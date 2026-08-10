RotoBaller's half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated WR rankings include the top 116 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.
It's fantasy football time! Well, not quite, but drafts are beginning to pick up steam, and as always, it's critical to have a stable of productive wide receivers as you compete for a championship. We're here to assist with our updated fantasy football wide receiver rankings for preseason drafts. Navigate the rankings below to see where key WRs for 2026, such as George Pickens, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, DJ Moore, Michael Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Rome Odunze, stand among all others.
For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens put together his long-awaited breakout campaign in 2025. After showing flashes of immense upside with the Steelers over the first three seasons of his career, he took a massive step forward when joining forces with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. During his first campaign in the NFC East, the former George Bulldog caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine scores. Overall, Pickens was the WR6 in PPR scoring and finished third at his position in total receiving yards, making him one of the best values on the board in 2025 fantasy drafts.
In the offseason, there was some growing speculation that the Cowboys could consider moving on from Pickens, but both sides agreed to the franchise tag, which keeps him under contract for the 2026 campaign. As a result, the 25-year-old enters the 2026 campaign as a borderline WR1 given that his situation has remained fairly constant. Even though he will be sharing the field with another superstar wideout in CeeDee Lamb, Prescott is able to support both of them, given the nature of the games the Cowboys play.
In 2025, the Cowboys surrendered 30.1 PPG (the most in football), which forced them to drive the ball downfield. While they did take strides in improving this unit, managers should not expect a drastic shift in just one season. Given his role in the Dallas offense that threw the ball the third-most times in football last season, fantasy managers should feel comfortable selecting Pickens at his current Sleeper ADP of 23, going off the board as the No. 10 WR.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career and entering 2026 as a low-end WR1 for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Olave emerged as the true WR1 in this offense, drawing an impressive 156 targets (the fifth-most in football) and catching 100 of them for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Given that New Orleans lacked many proven pass catchers opposite Olave for most of the season (after trading Rashid Shaheed), Olave was given a large share of the passing attack.
His production was also very impressive, as Olave appeared in just eight games the previous season due to several concussions. Seeing him quickly regain his WR1 floor and post the best season of his career was an excellent sign. However, Olave's volume will likely decline in 2026, which makes him a somewhat risky selection at his ADP. In the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints addressed their No. 2 WR position by selecting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State. Tyson has dealt with injuries in college as well, but is more than capable of emerging as an every-down option at the professional level.
While the Saints offense under Kellen Moore will often opt to push the ball downfield in 2026 (sixth-most pass attempts last season), the signing of Travis Etienne Jr. will give them a stable rushing attack, and the addition of Tyson will draw targets away from Olave. Given the upgrades to the offense roster, Olave should be viewed as a high-end WR2, but is going off the board as the WR11 (24th overall) in current PPR drafts on Sleeper.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign.
While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
There's quite a bit of optimism in upstate New York: Josh Allen is the best quarterback DJ Moore has ever played with. Conversely, Moore is the best receiver that Allen has had to throw to since Stefon Diggs left the Bills. Facing less target competition and with a better offense, fantasy managers hope he can rebound as a WR2, a status that evaded him last season.
Moore had one of his best seasons under Buffalo head coach Joe Brady when the pair teamed up in Carolina in 2020, but he's now 29 years old, and advanced metrics may point to a receiver losing a half-step (74th in yards per route run in 2025). The Bills are, as currently constructed, also a run-first football team. Moore may not be dominant enough to command targets as Diggs did, but he will be the preferred option in the Buffalo offensive machine, and that alone warrants a fourth or fifth round pick
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson enters 2026 as a flex-range target after a productive third season. Wilson played 17 games and started 13 in 2025, catching 78 of 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.9 yards per reception. He became the first Cardinals wide receiver to top 1,000 receiving yards since DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and his 15-catch, 185-yard performance against San Francisco in Week 11 showed his ceiling when given volume.
The concern is that much of Wilson's late-season surge came while Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealing with injuries, making it difficult to treat that production as a clean 2026 baseline. Arizona still has star tight end Trey McBride as a dominant target earner, Harrison remains the projected WR1 if healthy, and Kendrick Bourne adds another veteran option from the slot. The Cardinals also moved on from Kyler Murray, with Jacoby Brissett the likely bridge starter, with Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck also in the room. Arizona also hired former Rams OC Mike LaFleur to be the team's new head coach.
According to LaFleur, Wilson will play "closer to the core" in the Puka Nacua role as the Z receiver in 2026, while Harrison will play the Davante Adams role as the X receiver. Wilson is currently being drafted as the WR34 on Sleeper, while RotoBaller ranks him 78th overall and WR37. That cost is manageable, but Wilson needs steady volume to become more than a volatile WR3 or FLEX option.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - George Pickens, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, DJ Moore, Michael Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Rome Odunze. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for George Pickens, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, DJ Moore, Michael Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Rome Odunze:
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