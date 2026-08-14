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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 20

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Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Zac Veen, Cole Young, Walbert Urena, Shane Drohan, and Jordan Romano.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The weekend is here as Week 20 of the MLB season will be in the books. With a month and a half left in the baseball season, there is still time to strengthen your roster for that fantasy baseball championship run. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 20 -- August 10 through August 16 to account for the latest news and prioritize who to pick up in leagues that allow daily moves. 

There were no top prospects called up recently, but as always, there are injuries to monitor. Rangers ace Jacob deGrom exited Thursday's start against the Angels with right triceps fatigue. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is dealing with left knee pain and is considered day-to-day. Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Max Clark OF 41 Add in All Leagues
2 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in All Leagues
3 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
4 Chandler Simpson OF 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Cade Cavalli SP 68 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
7 Peter Lambert SP 61 Add in All Leagues
8 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 52 Add in All Leagues
9 Jacob Wilson SS 52 Add in All Leagues
10 Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in All Leagues
12 Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in All Leagues
13 Carson Benge OF 58 Add in All Leagues
11 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 T.J. Rumfield 1B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Zac Veen OF 12 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Kaelen Culpepper SS 8 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Jake Bennett SP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Jared Jones SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Walbert Urena SP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Ty France 1B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Daylen Lile OF 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Cole Young 2B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Eugenio Suarez 3B 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Yainer Diaz C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Jung Hoo Lee OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Trent Grisham OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Noah Cameron SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Heliot Ramos OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Clay Holmes SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Dylan Crews OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Kyle Karros 3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Jacob Webb RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Willy Adames SS 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Brandon Marsh OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Travis Bazzana 2B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 David Peterson SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Cam Smith OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Griffin Conine OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Keider Montero SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Carter Jensen C 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Bailey Ober SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Nolan Arenado 3B 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Garrett Mitchell OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Gage Jump SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Luke Weaver RP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Will Warren SP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Hogan Harris RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 J.T. Realmuto C 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Robert Gasser SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Brandyn Garcia RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Zac Veen, Shane Drohan, Jordan Romano, Walbert Urena, and Cole Young.  Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers

Across 93 innings in 2026, Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan has recorded a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has run into some struggles of late, allowing 13 earned runs across his last 17 innings (three starts).

However, Drohan has had an impressive first year in the big leagues overall. He's done a nice job of both limiting walks (7.2% walk rate) and home runs (0.87 HR/9). Drohan's 23.8% strikeout rate is not eye-popping, but it's a solid mark for a left-hander with his profile and versatile pitch mix.

He's also gone at least six innings in five out of his last six starts, which gives him an excellent chance to rack up wins while pitching for the Brewers. Even amidst his recent rough patch, Drohan is worth targeting on the waiver wire as a starting pitcher streamer.

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies right-hander Jordan Romano notched his 11th total save and seventh save with Colorado on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Romano began the year with the Los Angeles Angels and struggled to a 10.13 ERA across 11 appearances before being released.

However, he's been effective since latching on with the Rockies. Across 10 2/3 innings with Colorado, Romano has recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and seven saves. Romano's walk rate is concerningly high at 13.2%, and his average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 94.1 miles per hour. Still, he's posted a solid 28.6% strikeout rate, and he appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for the Rockies. In deeper league formats, Romano should be scooped up off the waiver wire.

 

Walbert Urena, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Walbert Urena has been one of the team's lone bright spots so far this season, recording a 7-8 record with a 2.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 101 2/3 innings (21 games). The 22-year-old's slightly inflated WHIP is a symptom of his issues with command, as he's logged a 12.6% walk rate.

However, Urena's power sinker has helped him post a stellar 54% ground-ball rate. He's also been extremely difficult to take deep, allowing just 0.53 HR/9. Urena's 22.2% strikeout rate limits his fantasy upside, but the young right-hander has been an effective innings eater already and has plenty of time to continue to get better. In most league formats, Urena should be a priority waiver-wire target when available.

 

Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are recalling outfield prospect Zac Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and have designated infielder Edouard Julien for assignment in a corresponding move, according to Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. It will be Veen's first action in the big leagues since he struggled in 2025 in his MLB debut in 12 games played, when he went 4-for-34 (.118) with a homer, two RBI, two walks, and 14 strikeouts.

The team's No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has earned a promotion back to the majors in 2026 by hitting .327/.402/.635 with a 1.037 OPS, 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 82 runs scored across 100 games and 445 plate appearances with the Isotopes. The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder bulked up in the offseason and cleaned up his act from a maturity standpoint, so he appears much better positioned to have sustained success for the Rockies to close out the season.

