👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Tucker Kraft - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 TE rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Tight End News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Whether you're set to take part in a fantasy draft or are setting early Week 1 lineups, draft decisions and start-sit calls are always tricky at tight end. That's where we come in, with our early Week 1 tight end fantasy football rankings for 2026. We've seen TEs break out at younger ages in recent seasons, so no player on the fantasy radar should be ignored.

In the rankings below, find out where key pass-catchers such as Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr., and more stand, among others, for Week 1.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important TE fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brock Bowers TE
1 2 Trey McBride TE
2 3 Colston Loveland TE
3 4 Tyler Warren TE
3 5 Sam LaPorta TE
3 6 Tucker Kraft TE
3 7 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
3 8 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
3 9 Travis Kelce TE
3 10 Dallas Goedert TE
4 11 Isaiah Likely TE
4 12 George Kittle TE
4 13 Mark Andrews TE
4 14 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 15 Jake Ferguson TE
5 16 Juwan Johnson TE
5 17 Brenton Strange TE
5 18 Hunter Henry TE
6 19 Chig Okonkwo TE
6 20 Dalton Schultz TE
6 21 T.J. Hockenson TE
6 22 Cade Otton TE
6 23 Terrance Ferguson TE
6 24 Greg Dulcich TE
7 25 Oronde Gadsden II TE
7 26 AJ Barner TE
7 27 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 28 Evan Engram TE
7 29 Jake Tonges TE
7 30 Gunnar Helm TE
7 31 Colby Parkinson TE
8 32 Michael Mayer TE
8 33 Darnell Washington TE
8 34 Mike Gesicki TE
8 35 David Njoku TE
8 36 Darren Waller TE
8 37 Mason Taylor TE
8 38 Charlie Kolar TE
8 39 Kenyon Sadiq TE
8 40 Erick All Jr. TE
9 41 Elijah Arroyo TE
9 42 Daniel Bellinger TE
9 43 Theo Johnson TE
9 44 Dawson Knox TE
9 45 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
10 46 Cole Kmet TE
10 47 Noah Fant TE
10 48 Mitchell Evans TE
10 49 Eli Stowers TE
10 50 Noah Gray TE
10 51 Oscar Delp TE
10 52 Austin Hooper TE
10 53 Max Klare TE
10 54 Luke Schoonmaker TE
10 55 Matthew Hibner TE
10 56 Nate Boerkircher TE
10 57 Elijah Higgins TE
11 58 Cade Stover TE
11 59 Eli Raridon TE
11 60 Tommy Tremble TE
11 61 Adam Trautman TE
11 62 John Bates TE
11 63 Tanner Hudson TE
11 64 Josh Oliver TE
11 65 Tyler Conklin TE
11 66 Brock Wright TE
11 67 Davis Allen TE
11 68 Tyler Higbee TE
11 69 Luke Farrell TE
11 70 Ben Sinnott TE
11 71 Jackson Hawes TE
12 72 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
12 73 Drew Sample TE
12 74 Justin Joly TE
12 75 Marlin Klein TE
12 76 Will Kacmarek TE
12 77 Joe Royer TE

 

Recent Fantasy Football Tight End News

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a joint practice with the Jets on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton had one of his most productive days of the summer, cluing in onlookers to the role he can serve in this Zac Robinson offense. Buccaneers staff writer Brianna Dix praised Otton for the presence he brings to all three levels of the field and his ability to uncover through savvy route-running and strong spatial understanding.

Otton has never boasted the highest ceiling for fantasy, and even with the team's receiving core struck by injury in 2025, he caught only one touchdown in 16 games, but he provides enough of a weekly floor to keep him in the streaming conversation, having caught exactly 59 passes in each of the past two seasons. Otton is RotoBaller's TE28 and profiles as a no-frills TE2 in deeper leagues or a player who will likely provide viability off the waiver wire as injuries and bye weeks start piling up.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride's 126 receptions in 2025 were a single-season positional record, while his 252.9 half-PPR fantasy points were almost 90 more than the next closest tight end, but new head coach Mike LaFleur indicated on Wednesday a belief that the first-team All-Pro still has room for growth. "Here was your route tree since you've been here... What can we expand off it?" he recounted to the media. "I think he can have maybe a deeper intermediate route tree."

Among 53 tight ends with at least 25 targets in 2025, McBride's 9.8 yards per reception ranked 34th, and while his underneath work allowed him to dominate in PPR leagues, the addition of more explosive plays could raise his ceiling even higher in 2026. The two-time Pro Bowler is RotoBaller's TE2 and a player who rarely escapes the second round of drafts.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and the Carolina Panthers reached an agreement on Wednesday on an undisclosed one-year deal, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Waller, 33, will join a TE room in Carolina that already includes Ja'Tavion SandersTommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans. The former sixth-round pick out of Georgia Tech came out of retirement (after not playing in 2024) to play in nine games last year with the Miami Dolphins, catching 24 of 34 targets for 283 yards and six touchdowns.

At 6-foot-6 and 238 pounds, Waller has always been a problem for defenses in the red zone, and he has 26 total touchdown catches in his nine years in the NFL. However, injuries were an issue for most of his career, and he missed time in 2025 with hip, groin, and pectoral issues. It's unclear right now how much of a role Waller will have with the Panthers, but his addition cannot be good news for Sanders' fantasy value. At best, Waller will be a touchdown-dependent, TE2 option in two-TE leagues in 2026 if he can actually stay on the field.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

In what could be his final NFL season in 2026, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinks he can still "play at a high level," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. "I've still got a lot of love for this game," Kelce said Wednesday. "I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year. That's probably the biggest thing for me is making sure I'm accountable to the guys in this [locker] room and every single play that I'm out there."

The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer signed a one-year, $12 million deal to return to KC back in March after leading the team in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (five), and receiving first downs (45) in 2025. Despite his age, Kelce still managed to finish as a top-five fantasy football TE in half-PPR scoring last year. Kelce will still have fantasy value in 2026 in what could be his last season in the league, but he's no longer a top-flight TE1 and is ranked as the No. 12 TE at RotoBaller.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr.:

Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

RB Draft Targets/Fades: High Value Touches
4 Must-Have Wide Receivers (2026)
WR3 Draft Targets with Upside
Top Kicker Targets/Avoids



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Mahomes

Will Not Play in Preseason Opener
Hunter Greene

Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Miss All of 2027
Puka Nacua

Reportedly Runs into Glass Door at a Party
Chuba Hubbard

Considered Week-to-Week With Hamstring Injury
CFB

Eugene Hilton Jr. Slated for Starting Role at Wisconsin
CFB

Cincinnati Inducting Jason Kelce into School's Hall of Fame
CFB

Jeff Monken Agrees to Five-Year Contract Extension with Army
New Orleans Pelicans

Hyunjung Lee Works Out for Pelicans
Ethan Thompson

Nears EuroLeague Switch
Jalen Pickett

Officially Signs Two-Way Deal with Clippers
MarJon Beauchamp

Signs with Bayern Munich
Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Paul Emerges as Lakers Front-Office Name to Watch
Jayden Daniels

Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to LSU
Peyton Watson

Draws Three Sign-and-Trade Suitors
CFB

Zahir Mathis to Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Jayden Daniels Feels "Disrespected" by LSU
Alex Bregman

has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Fernando Mendoza

Has "Real Chance" to Win Starting Job
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Excited for First Jazz Offseason
Phoenix Suns

Haywood Highsmith Waived by Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook Retires After 18 NBA Seasons
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Set for $12.5 Billion Sale to Josh Kushner, Bob Iger
Darren Waller

Reaches Agreement With Panthers on One-Year Deal
CFB

Jordon Davison Avoids Serious Injury
Riley Greene

Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Puka Nacua

Could be Out a "Few Days" With Groin Injury
Malik Nabers

Could Join Team Drills as Early as Next Week
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Seen Jogging On Practice Field on Wednesday
CFB

Jordon Davison Suffers Significant Injury, Will Miss Regular-Season Time
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Emeka Egbuka

Dealing With Minor Toe Injury
Rashee Rice

Not Expected to Face Additional Suspension
Jackson Chourio

Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
CFB

Keelon Russell, Austin Mack "Still Even" in Alabama QB Competition
CFB

Mark Bowman Projected to Start for USC as True Freshman
CFB

Ethan Davis Missing Fifth Consecutive Tennessee Practice
Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Nick Kurtz

Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Notre Dame's Matty Augustine, Chaz Smith to Undergo Surgery
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Tristan da Silva

Earns Germany Qualifier Spot
Isaiah Hartenstein

Joins Germany's Qualifier Roster
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Miles McBride

Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Brandin Podziemski

Stays in Golden State's Plans
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Paul Skenes

Lifted Early From Contest After Notable Velocity Drop
Stephen Curry

Expected to Finish His Career in Golden State
NBA

Cam Thomas Draws Little Free-Agent Interest
Cade Cunningham

Praises Pistons' Frontcourt Upgrade
Luther Burden III

Hopeful to Play in Week 1
Norman Powell

Says Heat Never Made Offer
Puka Nacua

is Dealing with Groin Soreness
Tyler Nickel

Expected to Join Knicks This Season
CFB

Josh Hoover Growing Into Curt Cignetti's System
CFB

Hollywood Smothers the Most Consistent Texas RB in Camp
CFB

Ohio State Running Back Ja'Kobi Jackson Sheds Black Stripe
CFB

Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II Look Like Top Targets for Ole Miss
CFB

Deuce Knight Developing Nicely at Ole Miss
CFB

Brandon White Making Noise for Kansas State
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Zac Veen

Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
CFB

Ty Clark III Projects as Wake Forest's RB1
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Reportedly Bigger, Faster, Stronger
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Adds