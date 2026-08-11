RotoBaller's Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Set your optimal lineups with our fantasy football Week 1 rankings for the top 400 players.
The 2026 fantasy football season is so close, you can almost taste it. Whether you have already completed your drafts or want a peek at the rankings for the opening week of NFL action, we have you covered with our Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. These rankings will see plenty of changes between now and kickoff due to injuries, role changes, and more, but use these as a guide for your early-August drafts and start-sit calls.
Starting the season off with a loss can set you behind, so our rankings will help you set winning lineups right away. Let's see where key fantasy assets like Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle and more stand for the opening week of the 2026 campaign.
Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find recent important fantasy football injury news and player outlooks. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|13
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|14
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|15
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|16
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|17
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|18
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|19
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|20
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|22
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|23
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|24
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|25
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|26
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|27
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|28
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|29
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|30
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|4
|31
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|32
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|34
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|35
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|36
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|37
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|38
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|39
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|40
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|41
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|42
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|45
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|46
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|47
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|48
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|49
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|50
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|51
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|52
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|53
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6
|54
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|55
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|56
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|57
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|58
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|59
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|60
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|61
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|62
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|63
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|64
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|65
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|66
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|67
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|68
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|69
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|70
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|71
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|72
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|73
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|74
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|75
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|76
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|77
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|78
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|79
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|80
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|81
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|82
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|83
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|84
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|85
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|86
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|87
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|88
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|89
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|90
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|91
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|8
|92
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|93
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|94
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|95
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|8
|96
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|97
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|98
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|99
|George Kittle
|TE
|8
|100
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|101
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|102
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|103
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|104
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|9
|105
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|106
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|107
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|108
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|109
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|110
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|111
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|9
|112
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|113
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|114
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|115
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|9
|116
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|117
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|118
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|119
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|120
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|121
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|122
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|123
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|124
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|126
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|127
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|10
|128
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|129
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|130
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|131
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|132
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|133
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|134
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|135
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|136
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|10
|137
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|138
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|139
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|140
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|141
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|10
|142
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|143
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|144
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|145
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|146
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|11
|147
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|148
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|149
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|150
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|151
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|152
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|153
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|154
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|155
|Malik Washington
|WR
|11
|156
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|11
|157
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|11
|158
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|159
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|160
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|161
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|162
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|163
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|164
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|12
|165
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|166
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|167
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|168
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|12
|169
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|170
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|171
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|172
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|173
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|174
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|175
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|176
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|177
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|178
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|12
|179
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|180
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|181
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|182
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|12
|183
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|12
|184
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|185
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|186
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|187
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|188
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|189
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|12
|190
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|191
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|192
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|193
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|13
|194
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|13
|195
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|196
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|13
|197
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|198
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|13
|199
|James Conner
|RB
|13
|200
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|201
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|202
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|203
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|13
|204
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|205
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|206
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|207
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|208
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|209
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|210
|Jack Bech
|WR
|13
|211
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|212
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|13
|213
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|214
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|13
|215
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|216
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|217
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|218
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|13
|219
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|220
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|221
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|222
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|13
|223
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|13
|224
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|225
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|13
|226
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|13
|227
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|228
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|229
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|14
|230
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|231
|Noah Fant
|TE
|14
|232
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|233
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|234
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|235
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|14
|236
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|237
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|238
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|239
|Malik Davis
|RB
|14
|240
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|241
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|242
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|243
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|244
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|245
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|14
