Nick's fantasy football rookie breakouts, draft sleepers and upside picks for 2026. Draft these 2026 NFL rookies as potential fantasy football breakouts.
Sure, I like playing fantasy football, but my real favorite pastime is saying that I was right all along. Fantasy preseason is rife with chances to do exactly that, provided you’re willing to take a few calculated risks.
During preseason last year, I was particularly high on later-round gems like Harold Fannin Jr. (PPR TE6), Javonte Williams (RB12), Woody Marks (RB29), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB 33), and Stefon Diggs (WR17), all of whom I drafted deep into draft nights and started at various points on a few championship rosters.
In this piece, we’ll look exclusively at rookies with breakout potential. First seasons are typically when a player’s value is lowest, so using a few of your mid- or late-round picks on high-ceiling rookies can pay huge dividends — when you’re right.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans
The Titans desperately needed an upgrade in their receiver room after 2025, and they wasted no time selecting the best receiver in the NFL Draft at fourth overall. Tate instantly became their top option, and there is some reason for optimism after Tennessee — and especially quarterback Cam Ward — quietly found a groove during the final month of last season.
But Tate’s significant fantasy potential is suppressed by the Titans’ low public opinion.
While the Titans aren’t contenders, Tate is, on average, the 30th wide receiver and 78th player off the board in Yahoo drafts. Due to drafters’ fear of the Titans’ offense, Tate is going at a WR3 price, and I, for one, couldn’t disagree more.
For a player with No. 1 receiver potential and a long, rich history of college production at a major program, Tate is well worth a mid-round investment. I rarely use picks to overdraft rookies. I'll be breaking that rule for Tate.
Cam Ward connects with Carnell Tate on the deep shot
— NFL Daily News (@insidenflnews.bsky.social) August 4, 2026 at 1:43 PM
Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns
Before, during, and after the NFL Draft, I have maintained Boston should have been a first-rounder, and his rave reviews during Browns’ training camp haven’t done anything to change my mind.
The Browns, per usual, are going into the season with quarterback uncertainty, but there is no doubting they desperately need a rookie receiver to produce immediately. Jerry Jeudy is still on the roster, albeit coming off a season with a ghastly 5.68 yards per target. Cleveland drafted KC Concepcion in the first round, but Boston has every chance to be the team’s top receiver.
Currently Sleeper’s 178th pick on average, taking a flier at that point of the draft is a very low-risk, high-reward proposition.
Won't see more throws better than this.
Browns working 3rd and long in 11-on-11s to close practice. Shedeur Sanders drops a dime ro Denzel Boston on a corner route.
Dropped it over the corner but in front of the safety. Perfect throw.
— Spencer German (@spencito.bsky.social) July 31, 2026 at 3:36 PM
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers
The pass-catcher situation in San Francisco: George Kittle (Achilles) is still working his way back from a notoriously difficult injury; Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the year; Mike Evans (quad) is 32, already dealing with an injury, and coming off the worst year of his career.
Christian Kirk is on his third team in three years and also coming off the worst year of his career; and the 49ers brought back Deebo Samuel Sr. a year after dumping his salary for a fifth-round pick.
San Francisco could use the emergence of a young receiver to play the role formerly occupied by Jauan Jennings, a mold that Stribling fits nicely, hence the team selecting him with the 33rd pick last spring.
Given the traffic on the roster, Stribling’s 263 ADP is firmly in lottery-ticket territory. But a good rookie — and Stribling’s early returns have been promising — has a chance to win immediate playing time in this situation.
In the 49ers' scheme, being a willing blocker is a huge deal, and Stribling already has won points there.
Whoa: 49ers noticed WR De'Zhaun Stribling cross-sifting 263-pound DE Ruben Bain.
Leonard Hankerson: "I'm not saying it worked in his favor, but he would not turn it down. Pick #33 and you're going in there and sticking your face on 1st-round D-ends, it speaks a lot about you." pic.twitter.com/rsfjfLzrJH
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 9, 2026
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The Super Bowl champs lost Kenneth Walker III to free agency, while Zach Charbonnet (knee) is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in January. That leaves Price, the rookie from Notre Dame, with a legitimate opportunity to be the top running back on one of the NFL’s best teams.
