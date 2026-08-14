August 14, 2026

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 21 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Over the next week, I expect several top prospects to get the call to the majors, so now is the time to stash them before it's too late.

If they don't get called up in the next few days, the next wave should come around in early September when rosters expand.

Here are the top five hitting prospects to stash now. Every player is available in at least 80% of Yahoo! leagues. If you have any questions, feel free to reach me on X at @Marty_Tallman. Let's take a look!

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Don't look now, but outfielder Joshua Baez is only five home runs away from the Triple-A record of 38.

Joshua Báez extends his Triple-A HR lead with a 112.7 MPH ROCKET 🚀 The @Cardinals' No. 3 prospect tallies his 33rd long ball of the season for the @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/glOPfoOiVV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 8, 2026

Baez has tormented Triple-A pitching this year, hitting .254/.326/.567 with 33 home runs, 88 RBI, 78 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases across 457 plate appearances. So, why haven't the Cardinals called him up yet?

Your guess is as good as mine. I do know, however, that the Cardinals don't expect to promote him this weekend, which would be the first opportunity to call him up while preserving his rookie eligibility for 2027.

The only thing potentially holding him back is the amount of swing-and-miss in his game. As we have covered extensively this season, Baez strikes out 30% of the time with a 34% chase rate and a 34% whiff rate.

Even with all the punchouts, he's posted a 20% barrel rate (97th percentile) and a ridiculous 115.4 mph max exit velocity, one of the highest marks in the history of the minor leagues.

He also holds a 50% swing rate (80th percentile) and 72% zone swing rate (77th percentile). In other words, if the ball is in the zone, there is a good chance he will crush it.

Also, unlike most top-tier sluggers, he has great baserunning instincts to pair with 92nd-percentile sprint speed. Baez has been my No. 1 hitting prospect to stash all season, and even though he won't be up right away, nothing has changed.

The 23-year-old should be stashed in all 12-team leagues with five outfield spots, and once he gets to the majors, he becomes a must-roster player in every format.

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

First baseman Charlie Condon has done everything he can at Triple-A, and at this point, it feels like only a matter of time before the Rockies call him up.

The Rockies' No. 1 prospect is hitting .279/.395/.538 with 22 home runs, 85 runs, 73 RBI, and six stolen bases in 98 Triple-A games, good for a 122 wRC+.

MLB's No. 69 prospect Charlie Condon crushes his system-leading 22nd homer of the year -- 109.6 mph | 446 ft 💥@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/NcYxkF2NNM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

Condon's 70-grade raw power is his carrying tool, but his approach has also been impressive. He's striking out 25% of the time while posting an 18.73% chase rate and a 13% walk rate.

Not only does the 23-year-old possess light-tower power, but he’s also one of the fastest first basemen in the minors. Condon has 84th-percentile sprint speed, which could lead to 5-10 stolen bases over a full season.

The Georgia native has mostly played first base but can also handle either corner outfield spot, giving Colorado plenty of ways to get his bat into the lineup.

At this point, service time and rookie eligibility appear to be the only things keeping him in Triple-A.

There isn’t an obvious spot for Condon just yet, but the Rockies aren’t playing for anything, and he’s their first baseman of the future. I expect him to be in the Show within the next few weeks.

For fantasy, Condon is worth stashing in 12-team leagues with minor-league roster spots. Once he gets the call, he should be rostered everywhere.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins’ No. 1 prospect, Walker Jenkins, would probably already be in the majors if it weren’t for a couple of injuries this season.

Earlier this year, he dealt with a hamstring strain before suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall.

Now, the 21-year-old outfielder appears to be fully healthy and is rediscovering his power at Triple-A.

108.2 mph | 400 ft 👀 MLB's No. 14 prospect Walker Jenkins collects the first multihomer game of his career!@Twins | @StPaulSaints | @TwinsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/6c2fu4vVu7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 7, 2026

In between his injuries, the left-handed-hitting Jenkins has slashed .303/.394/.502 with eight home runs and 13 stolen bases in Triple-A.

