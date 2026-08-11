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Fantasy Football Rookie Breakouts, Draft Sleepers: Upside Picks (2026)

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Nick's fantasy football rookie breakouts, draft sleepers and upside picks for 2026. Draft these 2026 NFL rookies as potential fantasy football breakouts.

Sure, I like playing fantasy football, but my real favorite pastime is saying that I was right all along. Fantasy preseason is rife with chances to do exactly that, provided you’re willing to take a few calculated risks.

During preseason last year, I was particularly high on later-round gems like Harold Fannin Jr. (PPR TE6), Javonte Williams (RB12), Woody Marks (RB29), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB 33), and Stefon Diggs (WR17), all of whom I drafted deep into draft nights and started at various points on a few championship rosters. 

In this piece, we’ll look exclusively at rookies with breakout potential. First seasons are typically when a player’s value is lowest, so using a few of your mid- or late-round picks on high-ceiling rookies can pay huge dividends — when you’re right.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans desperately needed an upgrade in their receiver room after 2025, and they wasted no time selecting the best receiver in the NFL Draft at fourth overall. Tate instantly became their top option, and there is some reason for optimism after Tennessee — and especially quarterback Cam Ward — quietly found a groove during the final month of last season.

But Tate’s significant fantasy potential is suppressed by the Titans’ low public opinion.

While the Titans aren’t contenders, Tate is, on average, the 30th wide receiver and 78th player off the board in Yahoo drafts. Due to drafters’ fear of the Titans’ offense, Tate is going at a WR3 price, and I, for one, couldn’t disagree more.

For a player with No. 1 receiver potential and a long, rich history of college production at a major program, Tate is well worth a mid-round investment. I rarely use picks to overdraft rookies. I'll be breaking that rule for Tate.

Cam Ward connects with Carnell Tate on the deep shot

[image or embed]

— NFL Daily News (@insidenflnews.bsky.social) August 4, 2026 at 1:43 PM

 

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Before, during, and after the NFL Draft, I have maintained Boston should have been a first-rounder, and his rave reviews during Browns’ training camp haven’t done anything to change my mind.

The Browns, per usual, are going into the season with quarterback uncertainty, but there is no doubting they desperately need a rookie receiver to produce immediately. Jerry Jeudy is still on the roster, albeit coming off a season with a ghastly 5.68 yards per target. Cleveland drafted KC Concepcion in the first round, but Boston has every chance to be the team’s top receiver.

Currently Sleeper’s 178th pick on average, taking a flier at that point of the draft is a very low-risk, high-reward proposition.

Won't see more throws better than this.

Browns working 3rd and long in 11-on-11s to close practice. Shedeur Sanders drops a dime ro Denzel Boston on a corner route.

Dropped it over the corner but in front of the safety. Perfect throw.

[image or embed]

— Spencer German (@spencito.bsky.social) July 31, 2026 at 3:36 PM

 

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The pass-catcher situation in San Francisco: George Kittle (Achilles) is still working his way back from a notoriously difficult injury; Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the year; Mike Evans (quad) is 32, already dealing with an injury, and coming off the worst year of his career.

Christian Kirk is on his third team in three years and also coming off the worst year of his career; and the 49ers brought back Deebo Samuel Sr. a year after dumping his salary for a fifth-round pick.

San Francisco could use the emergence of a young receiver to play the role formerly occupied by Jauan Jennings, a mold that Stribling fits nicely, hence the team selecting him with the 33rd pick last spring.

Given the traffic on the roster, Stribling’s 263 ADP is firmly in lottery-ticket territory. But a good rookie — and Stribling’s early returns have been promising — has a chance to win immediate playing time in this situation.

In the 49ers' scheme, being a willing blocker is a huge deal, and Stribling already has won points there.

 

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champs lost Kenneth Walker III to free agency, while Zach Charbonnet (knee) is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in January. That leaves Price, the rookie from Notre Dame, with a legitimate opportunity to be the top running back on one of the NFL’s best teams. 