Veen went 5-for-5 with three home runs, a double, and a triple over the weekend against Triple-A Sugar Land, and fantasy managers who need power and speed should be looking to add him off the waiver wire, even in mixed leagues.

Cole Young, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young had an eight-game hitting streak from July 26 through Aug. 2, going 15-for-34 (.441) with a home run, a double, two triples, three RBI, and six runs scored across 37 plate appearances. He capped it off with a 4-for-5 night against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 2.

Young has gone 5-for-30 with three walks in nine games since losing his eight-game hitting streak, but the recent hot stretch had fantasy managers giving the 23-year-old a look off the waiver wire for middle-infield help in deeper leagues. The former 21st overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft is now hitting .263/.320/.404 with a .724 OPS, 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 54 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 122 games played and 486 plate appearances as a regular for the M's in his first full MLB season in 2026.

Young has definitely taken a step forward in his second season in the big leagues, and he's quietly become a steady second base option in counting-stat leagues with improved power at the plate. And with a .280 expected batting average and .334 xwOBA, Young still has time to do more damage before his sophomore season comes to an end. He's rostered in only 17% of Yahoo leagues.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 52 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 52 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Wilson SS 52 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 8 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willy Adames SS 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Max Clark OF 41 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Chandler Simpson OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 58 Add in All Leagues
Zac Veen OF 12 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
J.T. Realmuto C 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Cade Cavalli SP 68 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 61 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Angel Genao, Jordan Romano, Cole Young, Walbert Urena, Shane Drohan, Kaelen Culpepper, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Yoendrys Gomez, Jake Mangum, A.J. Ewing, Dylan Crews, Braden Montgomery, JJ Bleday, Kody Clemens, Kade Anderson, Hogan Harris, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, and Jackson Jobe.  These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare.  n the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface.  e hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Angel Genao, Jordan Romano, Cole Young, Walbert Urena, Shane Drohan, Kaelen Culpepper, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Yoendrys Gomez, Jake Mangum, A.J. Ewing, Dylan Crews, Braden Montgomery, JJ Bleday, Kody Clemens, Kade Anderson, Hogan Harris, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, Jackson Jobe:

