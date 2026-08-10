5 Late-Round Fantasy Football Draft Values: High-Upside Sleepers to Target (2026)

Aidin's fantasy football draft values and sleepers to target in the late rounds of 2026 drafts. His top late-round targets include Jordan Love, Jalen Coker, and more.
Just like that, the NFL's first preseason game of the 2026 season has concluded, and we're getting closer and closer to the start of the season. One of the things I, and presumably almost all fantasy football managers, have missed is the feeling of drafting an eventual league-winner in the final few rounds.
If you're new to fantasy football, don't worry when you get past pick #120, because there are still many valuable players, especially quarterbacks and wide receivers, who are just waiting to be taken. Last year, we saw players such as Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Rico Dowdle being drafted in the 120-200 range. Maye and Stafford finished with the second- and third-most fantasy points among all players in 2025, while Dowdle helped some managers get valuable early-season wins with his surprising RB3 stretch from Week 5 to Week 9.
Without further ado, here are five late-round picks who could massively outperform their ADPs in 2026. ADPs that were used throughout this article can be found here.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers
ADP: 128.0
For a quarterback to be respected, they have to produce good numbers, pass the eye test, and make the playoffs consistently. Jordan Love has been doing all three things since he became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2023, but it seems like he has never gotten the respect that he truly deserves.
Per Ben Baldwin's website RBSDM, Love ranks third in the NFL in EPA per play since the 2023 season, and his 8.8 air yards per attempt (second among all QBs with over 1,000 plays during that span) show that his insane efficiency isn't a product of short passes and checkdowns.
Love has also finished as the fantasy QB9 during that span, with 788.1 total points. He was the overall QB12 last year from Week 1 to Week 15, right before his season-ending concussion against the Bears the following week.
In the first eight weeks, he threw 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions with a sparkling 112.8 passer rating, before an injury to Tucker Kraft, alongside an already depleted WR room, derailed the Packers' offense.
Now, Love's weapons are getting healthy once again, and there aren't many reasons why he won't be a top-12 or even top-10 fantasy QB next year.
He hasn't missed more than two games in a season since he became the Packers' QB1, and his receiving nucleus of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and Kraft has the potential of being one of the best in the league when healthy.
Simply put, Love is too valuable to be drafted in the same range as players such as former teammate Romeo Doubs and Khalil Shakir.
Jalen Coker - WR, Carolina Panthers
ADP: 132.1
Going from an undrafted and virtually unknown FCS receiver to signing a $35 million contract in just two years is seriously inspiring, and Jalen Coker should be proud of what he's accomplished so far as a football player.
However, he has the potential to reach even greater heights and take his game to the next level in 2026. There were plenty of high hopes for Coker in the fantasy football community ahead of the 2025 season.
After all, Coker had put up 215 yards in the last four games of his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, a quad strain kept him sidelined until Week 7, and it would take quite a while until he got back up to speed.
The 24-year-old finally showed his promise once again in his final five games of 2025, catching 19 of his 24 targets for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
He had the breakout game of a lifetime in the Panthers' Wild Card matchup against the Rams, exploding for 134 yards and a touchdown. Coker believes he can build off that performance and become a 1,000-yard receiver in 2026.
"That was my goal as a rookie," Coker told the media, per the Panthers' website. "That was my goal last year. It will be my goal this year."
If you count his playoff game, Coker has averaged 63.0 yards per game over his last six games, which would put him above the 1,000-yard threshold in a 17-game season. If he can get anywhere near that number, his fantasy production will dwarf that of players being drafted in the same range as him.
Malik Willis - QB, Miami Dolphins
ADP: 141.9
Let's explain the Malik Willis theory. Either you think the Dolphins will be one of the worst teams in the league, which is a sentiment shared by most NFL fans.
Or you're a contrarian and believe the Dolphins can surprise everyone and be tough to beat in 2026. I have made no secret of my stance in previous articles.
But guess what, either scenario could work out brilliantly for Willis. Obviously, his numbers will be better if the latter happens and the Dolphins are actually competent.
But even if the opposite happens and the Dolphins get steamrolled every week, it means there would be no reason to rely on the running game, therefore more dropbacks for Willis, similar to what happened with Stafford in Detroit.
Here's our very own Michael F. Florio making the same argument:
Dolphins likely going to be trailing a bunch
That means Malik Willis, who statistically was a great passer the last 2 years, will get more drop backs
More drop backs = more passes and more scrambling attempts https://t.co/0HMZ5qIRdb
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 4, 2026
As Michael pointed out, Willis was a great passer in his two years as Green Bay's backup. In fact, the numbers suggest he was one of the most effective quarterbacks of all time.
If we look at the same RBSDM EPA/play chart from 2024 to 2025, while lowering the minimum number of plays to 140, we'll be greeted with this: a chart so outrageous, it almost looks made up.
Now, will Willis average 0.377 EPA per play in 2026? No, he will not; that's ludicrous. But he is better than what people give him credit for, just like the team he recently signed with.
Chig Okonkwo - TE, Washington Commanders
ADP: 146.0
Chig Okonkwo did not feature in my TE sleepers article in late July, simply because he's one of the more popular sleeper picks in the fantasy football community.
But he is popular for a reason. Willis' former teammate on the Tennessee Titans has provided steady performances so far in his NFL career.
In four seasons, he has averaged 504.3 yards per season, while catching 71.3% of his targets. He has also never missed a game, showing remarkable durability.
Okonkwo is set for a career-high in targets in Washington, as he looks set to be Jayden Daniels' third or even second target, depending on the health of the aging duo Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.
In Daniels' only fully healthy season, his outstanding 2024 rookie campaign, his TE1 Zach Ertz caught 66 of his 91 targets for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ertz finished 2024 as the PPR TE7 with 177.4 points, and if Okonkwo can get even 145.0 points while finishing as the TE14, which is plausible due to his situation, he will have justified his ADP.
Deebo Samuel Sr. - WR, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 151.6
Speaking of Diggs, he was brought in to replace the departing Deebo Samuel, who did a respectable job on an injury-riddled Washington team last year. Now, Samuel has returned to the 49ers, who know better than anyone else how to get the best out of him.
Ahhh feels good to have him back 😏 pic.twitter.com/wsvdtdyP0G
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 1, 2026
While Samuel is some way past his best, when he finished as the PPR WR3 in 2021, he's still a reliable contributor. He put up 188.2 PPR points and finished as the WR25 in 2025, and is moving to a team with a better situation, but his ADP doesn't reflect that.
Despite having Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and De'Zhaun Stribling as competition, playing time won't be an issue for Samuel. "You are going to see him in the return game, at receiver, and at running back," said 49ers GM John Lynch, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. "We are going to use him all over the field."
Samuel scored 11 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2023, the last season he played with a fully healthy team around him. Samuel has scored 17 touchdowns in 30 games with Brock Purdy as his quarterback, which equates to around 10 touchdowns in a 17-game season.
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