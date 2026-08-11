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Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings (2026): Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle

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Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, DFS, Running Back

RotoBaller's Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Set your optimal lineups with our fantasy football Week 1 rankings for the top 400 players.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football season is so close, you can almost taste it. Whether you have already completed your drafts or want a peek at the rankings for the opening week of NFL action, we have you covered with our Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. These rankings will see plenty of changes between now and kickoff due to injuries, role changes, and more, but use these as a guide for your early-August drafts and start-sit calls.

Starting the season off with a loss can set you behind, so our rankings will help you set winning lineups right away. Let's see where key fantasy assets like Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle and more stand for the opening week of the 2026 campaign.

Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find recent important fantasy football injury news and player outlooks. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 9 Derrick Henry RB
2 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 11 Chase Brown RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 James Cook III RB
2 14 Omarion Hampton RB
2 15 De'Von Achane RB
2 16 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 17 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 18 Javonte Williams RB
3 19 Josh Jacobs RB
3 20 Chris Olave WR
3 21 Kyren Williams RB
3 22 Breece Hall RB
3 23 D'Andre Swift RB
3 24 Nico Collins WR
4 25 Justin Jefferson WR
4 26 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 27 George Pickens WR
4 28 Tee Higgins WR
4 29 Brock Bowers TE
4 30 Rashee Rice WR
4 31 Drake London WR
4 32 Cam Skattebo RB
4 33 David Montgomery RB
4 34 Zay Flowers WR
4 35 DeVonta Smith WR
4 36 Trey McBride TE
5 37 Bucky Irving RB
5 38 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 39 Malik Nabers WR
5 40 A.J. Brown WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 44 Davante Adams WR
5 45 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 46 Ladd McConkey WR
5 47 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 48 Mike Evans WR
5 49 Jaylen Warren RB
5 50 Christian Watson WR
5 51 Jameson Williams WR
5 52 Tony Pollard RB
5 53 Terry McLaurin WR
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 56 Rome Odunze WR
6 57 Parker Washington WR
6 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 59 Colston Loveland TE
6 60 DJ Moore WR
6 61 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 62 Josh Downs WR
6 63 Rico Dowdle RB
7 64 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 65 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 66 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 67 Jayden Reed WR
7 68 Tyler Warren TE
7 69 Sam LaPorta TE
7 70 Luther Burden III WR
7 71 Carnell Tate WR
7 72 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 73 Rachaad White RB
7 74 Tucker Kraft TE
7 75 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 76 Jordan Mason RB
7 77 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 78 Courtland Sutton WR
7 79 Jalen Coker WR
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 82 Travis Kelce TE
7 83 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 84 Kyle Monangai RB
7 85 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 86 Dallas Goedert TE
8 87 Michael Wilson WR
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 Quentin Johnston WR
8 90 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 91 Alec Pierce WR
8 92 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 93 Jordan Addison WR
8 94 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 95 Isaiah Likely TE
8 96 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 97 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 98 Stefon Diggs WR
8 99 George Kittle TE
8 100 Xavier Worthy WR
8 101 Mark Andrews TE
8 102 Romeo Doubs WR
9 103 Matthew Golden WR
9 104 Jayden Higgins WR
9 105 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 106 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 107 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 108 RJ Harvey RB
9 109 Jake Ferguson TE
9 110 Khalil Shakir WR
9 111 Jalen McMillan WR
9 112 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 113 Juwan Johnson TE
9 114 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 115 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 116 Brenton Strange TE
9 117 Tre Tucker WR
9 118 Hunter Henry TE
9 119 Rashod Bateman WR
9 120 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 121 KC Concepcion WR
10 122 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 123 Tyjae Spears RB
10 124 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 125 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 126 Jalen Nailor WR
10 127 Jerry Jeudy WR
10 128 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 129 Dylan Sampson RB
10 130 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 131 Alvin Kamara RB
10 132 Tank Bigsby RB
10 133 Jauan Jennings WR
10 134 Denzel Boston WR
10 135 Dalton Schultz TE
10 136 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
10 137 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 138 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 139 Cade Otton TE
10 140 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 141 Tyquan Thornton WR
10 142 Greg Dulcich TE
11 143 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 144 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 145 Pat Bryant WR
11 146 Darius Slayton WR
11 147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 148 Calvin Ridley WR
11 149 AJ Barner TE
11 150 Cooper Kupp WR
11 151 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 152 Evan Engram TE
11 153 Woody Marks RB
11 154 Makai Lemon WR
11 155 Malik Washington WR
11 156 Jake Tonges TE
11 157 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 158 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 159 Gunnar Helm TE
11 160 Tre Harris WR
11 161 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 162 Colby Parkinson TE
12 163 George Holani RB
12 164 Jaydon Blue RB
12 165 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 166 Kimani Vidal RB
12 167 Sean Tucker RB
12 168 Greg Dortch WR
12 169 Caleb Douglas WR
12 170 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 171 Justice Hill RB
12 172 Michael Mayer TE
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Antonio Williams WR
12 175 Zachariah Branch WR
12 176 Tank Dell WR
12 177 Darnell Washington TE
