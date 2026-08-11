Rob shares some of the RotoBaller staff's favorite 2026 fantasy football players. He singles out several players fantasy managers should be all-in on this season, including Chase Brown, Jadarian Price, and Parker Washington.
Who doesn't love a confident "this is my dude" kind of statement? Every year, there are a handful of players everyone just happens to fall in love with, and what's beautiful about this made-up game is how many different opinions are out there.
This article is all about puffing your chest out, digging your heels in, and marking your territory. The real goal, though, is to sell you on why all of these players need to be on your fantasy rosters this season.
You'll read about seven different players that are being stamped as "my guy" from a number of our RotoBaller experts. Don't forget to use the promo code "BOOM" for a 10% discount on any NFL Premium Package.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders by Phil Clark (@_PhilClark)
Fantasy managers are not overlooking Ashton Jeanty, as his current ADP (11/RB6) places him inside Round 1. However, Jeanty is capable of exceeding the lofty expectations that are associated with his draft position, due to the convergence of his exceptional talent and the assortment of offseason changes that should fuel an enormous improvement in Jeanty’s environment.
Jeanty’s numbers were suppressed by the numerous deficiencies that permeated the Raiders’ offense during 2025, but he still finished sixth in yards after contact (634) and seventh in missed tackles forced (46) according to Fantasy Points Data. Jeanty also assembled favorable numbers as a receiving weapon, while rising to sixth in target share (14.7%) and yards after catch (462).
There were 4 RBs with 250+ carries and 70+ targets last year:
Christian McCaffrey
Bijan Robinson
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
Now that Jeanty has an elite playcaller, the efficiency should catch up to the extremely heavy volume.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 25, 2026
The infusion of Klint Kubiak’s strategic approach should launch a significant rise in effectiveness for a Las Vegas rushing attack that finished dead last in yards per game (77.5) during 2025. Kubiak has also installed Rick Dennison as offensive line coach.
Dennison’s unit will be bolstered by the arrival of Tyler Linderbaum under center, along with the additions of guard Spencer Burford, rookie Trey Zuhn III, and the return of a healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle.
Jeanty should function with fewer encumbrances that prevent him from displaying his elite talent. He will also operate with a massive workload. Those factors should encourage you to pursue Jeanty in the middle of Round 1 during your upcoming drafts.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers by Andy Smith (@A_Smith_FS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was a waiver-wire hero in his debut season. During the 2024 season, the former Oregon standout gradually took over the Tampa Bay backfield and became a league winner in the second half.
He would end his debut season with 1,112 yards and eight rushing scores. He posted an elite 5.4 YPC and flashed high-end big-play ability, posting eight runs for more than 20 yards and three for more than 40 yards.
From Weeks 12 through 18, Irving was a fantasy superstar, averaging an elite 18.3 PPR points per game with 90.0 rushing yards per game. His 2025 season began as expected, as Irving operated as the clear lead back. Through the opening four weeks, Irving totaled 18.5 PPR points per game, making him the RB9 in PPR scoring.
However, after this hot start, his season would take a turn for the worse. The second-year back would battle a shoulder injury and would not return to the field until Week 13. When he returned (his last six games), he would total a much lower 11.2 PPR points per game and was clearly still hindered by the ailment.
His fantasy stock was put into further question this offseason when Tampa Bay brought in Kenny Gainwell and kept Sean Tucker as one of the sport’s most dominant No. 3 options.
Despite this, Irving is primed for a massive bounce-back and is a great value pick in 2026 drafts. Reports out of Tampa Bay camp suggest the third-year back is not only a “full-go” after undergoing shoulder surgery but has been impressing newly-hired OC Zac Robinson in early practices. He has been given the lead role in training camp while Gainwell has been rotated on the field primarily in passing situations.
Bucky Irving Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
https://t.co/AEg9SVFxHA
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 7, 2026
Outside of his career-high 114-carry season in 2025, Gainwell has been a rotational option, averaging a modest 70.0 attempts over his first four seasons with 34.5 targets per season. While managers should expect Gainwell to see work in passing situations, with Irving fully healthy, he should dominate the backfield opportunities.
A fully healthy Irving is a great value pick at his current 52.1 ADP, going off the board as the RB21 in Yahoo drafts. If he does not face any setbacks in camp, Irving will have a clear path to returning to his early-season 2025 pace where he was a borderline top-10 RB.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars by Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler)
Washington had an incredible second half of the 2025 season. From Week 9 on, he ranked third in yards per route run (2.82) behind Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Per Fantasy Points Data, he also ranked third in red zone targets (13), fifth in fantasy points per route run (0.57), and 10th in first downs per route run (0.121).
He did this while playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr., who put up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, and Jakobi Meyers, who’s earned 100+ targets in four of the last five seasons. The competition was strong, and Washington still prevailed as the go-to option for Trevor Lawrence.
