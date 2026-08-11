👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

'My Guys' For 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts - RotoBaller Staff's Favorite Picks

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Rob shares some of the RotoBaller staff's favorite 2026 fantasy football players. He singles out several players fantasy managers should be all-in on this season, including Chase Brown, Jadarian Price, and Parker Washington.

Who doesn't love a confident "this is my dude" kind of statement? Every year, there are a handful of players everyone just happens to fall in love with, and what's beautiful about this made-up game is how many different opinions are out there.

This article is all about puffing your chest out, digging your heels in, and marking your territory. The real goal, though, is to sell you on why all of these players need to be on your fantasy rosters this season.

You'll read about seven different players that are being stamped as "my guy" from a number of our RotoBaller experts. Don't forget to use the promo code "BOOM" for a 10% discount on any NFL Premium Package.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders by Phil Clark (@_PhilClark)

Fantasy managers are not overlooking Ashton Jeanty, as his current ADP (11/RB6) places him inside Round 1. However, Jeanty is capable of exceeding the lofty expectations that are associated with his draft position, due to the convergence of his exceptional talent and the assortment of offseason changes that should fuel an enormous improvement in Jeanty’s environment.

Jeanty’s numbers were suppressed by the numerous deficiencies that permeated the Raiders’ offense during 2025, but he still finished sixth in yards after contact (634) and seventh in missed tackles forced (46) according to Fantasy Points Data. Jeanty also assembled favorable numbers as a receiving weapon, while rising to sixth in target share (14.7%) and yards after catch (462).

The infusion of Klint Kubiak’s strategic approach should launch a significant rise in effectiveness for a Las Vegas rushing attack that finished dead last in yards per game (77.5) during 2025. Kubiak has also installed Rick Dennison as offensive line coach.

Dennison’s unit will be bolstered by the arrival of Tyler Linderbaum under center, along with the additions of guard Spencer Burford, rookie Trey Zuhn III, and the return of a healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle.

Jeanty should function with fewer encumbrances that prevent him from displaying his elite talent. He will also operate with a massive workload. Those factors should encourage you to pursue Jeanty in the middle of Round 1 during your upcoming drafts.

 

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers by Andy Smith (@A_Smith_FS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was a waiver-wire hero in his debut season. During the 2024 season, the former Oregon standout gradually took over the Tampa Bay backfield and became a league winner in the second half.

He would end his debut season with 1,112 yards and eight rushing scores. He posted an elite 5.4 YPC and flashed high-end big-play ability, posting eight runs for more than 20 yards and three for more than 40 yards.

From Weeks 12 through 18, Irving was a fantasy superstar, averaging an elite 18.3 PPR points per game with 90.0 rushing yards per game. His 2025 season began as expected, as Irving operated as the clear lead back. Through the opening four weeks, Irving totaled 18.5 PPR points per game, making him the RB9 in PPR scoring.

However, after this hot start, his season would take a turn for the worse. The second-year back would battle a shoulder injury and would not return to the field until Week 13. When he returned (his last six games), he would total a much lower 11.2 PPR points per game and was clearly still hindered by the ailment.

His fantasy stock was put into further question this offseason when Tampa Bay brought in Kenny Gainwell and kept Sean Tucker as one of the sport’s most dominant No. 3 options.

Despite this, Irving is primed for a massive bounce-back and is a great value pick in 2026 drafts. Reports out of Tampa Bay camp suggest the third-year back is not only a “full-go” after undergoing shoulder surgery but has been impressing newly-hired OC Zac Robinson in early practices. He has been given the lead role in training camp while Gainwell has been rotated on the field primarily in passing situations.

Outside of his career-high 114-carry season in 2025, Gainwell has been a rotational option, averaging a modest 70.0 attempts over his first four seasons with 34.5 targets per season. While managers should expect Gainwell to see work in passing situations, with Irving fully healthy, he should dominate the backfield opportunities.

A fully healthy Irving is a great value pick at his current 52.1 ADP, going off the board as the RB21 in Yahoo drafts. If he does not face any setbacks in camp, Irving will have a clear path to returning to his early-season 2025 pace where he was a borderline top-10 RB.

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars by Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler)

Washington had an incredible second half of the 2025 season. From Week 9 on, he ranked third in yards per route run (2.82) behind Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Per Fantasy Points Data, he also ranked third in red zone targets (13), fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.57), and 10th in first downs per route run (0.121).

