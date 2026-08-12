Frank Ammirante's alpha wide receivers to target in 2026 fantasy football leagues and drafts, including Drake London, DeVonta Smith, and Chris Olave.
Even though it's always nice to have a bell-cow running back who dominates touches, you don't want to miss out on alpha wide receivers, either. These are pass-catchers who can dominate target share, giving you an ideal combination of weekly floor and ceiling.
In this column, I'll choose six alpha wide receivers to target for 2026 fantasy football leagues. The six selections are available between rounds two and four in most drafts.
With that in mind, find out why Drake London, DeVonta Smith, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, and Jaylen Waddle are my six alpha wide receivers to target this year.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Alpha Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Target
Drake London - WR, Atlanta Falcons
Underdog ADP: 27.5 (WR13)
If it weren't for injuries that cost London five games last year, he would have likely set career-highs across the board. This is an alpha WR1 with the ability to dominate target share. He plays for a Falcons team with an underwhelming defense that could force them into shootouts. Whether it's Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. under center, it's going to be a pocket passer.
In other words, it's an ideal situation for elite fantasy production from London. We just need him to stay healthy. If he can do that, you're likely getting 80+ receptions and 1,300+ yards. London is one of my favorite picks in the middle of the second round.
You have to like how he's shown such a high ceiling throughout his career. Last season, London had a stretch where he put up 100+ yards in five of six games, including one game with 158 yards. Still only 25 years old, the sky is the limit for London this year. He just needs to stay on the field.
DeVonta Smith - WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Underdog ADP: 27.5 (WR13)
Smith has played second-fiddle to A.J. Brown for the last four seasons. Now, with Brown traded to the Patriots, Smith will have a chance to be the clear-cut top option in the Eagles' passing game. He's going to be the focal point when they air it out. I'm hopeful that we're going to see significant improvement in this offense.
That's because the Eagles are going from Kevin Patullo to Sean Mannion at offensive coordinator. Patullo was one of the worst offensive coordinators in recent memory, operating a stale and lethargic offense. Mannion has been a fast riser, coming from Matt LaFleur's staff in Green Bay. Early reports of the new offense have been positive.
Who is this year's Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
Criteria:
1. Thrust into clear-cut WR1 role after team traded previous WR1
2. Showed flashes of high-end production throughout his career
3. New playcaller, like Klint Kubiak was with JSN
Answer:
DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/yBvswJ9ogu
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 17, 2026
Whenever Brown has missed time, Smith has shown that he can perform at a high level. While the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round, he's been injured in camp, so it's been a slow start for him. Going from Brown to a rookie Lemon is a lot less target competition for Smith.
Considering these favorable circumstances, it feels likely that Smith is heading for a career year. I'm down to pay a premium for him in the late 2nd/early 3rd round.
Chris Olave - WR, New Orleans Saints
Underdog ADP: 30.9 (WR15)
Olave was on this list last year, and he smashed expectations relative to his ADP. But Olave saved his best work for the end of the year, when he racked up 352 yards and four touchdowns in his final three games.
There's reason to believe that Olave will be even better this year. For one, the Saints play at a fast pace with Kellen Moore, who does a great job finding layup targets for Olave. While the Saints took Jordyn Tyson in the first round, that just means they have another threat next to Olave. It could lead to a slight decrease in target share, but that will come with improved efficiency, since the offense will be better.
I think that both DeVonta Smith and Chris Olave are headed for career years.
They each have top 5 upside in fantasy in my eyes.
But you can get them in the 3rd round.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 14, 2026
The addition of Travis Etienne Jr. can help improve this running game, further boosting Olave's efficiency. It's also worth noting that Olave showed terrific rapport with Tyler Shough. Now that he gets to play a full year with him, the sky is the limit. Like Smith, I'm willing to pay a premium for Olave this year.
Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Underdog ADP: 31.3 (WR16)
Egbuka got off to a terrific start to his rookie season, but then he dealt with a lingering hamstring injury, which suppressed his production for the rest of the year. With Zac Robinson taking over as offensive coordinator, Egbuka is going to play as the Z-receiver, which better suits his talents.
I'm betting that Chris Godwin is severely declining, meaning that Egbuka can be the alpha WR1 in this offense. We saw what Egbuka can do early in his rookie season. I think that's a preview of what's to come in Year 2.
The Bucs figure to be involved in several shootouts thanks to an underwhelming defense as well. With that in mind, don't be surprised if Egbuka completely smashes his ADP this season.
Ladd McConkey - WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Underdog ADP: 54.5 (WR30)
McConkey is such an easy buy this year. He was disappointing in his second season, but we can't allow that to make us forget about how good he was as a rookie, putting up 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
Now that Mike McDaniel is calling plays instead of Greg Roman, the Chargers are going from an unimaginative, run-heavy playcaller to one of the most innovative in the league. Look for McDaniel to put McConkey in positions to succeed in this offense.
While there are Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris to contend with for targets, we saw what McConkey can do as a rookie. Even though there's some risk that the Chargers spread it around, at least we're getting a two-round discount compared to last season.
Don't be surprised if McConkey gets back to his rookie year form and provides a major profit on his fourth-round price.
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos
Underdog ADP: 38.6 (WR19)
Waddle showed what he can do without Tyreek Hill while Tagovailoa was still on the field. He dominated targets and proved that he can still be an alpha WR1. With the Broncos trading a first-round pick for him, it's clear that they have big plans for him in their offense.
Courtland Sutton is declining, while Pat Bryant is unproven. Evan Engram was barely a factor in their offense. That means there's a lot of upside for Waddle to be the clear-cut target for Bo Nix. In a Sean Payton offense, that can be extremely valuable. Just think back to what Michael Thomas did for them.
Waddle is entering his age-28 season with a 1,300+ yard year already under his belt. As long as he can stay healthy, we can see him approach those numbers again. Like Smith without Brown, Waddle is now out of Hill's shadow. There's a ton of upside here.
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