|246
|Max Klare
|TE
|14
|247
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|248
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|249
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|250
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|251
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|14
|252
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|253
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|254
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|255
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|14
|256
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|14
|257
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|258
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|15
|259
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|260
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|15
|261
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|15
|262
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|263
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|15
|264
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|265
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|266
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|267
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|268
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|15
|269
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|270
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|15
|271
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|272
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|15
|273
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|274
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|15
|275
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|15
|276
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|15
|277
|Trey Benson
|RB
|15
|278
|Adam Randall
|RB
|15
|279
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|280
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|281
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|282
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|283
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|15
|284
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|15
|285
|Chris Bell
|WR
|15
|286
|Savion Williams
|WR
|15
|287
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|15
|288
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|15
|289
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|290
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|15
|291
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|292
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|293
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|294
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|295
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|296
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|297
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|15
|298
|Justin Joly
|TE
|15
|299
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|15
|300
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|15
|301
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|15
|302
|Joe Royer
|TE
|15
|303
|Devin Neal
|RB
|15
|304
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|15
|305
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|15
|306
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|307
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|308
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|15
|309
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|15
|310
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|311
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|15
|312
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|313
|J'Mari Taylor
|RB
|16
|314
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|315
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|316
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|317
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|318
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|16
|319
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|16
|320
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|321
|Drake Maye
|QB
|16
|322
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|323
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|324
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|325
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|16
|326
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|16
|327
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|328
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|16
|329
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|330
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|331
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|332
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|16
|333
|Jordan Love
|QB
|16
|334
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|335
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|336
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|337
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|338
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|339
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|340
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|341
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|342
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|343
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|344
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|16
|345
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|346
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|347
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|16
|348
|Haynes King
|QB
|16
|349
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|16
|350
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|351
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|352
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|353
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|354
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|355
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|356
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|357
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|358
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|359
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|360
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|361
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|362
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|363
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|364
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|365
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|366
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|367
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|368
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|369
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|370
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|371
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|372
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|373
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|374
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|375
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|376
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|377
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|378
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|379
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|380
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|381
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|382
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|383
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|384
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|385
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|386
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|387
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|388
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|389
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|390
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|391
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|392
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|393
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|394
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|395
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|396
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|397
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|398
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|399
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|400
|Jake Elliott
|K
Recent Fantasy Football News
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had a solid rookie season, totaling over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving while scoring 10 total touchdowns. According to reports out of training camp by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the team is looking to get him even more involved as a receiver out of the backfield. Last year, he hauled in 55 catches on 73 targets for 346 yards and five receiving scores, but his elusiveness in space and big-play ability on the edges could lead to even more production in his second season for the No. 6 overall pick from Boise State.
Jeanty has a lofty Yahoo fantasy ADP of 13.6, but he has league-winning upside if his role expands, and the Raiders' offense takes a step forward under new coach Klint Kubiak with improved quarterback play this season. He won't come cheap in most drafts, but with more work in the passing game, he has an extremely high ceiling.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
The NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted on Monday that New Orleans Saints second-year quarterback Tyler Shough was "so accurate" in training camp practice, and the "ball barely hit the ground." Wolfe added that Shough showed much more command and comfort with the offense while also connecting well with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave. Shough appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Saints as a rookie in 2025 and impressed, completing 67.6% of his 327 pass attempts for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also running for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
In another season in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, the 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Louisville could be primed to take a step forward in his first full year as an NFL starter in 2026. The Saints added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, too, to give Shough even more weapons. Shough is nowhere near QB1 territory in fantasy football, but he's certainly becoming an interesting QB2 target in superflex formats as he heads into his sophomore campaign in the Big Easy.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams is building a better rapport after failing to fully connect during last season's training camp. After Matthew Stafford (back) sat out all of training camp, he and Adams were sometimes out of sync.
Adams said about their connection during this year's camp, "We're getting a whole different start than we did last year. I think we put together a pretty good product last season, but any time you can have these grinding days when you come out here, it'll help you be in a much better position when it's time to really go." Adams had 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns, but he caught just 52.6% of his passes (the lowest of his career). If he and Stafford can connect more often and sustain their strong goal-line presence, Adams could easily contend for a Top-10 fantasy receiver season in 2026.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will be "close to full participation" in the team's night practice, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Addison has been dealing with a minor thumb injury in training camp that has kept him out of practices recently, but the 24-year-old should be a full-go sooner rather than later.
The former 23rd overall pick in 2023 from USC struggled with injuries and consistency amidst the Vikings' issues at the quarterback position last year, ultimately finishing with career lows across the board in catches (42), targets (79), receiving yards (610), and touchdowns (three) in 14 games played.
It's unclear who will win the QB competition in camp between veteran Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, but it's notable that Addison spent extended time working with Murray in the offseason as he looks to bounce back in 2026. Addison will continue to operate in the shadow of All-Pro Justin Jefferson, but with Murray trending toward starting in Minnesota, Addison will have some intriguing value in fantasy drafts this year with a WR3/flex price tag.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed another training camp practice on Monday with a hamstring injury, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. In addition to Smith, rookie first-round wideout Makai Lemon (hamstring) also remained sidelined, leaving more work for Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Smith has missed over a week of practice, but the Eagles don't believe his injury is serious and are just being extra cautious with their new No. 1 wide receiver.
The full expectation is that the 27-year-old will be ready for the 2026 regular-season opener in September. The former 10th overall pick in 2021 from the University of Alabama will have an even higher fantasy ceiling in 2026 in his sixth year in the league with A.J. Brown no longer in town.
Smith has had 1,000-yard seasons in three of his first five years in the NFL, but with even more targets coming his way in an Eagles offense looking to bounce back, he'll have an even higher fantasy ceiling and floor. RotoBaller currently has Smith ranked as the No. 13 fantasy WR, right behind the New York Giants' Malik Nabers (knee).
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle:
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