The best part about Washington’s performance last season was that the Jaguars were finally winning football games. After the bye, the team went 9-2 and averaged 32.8 points per game. There’s no question that the acquisition of Meyers also played a part in the offense clicking, but Washington is the guy who stood out from a production standpoint.
There were questions heading into the 2026 season as to whether Washington’s performance in 2025 was just a flash in the pan. That was quickly put to bed when OTAs opened up, and Washington was “unguardable.” He’s doing the same thing in Training Camp, so the cat is now completely out of the bag.
Notes and unofficial stats from the Jaguars' Teal & White mock game (Teal won 19-12):
QB Trevor Lawrence was 15 of 29 passes for 212 yards and 3 TDs. Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and LeQuint Allen had TD catches. Washington had six catches for 118 yards and TD.
— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 7, 2026
Don’t miss out on Liam Coen’s newest version of prime Chris Godwin Jr.!
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals by Brandon Murchison (@RotoSuperStar)
I’m planting my flag firmly on Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown as a potential league-winner for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted 1,019 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 232 carries while adding a career-high 69 receptions for 437 yards and five more scores—good for roughly 1,456 total scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns—Brown has established himself as the clear lead back in a high-powered offense.
“At the center of the unique twists early in camp has been running back Chase Brown, who’s being used all over the formation, similar to the way Ja’Marr Chase has been deployed in recent years. Brown lines up in the slot and runs a slant one play, then takes a jet sweep the next.… https://t.co/gJP2usWiMd
— 32BeatWriters (@32BeatWriters) August 5, 2026
The Bengals made no meaningful additions to the running-back room this offseason, leaving veteran Samaje Perine as a non-threatening complement and sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks in a limited depth role. At age 26 and entering a contract year, Brown is locked into a heavy workload with elite snap shares, goal-line opportunities, and consistent three-down usage that positions him as a high-floor RB1 with weekly upside.
What elevates Brown beyond one of the more talked-about backs available in the second or third round is his dual-threat profile in an offense that thrives when Joe Burrow is healthy. He ranked among the league leaders in receptions by a running back over the past two seasons, and his target share (around 15 percent) creates a reliable PPR floor that few pure rushers can match.
Efficiency metrics further support the case: Brown has shown explosive potential, particularly on under-center runs where he has averaged over 5.0 yards per carry and generated a high rate of chunk plays. With the Bengals emphasizing more under-center looks and creative alignments—including jet sweeps, slot alignments, and motion packages—Brown’s versatility should unlock even greater production.
Pair that with the continued presence of elite weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins drawing defensive attention, and the path to 1,200-plus total yards and double-digit touchdowns becomes clear.
In fantasy terms, this combination of volume, receiving prowess, and offensive environment is exactly what turns good running backs into championship contributors.
Brown finished as a top-10 fantasy RB in 2025 despite a slow start tied to quarterback instability. With Burrow currently fully healthy, his per-game averages (already strong in the second half of last year) project for consistent double-digit scoring and the occasional 25-plus-point explosions.
League winners are built on players who deliver both reliability and ceiling without requiring perfect draft capital or injury luck—Brown checks every box. Plant the flag now, and he has the tools to carry a roster deep into the playoffs.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars by Aidin Ebrahimi (@NFLAidin)
Following a rookie season to remember, many thought Thomas would continue to ascend and take the leap to superstar status. Unfortunately, Thomas' PPR points per game fell from 16.7 to 9.9 in 2025, and his name was floated around in many trade rumors during the offseason.
Unlike what social media wants to believe, Liam Coen is infatuated with the former LSU Tiger and wants to keep him as the team's WR1. "I was very pleased [with Thomas Jr.]," Coen told USA Today's Paul Bretl. "Some of the routes BT ran yesterday, they were high, high level."
His performances during training camp have turned the heads of his teammates. "I mean, honestly, he's having a great camp so far, and it just built off the spring," Meyers told Bretl.
#Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. didn't have the 2025 season many envisioned.
"Something was wrong. I don't know if we'll actually ever know what it was."
But...
"Ever since OTAs, minicamp, and now training camp, he looks like a completely different wide receiver. He looks better… https://t.co/xNY6apoRFL pic.twitter.com/h0Akg2sGvG
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 5, 2026
Thomas dealt with lingering shoulder and ankle injuries in 2025, but now that he can run normally, he has elevated his game to another level. "It doesn't hurt to run," Thomas told Jaguars reporter Brent Martineau when asked if he felt a difference this season. "As close to 100% as possible."
A healthy BTJ will easily be the Jaguars' main vertical threat, and their go-to when things get tough. He is my guy in 2026, and I will target him aggressively in fantasy leagues this year.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts by Wyatt McClintock
All signs point to the Colts' passing offense being centered around Tyler Warren. Alec Pierce is still on the PUP list, and Josh Downs has recently been held out of practices due to a minor groin injury.