Charbonnet still could return early in the year, which clouds the picture somewhat, but Price can still be a high-end bench piece even while sharing carries. For the cost of the investment — Price is currently the 41st running back off the board on Sleeper — anyone with RB1 potential deserves a long look.
But be forewarned: all it takes is the one person in your league who is all in on Hard Knocks to change the going rate. If you're a big fan (no one in my leagues read this: I am a big fan), be prepared to slot Price up a round or two from where you think he'll land.
Former Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price got a segment on Hard Knocks tonight. The first-round pick is *really* impressing his new coaches and teammates in Seattle.
"Dang, No. 8 is fast." — Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald
(via @new_era72) pic.twitter.com/j7joNcurKA
— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 6, 2026
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
When in doubt, bet on excellent route runners. That's certainly the repertoire for Tyson, the rookie from Arizona State whom the Saints selected midway through the first round of the NFL Draft.
New Orleans already has a No. 1 receiver in Chris Olave, though Tyson still has a clear path to triple-digit targets in this offense.
Currently going off the board as WR31, Tyson has one of the most compelling arguments — and lowest prices — for any No. 2 wide receiver, rookie or not. For the cost of a middle-round pick, Tyson may prove to be a startable player in all formats.
#Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson is going to be filthy as a route runner for a long time.pic.twitter.com/M5sJVjU0ps
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2026
Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings
There are already whispers out of Vikings camp about Claiborne, a sixth-rounder from last spring who has a more realistic chance of playing time than many fans realize. Incumbent Aaron Jones Sr. battled multiple injuries last season and will turn 32 this year; Jordan Mason has 28 receptions in four years and, while a quality runner, has never surpassed 800 yards rushing.
Claiborne’s sub-4.4 speed is sorely needed on an offense that could use a refresh. With two expiring veterans in front of him, Claiborne could become a factor sooner rather than later as a rookie — and with a last-pick-of-the-night draft value, the price is right.
New Vikings RB Demond Claiborne can FLY
4.37 speed that shows up on tapepic.twitter.com/I3puKyRYDw
— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) April 25, 2026
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets
The fit is far from perfect — the Jets are perpetually rebuilding, they have a clear No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, a retread quarterback in Geno Smith coming off a horrible year, and another noteworthy young tight end in Mason Taylor — but Sadiq was the clear top player at his position for a reason.
Possessing 4.4 speed, Sadiq’s receiving ability is why he went midway through the first round.
Rookie tight ends often face a steep learning curve, and Sadiq (hernia) is dealing with a preseason injury, both of which will give drafters some apprehension.
Sadiq is already being drafted as a back-end TE2, however, and he’s a candidate to fall even further on draft night. That presents a great chance to roster a high-ceiling rookie as backup to a more established tight end.
A glimpse at rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq, who can be a Swiss Army knife for the #Jets offense. pic.twitter.com/C9V08LXnh0
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 1, 2026
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Uncertainty depresses draft value, and the Broncos’ running back room is about as murky as it gets. The Broncos selected Coleman in the fourth round to join the oft-injured J.K. Dobbins and second-year back R.J. Harvey, who did his best work as a receiving threat last season.
At a 131.4 Yahoo ADP, Coleman is the lowest-rated of the bunch, but he’s also the only one we haven’t seen yet.
Denver may well be a committee, which fantasy managers famously love. Coleman’s running style, however, makes him a natural for goal-line carries. I can’t fault anyone who wants to steer clear of this backfield, though Coleman might not just be the handcuff for Harvey — he could be taking carries away if he keeps impressing Denver’s coaches.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Jadarian Price, De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Demond Claiborne, Kenyon Sadiq, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Jadarian Price, De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Demond Claiborne, Kenyon Sadiq, Jonah Coleman:
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