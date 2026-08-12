Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Zack Gelof, Jacob Webb, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, and Kade Anderson.
Amazingly, we are already halfway through August and Week 20. There is about a month and a half left in the season, giving us plenty of time to make that final push. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 20—August 10 through August 16 — in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list has been updated to include the top hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire.
This week we saw the Nationals promote lefty Jackson Kent from Triple-A Rochester, and he will make his MLB debut on Wednesday. The Yankees also called up reliever Bradley Hanner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Injuries continue to pile up as the Mets placed closer Devin Williams on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, while the Rangers put Nathan Eovaldi on the IL with elbow inflammation.
Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Max Clark
|OF
|42
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Peter Lambert
|SP
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Bryson Stott
|2B/3B/SS
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Pete Fairbanks
|RP
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|9
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Carson Benge
|OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Jared Jones
|SP
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Ty France
|1B
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Christian Scott
|SP
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Daylen Lile
|OF
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|34
|Cole Young
|2B
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|35
|Zac Veen
|OF
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|36
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Willy Adames
|SS
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Will Warren
|SP
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Carter Jensen
|C
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Jake Burger
|1B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Gage Jump
|SP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Josh Bell
|1B
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top waiver wire names include Jacob Webb, Kade Anderson, Zack Gelof, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:
Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs
Across 51 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb has recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and seven saves. With closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list, the Cubs have largely taken a committee approach to the ninth inning.
Still, Webb has now earned saves in each of his last two appearances, both of which came after Chicago acquired right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. Even with another high-leverage arm in the mix for the Cubs, Webb may be the team's preferred option.
The 32-year-old has posted a stellar 27.1% strikeout rate and has been one of Chicago's more reliable bullpen arms all season long. In deeper leagues, Webb carries waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers in need of stable ratios and some saves upside.
Zack Gelof, Athletics
Athletics infielder Zack Gelof (knee) was activated off the 10-day Injured List ahead of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gelof is ready to play after being sidelined since July 10 due to a right knee laceration. He'll cover third base and bat ninth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta on Monday.
Gelof figures to be the everyday third baseman down the stretch of the season. This season, Gelof is slashing .273/.327/.476 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and eight steals in 67 games. He could be an interesting deep league option given his power and speed upside.
Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson tossed another shutout in his most recent outing at Double-A and remains the most dominant pitcher in the minor leagues. On August 7, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, with no walks, no runs, and nine punchouts. This extended his current shutout streak to 15 innings (three starts).
During this stretch, the former LSU star has posted a 0.47 WHIP with a near-perfect 20:2 K:BB. On the season, the southpaw has held a 1.13 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 professional innings.
While Luis Castillo's move to Chicago did make Anderson's path to the majors clearer, the team has indicated he will remain a starter once promoted, so he may need to wait for another injury, as Seattle currently has a full staff. However, his upside on a per-game basis remains elite, and managers should continue to view him as a priority stash option across all league types.
Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins turned in another dominant effort at Triple-A St. Paul as his MLB debut continues to loom closer. On August 8 (Saturday), Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. Over his last 10 games at the top club in the Minnesota system, the former fifth overall selection has posted a .333/.391/.595 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases.
During this noted stretch, Jenkins has posted five multi-hit efforts and only gone hitless three times. On the season, Jenkins has appeared in just 57 Triple-A contests (due to injury), but has posted a sharp .838 OPS with six home runs and 11 stolen bases.
With the Twins competing for a Wild Card, expect them to turn to their top-ranked prospect in the near future to add another spark to the lineup, especially with Byron Buxton still on the shelf.
Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez enters Week 20 as a top stash target, with a clear path to the major leagues. Ahead of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals parted ways with veteran corner outfielder Lars Nootbaar.
As a result, Baez faces even less competition for a spot on the MLB roster down the stretch. Additionally, the young outfielder has seen his production take another step forward, suggesting he could be on the verge of a call-up.
Over his last 15 games at the top club in the system (since July 21), Baez has posted a dominant .293/.354/.603 slash line with six doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases. On the season, he has gone deep 33 times and swiped 18 bags. His five-category upside makes him a must-stash ahead of Week 20.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|Bryson Stott
|2B/3B/SS
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in All Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Young
|2B
|19
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|Bryson Stott
|2B/3B/SS
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in All Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|Bryson Stott
|2B/3B/SS
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|15
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|10
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willy Adames
|SS
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Max Clark
|OF
|42
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Carson Benge
|OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Daylen Lile
|OF
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|35
|Zac Veen
|OF
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|45
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Peter Lambert
|SP
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Christian Scott
|SP
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Will Warren
|SP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Gage Jump
|SP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Pete Fairbanks
|RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Max Clark, Angel Genao, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Jones, Brandon Pfaadt, Zack Gelof, Cole Young, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Jacob Webb, Kyle Karros, Hogan Harris, Grant Taylor, Tommy Edman, A.J. Ewing, Jake Mangum, and Jackson Holliday. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Angel Genao, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Jones, Brandon Pfaadt, Zack Gelof, Cole Young, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Jacob Webb, Kyle Karros, Hogan Harris, Grant Taylor, Tommy Edman, A.J. Ewing, Jake Mangum, and Jackson Holliday:
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