RotoBaller's team defense fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 D/ST rankings for fantasy football leagues.
If you are a fantasy football veteran, you know big spike weeks from a D/ST can win a matchup, and most fantasy managers will be playing the streaming game. Unlike other positions, you should heavily prioritize a defense with great early-season matchups. We're here to give you an early look at the Week 1 standings with our early Week 1 fantasy football team defense rankings.
In the rankings below, find out where key units such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans defenses stand. Every week should be treated as a must-win situation, but starting the year off with a "W" is always fun.
Our D/ST fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important D/ST fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|1
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|DST
|2
|4
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|2
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|2
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|2
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|2
|8
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|2
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|3
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|3
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|3
|12
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|3
|13
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|3
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|3
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|4
|16
|New York Jets
|DST
|4
|17
|New England Patriots
|DST
|4
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|4
|19
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|4
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|5
|21
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|5
|22
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|23
|New York Giants
|DST
|6
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|6
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|6
|26
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|6
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|6
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|6
|29
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|7
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|7
|31
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|7
|32
|Washington Commanders
|DST
Recent Fantasy Football Defense News
Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams agreed to a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension on Monday to make him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal is the largest third contract ever for a defensive lineman. The 28-year-old former third overall pick in 2019 from the University of Alabama by the New York Jets was a Pro Bowler for the fourth straight season in 2025 with the Jets and Dallas Cowboys, recording a total of 53 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, one interception, and three forced fumbles in 15 starts in his seventh year in the NFL.
The Cowboys acquired Williams from the Jets ahead of last year's trade deadline, and he had 1.5 sacks in his seven starts for Dallas to close out the year. Williams, who has just one double-digit sack season in his seven years, will now anchor the interior of Dallas' defensive line for years to come.
Henry To'oTo'o, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans agreed with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o on a two-year, $16 million contract extension on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old gets paid with a chance to earn another contract in a few years. The deal includes the opportunity to earn another $1 million in incentives.
The former fifth-rounder in the 2023 NFL draft from the University of Alabama has had at least 95 combined tackles for Houston in the last two years, and he recorded 95 tackles (42 solo), a career-high 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season games (14 starts) in 2025 in his third year in the league. To'oTo'o was a key piece of one of the NFL's best defensive units last year alongside star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and he's set to reprise his role in 2026. He finished just inside the top-50 fantasy linebackers in IDP formats a year ago.
Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) sat out Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys because of swelling in his knee, according to Lindsey Thiry. Head coach Sean McVay said Garrett is around "85%" and that the Rams are choosing to be cautious with their new star pass rusher. Garrett missed four practices earlier in camp with what McVay called lower-body soreness before returning last week, though the Rams never connected that absence to his knee.
There isn't much reason to push the 30-year-old through a joint practice in August, especially after Los Angeles made a blockbuster trade to bring him over from Cleveland this offseason. Garrett is coming off an incredible 2025 season in which he set the NFL record with 23 sacks and led the league with 33 tackles for loss. The knee swelling is worth watching, but McVay's comments make this sound precautionary for now.
Jalon Walker, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (knee) will miss the 2026 season after tests confirmed a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Walker was carted off during Tuesday's practice after going down in a two-minute drill. The 22-year-old appeared in 15 games with nine starts as a rookie, finishing with 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Atlanta had planned to expand his role this season, including using him off the ball in addition to his work on the edge. The injury removes Walker from seasonal IDP consideration and leaves the Falcons without one of their most promising pass rushers. He is still worth holding on injured reserve in dynasty leagues.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.