Charbonnet still could return early in the year, which clouds the picture somewhat, but Price can still be a high-end bench piece even while sharing carries. For the cost of the investment — Price is currently the 41st running back off the board on Sleeper — anyone with RB1 potential deserves a long look.

But be forewarned: all it takes is the one person in your league who is all in on Hard Knocks to change the going rate. If you're a big fan (no one in my leagues read this: I am a big fan), be prepared to slot Price up a round or two from where you think he'll land.

 

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

When in doubt, bet on excellent route runners. That's certainly the repertoire for Tyson, the rookie from Arizona State whom the Saints selected midway through the first round of the NFL Draft.

New Orleans already has a No. 1 receiver in Chris Olave, though Tyson still has a clear path to triple-digit targets in this offense.

Currently going off the board as WR31, Tyson has one of the most compelling arguments — and lowest prices — for any No. 2 wide receiver, rookie or not. For the cost of a middle-round pick, Tyson may prove to be a startable player in all formats.

 

Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings

There are already whispers out of Vikings camp about Claiborne, a sixth-rounder from last spring who has a more realistic chance of playing time than many fans realize. Incumbent Aaron Jones Sr. battled multiple injuries last season and will turn 32 this year; Jordan Mason has 28 receptions in four years and, while a quality runner, has never surpassed 800 yards rushing.

Claiborne’s sub-4.4 speed is sorely needed on an offense that could use a refresh. With two expiring veterans in front of him, Claiborne could become a factor sooner rather than later as a rookie — and with a last-pick-of-the-night draft value, the price is right.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

The fit is far from perfect — the Jets are perpetually rebuilding, they have a clear No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, a retread quarterback in Geno Smith coming off a horrible year, and another noteworthy young tight end in Mason Taylor — but Sadiq was the clear top player at his position for a reason.

Possessing 4.4 speed, Sadiq’s receiving ability is why he went midway through the first round. 

Rookie tight ends often face a steep learning curve, and Sadiq (hernia) is dealing with a preseason injury, both of which will give drafters some apprehension.

Sadiq is already being drafted as a back-end TE2, however, and he’s a candidate to fall even further on draft night. That presents a great chance to roster a high-ceiling rookie as backup to a more established tight end.

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Uncertainty depresses draft value, and the Broncos’ running back room is about as murky as it gets. The Broncos selected Coleman in the fourth round to join the oft-injured J.K. Dobbins and second-year back R.J. Harvey, who did his best work as a receiving threat last season.

At a 131.4 Yahoo ADP, Coleman is the lowest-rated of the bunch, but he’s also the only one we haven’t seen yet. 

Denver may well be a committee, which fantasy managers famously love. Coleman’s running style, however, makes him a natural for goal-line carries. I can’t fault anyone who wants to steer clear of this backfield, though Coleman might not just be the handcuff for Harvey — he could be taking carries away if he keeps impressing Denver’s coaches.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Jadarian Price, De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Demond Claiborne, Kenyon Sadiq, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Jadarian Price, De'Zhaun Stribling, Jordyn Tyson, Demond Claiborne, Kenyon Sadiq, Jonah Coleman:

Carnell Tate
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Christian Watson
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Tyler Warren
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Jalen Hurts
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Tony Pollard
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
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Joe Burrow
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Tucker Kraft
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Drake Maye
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Quinshon Judkins
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Justin Herbert
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Jordyn Tyson
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Rico Dowdle
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Parker Washington
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DK Metcalf
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David Montgomery
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Caleb Williams
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Bucky Irving
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Jaylen Warren
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Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
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Jayden Reed
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DJ Moore
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Trevor Lawrence
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Sam Laporta
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Jayden Daniels
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Jordan Addison
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Lamar Jackson
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Dak Prescott
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D'Andre Swift
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Courtland Sutton
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Mike Evans
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J.K. Dobbins
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Brock Purdy
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Jameson Williams
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Josh Downs
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jaxson Dart
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Luther Burden III
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Blake Corum
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Colston Loveland
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jaylen Waddle
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Alec Pierce
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Cam Skattebo
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Michael Wilson
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Davante Adams
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Emeka Egbuka
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Garrett Wilson
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RJ Harvey
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Ladd McConkey
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Matthew Stafford
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Rashee Rice
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Xavier Worthy
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Josh Jacobs
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Zay Flowers
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Bo Nix
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Breece Hall
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Kyle Monangai
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Tee Higgins
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Quentin Johnston
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Devonta Smith
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Jared Goff
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Javonte Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
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Trey McBride
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Baker Mayfield
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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CeeDee Lamb
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Nico Collins
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Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
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Stefon Diggs
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Matthew Golden
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Makai Lemon
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KC Concepcion
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Jalen Coker
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Khalil Shakir
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Romeo Doubs
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Jayden Higgins
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
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Jalen McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
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Jauan Jennings
Carnell Tate
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
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Jalen Nailor
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Calvin Ridley
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Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
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Jerry Jeudy
Carnell Tate
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
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Brandon Aubrey
Denzel Boston
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Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
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Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
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Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
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Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
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Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
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Hunter Henry
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Ryan Flournoy
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jalen Nailor
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Jauan Jennings
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Isiah Pacheco
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Houston Texans
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Daniel Jones
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Cam Ward
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tyler Allgeier
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Rashid Shaheed
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Bryce Young
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Jalen McMillan
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Seattle Seahawks
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Calvin Ridley
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Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
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Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Los Angeles Rams
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C.J. Stroud
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Sam Darnold
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T.J. Hockenson
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Jayden Higgins
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Tyjae Spears
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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Keaton Mitchell
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Terrance Ferguson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Cam Little
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Khalil Shakir
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Denver Broncos
Denzel Boston
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Jake Ferguson
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Jerry Jeudy
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Jalen Coker
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Jaydon Blue
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Dallas Goedert
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Jonah Coleman
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Rachaad White
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Dalton Schultz
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Malik Willis
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Aaron Rodgers
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Pat Freiermuth
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Travis Kelce
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Jonathon Brooks
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Jason Myers
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Tyler Shough
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Alvin Kamara
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KC Concepcion
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Cameron Dicker
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Makai Lemon
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Adonai Mitchell
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Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
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Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
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Sean Tucker
Denzel Boston
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Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
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Tre Harris
Denzel Boston
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George Kittle
Denzel Boston
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Travis Hunter
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Matthew Golden
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Rashod Bateman
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Greg Dulcich
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Nico Collins
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Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
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Malik Nabers
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Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
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Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
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Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
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Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
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Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
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Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
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Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
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Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
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Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
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Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
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Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
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DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
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Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
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Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Denzel Boston
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Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
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DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
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David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
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Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
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Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
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Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
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D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
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Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
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Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
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Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
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Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
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Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
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Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
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Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
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Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
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Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
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Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
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Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
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Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
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Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
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Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
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Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
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Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
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Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
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Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
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Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
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Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
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DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
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Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
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Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
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Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
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Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
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Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
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Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
