August 12, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Zack Gelof, Jacob Webb, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, and Kade Anderson.

Amazingly, we are already halfway through August and Week 20. There is about a month and a half left in the season, giving us plenty of time to make that final push. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 20—August 10 through August 16 — in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list has been updated to include the top hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire.

This week we saw the Nationals promote lefty Jackson Kent from Triple-A Rochester, and he will make his MLB debut on Wednesday. The Yankees also called up reliever Bradley Hanner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Injuries continue to pile up as the Mets placed closer Devin Williams on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, while the Rangers put Nathan Eovaldi on the IL with elbow inflammation.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Jacob Webb, Kade Anderson, Zack Gelof, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Across 51 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and seven saves. With closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list, the Cubs have largely taken a committee approach to the ninth inning.

Still, Webb has now earned saves in each of his last two appearances, both of which came after Chicago acquired right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. Even with another high-leverage arm in the mix for the Cubs, Webb may be the team's preferred option.

The 32-year-old has posted a stellar 27.1% strikeout rate and has been one of Chicago's more reliable bullpen arms all season long. In deeper leagues, Webb carries waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers in need of stable ratios and some saves upside.

Zack Gelof, Athletics

Athletics infielder Zack Gelof (knee) was activated off the 10-day Injured List ahead of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gelof is ready to play after being sidelined since July 10 due to a right knee laceration. He'll cover third base and bat ninth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta on Monday.

Gelof figures to be the everyday third baseman down the stretch of the season. This season, Gelof is slashing .273/.327/.476 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and eight steals in 67 games. He could be an interesting deep league option given his power and speed upside.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson tossed another shutout in his most recent outing at Double-A and remains the most dominant pitcher in the minor leagues. On August 7, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, with no walks, no runs, and nine punchouts. This extended his current shutout streak to 15 innings (three starts).

During this stretch, the former LSU star has posted a 0.47 WHIP with a near-perfect 20:2 K:BB. On the season, the southpaw has held a 1.13 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 professional innings.

While Luis Castillo's move to Chicago did make Anderson's path to the majors clearer, the team has indicated he will remain a starter once promoted, so he may need to wait for another injury, as Seattle currently has a full staff. However, his upside on a per-game basis remains elite, and managers should continue to view him as a priority stash option across all league types.

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins turned in another dominant effort at Triple-A St. Paul as his MLB debut continues to loom closer. On August 8 (Saturday), Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. Over his last 10 games at the top club in the Minnesota system, the former fifth overall selection has posted a .333/.391/.595 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases.

During this noted stretch, Jenkins has posted five multi-hit efforts and only gone hitless three times. On the season, Jenkins has appeared in just 57 Triple-A contests (due to injury), but has posted a sharp .838 OPS with six home runs and 11 stolen bases.

With the Twins competing for a Wild Card, expect them to turn to their top-ranked prospect in the near future to add another spark to the lineup, especially with Byron Buxton still on the shelf.

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez enters Week 20 as a top stash target, with a clear path to the major leagues. Ahead of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals parted ways with veteran corner outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

As a result, Baez faces even less competition for a spot on the MLB roster down the stretch. Additionally, the young outfielder has seen his production take another step forward, suggesting he could be on the verge of a call-up.

Over his last 15 games at the top club in the system (since July 21), Baez has posted a dominant .293/.354/.603 slash line with six doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases. On the season, he has gone deep 33 times and swiped 18 bags. His five-category upside makes him a must-stash ahead of Week 20.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 66 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in All Leagues Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 66 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in All Leagues Bryson Stott 2B/3B/SS 66 Add in All Leagues Jacob Wilson SS 53 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in All Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willy Adames SS 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move 1 Max Clark OF 42 Add in All Leagues 4 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues 14 Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 16 Carson Benge OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 18 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 23 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 30 Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 31 Daylen Lile OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 32 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 33 Brandon Marsh OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 35 Zac Veen OF 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 45 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 48 Jung Hoo Lee OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 49 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 50 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 51 Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 53 Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 54 Heliot Ramos OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 56 Dylan Crews OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 62 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 65 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 68 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 70 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 71 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 77 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 81 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 82 Garrett Mitchell OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 83 Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 97 Hector Rodriguez OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 98 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 99 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Cade Cavalli SP 66 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Peter Lambert SP 62 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noah Cameron SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Will Warren SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Pete Fairbanks RP 69 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Joey Cantillo Christian Scott vs Vinnie Pasquantino Bryce Eldridge vs Christian Scott Merrill Kelly vs Shane Bieber AJ Smith-Shawver vs Gleyber Torres Cole Young vs T.J. Rumfield Royce Lewis vs Christian Scott Brandon Sproat vs Clayton Beeter Erik Miller vs Yoendrys Gomez Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Vinnie Pasquantino Bryce Eldridge vs T.J. Rumfield Royce Lewis vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Gleyber Torres Cole Young vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Joey Cantillo Christian Scott vs Christian Scott Merrill Kelly vs Shane Bieber AJ Smith-Shawver vs Christian Scott Brandon Sproat vs vs vs vs vs vs Clayton Beeter Erik Miller vs Yoendrys Gomez Clayton Beeter vs Grant Taylor Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Max Clark, Angel Genao, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Jones, Brandon Pfaadt, Zack Gelof, Cole Young, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Jacob Webb, Kyle Karros, Hogan Harris, Grant Taylor, Tommy Edman, A.J. Ewing, Jake Mangum, and Jackson Holliday. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Angel Genao, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Jones, Brandon Pfaadt, Zack Gelof, Cole Young, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Jacob Webb, Kyle Karros, Hogan Harris, Grant Taylor, Tommy Edman, A.J. Ewing, Jake Mangum, and Jackson Holliday:

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