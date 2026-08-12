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Alpha Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Chase in 2026

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

Frank Ammirante's alpha wide receivers to target in 2026 fantasy football leagues and drafts, including Drake London, DeVonta Smith, and Chris Olave.

In This Article hide
Alpha Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Target
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Even though it's always nice to have a bell-cow running back who dominates touches, you don't want to miss out on alpha wide receivers, either. These are pass-catchers who can dominate target share, giving you an ideal combination of weekly floor and ceiling.

In this column, I'll choose six alpha wide receivers to target for 2026 fantasy football leagues. The six selections are available between rounds two and four in most drafts.

With that in mind, find out why Drake London, DeVonta Smith, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, and Jaylen Waddle are my six alpha wide receivers to target this year.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Alpha Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Target

Drake London - WR, Atlanta Falcons

Underdog ADP: 27.5 (WR13)

If it weren't for injuries that cost London five games last year, he would have likely set career-highs across the board. This is an alpha WR1 with the ability to dominate target share. He plays for a Falcons team with an underwhelming defense that could force them into shootouts. Whether it's Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. under center, it's going to be a pocket passer.

In other words, it's an ideal situation for elite fantasy production from London. We just need him to stay healthy. If he can do that, you're likely getting 80+ receptions and 1,300+ yards. London is one of my favorite picks in the middle of the second round.

You have to like how he's shown such a high ceiling throughout his career. Last season, London had a stretch where he put up 100+ yards in five of six games, including one game with 158 yards. Still only 25 years old, the sky is the limit for London this year. He just needs to stay on the field.

DeVonta Smith - WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Underdog ADP: 27.5 (WR13)

Smith has played second-fiddle to A.J. Brown for the last four seasons. Now, with Brown traded to the Patriots, Smith will have a chance to be the clear-cut top option in the Eagles' passing game. He's going to be the focal point when they air it out. I'm hopeful that we're going to see significant improvement in this offense.

That's because the Eagles are going from Kevin Patullo to Sean Mannion at offensive coordinator. Patullo was one of the worst offensive coordinators in recent memory, operating a stale and lethargic offense. Mannion has been a fast riser, coming from Matt LaFleur's staff in Green Bay. Early reports of the new offense have been positive.

Whenever Brown has missed time, Smith has shown that he can perform at a high level. While the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round, he's been injured in camp, so it's been a slow start for him. Going from Brown to a rookie Lemon is a lot less target competition for Smith.

Considering these favorable circumstances, it feels likely that Smith is heading for a career year. I'm down to pay a premium for him in the late 2nd/early 3rd round.

Chris Olave - WR, New Orleans Saints

Underdog ADP: 30.9 (WR15)

Olave was on this list last year, and he smashed expectations relative to his ADP. But Olave saved his best work for the end of the year, when he racked up 352 yards and four touchdowns in his final three games.

There's reason to believe that Olave will be even better this year. For one, the Saints play at a fast pace with Kellen Moore, who does a great job finding layup targets for Olave. While the Saints took Jordyn Tyson in the first round, that just means they have another threat next to Olave. It could lead to a slight decrease in target share, but that will come with improved efficiency, since the offense will be better.

The addition of Travis Etienne Jr. can help improve this running game, further boosting Olave's efficiency. It's also worth noting that Olave showed terrific rapport with Tyler Shough. Now that he gets to play a full year with him, the sky is the limit. Like Smith, I'm willing to pay a premium for Olave this year.

Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Underdog ADP: 31.3 (WR16)

Egbuka got off to a terrific start to his rookie season, but then he dealt with a lingering hamstring injury, which suppressed his production for the rest of the year. With Zac Robinson taking over as offensive coordinator, Egbuka is going to play as the Z-receiver, which better suits his talents.

I'm betting that Chris Godwin is severely declining, meaning that Egbuka can be the alpha WR1 in this offense. We saw what Egbuka can do early in his rookie season. I think that's a preview of what's to come in Year 2.

The Bucs figure to be involved in several shootouts thanks to an underwhelming defense as well. With that in mind, don't be surprised if Egbuka completely smashes his ADP this season.

Ladd McConkey - WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Underdog ADP: 54.5 (WR30)

McConkey is such an easy buy this year. He was disappointing in his second season, but we can't allow that to make us forget about how good he was as a rookie, putting up 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now that Mike McDaniel is calling plays instead of Greg Roman, the Chargers are going from an unimaginative, run-heavy playcaller to one of the most innovative in the league. Look for McDaniel to put McConkey in positions to succeed in this offense.

While there are Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris to contend with for targets, we saw what McConkey can do as a rookie. Even though there's some risk that the Chargers spread it around, at least we're getting a two-round discount compared to last season.

Don't be surprised if McConkey gets back to his rookie year form and provides a major profit on his fourth-round price.

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos

Underdog ADP: 38.6 (WR19)

Waddle showed what he can do without Tyreek Hill while Tagovailoa was still on the field. He dominated targets and proved that he can still be an alpha WR1. With the Broncos trading a first-round pick for him, it's clear that they have big plans for him in their offense.

Courtland Sutton is declining, while Pat Bryant is unproven. Evan Engram was barely a factor in their offense. That means there's a lot of upside for Waddle to be the clear-cut target for Bo Nix. In a Sean Payton offense, that can be extremely valuable. Just think back to what Michael Thomas did for them.