Additionally, Daniel Jones is working back from an Achilles injury he sustained late last season. Jones will likely want to get the ball out of his hands quickly, which favors Warren’s YAC ability.
As a rookie, he averaged the most yards after catch (6.2) among all tight ends with 50 or more catches.
Lastly, Warren has untapped potential with his unique athleticism and quarterback background. In college, Penn State weaponized Warren's multi-positional versatility across wildcat packages, short-yardage situations, aka its version of the "tush push," and trick plays.
If the Colts decide to lean into this while Jones is on the mend, Warren could break fantasy football in 2026. Warren is a priority pick for me with his large target share and high touchdown upside.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks by Rob Lorge (@RobLorge)
Narrowing this down to just one player was incredibly difficult. There are several players that I am extremely high on this season. That list includes Brown, Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Irving, Zay Flowers, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, and Justin Herbert.
Last year, I declared George Pickens as "my guy" for the 2025 season, which ended up playing out beautifully. Even though there are a number of players whom I am very excited about, I'm stamping Jadrian Price as "my guy" this season! Let me tell you why...
Despite the offseason moves from Seattle, fantasy managers continue to be lukewarm on the first-round rookie out of Seattle, and I continue to be completely baffled by that. Price is currently being drafted as the RB26 despite being a first-round rookie on a run-heavy team with the worst running back depth chart in the entire NFL.
Rookies are typically all the rage in the offseason, especially when they land on such premium teams, but there is no such rage surrounding Price. The reason for that is that he didn't have elite collegiate seasons, as if playing next to Jeremiyah Love isn't going to affect the kind of production you're going to have.
It's the same reason Garrett Wilson, Olave, and Egbuka didn't have huge seasons in college. It's hard to do that when you're competing with other elite players. Love's elite status shouldn't diminish Price's talent. It should be easy to say, "Love is elite, but hey... Price is really good too!"
|Player
|YPC
|Attempts Per TD
|YAC/Attempt
|MTF/Attempt
|10+ Yards/Attempt
|1st Down/Attempt
|Love
|6.9
|11.0
|4.5
|0.28
|0.19
|0.32
|Price
|6.0
|10.3
|3.9
|0.28
|0.21
|0.31
Price didn't have the counting stats we have typically become accustomed to with a first-round talent, but Egbuka's counting stats from last year don't align with his current ADP. We understand that Mike Evans is no longer in Tampa Bay and that Godwin is another year older. Can we not do the same with Price?
As you can see from the table above, Price was a very efficient player. In fact, there are a number of categories where he was just as good, and even others where he was better than Love. This is not to say that Price is better than Love as a prospect. It's just to say, "Hey! Maybe this kid is really good too!"
Last year, Seattle had 439 running back rushing attempts. 439! They finished with 1,888 yards. Behind Price, there are two undrafted running backs, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. Holani's career high in two seasons in the NFL is 22 carries for 73 yards. Wilson's career high is 125 carries and 502 yards.
Seattle's running backs last year combined for 85 red zone carries. Holani had four of those. Christian McCaffrey led the league in red zone carries with 71. Seattle has 81 vacated red zone carries, which is 19 more than Derrick Henry, who finished third.
Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker had 23 carries inside the five-yard line. Holani had zero. Henry led the league with 24 carries inside the five-yard line. McCaffrey was tied for third with 18. The touchdown equity in Seattle is absolutely through the roof. The career-high in rushing touchdowns for Wilson and Holani combined is four. Walker and Charbonnet had 17 last year.
On top of that, Seattle has the second-easiest schedule for running backs. All of this awesomeness apparently isn't sinking in with fantasy drafts because of the threat of Holani stealing some pass-catching work. This seems like an ill-advised caution for a number of reasons.
The first being that Seattle didn't target their running backs all that much. They finished with 62 targets. Price's value is going to come on the ground, and in that sense, there is so much potential. Charbonnet and Walker finished as the RB28 and RB29, respectively. Walker is gone, and Charbonnet didn't have surgery on his torn ACL until February 20, 2026. Despite that, Price is still just going as RB26. Make it make sense!
Rook's got hands. @Jadarian15 pic.twitter.com/OyuVIQvGOJ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 29, 2026
Okay, but back to the passing game. Here's what head coach Mike MacDonald had to say about his rookie running back: “He’s doing a lot of great things in pass protection, which I appreciate. So it’s positive right now, just really excited about it. He’s got a great opportunity in front of him.”
Considering how much rushing volume and high-value touches are available in Seattle, Price has legit top-12 potential this season, and you can literally draft him as your RB3. I got no problem making this dude "my guy" for the 2026 season! Let's ride Price!
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Bucky Irving, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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