George Lombard Jr.
vs
Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Chandler Simpson
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Cade Cavalli
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jacob Latz
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Peter Lambert
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Caleb Durbin
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jacob Wilson
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Ian Seymour
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Angel Genao
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Mickey Moniak
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
George Lombard Jr.
vs
T.J. Rumfield
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Luke Keaschall
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Nick Gonzales
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zack Gelof
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Chase Meidroth
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Eugenio Suarez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Gleyber Torres
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Ernie Clement
Zac Veen
vs
Nick Gonzales
Zac Veen
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Zac Veen
vs
Luke Keaschall
Zac Veen
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Zac Veen
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Zac Veen
vs
Joey Cantillo
Zac Veen
vs
Royce Lewis
Zac Veen
vs
Jackson Jobe
Zac Veen
vs
Carson Benge
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Bennett
Zac Veen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Zac Veen
vs
Jared Jones
Zac Veen
vs
Angel Genao
Zac Veen
vs
Christian Scott
Zac Veen
vs
Ian Seymour
Zac Veen
vs
Max Clark
Zac Veen
vs
Steven Kwan
Zac Veen
vs
Chandler Simpson
Zac Veen
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zac Veen
vs
Daylen Lile
Zac Veen
vs
Zack Gelof
Zac Veen
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Angel Genao
vs
Ian Seymour
Angel Genao
vs
Mickey Moniak
Angel Genao
vs
Jacob Wilson
Angel Genao
vs
Carson Benge
Angel Genao
vs
Caleb Durbin
Angel Genao
vs
Royce Lewis
Angel Genao
vs
Peter Lambert
Angel Genao
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Angel Genao
vs
Jacob Latz
Angel Genao
vs
Luke Keaschall
Angel Genao
vs
Cade Cavalli
Angel Genao
vs
Nick Gonzales
Angel Genao
vs
Chandler Simpson
Angel Genao
vs
Zac Veen
Angel Genao
vs
Steven Kwan
Angel Genao
vs
Isaac Paredes
Angel Genao
vs
Zack Gelof
Angel Genao
vs
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Grant Taylor
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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David Peterson
Cole Young
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Zack Gelof
Cole Young
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Chase Meidroth
Cole Young
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Daylen Lile
Cole Young
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Young
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Ty France
Cole Young
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Eugenio Suarez
Cole Young
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Cole Carrigg
Cole Young
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Young
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Walbert Urena
Cole Young
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Ryan Jeffers
Cole Young
vs
Isaac Paredes
Cole Young
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Gleyber Torres
Cole Young
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Christian Scott
Cole Young
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Yainer Diaz
Cole Young
vs
Jared Jones
Cole Young
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Caleb Durbin
Cole Young
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Royce Lewis
Cole Young
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Young
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Nick Gonzales
Cole Young
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Ernie Clement
Cole Young
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Andruw Monasterio
Cole Young
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Walbert Urena
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Isaac Paredes
Walbert Urena
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Cole Carrigg
Walbert Urena
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Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
vs
Ty France
Walbert Urena
vs
Jared Jones
Walbert Urena
vs
Daylen Lile
Walbert Urena
vs
Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
vs
Zack Gelof
Walbert Urena
vs
Jackson Jobe
Walbert Urena
vs
Cole Young
Walbert Urena
vs
Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
vs
Chase Meidroth
Walbert Urena
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Walbert Urena
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Walbert Urena
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Walbert Urena
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walbert Urena
vs
Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
vs
Peter Lambert
Walbert Urena
vs
Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
vs
Kyle Leahy
Walbert Urena
vs
Zac Thornton
Walbert Urena
vs
Grant Taylor
Shane Drohan
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Shane Drohan
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Shane Drohan
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Shane Drohan
vs
Clayton Beeter
Shane Drohan
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Shane Drohan
vs
Robert Gasser
Shane Drohan
vs
Walker Jenkins
Shane Drohan
vs
Jordan Romano
Shane Drohan
vs
Quinn Mathews
Shane Drohan
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Shane Drohan
vs
Hogan Harris
Shane Drohan
vs
Will Warren
Shane Drohan
vs
Luke Weaver
Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
vs
Peter Lambert
Shane Drohan
vs
Ian Seymour
Shane Drohan
vs
Joey Cantillo
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Bennett
Shane Drohan
vs
Jared Jones
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zac Veen
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jackson Jobe
Kaelen Culpepper
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T.J. Rumfield
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jake Bennett
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Royce Lewis
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jared Jones
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Carson Benge
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Christian Scott
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Angel Genao
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jacob Wilson
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ernie Clement
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willi Castro
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willy Adames
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jose Caballero
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Mickey Moniak
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Peter Lambert
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kyle Leahy
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Zac Thornton
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Jared Jones
Christian Scott
vs
Isaac Paredes
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Jackson Jobe
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Ty France
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
vs
Daylen Lile
Christian Scott
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Christian Scott
vs
Zack Gelof
Christian Scott
vs
Zac Veen
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Young
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Peter Lambert
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Leahy
Christian Scott
vs
Zac Thornton
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Young
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kyle Leahy
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Zack Gelof
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ernie Clement
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Ian Seymour
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Trent Grisham
A.J. Ewing
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Dylan Crews
A.J. Ewing
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Grant Taylor
A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
vs
Royce Lewis
Dylan Crews
vs
Clay Holmes
Dylan Crews
vs
Kyle Karros
Dylan Crews
vs
Heliot Ramos
Dylan Crews
vs
Jacob Webb
Dylan Crews
vs
Dominic Canzone
Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
A.J. Ewing
Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
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vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Keider Montero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Samuel Basallo
Braden Montgomery
vs
Max Clark
Braden Montgomery
vs
Steven Kwan
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake Burger
Kody Clemens
vs
Keider Montero
Kody Clemens
vs
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Kody Clemens
vs
JJ Bleday
Kody Clemens
vs
Joshua Baez
Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kade Anderson
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vs
Braden Montgomery
Kody Clemens
vs
Merrill Kelly
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vs
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vs
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Kody Clemens
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Griffin Conine
Kody Clemens
vs
Max Clark
Kody Clemens
vs
Steven Kwan
Kody Clemens
vs
Chandler Simpson
Kody Clemens
vs
Caleb Durbin
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vs
Mickey Moniak
Kody Clemens
vs
Carson Benge
Kody Clemens
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Agustin Ramirez
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
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Carter Jensen
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Rengifo
Kade Anderson
vs
Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Sam Antonacci
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
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Jackson Holliday
Kade Anderson
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Luke Weaver
Kade Anderson
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Keider Montero
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Peter Lambert
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Jared Jones
Hogan Harris
vs
Will Warren
Hogan Harris
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Kyle Leahy
Luke Weaver
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Grant Taylor
Luke Weaver
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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vs
Grant Taylor

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Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
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