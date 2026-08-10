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Half-PPR Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings: August Updates (2026)

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Rashee Rice - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated WR rankings include the top 116 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's fantasy football time! Well, not quite, but drafts are beginning to pick up steam, and as always, it's critical to have a stable of productive wide receivers as you compete for a championship. We're here to assist with our updated fantasy football wide receiver rankings for preseason drafts. Navigate the rankings below to see where key WRs for 2026, such as George Pickens, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, DJ Moore, Michael Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Rome Odunze, stand among all others.

For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
3 7 Drake London WR
3 8 George Pickens WR
3 9 A.J. Brown WR
3 10 Nico Collins WR
3 11 Chris Olave WR
4 12 Malik Nabers WR
4 13 DeVonta Smith WR
4 14 Tee Higgins WR
4 15 Zay Flowers WR
5 16 Rashee Rice WR
5 17 Ladd McConkey WR
5 18 Garrett Wilson WR
5 19 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 20 Davante Adams WR
5 21 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 22 Luther Burden III WR
5 23 Jameson Williams WR
5 24 Terry McLaurin WR
5 25 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 26 Mike Evans WR
6 27 DJ Moore WR
6 28 Christian Watson WR
6 29 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 30 Parker Washington WR
7 31 Carnell Tate WR
7 32 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 33 Rome Odunze WR
7 34 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 35 DK Metcalf WR
7 36 Jordan Addison WR
7 37 Jayden Reed WR
8 38 Alec Pierce WR
8 39 Courtland Sutton WR
8 40 Josh Downs WR
8 41 Michael Wilson WR
8 42 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 43 Xavier Worthy WR
8 44 Quentin Johnston WR
9 45 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 46 Stefon Diggs WR
9 47 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 48 Matthew Golden WR
9 49 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 50 Makai Lemon WR
10 51 KC Concepcion WR
10 52 Jalen Coker WR
10 53 Khalil Shakir WR
10 54 Romeo Doubs WR
10 55 Jayden Higgins WR
10 56 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 57 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 58 Jalen McMillan WR
11 59 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
11 60 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 61 Jauan Jennings WR
11 62 Denzel Boston WR
11 63 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 64 Jalen Nailor WR
11 65 Tre Tucker WR
11 66 Calvin Ridley WR
12 67 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 68 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 69 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 70 Tre Harris WR
12 71 Travis Hunter WR
12 72 Rashod Bateman WR
12 73 Germie Bernard WR
12 74 Pat Bryant WR
12 75 Tank Dell WR
13 76 Cooper Kupp WR
13 77 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 78 Zachariah Branch WR
13 79 Jaylin Noel WR
13 80 Keenan Allen WR
13 81 Malik Washington WR
13 82 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 83 Mack Hollins WR
13 84 Troy Franklin WR
13 85 Darnell Mooney WR
13 86 Devaughn Vele WR
14 87 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 88 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 89 Malachi Fields WR
14 90 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 91 Ted Hurst WR
14 92 Chimere Dike WR
14 93 Jack Bech WR
14 94 Kalif Raymond WR
14 95 Antonio Williams WR
14 96 Jahan Dotson WR
14 97 Christian Kirk WR
14 98 Darius Slayton WR
14 99 Tory Horton WR
14 100 Joshua Palmer WR
15 101 Caleb Douglas WR
15 102 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 103 Marquise Brown WR
15 104 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 105 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 106 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 107 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
15 108 Treylon Burks WR
15 109 Xavier Legette WR
15 110 Tez Johnson WR
15 111 Keon Coleman WR
15 112 Skyler Bell WR
15 113 Chris Bell WR
15 114 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 115 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 116 Tyreek Hill WR

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens put together his long-awaited breakout campaign in 2025. After showing flashes of immense upside with the Steelers over the first three seasons of his career, he took a massive step forward when joining forces with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. During his first campaign in the NFC East, the former George Bulldog caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine scores. Overall, Pickens was the WR6 in PPR scoring and finished third at his position in total receiving yards, making him one of the best values on the board in 2025 fantasy drafts.

In the offseason, there was some growing speculation that the Cowboys could consider moving on from Pickens, but both sides agreed to the franchise tag, which keeps him under contract for the 2026 campaign. As a result, the 25-year-old enters the 2026 campaign as a borderline WR1 given that his situation has remained fairly constant. Even though he will be sharing the field with another superstar wideout in CeeDee Lamb, Prescott is able to support both of them, given the nature of the games the Cowboys play.

In 2025, the Cowboys surrendered 30.1 PPG (the most in football), which forced them to drive the ball downfield. While they did take strides in improving this unit, managers should not expect a drastic shift in just one season. Given his role in the Dallas offense that threw the ball the third-most times in football last season, fantasy managers should feel comfortable selecting Pickens at his current Sleeper ADP of 23, going off the board as the No. 10 WR.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career and entering 2026 as a low-end WR1 for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Olave emerged as the true WR1 in this offense, drawing an impressive 156 targets (the fifth-most in football) and catching 100 of them for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Given that New Orleans lacked many proven pass catchers opposite Olave for most of the season (after trading Rashid Shaheed), Olave was given a large share of the passing attack.

His production was also very impressive, as Olave appeared in just eight games the previous season due to several concussions. Seeing him quickly regain his WR1 floor and post the best season of his career was an excellent sign. However, Olave's volume will likely decline in 2026, which makes him a somewhat risky selection at his ADP. In the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints addressed their No. 2 WR position by selecting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State. Tyson has dealt with injuries in college as well, but is more than capable of emerging as an every-down option at the professional level.