Waddle is entering his age-28 season with a 1,300+ yard year already under his belt. As long as he can stay healthy, we can see him approach those numbers again. Like Smith without Brown, Waddle is now out of Hill's shadow. There's a ton of upside here.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Drake London, DeVonta Smith, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, Emeka Egbuka. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Drake London, DeVonta Smith, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, Emeka Egbuka:

Drake London
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Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
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De'Von Achane
Drake London
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Saquon Barkley
Drake London
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Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
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James Cook III
Drake London
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Chase Brown
Drake London
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Justin Jefferson
Drake London
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Derrick Henry
Drake London
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Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
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Omarion Hampton
Drake London
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
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Brock Bowers
Drake London
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CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
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George Pickens
Drake London
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
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Nico Collins
Drake London
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Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
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Chris Olave
Drake London
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Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
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A.J. Brown
Drake London
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Puka Nacua
Drake London
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Malik Nabers
Drake London
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Bijan Robinson
Drake London
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Kyren Williams
Drake London
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
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Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
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Josh Allen
Drake London
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Trey McBride
Drake London
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Javonte Williams
Drake London
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Devonta Smith
Drake London
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Tee Higgins
Drake London
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Breece Hall
Drake London
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Zay Flowers
Drake London
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
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Josh Jacobs
Drake London
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Rashee Rice
Drake London
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Ladd McConkey
Drake London
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Garrett Wilson
Drake London
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Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
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Davante Adams
Drake London
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Cam Skattebo
Drake London
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Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
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Colston Loveland
Drake London
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Luther Burden III
Drake London
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Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
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Jameson Williams
Drake London
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Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
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Mike Evans
Drake London
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D'Andre Swift
Drake London
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Lamar Jackson
Drake London
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Jayden Daniels
Drake London
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Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
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DJ Moore
Drake London
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Jadarian Price
Drake London
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Bucky Irving
Drake London
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David Montgomery
Drake London
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Parker Washington
Drake London
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Jordyn Tyson
Drake London
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Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
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Drake Maye
Drake London
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Joe Burrow
Drake London
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Drake London
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Jalen Hurts
Drake London
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Christian Watson
Drake London
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TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
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Carnell Tate
Drake London
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
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Tyler Warren
Drake London
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Tony Pollard
Drake London
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Rome Odunze
Drake London
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
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DK Metcalf
Drake London
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Jayden Reed
Drake London
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Jordan Addison
Drake London
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Courtland Sutton
Drake London
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Josh Downs
Drake London
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Alec Pierce
Drake London
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Michael Wilson
Drake London
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
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Xavier Worthy
Drake London
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
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Quentin Johnston
Drake London
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Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
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Stefon Diggs
Drake London
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Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
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Matthew Golden
Drake London
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Makai Lemon
Drake London
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KC Concepcion
Drake London
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Jalen Coker
Drake London
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Khalil Shakir
Drake London
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Romeo Doubs
Drake London
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Jayden Higgins
Drake London
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Drake London
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Jalen McMillan
Drake London
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Rashid Shaheed
Drake London
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
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Jauan Jennings
Drake London
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Drake London
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Denzel Boston
Drake London
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Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
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Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
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Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
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Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
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Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
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Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
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Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
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Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
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A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
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Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
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Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
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Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
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George Pickens
Devonta Smith
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Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
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Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
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Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
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Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
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Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
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Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
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Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
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Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
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Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
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Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
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Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
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De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
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Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
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Drake London
Devonta Smith
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Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
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Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
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Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
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D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
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James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
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DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
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Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
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Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
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Joe Burrow
Devonta Smith
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith
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Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
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Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
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Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
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DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
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Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
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Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
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Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
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Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
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Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
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Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
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Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
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KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
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Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
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Jayden Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
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Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Devonta Smith
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Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
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Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
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Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
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Josh Jacobs
Ladd McConkey
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Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
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Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
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Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
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Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
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Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
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Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
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Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
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Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
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Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
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Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
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Javonte Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
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Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
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Josh Allen
Ladd McConkey
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Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
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Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
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Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
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D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
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Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
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Lamar Jackson
Ladd McConkey
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A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
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Jayden Daniels
Ladd McConkey
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Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
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DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
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George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chase Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Von Achane
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake Maye
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
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Joe Burrow
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ladd McConkey
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
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Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ladd McConkey
vs
James Cook III
Ladd McConkey
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Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
vs
Carnell Tate
Ladd McConkey
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tony Pollard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Reed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Makai Lemon
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
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Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
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Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
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Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
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Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
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A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
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Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
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Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
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Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
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Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
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vs
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
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vs
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vs
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
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vs
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaylen Waddle
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Jauan Jennings
Jaylen Waddle
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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Rashee Rice
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Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
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Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
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Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
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Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
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Lamar Jackson
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Josh Allen
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Jayden Daniels
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Jeremiyah Love
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Kyren Williams
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Malik Nabers
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Joe Burrow
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De'Von Achane
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Christian Watson
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Drake London
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Kenneth Walker III
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Carnell Tate
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Saquon Barkley
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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James Cook III
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Tyler Warren
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Tony Pollard
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Rome Odunze
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Tucker Kraft
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CeeDee Lamb
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Rico Dowdle
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Puka Nacua
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Jayden Reed
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Jordan Addison
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Courtland Sutton
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Josh Downs
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Alec Pierce
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Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
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KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
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Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
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Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
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Jayden Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen McMillan
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Denzel Boston

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