Andy's 8 fantasy football kicker sleepers and busts. Read his undervalued and overvalued kickers for the 2026 season including Andy Borregales, Eddy Piniero, Will Reichard, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! The kicker position is often the most frustrating position in fantasy. While it may seem ideal to invest in a kicker who plays on a top offense, investing a rather "high" pick in this position may end up preventing you from finding some much-needed depth at your FLEX positions.
In this piece, we will take a look at several sleepers and busts at the position using current Yahoo ADP.
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Fantasy Football Kicker - Sleepers
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings (ADP - 138, K13)
Will Reichard was quietly the bright spot of the Minnesota "offense." In his second NFL season, the Alabama product went 33-for-35 on field goal attempts while converting on all 21 of his extra points. He finished as the overall K6 in standard scoring and averaged a solid 9.4 FPTS/G. However, despite his productive campaign, Reichard sits as the K13 in terms of current Yahoo ADP, making him the prime "last-round" kicker.
Even if Reichard were to repeat his 2025 season, he would provide great value at his price tag. However, the Minnesota offense is well-positioned for a step forward, especially if they can receive improved QB play under center from Kyler Murray.
In 2025, the Vikings averaged the seventh-fewest PPG (20.2), which greatly hindered his upside.
While his ceiling was lowered, Reichard converted on nearly all of his opportunities, suggesting an improving environment could make him the potential K1 in 2026. Reichard was dominant from deep ranges as a sophomore, going 11-for-13 on attempts from 50+ yards out (his only two misses).
In fact, those 11 converted attempts from 50+ yards tied him alongside Brandon Aubrey and Chase McLaughlin for the most at the position.
Given his near-perfect conversion rate, the Vikings will not be afraid to turn to Reichard even just past midfield.
Will Reichard from 62!
CINvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YWSP6TFHnJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025
Andy Borregales, New England Patriots (ADP - 145, K20)
Andy Borregales was a popular waiver-wire pickup at the position last season. The 23-year-old rookie would end his debut season with 149 FPTS, tying him for the 10th most at his position. Despite this, Borregales is going off the board as the K20 in standard Yahoo leagues and could go undrafted in shallower formats.
However, those in deeper leagues should look to prioritize their top positions and select Borregales with their final pick.
Even though he finished with the 10th-most points at his position, the Miami product did not have the opportunities (in terms of field goal attempts) that suggest there could be another level to his fantasy ceiling.
In 2025, Borregales had the benefit of playing alongside MVP candidate Drake Maye, who was uber effective in the red zone. Borregales attempted the second-most extra points in the sport (55) and converted 53 of them, trailing only Detroit's Jake Bates in both categories.
However, when looking at his attempts, Borregales attempted just 32 field goals (and converted 27 of them). His 27 conversions put him tied for 15th among all kickers. He would also finish as a top-12 kicker while converting only four fields from 50+ yards (on all four attempts).
With another year of NFL experience under his belt and expected slight regression from New England's red zone efficiency, Borregales could be set up well to surpass his 2025 numbers. Even if he were to match it, the young kicker would greatly outperform his ADP.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (ADP - 101, K14)
The 35-year-old remains a top option at his position but is always undervalued in fantasy drafts. This season, Boswell is going off the board outside the top 100 as the overall K14 on Yahoo.
In 2025, Boswell was the K9 in terms of overall fantasy points, despite playing in an inconsistent Pittsburgh offense. The year prior, Boswell was the K2 in terms of overall fantasy points, trailing only the superstar in Dallas.
When looking at his surface-level stats, it may appear his age could be catching up to him. Last fall, Boswell went 27-for-32 on attempts, good for an 84.4% FG%, his worst since the 2022 season. However, when looking deeper, Boswell was sharp from deep ranges (9-for-11) at 50+ yards and near-perfect (10-for-11) on attempts from 40-49 yards out.
His struggles came in short ranges where he went 2-for-4 on attempts from 30-39 yards. For context, from 2019 through 2024, Boswell went 44-for-46 in this range, including 23-for-24 from 2022 through 2024. This suggests that the veteran got quite unlucky, and any improvement in this range would push him towards the top five of his position.
Additionally, with an improved offense under Mike McCarthy, Boswell should see even more scoring opportunities, as his extra-point attempts placed him 13th in the sport.
Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers (ADP - 144, K18)
The 30-year-old was not on the radar of fantasy managers earlier in the 2026 season; Jake Moody was perceived to be San Francisco's top kicker. However, Pineiro quickly replaced the struggling Moody and did not look back once he claimed the job.
Even though he missed two games due to injury and did not play in Week 1, Pineiro ended the 2025 season with the 13th-most points at his position and seventh in terms of FPTS/G. Most managers seem to be overlooking his production, as he's going off the board just inside the top 20 at the position.