Jenkins has also demonstrated a mature approach at the plate, posting a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. Under the hood, he is just as impressive.

The 2023 fifth overall pick has a 112.3 mph max exit velocity (89th percentile), along with a .407 xSLG (77th percentile) and a 43.3% hard-hit rate (75th percentile). He’s also making plenty of contact, posting an impressive 84% contact rate.

When you combine his bat-to-ball skills with his plate discipline and developing power, you can see why Jenkins has the potential to be a top-20 fantasy outfielder sooner rather than later.

Jenkins should be stashed in 15-team leagues with five outfield spots, and once he gets the call, he has the upside to become a must-roster player in all formats.

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Infielder Franklin Arias is the Boston Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect, and after dominating Double-A this season, he has already earned a promotion to Triple-A.

Arias was once viewed as a glove-first shortstop, but his recent power surge has put him in position to potentially reach the majors when rosters expand on September 1.

The 20-year-old has also started playing second base, giving Boston another option once Trevor Story returns from sports hernia surgery.

It could also give the Red Sox some insurance if Andruw Monasterio (113 wRC+) and Nick Sogard (107 wRC+) come back down to earth.

Before his promotion, Arias slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and five stolen bases in 75 games at Double-A Portland. He also led the Eastern League in OPS at the time of his promotion.

MLB Pipeline has long viewed Arias as a player with a strong hit tool and defensive ability, but his power was the biggest question mark.

He's starting to put those concerns to rest, though, hitting 22 home runs across the minors this season after going deep just six times in 2025.

107.8 mph | 419 ft 💥 MLB’s No. 7 prospect Franklin Arias (@RedSox) blasts his 22nd homer of the year, 3rd for the Triple-A @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/qFTCdmU5G1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 5, 2026

Under the hood, things look just as good. Across 57 Triple-A at-bats, the 20-year-old has posted a .450 xSLG (87th percentile), an 8.9% barrel rate (74th percentile), and a 49% hard-hit rate (88th percentile).

Even with his newfound power, Arias has continued to demonstrate excellent plate discipline. Across 400 Triple-A and Double-A plate appearances, he is striking out just 15% of the time while walking 11% of the time.

Arias should be stashed in 15-team leagues with minor-league roster spots. Once he gets the call, he has the potential to be an excellent middle-infield option in 12-team formats.

Seaver King, SS/2B, Washington Nationals

Coming into the season, shortstop Seaver King was best known for his 60-grade speed, but the bat has taken a major step forward in 2026.

After posting just an 88 wRC+ across three levels last year, King is slashing .312/.395/.513 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases, good for a 139 wRC+ across 358 Double-A and Triple-A plate appearances.

MLB's No. 74 prospect Seaver King takes rehabbing big leaguer Carlos Rodón DEEP to center field!@Nationals | @Nats_PlayerDev | @RocRedWings pic.twitter.com/FpDPG9qsHP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 8, 2026

From a power standpoint, King has a .201 ISO and a 10% barrel rate while improving his line-drive and home-run-to-fly-ball rates. He also has a respectable 20% strikeout rate and a solid 10% walk rate.

The biggest thing he still needs to work on is his pitch recognition. His chase rate was 36% in 2025, but he cut it down to 26% in the Arizona Fall League.

That improvement looked like it was going to stick after he posted a 28% chase rate across 165 Double-A plate appearances, but it has climbed back to 36% since his promotion to Triple-A.

If King can clean that up, I could see him getting the call around the beginning of September, if not sooner.

The Nationals are out of the Wild Card race, so it makes sense for them to see what they have in King before the season ends. He's also a much better fielder than Nasim Nunez, who currently has a 68 wRC+ across 400 plate appearances.

The Nationals also rank first in stolen bases by a wide margin, so when King gets the call, I expect him to have the green light on the base paths.

Overall, the 23-year-old Wake Forest product should be stashed in 15-team leagues with a minor-league spot, especially if you need a middle infielder or some stolen-base help down the stretch.

He could also be a difference-maker in deeper head-to-head leagues, where his speed could help you win the stolen-base category on his own in a given week.

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App