for seventh among all backs in efficiency (3.47) and was 12th in rush yards over expected per attempt (0.78) per Next Gen Stats.

There is potential for Corum’s surging workload to expand even further this season, which would reshape the landscape of the Rams’ backfield.

Even if that does not transpire, Corum should function as an RB3 if he secures a role that is similar to his involvement during 2025. Corum’s value will also soar during any absence by Williams. That elevates him to one of your most enticing options at his current ADP.

 

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

ADP: 84 (RB33)

Gainwell’s rise within the fantasy landscape during 2025 was significant. Now, Gainwell’s versatility should ignite his ascension into a sizable role during his first season with Tampa Bay, even if Bucky Irving begins the year as the Buccaneers’ lead back.

Gainwell had been an afterthought during the 2025 draft season, as his ADP was located in Round 22 (255/RB80). However, he ultimately became a productive asset for fantasy managers while sharing touches in Pittsburgh’s backfield with Jaylen Warren.

Gainwell also secured standalone value and functioned as a viable resource during the fantasy playoffs. He also exceeded his previous career highs in multiple categories, including snap share (50%), attempts (114/6.7 per game), and rushing yards (537/31.6 per game). 

Season Attempts APG Yards YPG TDs
2021 68 4.3 291 18.2 5
2022 53 3.1 240 14.1 4
2023 84 5.3 364 22.8 2
2024 75 4.3 290 17.1 1
2021-2024 70 4.2 296.3 18 3
2025 114 6.7 537 31.6 5

 

Weeks 1-18 Rec Yards YPRR Targets TPRR%
Christian McCaffrey 102 924 1.8 129 25.1
Bijan Robinson 79 820 1.78 103 22.4
Jahmyr Gibbs 77 616 1.72 94 26.3
Kenny Gainwell 73 486 1.46 85 25.6
Chase Brown 69 437 1.1 88 22.1
De'Von Achane 67 488 1.31 85 22.8
Ashton Jeanty 55 346 0.97 73 20.4
RJ Harvey 47 356 1.4 58 22.8
Jonathan Taylor 46 378 0.9 55 13.2
Gainwell also established career bests in targets (85/5.0 per game), receptions (73/4.3 per game), and receiving yards (486/28.6 per game), which placed him among the top five at his position in each category. 

Gainwell also finished as an RB1 seven times from Weeks 1-18. He also accomplished it during six of his final eight matchups, while rising to seventh in points per game during that span (17.8).

Gainwell secured a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers. This has placed him into a congested backfield with Irving and Sean Tucker. However, that should not deter Gainwell from emerging as a valuable resource on your rosters.

Gainwell will operate as Tampa Bay’s primary receiving weapon from the backfield. He should also collect a weekly allotment of carries, while Irving functions as the Buccaneers’ lead rusher.

Tucker could also garner opportunities in the red zone, which would sustain the role that he attained in goal-line situations during 2025. Tucker led the Buccaneers with 19 carries inside the red zone from Weeks 8-17, and was 14th among all backs with 13 attempts inside the 10-yard line during that sequence.

Gainwell should still maintain a significant role in Tampa Bay’s reconstructed offense, while Irving and Tucker also remain involved in the distribution of touches from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Gainwell has already proven he can excel when he is functioning with a sizable workload. He will also deliver high-end RB2 output if Irving is unable to function in his usual capacity as Tampa Bay’s lead back for any reason. That cements your incentive to pursue Gainwell at his current ADP.

 

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

ADP: 97 (RB 39)

Monangai’s status as a seventh-round selection during the 2025 NFL draft (233rd overall) did not impede him from earning a favorable workload in Ben Johnson’s offense last season. Monangai rotated with D'Andre Swift, and his involvement as a receiving weapon was limited throughout his rookie year (5.7% target share).

However, Monangai still secured standalone value in 2025. He is a relentless runner whose vision, quickness, and contact balance preserve his ability to operate effectively as an early down back.

Those attributes should also propel Monangai to a snap share that replicates the 46.4% share that he attained during the Bears’ final 10 contests last season.

Monangai’s unchallenged placement as the RB2 on Chicago’s depth chart also cements him at the threshold of a massive workload if Swift is unavailable during the regular season.

Monangai finished fifth among rookies in both rushing yards (783/46.1 per game) and sixth in attempts (169/9.9 per game) during 2025. He also tied with TreVeyon Henderson for first in red zone attempts (36).

Monangai also accumulated 17 missed tackles forced according to Fantasy Points Data, finished 20th in rush percentage over expected (41.5) per Next Gen Stats, and did not register a fumble throughout the year.

Monangai also tied for fourth among all backs in red zone attempts (26) from Weeks 9-15, and was sixth with 13 carries inside the 10. He also maximized his opportunity to perform as the Bears’ short-term lead back when Swift was inactive in Week 9 (groin).

Monangai exploded for a league-high 176 rushing yards while pacing all backs in yards after contact (115) and rush yards over expected (58), per Next Gen Stats.

Monangai has resurfaced after being sidelined with a soft tissue issue during a portion of Chicago’s training camp. Johnson should allocate another sizable percentage of touches to the second-year back, even if Swift garners the majority of opportunities.

Monangai can function as an RB3/flex in your lineup while operating in his projected role. Monangai can also approach RB1 production if Swift is sidelined for any reason.

Monangai also remains available until Round 9 in current drafts, which bolsters your incentive to target him at his enticing ADP.

 

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

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vs
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Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyler Murray
Kyle Monangai
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Reed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyle Monangai
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Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
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Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
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Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyle Monangai
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Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Monangai
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Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
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Tucker Kraft
Kyle Monangai
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
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Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
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Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
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Jayden Higgins
Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Sam Darnold
Kyle Monangai
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Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyle Monangai
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TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian Watson
Kyle Monangai
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Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Joe Burrow
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Drake Maye
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kyle Monangai
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Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kyle Monangai
vs
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Kyle Monangai
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kyle Monangai
vs
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Kyle Monangai
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
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Kyle Monangai
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Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Monangai
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyle Monangai
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Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
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Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
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D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
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Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
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Jadarian Price
Kyle Monangai
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Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
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Woody Marks
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Tank Bigsby
Kyle Monangai
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyle Monangai
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Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Monangai
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Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Kyle Monangai
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Dylan Sampson
Kyle Monangai
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Sean Tucker
Kyle Monangai
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Ray Davis
Kyle Monangai
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MarShawn Lloyd
Kyle Monangai
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan James
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Shough
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Willis
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Daniels
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Lamar Jackson
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jake Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Evans
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Higgins
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Tank Bigsby
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Jaydon Blue
Blake Corum
vs
Jonah Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Dylan Sampson
Blake Corum
vs
Sean Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Ray Davis
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan James
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson

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