Over his first nine games as San Francisco's top option, Pineiro went 20-for-20 on attempts, including 6-for-6 on attempts from 50+ yards out. However, after his brief two-game absence, Pineiro's perfect season would come to an end as he missed his long field goal attempt in Week 16. On the season, he went 28-for-29, which tied him alongside Nick Folk for the highest mark in the sport (among full-time kickers).
In fact, most of his struggles came on extra points, where he went 34-for-38. However, his career mark of 95.3% suggests this may be more of an outlier, which could potentially create an even higher floor for the kicker.
While there is some risk in this offense with Ricky Pearsall set to miss the entire season and potentially George Kittle missing time early on, Pineiro was borderline perfect and should continue to enjoy the same success in 2026.
Eddy Pineiro knocks it through from 51 yards to give the @49ers the lead before halftime
AZvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sh8yQLKr82
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025
Fantasy Football Kicker - Busts
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (ADP - 84, K1)
Calling Brandon Aubrey a "bust" may seem a bit ridiculous, but given his current price tag, he needs to finish as the K1 to warrant a selection. Aubrey is currently going off the board as the only kicker within the top 100 picks (let alone inside the top 85).
In 2025, Aubrey was on pace to live up to this hefty price tag as he totaled 82.0 FPTs from Week 1 through 7, which ended up leading the position. However, following this hot start, Aubrey saw his production take a dip in the second half.
Over his final 10 contests, the Notre Dame product went 21-for-27 on attempts, with all six of his misses from 50+ yards out (6-for-12). Aubrey's main calling card is his ability to provide a massive edge in a league that rewards longer field goals. However, when he is unable to convert from these ranges, he is no better than most options you can find on the waiver wire.
During this stretch, Aubrey was the K5 in terms of fantasy points, which did not make him a total bust, but was a disappointment given that managers who drafted him selected him far earlier than the other players at his position.
Once again in 2026, Aubrey is being selected in his own tier, alongside players such as Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Jaxson Dart. While all four players do have questions, the upside is far greater than any kicker would deliver.
Managers should take extreme caution when selecting Aubrey with a top 100 pick later this month.
Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons (ADP - 130, K7)
The final two "bust " kickers we will spotlight are going nearly back-to-back in drafts. Folk (like the previously noted Reichard) was the bright spot in New York last season. Despite finishing as the K21 in total fantasy points, Folk was borderline perfect from the field.
The veteran went 28-for-29 on attempts while going a perfect 22-for-22 on extra points. However, what limits his usage is usage. Playing New York, Folk's attempts tied him for 19th in the sport, while his extra point attempts tied him for the 30th-lowest.
However, the fantasy community appears to be a lot more bullish on the 41-year-old as he takes his career to Atlanta. Last season, the Falcons totaled just 20.8 PPG, but 3.2 more than the Jets. Despite this minor improvement, Folk is now going off the board as the overall K7 in current ADP.
While Folk could very well turn in another dominant season (from a conversion standpoint) as he has held a 96.3% FG% over his last three seasons, his ceiling may not be as high as fantasy managers may hope. The Falcons will be relying on Tua Tagovailoa to lead the offense and would turn to Michael Penix Jr. in case of an injury.
Even though they have some high-end talent including Drake London and Bijan Robinson, this team does not project to finish near the top half of total offenses in 2026. They are currently projected to score the seventh-fewest points per game (per Vegas implied totals), which could set up Folk for another disappointing fantasy season, especially given his current ADP.
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP - 129, K6)
The final kicker we will highlight is the top option in Philadelphia. Elliott had a very disappointing 2025 season, finishing as the overall K22 (just behind Folk) when looking at total fantasy points and was also not very effective with his opportunities.
The 31-year-old went 20-for-27 (74.1%) on attempts and 41-for-42 on extra points. His 27 attempts placed him well below the average marks, and his efficiency greatly hindered his fantasy output, despite being near the top of his extra points.
In 2024, Elliott was not much better, posting a similar 77.8% FG% while going 28-for-36 on attempts. Over these two seasons, Elliott has gone just 5-for-15 on 50+ yard attempts, which has greatly hindered his ceiling output. In comparison, from 2021 through 2023, Elliott went 15-for-17 on 50+ field-goal attempts and a much-higher 90.9% FG% rate on all attempts.
While there is an outcome where Elliott returns to his previous form, managers will have to pay a relatively higher price than other options at his position to find out. Instead, managers can pivot to Reichard, Boswell, Borregales, or Pineiro at much lower cost and likely find much higher weekly production.
Savvy managers should pivot elsewhere instead of paying the higher price tag, counting on a major bounce-back.
Eagles K Jake Elliott on his struggles in 2025:
“We played in a lot of really windy games last year. It was a tough year, condition wise.”
Elliott said he has focused on trying to kick in the worst elements possible this offseason. pic.twitter.com/EnhQT1TWJJ
— Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) August 10, 2026
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