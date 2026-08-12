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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 20

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Zack Gelof - fantasy baseball draft sleepers DFS MLB injury news

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Zack Gelof, Jacob Webb, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, and Kade Anderson.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Amazingly, we are already halfway through August and Week 20. There is about a month and a half left in the season, giving us plenty of time to make that final push. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 20—August 10 through August 16 — in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list has been updated to include the top hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire.

This week we saw the Nationals promote lefty Jackson Kent from Triple-A Rochester, and he will make his MLB debut on Wednesday. The Yankees also called up reliever Bradley Hanner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Injuries continue to pile up as the Mets placed closer Devin Williams on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, while the Rangers put Nathan Eovaldi on the IL with elbow inflammation.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Max Clark OF 42 Add in All Leagues
2 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in All Leagues
3 Gabriel Moreno C 69 Add in All Leagues
4 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
5 Cade Cavalli SP 66 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
7 Peter Lambert SP 61 Add in All Leagues
8 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
9 Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 68 Add in All Leagues
10 Jacob Wilson SS 53 Add in All Leagues
11 Pete Fairbanks RP 70 Add in All Leagues
12 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues
13 Kaelen Culpepper SS 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 T.J. Rumfield 1B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Carson Benge OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Ian Seymour SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Jared Jones SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Jake Bennett SP 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Ty France 1B 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Christian Scott SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Daylen Lile OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Brandon Marsh OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Cole Young 2B 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Zac Veen OF 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Kyle Karros 3B 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Yainer Diaz C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jung Hoo Lee OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Zach Thornton SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Heliot Ramos OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Clay Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Dylan Crews OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Willy Adames SS 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Samuel Basallo C 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Noah Cameron SP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Travis Bazzana 2B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Will Warren SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Carter Jensen C 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Brandyn Garcia RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Jacob Webb RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Luke Weaver RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Nolan Arenado 3B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Garrett Mitchell OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Keider Montero SP/RP 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Gage Jump SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Hogan Harris RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Robert Gasser SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Josh Bell 1B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 J.T. Realmuto C 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Agustin Ramirez C 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Hector Rodriguez OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Jacob Webb, Kade Anderson, Zack Gelof, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Across 51 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and seven saves. With closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list, the Cubs have largely taken a committee approach to the ninth inning.

Still, Webb has now earned saves in each of his last two appearances, both of which came after Chicago acquired right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. Even with another high-leverage arm in the mix for the Cubs, Webb may be the team's preferred option.

The 32-year-old has posted a stellar 27.1% strikeout rate and has been one of Chicago's more reliable bullpen arms all season long. In deeper leagues, Webb carries waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers in need of stable ratios and some saves upside.

Zack Gelof, Athletics

Athletics infielder Zack Gelof (knee) was activated off the 10-day Injured List ahead of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gelof is ready to play after being sidelined since July 10 due to a right knee laceration. He'll cover third base and bat ninth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta on Monday.

Gelof figures to be the everyday third baseman down the stretch of the season. This season, Gelof is slashing .273/.327/.476 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and eight steals in 67 games. He could be an interesting deep league option given his power and speed upside.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson tossed another shutout in his most recent outing at Double-A and remains the most dominant pitcher in the minor leagues. On August 7, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, with no walks, no runs, and nine punchouts. This extended his current shutout streak to 15 innings (three starts).

During this stretch, the former LSU star has posted a 0.47 WHIP with a near-perfect 20:2 K:BB. On the season, the southpaw has held a 1.13 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 professional innings.

While Luis Castillo's move to Chicago did make Anderson's path to the majors clearer, the team has indicated he will remain a starter once promoted, so he may need to wait for another injury, as Seattle currently has a full staff. However, his upside on a per-game basis remains elite, and managers should continue to view him as a priority stash option across all league types.

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins turned in another dominant effort at Triple-A St. Paul as his MLB debut continues to loom closer. On August 8 (Saturday), Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. Over his last 10 games at the top club in the Minnesota system, the former fifth overall selection has posted a .333/.391/.595 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases.

During this noted stretch, Jenkins has posted five multi-hit efforts and only gone hitless three times. On the season, Jenkins has appeared in just 57 Triple-A contests (due to injury), but has posted a sharp .838 OPS with six home runs and 11 stolen bases.

With the Twins competing for a Wild Card, expect them to turn to their top-ranked prospect in the near future to add another spark to the lineup, especially with Byron Buxton still on the shelf.