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Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
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Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
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Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
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Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
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Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
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Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
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Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
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Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
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Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
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J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
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A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
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Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
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Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
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Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
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Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
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Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
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George Pickens
Jadarian Price
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Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
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Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
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Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
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Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
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Alec Pierce
Jadarian Price
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Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
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Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
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Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
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Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
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Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
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James Cook III
Jadarian Price
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Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
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De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
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Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
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RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
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Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
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Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
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Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
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Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
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Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
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Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
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Jaydon Blue
Jadarian Price
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Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
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Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
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Sean Tucker
Jadarian Price
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Ray Davis
Jadarian Price
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
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Samaje Perine
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jalen McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Isiah Pacheco
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jauan Jennings
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Omar Cooper Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Hunter Henry
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brenton Strange
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Darnold
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Woody Marks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jayden Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brandon Aubrey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denzel Boston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chig Okonkwo
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ryan Flournoy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Nailor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Houston Texans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Ward
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bryce Young
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Seattle Seahawks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Calvin Ridley
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Tucker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Los Angeles Rams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
T.J. Hockenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terrance Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Little
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denver Broncos
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jerry Jeudy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaydon Blue
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Schultz
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Rodgers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Pat Freiermuth
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jason Myers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emeka Egbuka
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Evans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DJ Moore
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Parker Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Christian Watson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rome Odunze
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Breece Hall
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trey McBride
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Blake Corum
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Harris
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Travis Hunter
Demond Claiborne
vs
Ted Hurst
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chimere Dike
Demond Claiborne
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jack Bech
Demond Claiborne
vs
Geno Smith
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demond Claiborne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kaelon Black
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demond Claiborne
vs
Antonio Williams
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Demond Claiborne
vs
Christian Kirk
Demond Claiborne
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Michael Mayer
Demond Claiborne
vs
Malachi Fields
Demond Claiborne
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Demond Claiborne
vs
Darnell Mooney
Demond Claiborne
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Demond Claiborne
vs
Braelon Allen
Demond Claiborne
vs
David Njoku
Demond Claiborne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demond Claiborne
vs
Ty Johnson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Justice Hill
Demond Claiborne
vs
Evan Engram
Demond Claiborne
vs
Mack Hollins
Demond Claiborne
vs
Darius Slayton
Demond Claiborne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demond Claiborne
vs
Darnell Washington
Demond Claiborne
vs
Troy Franklin
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jahan Dotson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Malik Washington
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chris Brooks
Demond Claiborne
vs
Seth McGowan
Demond Claiborne
vs
Deshaun Watson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kaytron Allen
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demond Claiborne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tyler Loop
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jaylin Noel
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tory Horton
Demond Claiborne
vs
Keenan Allen
Demond Claiborne
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Demond Claiborne
vs
Colby Parkinson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Dawson Knox
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Demond Claiborne
vs
Joshua Palmer
Demond Claiborne
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demond Claiborne
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demond Claiborne
vs
AJ Barner
Demond Claiborne
vs
Marquise Brown
Demond Claiborne
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Demond Claiborne
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Demond Claiborne
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Demond Claiborne
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Demond Claiborne
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chris Boswell
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jordan James
Demond Claiborne
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Demond Claiborne
vs
Will Reichard
Demond Claiborne
vs
Zachariah Branch
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Demond Claiborne
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Demond Claiborne
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jake Bates
Demond Claiborne
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demond Claiborne
vs
Treylon Burks
Demond Claiborne
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Demond Claiborne
vs
Xavier Legette
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tank Dell
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tez Johnson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Pat Bryant
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chicago Bears
Demond Claiborne
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Demond Claiborne
vs
Keon Coleman
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Demond Claiborne
vs
Bijan Robinson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Demond Claiborne
vs
James Cook III
Demond Claiborne
vs
Saquon Barkley
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Demond Claiborne
vs
De'Von Achane
Demond Claiborne
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chase Brown
Demond Claiborne
vs
Derrick Henry
Demond Claiborne
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kyren Williams
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Demond Claiborne
vs
Javonte Williams
Demond Claiborne
vs
Breece Hall
Demond Claiborne
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Demond Claiborne
vs
Josh Jacobs
Demond Claiborne
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demond Claiborne
vs
D'Andre Swift
Demond Claiborne
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Demond Claiborne
vs
Bucky Irving
Demond Claiborne
vs
David Montgomery
Demond Claiborne
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Demond Claiborne
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Demond Claiborne
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tony Pollard
Demond Claiborne
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jaylen Warren
Demond Claiborne
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demond Claiborne
vs
Blake Corum
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Demond Claiborne
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Germie Bernard
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ray Davis
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tank Dell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Hunter
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Harris
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zachariah Branch
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jordan James
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cameron Dicker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jason Myers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Denver Broncos
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cam Little
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seth McGowan
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Troy Franklin
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mack Hollins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Justice Hill
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Bryce Young
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cam Ward
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Houston Texans
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Geno Smith
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
David Njoku
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Evan Engram
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dawson Knox
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Noah Gray
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cole Kmet
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Theo Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denver Broncos
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Little
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bryce Young
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Ward
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Houston Texans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Daniel Jones
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonah Coleman
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
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Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
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Max Homa

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Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
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Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

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Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
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Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

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Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

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Xander Schauffele

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Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
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Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
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Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
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Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
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