12 178 Braelon Allen RB
12 179 Treylon Burks WR
12 180 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 181 Jaylin Noel WR
12 182 Mike Gesicki TE
12 183 Marquise Brown WR
12 184 Devaughn Vele WR
12 185 Malachi Fields WR
12 186 Samaje Perine RB
12 187 Darnell Mooney WR
12 188 Tutu Atwell WR
12 189 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 190 Travis Hunter WR
12 191 David Njoku TE
13 192 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 193 Troy Franklin WR
13 194 Keon Coleman WR
13 195 Ted Hurst WR
13 196 Emari Demercado RB
13 197 Mason Taylor TE
13 198 Ashton Dulin WR
13 199 James Conner RB
13 200 Charlie Kolar TE
13 201 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 202 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 203 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 204 Jonah Coleman RB
13 205 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 206 Tez Johnson WR
13 207 Erick All Jr. TE
13 208 Ray Davis RB
13 209 Tory Horton WR
13 210 Jack Bech WR
13 211 Jaylen Wright RB
13 212 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 213 Chimere Dike WR
13 214 Skyler Bell WR
13 215 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 216 Xavier Legette WR
13 217 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 218 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 219 Jahan Dotson WR
13 220 Theo Johnson TE
13 221 Dawson Knox TE
13 222 Joshua Palmer WR
13 223 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 224 Cyrus Allen WR
13 225 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
13 226 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
13 227 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 228 Isaiah Davis RB
14 229 Seth McGowan RB
14 230 Cole Kmet TE
14 231 Noah Fant TE
14 232 Mitchell Evans TE
14 233 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 234 Eli Stowers TE
14 235 Darius Cooper WR
14 236 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 237 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 238 DeMario Douglas WR
14 239 Malik Davis RB
14 240 Noah Gray TE
14 241 Oscar Delp TE
14 242 Austin Hooper TE
14 243 Christian Kirk WR
14 244 Kaytron Allen RB
14 245 Calvin Austin III WR
14 246 Max Klare TE
14 247 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 248 Chris Brooks RB
14 249 Matthew Hibner TE
14 250 Kalif Raymond WR
14 251 Jaylin Lane WR
14 252 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 253 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 254 Mack Hollins WR
14 255 Devin Singletary RB
14 256 Elijah Higgins TE
14 257 Jordan Whittington WR
14 258 Dyami Brown WR
15 259 Cade Stover TE
15 260 Eli Raridon TE
15 261 Kyle Williams WR
15 262 Jordan James RB
15 263 Tommy Tremble TE
15 264 Adam Trautman TE
15 265 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 266 John Bates TE
15 267 Cedric Tillman WR
15 268 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 269 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 270 Tanner Hudson TE
15 271 Demond Claiborne RB
15 272 Ty Johnson RB
15 273 Brashard Smith RB
15 274 Josh Oliver TE
15 275 Emmett Johnson RB
15 276 Kaelon Black RB
15 277 Trey Benson RB
15 278 Adam Randall RB
15 279 Tyler Conklin TE
15 280 DJ Giddens RB
15 281 Brock Wright TE
15 282 Davis Allen TE
15 283 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 284 Kaleb Johnson RB
15 285 Chris Bell WR
15 286 Savion Williams WR
15 287 Eli Heidenreich WR
15 288 Tyler Higbee TE
15 289 Luke Farrell TE
15 290 Jacob Cowing WR
15 291 Bryce Lance WR
15 292 Ben Sinnott TE
15 293 Jackson Hawes TE
15 294 Zavion Thomas WR
15 295 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 296 Drew Sample TE
15 297 Phil Mafah RB
15 298 Justin Joly TE
15 299 Marlin Klein TE
15 300 Will Kacmarek TE
15 301 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
15 302 Joe Royer TE
15 303 Devin Neal RB
15 304 Jerome Ford RB
15 305 Kendre Miller RB
15 306 Trevor Etienne RB
15 307 Bam Knight RB
15 308 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
15 309 Jawhar Jordan RB
15 310 Tahj Brooks RB
15 311 Jarquez Hunter RB
15 312 Will Shipley RB
15 313 J'Mari Taylor RB
16 314 Josh Allen QB
16 315 Joe Burrow QB
16 316 Lamar Jackson QB
16 317 Justin Herbert QB
16 318 Jalen Hurts QB
16 319 Trevor Lawrence QB
16 320 Jayden Daniels QB
16 321 Drake Maye QB
16 322 Dak Prescott QB
16 323 Jared Goff QB
16 324 Baker Mayfield QB
16 325 Caleb Williams QB
16 326 Jaxson Dart QB
16 327 Matthew Stafford QB
16 328 Brock Purdy QB
16 329 Tyler Shough QB
16 330 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 331 Bo Nix QB
16 332 Kyler Murray QB
16 333 Jordan Love QB
16 334 Malik Willis QB
16 335 C.J. Stroud QB
16 336 Daniel Jones QB
16 337 Sam Darnold QB
16 338 Cam Ward QB
16 339 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 340 Kirk Cousins QB
16 341 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 342 Geno Smith QB
16 343 Bryce Young QB
16 344 Tua Tagovailoa QB
16 345 Deshaun Watson QB
16 346 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 347 Shedeur Sanders QB
16 348 Haynes King QB
16 349 Fernando Mendoza QB
16 350 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 351 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 352 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 353 Houston Texans DST
17 354 Denver Broncos DST
17 355 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 356 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 357 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 358 Chicago Bears DST
17 359 Tennessee Titans DST
17 360 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 361 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 362 Green Bay Packers DST
17 363 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 364 Buffalo Bills DST
17 365 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 366 New York Jets DST
17 367 New England Patriots DST
17 368 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 369 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 370 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 371 Cleveland Browns DST
17 372 Detroit Lions DST
17 373 New York Giants DST
17 374 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 375 Miami Dolphins DST
17 376 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 377 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 378 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 379 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 380 Carolina Panthers DST
17 381 New Orleans Saints DST
17 382 Washington Commanders DST
18 383 Brandon Aubrey K
18 384 Cameron Dicker K
18 385 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 386 Cam Little K
18 387 Jake Bates K
18 388 Tyler Loop K
18 389 Evan McPherson K
18 390 Chase McLaughlin K
18 391 Jason Myers K
18 392 Harrison Mevis K
18 393 Cairo Santos K
18 394 Eddy Pineiro K
18 395 Trey Smack K
18 396 Will Reichard K
18 397 Charlie Smyth K
18 398 Wil Lutz K
18 399 Chris Boswell K
18 400 Jake Elliott K

 

Recent Fantasy Football News

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had a solid rookie season, totaling over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving while scoring 10 total touchdowns. According to reports out of training camp by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the team is looking to get him even more involved as a receiver out of the backfield. Last year, he hauled in 55 catches on 73 targets for 346 yards and five receiving scores, but his elusiveness in space and big-play ability on the edges could lead to even more production in his second season for the No. 6 overall pick from Boise State.

Jeanty has a lofty Yahoo fantasy ADP of 13.6, but he has league-winning upside if his role expands, and the Raiders' offense takes a step forward under new coach Klint Kubiak with improved quarterback play this season. He won't come cheap in most drafts, but with more work in the passing game, he has an extremely high ceiling.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

The NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted on Monday that New Orleans Saints second-year quarterback Tyler Shough was "so accurate" in training camp practice, and the "ball barely hit the ground." Wolfe added that Shough showed much more command and comfort with the offense while also connecting well with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave. Shough appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Saints as a rookie in 2025 and impressed, completing 67.6% of his 327 pass attempts for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also running for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

In another season in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, the 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Louisville could be primed to take a step forward in his first full year as an NFL starter in 2026. The Saints added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, too, to give Shough even more weapons. Shough is nowhere near QB1 territory in fantasy football, but he's certainly becoming an interesting QB2 target in superflex formats as he heads into his sophomore campaign in the Big Easy.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams is building a better rapport after failing to fully connect during last season's training camp. After Matthew Stafford (back) sat out all of training camp, he and Adams were sometimes out of sync.

Adams said about their connection during this year's camp, "We're getting a whole different start than we did last year. I think we put together a pretty good product last season, but any time you can have these grinding days when you come out here, it'll help you be in a much better position when it's time to really go." Adams had 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns, but he caught just 52.6% of his passes (the lowest of his career). If he and Stafford can connect more often and sustain their strong goal-line presence, Adams could easily contend for a Top-10 fantasy receiver season in 2026.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will be "close to full participation" in the team's night practice, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Addison has been dealing with a minor thumb injury in training camp that has kept him out of practices recently, but the 24-year-old should be a full-go sooner rather than later.

The former 23rd overall pick in 2023 from USC struggled with injuries and consistency amidst the Vikings' issues at the quarterback position last year, ultimately finishing with career lows across the board in catches (42), targets (79), receiving yards (610), and touchdowns (three) in 14 games played.

It's unclear who will win the QB competition in camp between veteran Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, but it's notable that Addison spent extended time working with Murray in the offseason as he looks to bounce back in 2026. Addison will continue to operate in the shadow of All-Pro Justin Jefferson, but with Murray trending toward starting in Minnesota, Addison will have some intriguing value in fantasy drafts this year with a WR3/flex price tag.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed another training camp practice on Monday with a hamstring injury, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. In addition to Smith, rookie first-round wideout Makai Lemon (hamstring) also remained sidelined, leaving more work for Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Smith has missed over a week of practice, but the Eagles don't believe his injury is serious and are just being extra cautious with their new No. 1 wide receiver.

The full expectation is that the 27-year-old will be ready for the 2026 regular-season opener in September. The former 10th overall pick in 2021 from the University of Alabama will have an even higher fantasy ceiling in 2026 in his sixth year in the league with A.J. Brown no longer in town.

Smith has had 1,000-yard seasons in three of his first five years in the NFL, but with even more targets coming his way in an Eagles offense looking to bounce back, he'll have an even higher fantasy ceiling and floor. RotoBaller currently has Smith ranked as the No. 13 fantasy WR, right behind the New York Giants' Malik Nabers (knee).

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden III, George Pickens, Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson, George Kittle:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
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Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
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Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
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Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
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Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
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Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
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Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
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Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
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Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
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Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
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Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
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Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
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David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordyn Tyson
Ashton Jeanty
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Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
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Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
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Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
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Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
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Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
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Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
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Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
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J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
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Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
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Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
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RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
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Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
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Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
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Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
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Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
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MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
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Samaje Perine
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
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Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Herbert
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
De'Von Achane
George Pickens
vs
Jeremiyah Love
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Josh Allen
George Pickens
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Pickens
vs
Javonte Williams
George Pickens
vs
James Cook III
George Pickens
vs
Devonta Smith
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
Breece Hall
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
Rashee Rice
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Pickens
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Pickens
vs
Davante Adams
George Pickens
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
Colston Loveland
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
Terry Mclaurin
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Mike Evans
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Lamar Jackson
George Pickens
vs
Jayden Daniels
George Pickens
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Pickens
vs
DJ Moore
George Pickens
vs
Jadarian Price
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
David Montgomery
George Pickens
vs
Parker Washington
George Pickens
vs
Jordyn Tyson
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
Drake Maye
George Pickens
vs
Joe Burrow
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Hurts
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
George Pickens
vs
Carnell Tate
George Pickens
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Warren
George Pickens
vs
Tony Pollard
George Pickens
vs
Rome Odunze
George Pickens
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
George Pickens
vs
Jayden Reed
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Addison
George Pickens
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Alec Pierce
George Pickens
vs
Michael Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Pickens
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Pickens
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
Makai Lemon
George Pickens
vs
KC Concepcion
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Pickens
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Pickens
vs
Jayden Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Jalen McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Pickens
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
George Pickens
vs
Jauan Jennings
George Pickens
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Denzel Boston
George Pickens
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Breece Hall
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trey McBride
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Blake Corum
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Mason
George Kittle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Makai Lemon
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
vs
KC Concepcion
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Love
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Shough
George Kittle
vs
Kyler Murray
George Kittle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
George Kittle
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Kittle
vs
Malik Willis
George Kittle
vs
Jared Goff
George Kittle
vs
Rachaad White
George Kittle
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Bo Nix
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Stafford
George Kittle
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Kittle
vs
RJ Harvey
George Kittle
vs
Jayden Higgins
George Kittle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
vs
Sam Darnold
George Kittle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Kittle
vs
C.J. Stroud
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Alec Pierce
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Kittle
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Blake Corum
George Kittle
vs
Jalen McMillan
George Kittle
vs
Jaxson Dart
George Kittle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Kittle
vs
Josh Downs
George Kittle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
George Kittle
vs
Brock Purdy
George Kittle
vs
Daniel Jones
George Kittle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Kittle
vs
Isiah Pacheco
George Kittle
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Kittle
vs
Jauan Jennings
George Kittle
vs
Dak Prescott
George Kittle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Addison
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
George Kittle
vs
Woody Marks
George Kittle
vs
Jayden Reed
George Kittle
vs
Brandon Aubrey
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
David Njoku
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Darnell Washington
George Kittle
vs
Dawson Knox
George Kittle
vs
Noah Gray
George Kittle
vs
Cole Kmet
George Kittle
vs
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Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Jadarian Price

Injury is Not Considered Serious
Mike Evans

is Nearing Full Strength
Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Miss Significant Portion Of Season
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Luther Burden III

Exits Early With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Kirk Cousins

Maxx Crosby Held Out After Friday Altercation
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
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