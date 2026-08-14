Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Zac Veen, Cole Young, Walbert Urena, Shane Drohan, and Jordan Romano.
The weekend is here as Week 20 of the MLB season will be in the books. With a month and a half left in the baseball season, there is still time to strengthen your roster for that fantasy baseball championship run. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 20 -- August 10 through August 16 to account for the latest news and prioritize who to pick up in leagues that allow daily moves.
There were no top prospects called up recently, but as always, there are injuries to monitor. Rangers ace Jacob deGrom exited Thursday's start against the Angels with right triceps fatigue. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is dealing with left knee pain and is considered day-to-day. Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Max Clark
|OF
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Peter Lambert
|SP
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|38
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Carson Benge
|OF
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Zac Veen
|OF
|12
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|8
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Jared Jones
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Christian Scott
|SP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Ty France
|1B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Daylen Lile
|OF
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Cole Young
|2B
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Willy Adames
|SS
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Cam Smith
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Griffin Conine
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Carter Jensen
|C
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Jake Burger
|1B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|80
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|38
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|81
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|82
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Gage Jump
|SP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Will Warren
|SP
|51
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Josh Bell
|1B
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top waiver wire names include Zac Veen, Shane Drohan, Jordan Romano, Walbert Urena, and Cole Young. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:
Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers
Across 93 innings in 2026, Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan has recorded a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has run into some struggles of late, allowing 13 earned runs across his last 17 innings (three starts).
However, Drohan has had an impressive first year in the big leagues overall. He's done a nice job of both limiting walks (7.2% walk rate) and home runs (0.87 HR/9). Drohan's 23.8% strikeout rate is not eye-popping, but it's a solid mark for a left-hander with his profile and versatile pitch mix.
He's also gone at least six innings in five out of his last six starts, which gives him an excellent chance to rack up wins while pitching for the Brewers. Even amidst his recent rough patch, Drohan is worth targeting on the waiver wire as a starting pitcher streamer.
Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies right-hander Jordan Romano notched his 11th total save and seventh save with Colorado on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Romano began the year with the Los Angeles Angels and struggled to a 10.13 ERA across 11 appearances before being released.
However, he's been effective since latching on with the Rockies. Across 10 2/3 innings with Colorado, Romano has recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and seven saves. Romano's walk rate is concerningly high at 13.2%, and his average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 94.1 miles per hour. Still, he's posted a solid 28.6% strikeout rate, and he appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for the Rockies. In deeper league formats, Romano should be scooped up off the waiver wire.
Walbert Urena, Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Walbert Urena has been one of the team's lone bright spots so far this season, recording a 7-8 record with a 2.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 101 2/3 innings (21 games). The 22-year-old's slightly inflated WHIP is a symptom of his issues with command, as he's logged a 12.6% walk rate.
However, Urena's power sinker has helped him post a stellar 54% ground-ball rate. He's also been extremely difficult to take deep, allowing just 0.53 HR/9. Urena's 22.2% strikeout rate limits his fantasy upside, but the young right-hander has been an effective innings eater already and has plenty of time to continue to get better. In most league formats, Urena should be a priority waiver-wire target when available.
Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies are recalling outfield prospect Zac Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and have designated infielder Edouard Julien for assignment in a corresponding move, according to Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. It will be Veen's first action in the big leagues since he struggled in 2025 in his MLB debut in 12 games played, when he went 4-for-34 (.118) with a homer, two RBI, two walks, and 14 strikeouts.
The team's No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has earned a promotion back to the majors in 2026 by hitting .327/.402/.635 with a 1.037 OPS, 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 82 runs scored across 100 games and 445 plate appearances with the Isotopes. The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder bulked up in the offseason and cleaned up his act from a maturity standpoint, so he appears much better positioned to have sustained success for the Rockies to close out the season.
Veen went 5-for-5 with three home runs, a double, and a triple over the weekend against Triple-A Sugar Land, and fantasy managers who need power and speed should be looking to add him off the waiver wire, even in mixed leagues.
Cole Young, Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young had an eight-game hitting streak from July 26 through Aug. 2, going 15-for-34 (.441) with a home run, a double, two triples, three RBI, and six runs scored across 37 plate appearances. He capped it off with a 4-for-5 night against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 2.
Young has gone 5-for-30 with three walks in nine games since losing his eight-game hitting streak, but the recent hot stretch had fantasy managers giving the 23-year-old a look off the waiver wire for middle-infield help in deeper leagues. The former 21st overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft is now hitting .263/.320/.404 with a .724 OPS, 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 54 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 122 games played and 486 plate appearances as a regular for the M's in his first full MLB season in 2026.
Young has definitely taken a step forward in his second season in the big leagues, and he's quietly become a steady second base option in counting-stat leagues with improved power at the plate. And with a .280 expected batting average and .334 xwOBA, Young still has time to do more damage before his sophomore season comes to an end. He's rostered in only 17% of Yahoo leagues.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Young
|2B
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|8
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willy Adames
|SS
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Max Clark
|OF
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|38
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Zac Veen
|OF
|12
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Daylen Lile
|OF
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Smith
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Carter Jensen
|C
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Peter Lambert
|SP
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Scott
|SP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|38
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Gage Jump
|SP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Will Warren
|SP
|51
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Angel Genao, Jordan Romano, Cole Young, Walbert Urena, Shane Drohan, Kaelen Culpepper, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Yoendrys Gomez, Jake Mangum, A.J. Ewing, Dylan Crews, Braden Montgomery, JJ Bleday, Kody Clemens, Kade Anderson, Hogan Harris, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, and Jackson Jobe. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. n the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. e hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Angel Genao, Jordan Romano, Cole Young, Walbert Urena, Shane Drohan, Kaelen Culpepper, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Yoendrys Gomez, Jake Mangum, A.J. Ewing, Dylan Crews, Braden Montgomery, JJ Bleday, Kody Clemens, Kade Anderson, Hogan Harris, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, Jackson Jobe:
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