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez enters Week 20 as a top stash target, with a clear path to the major leagues. Ahead of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals parted ways with veteran corner outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

As a result, Baez faces even less competition for a spot on the MLB roster down the stretch. Additionally, the young outfielder has seen his production take another step forward, suggesting he could be on the verge of a call-up.

Over his last 15 games at the top club in the system (since July 21), Baez has posted a dominant .293/.354/.603 slash line with six doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases. On the season, he has gone deep 33 times and swiped 18 bags. His five-category upside makes him a must-stash ahead of Week 20.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

 

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 66 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in All Leagues
Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 66 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in All Leagues
Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 66 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Wilson SS 53 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willy Adames SS 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Max Clark OF 42 Add in All Leagues
4 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
14 Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Carson Benge OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Daylen Lile OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Brandon Marsh OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Zac Veen OF 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
45 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jung Hoo Lee OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Heliot Ramos OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Dylan Crews OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Garrett Mitchell OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Hector Rodriguez OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Cade Cavalli SP 66 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 62 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Pete Fairbanks RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Max Clark, Angel Genao, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Jones, Brandon Pfaadt, Zack Gelof, Cole Young, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Jacob Webb, Kyle Karros, Hogan Harris, Grant Taylor, Tommy Edman, A.J. Ewing, Jake Mangum, and Jackson Holliday. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Angel Genao, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Jones, Brandon Pfaadt, Zack Gelof, Cole Young, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Jacob Webb, Kyle Karros, Hogan Harris, Grant Taylor, Tommy Edman, A.J. Ewing, Jake Mangum, and Jackson Holliday:

Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Luis Lara
Max Clark
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Jake Mangum
Max Clark
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Masyn Winn
Max Clark
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Brayan Rocchio
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Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
Max Clark
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Tommy White
Max Clark
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Ty France
Max Clark
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Carson Benge
Max Clark
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Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
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Jose Caballero
Max Clark
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Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
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Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
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Heliot Ramos
Max Clark
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Kody Clemens
Max Clark
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Max Clark
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Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
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Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
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Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Grant Taylor
Mickey Moniak
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Ian Seymour
Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Jose Caballero
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
Willi Castro
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Spencer Steer
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Willi Castro
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Spencer Steer
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Henry Bolte
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Cooper Pratt
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tommy White
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Bailey Ober
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Lane Thomas
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Masyn Winn
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jake Mangum
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Luis Lara
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Logan Henderson
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kenley Jansen
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Griffin Jax
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Emilio Pagan
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Young
vs
Michael McGreevy
Cole Young
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Cole Young
vs
Zach Thornton
Cole Young
vs
Luke Weaver
Cole Young
vs
Erik Miller
Cole Young
vs
Nolan Arenado
Cole Young
vs
Clayton Beeter
Cole Young
vs
Dalton Rushing
Cole Young
vs
Luis Lara
Cole Young
vs
Robert Gasser
Cole Young
vs
Jake Mangum
Cole Young
vs
Shane Bieber
Cole Young
vs
Masyn Winn
Cole Young
vs
Clay Holmes
Cole Young
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cole Young
vs
Walker Jenkins
Cole Young
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Cole Young
vs
Charlie Condon
Cole Young
vs
Bailey Ober
Cole Young
vs
Max Clark
Cole Young
vs
Tommy White
Cole Young
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Cole Young
vs
Ty France
Cole Young
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Cole Young
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Cole Young
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Young
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Curtis Mead
Cole Young
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Young
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Young
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Young
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Young
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Young
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Young
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cole Young
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
vs
Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
vs
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vs
JJ Bleday
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vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
vs
Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
vs
JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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vs
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Jacob Webb
vs
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vs
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vs
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Jacob Webb
vs
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Jacob Webb
vs
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Jacob Webb
vs
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Jacob Webb
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vs
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vs
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Kyle Karros
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vs
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vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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vs
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vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
A.J. Ewing
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
vs
Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
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Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
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Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Mason Montgomery
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vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
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Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Jacob Webb
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
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vs
Merrill Kelly
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy Edman
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tommy Edman
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
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vs
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Tommy Edman
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Kade Anderson
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vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Caleb Durbin
Tommy Edman
vs
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vs
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A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
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vs
Chase DeLauter
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A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
vs
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vs
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Luke Keaschall
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A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Luis Lara
Jake Mangum
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Brayan Rocchio
Jake Mangum
vs
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vs
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Jake Mangum
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Erik Miller
Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Michael McGreevy
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Cole Young
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Jake Mangum
vs
Luke Keaschall

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Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
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