While the Saints offense under Kellen Moore will often opt to push the ball downfield in 2026 (sixth-most pass attempts last season), the signing of Travis Etienne Jr. will give them a stable rushing attack, and the addition of Tyson will draw targets away from Olave. Given the upgrades to the offense roster, Olave should be viewed as a high-end WR2, but is going off the board as the WR11 (24th overall) in current PPR drafts on Sleeper.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign.

While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

There's quite a bit of optimism in upstate New York: Josh Allen is the best quarterback DJ Moore has ever played with. Conversely, Moore is the best receiver that Allen has had to throw to since Stefon Diggs left the Bills. Facing less target competition and with a better offense, fantasy managers hope he can rebound as a WR2, a status that evaded him last season.

Moore had one of his best seasons under Buffalo head coach Joe Brady when the pair teamed up in Carolina in 2020, but he's now 29 years old, and advanced metrics may point to a receiver losing a half-step (74th in yards per route run in 2025). The Bills are, as currently constructed, also a run-first football team. Moore may not be dominant enough to command targets as Diggs did, but he will be the preferred option in the Buffalo offensive machine, and that alone warrants a fourth or fifth round pick

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson enters 2026 as a flex-range target after a productive third season. Wilson played 17 games and started 13 in 2025, catching 78 of 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.9 yards per reception. He became the first Cardinals wide receiver to top 1,000 receiving yards since DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and his 15-catch, 185-yard performance against San Francisco in Week 11 showed his ceiling when given volume.

The concern is that much of Wilson's late-season surge came while Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealing with injuries, making it difficult to treat that production as a clean 2026 baseline. Arizona still has star tight end Trey McBride as a dominant target earner, Harrison remains the projected WR1 if healthy, and Kendrick Bourne adds another veteran option from the slot. The Cardinals also moved on from Kyler Murray, with Jacoby Brissett the likely bridge starter, with Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck also in the room. Arizona also hired former Rams OC Mike LaFleur to be the team's new head coach.

According to LaFleur, Wilson will play "closer to the core" in the Puka Nacua role as the Z receiver in 2026, while Harrison will play the Davante Adams role as the X receiver. Wilson is currently being drafted as the WR34 on Sleeper, while RotoBaller ranks him 78th overall and WR37. That cost is manageable, but Wilson needs steady volume to become more than a volatile WR3 or FLEX option.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - George Pickens, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, DJ Moore, Michael Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Rome Odunze. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for George Pickens, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, DJ Moore, Michael Wilson, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Rome Odunze:

George Pickens
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Brock Bowers
George Pickens
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Nico Collins
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Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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James Cook III
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Devonta Smith
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Justin Jefferson
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Jonathan Taylor
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Breece Hall
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Zay Flowers
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CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
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Travis Etienne Jr.
George Pickens
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
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Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
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Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
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Rashee Rice
George Pickens
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Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
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Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
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Puka Nacua
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Garrett Wilson
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Bijan Robinson
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Emeka Egbuka
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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George Pickens
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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George Pickens
Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Chris Olave
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Jayden Higgins
Chris Olave
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
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Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
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Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jaxson Dart
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Davante Adams
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Carnell Tate
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Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
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Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
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Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
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Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
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David Montgomery
DJ Moore
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D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
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Parker Washington
DJ Moore
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Mike Evans
DJ Moore
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Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
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Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
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Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
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Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
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Drake Maye
DJ Moore
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Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
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Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
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Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
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Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
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Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
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Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
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Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
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Christian Watson
DJ Moore
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Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
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Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
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Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
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Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
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Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
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Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
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Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
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Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
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Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
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Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
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Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
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Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
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Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
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Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Wilson
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Wilson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Wilson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Love
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Shough
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bo Nix
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quentin Johnston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jared Goff
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyler Murray
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Love
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brock Purdy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dak Prescott
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Addison
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Sam Laporta
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jayden Reed
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Warren
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Xavier Worthy
vs
Caleb Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
DK Metcalf
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Herbert
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Shough
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rome Odunze
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tony Pollard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Willis
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Warren
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rachaad White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Xavier Worthy
vs
Davante Adams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Luther Burden III
Xavier Worthy
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Evans
Xavier Worthy
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Derrick Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Von Achane
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake Maye
Rashee Rice
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rashee Rice
vs
Joe Burrow
Rashee Rice
vs
James Cook III
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rashee Rice
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashee Rice
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashee Rice
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashee Rice
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
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Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
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Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
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76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

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Billy Quarantillo

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Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
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Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
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Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
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Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
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Ty Gibbs

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Austin Dillon

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Jared Goff

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Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
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Still Sharing First-Team Work
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Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
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Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

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Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Orlando Magic

Magic Add Josh Broghamer to Sean Sweeney's Staff
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Ben Simmons Teases NBA Comeback Bid
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Remains in Trade Talks
Jadarian Price

Injury is Not Considered Serious
Mike Evans

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Coby White

Steps Into Bigger Role With Hornets
Trey Murphy III

Could Draw Midseason Trade Chase
Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Miss Significant Portion Of Season
Shohei Ohtani

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Nae'Qwan Tomlin

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Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun's Efficiency Could Climb
Ziaire Williams

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Luther Burden III

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Kirk Cousins

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Zay Flowers

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Jaylen Waddle

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Philadelphia Eagles

The Tush Push Isn't Going Away for the Eagles in 2026
Jack Kayil

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Klay Thompson

Mavericks Hold Off on Klay Thompson Buyout
Payton Tolle

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Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

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Jadarian Price

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Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

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Cam Skattebo

Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

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Garrett Crochet

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Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

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PIT

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CFB

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Quillan Salkilld

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Shohei Ohtani

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Hideki Matsuyama

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