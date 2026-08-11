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Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Team Defense (D/ST) Rankings (2026) - Jaguars, Broncos, Texans, Seahawks, Bills, Titans, more

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Jaguars Defense - Josh Hines-Allen Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

RotoBaller's team defense fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 D/ST rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Defense News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you are a fantasy football veteran, you know big spike weeks from a D/ST can win a matchup, and most fantasy managers will be playing the streaming game. Unlike other positions, you should heavily prioritize a defense with great early-season matchups. We're here to give you an early look at the Week 1 standings with our early Week 1 fantasy football team defense rankings.

In the rankings below, find out where key units such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans defenses stand. Every week should be treated as a must-win situation, but starting the year off with a "W" is always fun.

Our D/ST fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important D/ST fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 2 Los Angeles Chargers DST
1 3 Houston Texans DST
2 4 Denver Broncos DST
2 5 Baltimore Ravens DST
2 6 Los Angeles Rams DST
2 7 Seattle Seahawks DST
2 8 Chicago Bears DST
2 9 Tennessee Titans DST
3 10 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
3 11 Philadelphia Eagles DST
3 12 Green Bay Packers DST
3 13 Minnesota Vikings DST
3 14 Buffalo Bills DST
3 15 Las Vegas Raiders DST
4 16 New York Jets DST
4 17 New England Patriots DST
4 18 Kansas City Chiefs DST
4 19 Dallas Cowboys DST
4 20 Atlanta Falcons DST
5 21 Cleveland Browns DST
5 22 Detroit Lions DST
5 23 New York Giants DST
6 24 Indianapolis Colts DST
6 25 Miami Dolphins DST
6 26 San Francisco 49ers DST
6 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
6 28 Arizona Cardinals DST
6 29 Cincinnati Bengals DST
7 30 Carolina Panthers DST
7 31 New Orleans Saints DST
7 32 Washington Commanders DST

 

Recent Fantasy Football Defense News

Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams agreed to a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension on Monday to make him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal is the largest third contract ever for a defensive lineman. The 28-year-old former third overall pick in 2019 from the University of Alabama by the New York Jets was a Pro Bowler for the fourth straight season in 2025 with the Jets and Dallas Cowboys, recording a total of 53 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, one interception, and three forced fumbles in 15 starts in his seventh year in the NFL.

The Cowboys acquired Williams from the Jets ahead of last year's trade deadline, and he had 1.5 sacks in his seven starts for Dallas to close out the year. Williams, who has just one double-digit sack season in his seven years, will now anchor the interior of Dallas' defensive line for years to come.

Henry To'oTo'o, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans agreed with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o on a two-year, $16 million contract extension on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old gets paid with a chance to earn another contract in a few years. The deal includes the opportunity to earn another $1 million in incentives.

The former fifth-rounder in the 2023 NFL draft from the University of Alabama has had at least 95 combined tackles for Houston in the last two years, and he recorded 95 tackles (42 solo), a career-high 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season games (14 starts) in 2025 in his third year in the league. To'oTo'o was a key piece of one of the NFL's best defensive units last year alongside star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and he's set to reprise his role in 2026. He finished just inside the top-50 fantasy linebackers in IDP formats a year ago.

Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) sat out Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys because of swelling in his knee, according to Lindsey Thiry. Head coach Sean McVay said Garrett is around "85%" and that the Rams are choosing to be cautious with their new star pass rusher. Garrett missed four practices earlier in camp with what McVay called lower-body soreness before returning last week, though the Rams never connected that absence to his knee.

There isn't much reason to push the 30-year-old through a joint practice in August, especially after Los Angeles made a blockbuster trade to bring him over from Cleveland this offseason. Garrett is coming off an incredible 2025 season in which he set the NFL record with 23 sacks and led the league with 33 tackles for loss. The knee swelling is worth watching, but McVay's comments make this sound precautionary for now.

Jalon Walker, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (knee) will miss the 2026 season after tests confirmed a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Walker was carted off during Tuesday's practice after going down in a two-minute drill. The 22-year-old appeared in 15 games with nine starts as a rookie, finishing with 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Atlanta had planned to expand his role this season, including using him off the ball in addition to his work on the edge. The injury removes Walker from seasonal IDP consideration and leaves the Falcons without one of their most promising pass rushers. He is still worth holding on injured reserve in dynasty leagues.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans:

Jacksonville Jaguars
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Philadelphia Eagles
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Dallas Cowboys
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Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
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San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos
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Los Angeles Rams
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Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
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Houston Texans
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Minnesota Vikings
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Chargers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Cam Little
Denver Broncos
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Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos
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Terrance Ferguson
Denver Broncos
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Jaydon Blue
Denver Broncos
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Denver Broncos
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Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
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Tony Pollard
Denver Broncos
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New England Patriots
Denver Broncos
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Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
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Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
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New York Giants
Denver Broncos
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San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
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Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
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Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
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Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
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Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Houston Texans
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Cam Ward
Houston Texans
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Jalen Nailor
Houston Texans
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Tyler Allgeier
Houston Texans
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Ryan Flournoy
Houston Texans
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Bucky Irving
Houston Texans
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Chicago Bears
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New England Patriots
Houston Texans
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Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
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Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
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Bryce Young
Seattle Seahawks
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Calvin Ridley
Seattle Seahawks
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Tyler Allgeier
Seattle Seahawks
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Tre Tucker
Seattle Seahawks
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Cam Ward
Seattle Seahawks
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Quinshon Judkins
Seattle Seahawks
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Chicago Bears
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New England Patriots
Seattle Seahawks
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Dallas Cowboys
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Buffalo Bills
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Dallas Cowboys
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Chicago Bears
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Minnesota Vikings
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Harrison Mevis
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Harrison Butker
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Jacoby Brissett
Buffalo Bills
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Los Angeles Rams

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ousmane Kromah in Line for RB1 Duties at Florida State?
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
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Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
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Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
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