He did this while playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr., who put up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, and Jakobi Meyers, who’s earned 100+ targets in four of the last five seasons. The competition was strong, and Washington still prevailed as the go-to option for Trevor Lawrence.

The best part about Washington’s performance last season was that the Jaguars were finally winning football games. After the bye, the team went 9-2 and averaged 32.8 points per game. There’s no question that the acquisition of Meyers also played a part in the offense clicking, but Washington is the guy who stood out from a production standpoint.

There were questions heading into the 2026 season as to whether Washington’s performance in 2025 was just a flash in the pan. That was quickly put to bed when OTAs opened up, and Washington was “unguardable.” He’s doing the same thing in Training Camp, so the cat is now completely out of the bag.

Don’t miss out on Liam Coen’s newest version of prime Chris Godwin Jr.!

 

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals by Brandon Murchison (@RotoSuperStar)

I’m planting my flag firmly on Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown as a potential league-winner for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted 1,019 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 232 carries while adding a career-high 69 receptions for 437 yards and five more scores—good for roughly 1,456 total scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns—Brown has established himself as the clear lead back in a high-powered offense.


The Bengals made no meaningful additions to the running-back room this offseason, leaving veteran Samaje Perine as a non-threatening complement and sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks in a limited depth role. At age 26 and entering a contract year, Brown is locked into a heavy workload with elite snap shares, goal-line opportunities, and consistent three-down usage that positions him as a high-floor RB1 with weekly upside.

What elevates Brown beyond one of the more talked-about backs available in the second or third round is his dual-threat profile in an offense that thrives when Joe Burrow is healthy. He ranked among the league leaders in receptions by a running back over the past two seasons, and his target share (around 15 percent) creates a reliable PPR floor that few pure rushers can match.

Efficiency metrics further support the case: Brown has shown explosive potential, particularly on under-center runs where he has averaged over 5.0 yards per carry and generated a high rate of chunk plays. With the Bengals emphasizing more under-center looks and creative alignments—including jet sweeps, slot alignments, and motion packages—Brown’s versatility should unlock even greater production.

Pair that with the continued presence of elite weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins drawing defensive attention, and the path to 1,200-plus total yards and double-digit touchdowns becomes clear.

In fantasy terms, this combination of volume, receiving prowess, and offensive environment is exactly what turns good running backs into championship contributors.

Brown finished as a top-10 fantasy RB in 2025 despite a slow start tied to quarterback instability. With Burrow currently fully healthy, his per-game averages (already strong in the second half of last year) project for consistent double-digit scoring and the occasional 25-plus-point explosions.

League winners are built on players who deliver both reliability and ceiling without requiring perfect draft capital or injury luck—Brown checks every box. Plant the flag now, and he has the tools to carry a roster deep into the playoffs.

 

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars by Aidin Ebrahimi (@NFLAidin)

Following a rookie season to remember, many thought Thomas would continue to ascend and take the leap to superstar status. Unfortunately, Thomas' PPR points per game fell from 16.7 to 9.9 in 2025, and his name was floated around in many trade rumors during the offseason.

Unlike what social media wants to believe, Liam Coen is infatuated with the former LSU Tiger and wants to keep him as the team's WR1. "I was very pleased [with Thomas Jr.]," Coen told USA Today's Paul Bretl. "Some of the routes BT ran yesterday, they were high, high level."

His performances during training camp have turned the heads of his teammates. "I mean, honestly, he's having a great camp so far, and it just built off the spring," Meyers told Bretl.

Thomas dealt with lingering shoulder and ankle injuries in 2025, but now that he can run normally, he has elevated his game to another level. "It doesn't hurt to run," Thomas told Jaguars reporter Brent Martineau when asked if he felt a difference this season. "As close to 100% as possible."

A healthy BTJ will easily be the Jaguars' main vertical threat, and their go-to when things get tough. He is my guy in 2026, and I will target him aggressively in fantasy leagues this year.

 

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts by Wyatt McClintock

All signs point to the Colts' passing offense being centered around Tyler Warren. Alec Pierce is still on the PUP list, and Josh Downs has recently been held out of practices due to a minor groin injury.

Additionally, Daniel Jones is working back from an Achilles injury he sustained late last season. Jones will likely want to get the ball out of his hands quickly, which favors Warren’s YAC ability.

As a rookie, he averaged the most yards after catch (6.2) among all tight ends with 50 or more catches.

Lastly, Warren has untapped potential with his unique athleticism and quarterback background. In college, Penn State weaponized Warren's multi-positional versatility across wildcat packages, short-yardage situations, aka its version of the "tush push," and trick plays.

If the Colts decide to lean into this while Jones is on the mend, Warren could break fantasy football in 2026. Warren is a priority pick for me with his large target share and high touchdown upside.

 

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks by Rob Lorge (@RobLorge)

Narrowing this down to just one player was incredibly difficult. There are several players that I am extremely high on this season. That list includes Brown, Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Irving, Zay Flowers, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, and Justin Herbert.

Last year, I declared George Pickens as "my guy" for the 2025 season, which ended up playing out beautifully. Even though there are a number of players whom I am very excited about, I'm stamping Jadrian Price as "my guy" this season! Let me tell you why...

Despite the offseason moves from Seattle, fantasy managers continue to be lukewarm on the first-round rookie out of Seattle, and I continue to be completely baffled by that. Price is currently being drafted as the RB26 despite being a first-round rookie on a run-heavy team with the worst running back depth chart in the entire NFL.

Rookies are typically all the rage in the offseason, especially when they land on such premium teams, but there is no such rage surrounding Price. The reason for that is that he didn't have elite collegiate seasons, as if playing next to Jeremiyah Love isn't going to affect the kind of production you're going to have.

It's the same reason Garrett Wilson, Olave, and Egbuka didn't have huge seasons in college. It's hard to do that when you're competing with other elite players. Love's elite status shouldn't diminish Price's talent. It should be easy to say, "Love is elite, but hey... Price is really good too!"

Player YPC Attempts Per TD YAC/Attempt MTF/Attempt 10+ Yards/Attempt 1st Down/Attempt
Love 6.9 11.0 4.5 0.28 0.19 0.32
Price 6.0 10.3 3.9 0.28 0.21 0.31

Price didn't have the counting stats we have typically become accustomed to with a first-round talent, but Egbuka's counting stats from last year don't align with his current ADP. We understand that Mike Evans is no longer in Tampa Bay and that Godwin is another year older. Can we not do the same with Price?

As you can see from the table above, Price was a very efficient player. In fact, there are a number of categories where he was just as good, and even others where he was better than Love. This is not to say that Price is better than Love as a prospect. It's just to say, "Hey! Maybe this kid is really good too!"

Last year, Seattle had 439 running back rushing attempts. 439! They finished with 1,888 yards. Behind Price, there are two undrafted running backs, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. Holani's career high in two seasons in the NFL is 22 carries for 73 yards. Wilson's career high is 125 carries and 502 yards.

Seattle's running backs last year combined for 85 red zone carries. Holani had four of those. Christian McCaffrey led the league in red zone carries with 71. Seattle has 81 vacated red zone carries, which is 19 more than Derrick Henry, who finished third.

Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker had 23 carries inside the five-yard line. Holani had zero. Henry led the league with 24 carries inside the five-yard line. McCaffrey was tied for third with 18. The touchdown equity in Seattle is absolutely through the roof. The career-high in rushing touchdowns for Wilson and Holani combined is four. Walker and Charbonnet had 17 last year.

On top of that, Seattle has the second-easiest schedule for running backs. All of this awesomeness apparently isn't sinking in with fantasy drafts because of the threat of Holani stealing some pass-catching work. This seems like an ill-advised caution for a number of reasons.

The first being that Seattle didn't target their running backs all that much. They finished with 62 targets. Price's value is going to come on the ground, and in that sense, there is so much potential. Charbonnet and Walker finished as the RB28 and RB29, respectively. Walker is gone, and Charbonnet didn't have surgery on his torn ACL until February 20, 2026. Despite that, Price is still just going as RB26. Make it make sense!

Okay, but back to the passing game. Here's what head coach Mike MacDonald had to say about his rookie running back: “He’s doing a lot of great things in pass protection, which I appreciate. So it’s positive right now, just really excited about it. He’s got a great opportunity in front of him.”

Considering how much rushing volume and high-value touches are available in Seattle, Price has legit top-12 potential this season, and you can literally draft him as your RB3. I got no problem making this dude "my guy" for the 2026 season! Let's ride Price!

As a reminder, if you want to purchase any of our premium packages for the upcoming fantasy football season, use the promo code "BOOM" to receive a 10% discount.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Bucky Irving, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Bucky Irving, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Drake Maye
Chase Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
vs
Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Reed
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Alec Pierce
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaydon Blue
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxson Dart
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Drake London
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
David Njoku
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Best Ball Cheat Sheet (2026)
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for 2026
Fantasy Football Rookie Breakout Candidates



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys?
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers