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5 Late-Round Fantasy Football Draft Values: High-Upside Sleepers to Target (2026)

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Aidin's fantasy football draft values and sleepers to target in the late rounds of 2026 drafts. His top late-round targets include Jordan Love, Jalen Coker, and more.

Just like that, the NFL's first preseason game of the 2026 season has concluded, and we're getting closer and closer to the start of the season. One of the things I, and presumably almost all fantasy football managers, have missed is the feeling of drafting an eventual league-winner in the final few rounds.

If you're new to fantasy football, don't worry when you get past pick #120, because there are still many valuable players, especially quarterbacks and wide receivers, who are just waiting to be taken. Last year, we saw players such as Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Rico Dowdle being drafted in the 120-200 range. Maye and Stafford finished with the second- and third-most fantasy points among all players in 2025, while Dowdle helped some managers get valuable early-season wins with his surprising RB3 stretch from Week 5 to Week 9.

Without further ado, here are five late-round picks who could massively outperform their ADPs in 2026. ADPs that were used throughout this article can be found here.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers

ADP: 128.0

For a quarterback to be respected, they have to produce good numbers, pass the eye test, and make the playoffs consistently. Jordan Love has been doing all three things since he became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2023, but it seems like he has never gotten the respect that he truly deserves.

Per Ben Baldwin's website RBSDM, Love ranks third in the NFL in EPA per play since the 2023 season, and his 8.8 air yards per attempt (second among all QBs with over 1,000 plays during that span) show that his insane efficiency isn't a product of short passes and checkdowns.

Love has also finished as the fantasy QB9 during that span, with 788.1 total points. He was the overall QB12 last year from Week 1 to Week 15, right before his season-ending concussion against the Bears the following week.

In the first eight weeks, he threw 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions with a sparkling 112.8 passer rating, before an injury to Tucker Kraft, alongside an already depleted WR room, derailed the Packers' offense.

Now, Love's weapons are getting healthy once again, and there aren't many reasons why he won't be a top-12 or even top-10 fantasy QB next year.

He hasn't missed more than two games in a season since he became the Packers' QB1, and his receiving nucleus of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and Kraft has the potential of being one of the best in the league when healthy.

Simply put, Love is too valuable to be drafted in the same range as players such as former teammate Romeo Doubs and Khalil Shakir.

 

Jalen Coker - WR, Carolina Panthers

ADP: 132.1

Going from an undrafted and virtually unknown FCS receiver to signing a $35 million contract in just two years is seriously inspiring, and Jalen Coker should be proud of what he's accomplished so far as a football player.

However, he has the potential to reach even greater heights and take his game to the next level in 2026. There were plenty of high hopes for Coker in the fantasy football community ahead of the 2025 season.

After all, Coker had put up 215 yards in the last four games of his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, a quad strain kept him sidelined until Week 7, and it would take quite a while until he got back up to speed.

The 24-year-old finally showed his promise once again in his final five games of 2025, catching 19 of his 24 targets for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

He had the breakout game of a lifetime in the Panthers' Wild Card matchup against the Rams, exploding for 134 yards and a touchdown. Coker believes he can build off that performance and become a 1,000-yard receiver in 2026.

"That was my goal as a rookie," Coker told the media, per the Panthers' website. "That was my goal last year. It will be my goal this year."

If you count his playoff game, Coker has averaged 63.0 yards per game over his last six games, which would put him above the 1,000-yard threshold in a 17-game season. If he can get anywhere near that number, his fantasy production will dwarf that of players being drafted in the same range as him.

 

Malik Willis - QB, Miami Dolphins

ADP: 141.9

Let's explain the Malik Willis theory. Either you think the Dolphins will be one of the worst teams in the league, which is a sentiment shared by most NFL fans.

Or you're a contrarian and believe the Dolphins can surprise everyone and be tough to beat in 2026. I have made no secret of my stance in previous articles.

But guess what, either scenario could work out brilliantly for Willis. Obviously, his numbers will be better if the latter happens and the Dolphins are actually competent.

But even if the opposite happens and the Dolphins get steamrolled every week, it means there would be no reason to rely on the running game, therefore more dropbacks for Willis, similar to what happened with Stafford in Detroit.

Here's our very own Michael F. Florio making the same argument:

As Michael pointed out, Willis was a great passer in his two years as Green Bay's backup. In fact, the numbers suggest he was one of the most effective quarterbacks of all time.

If we look at the same RBSDM EPA/play chart from 2024 to 2025, while lowering the minimum number of plays to 140, we'll be greeted with this: a chart so outrageous, it almost looks made up.

Now, will Willis average 0.377 EPA per play in 2026? No, he will not; that's ludicrous. But he is better than what people give him credit for, just like the team he recently signed with.

 

Chig Okonkwo - TE, Washington Commanders

ADP: 146.0

Chig Okonkwo did not feature in my TE sleepers article in late July, simply because he's one of the more popular sleeper picks in the fantasy football community.

But he is popular for a reason. Willis' former teammate on the Tennessee Titans has provided steady performances so far in his NFL career.

In four seasons, he has averaged 504.3 yards per season, while catching 71.3% of his targets. He has also never missed a game, showing remarkable durability.

Okonkwo is set for a career-high in targets in Washington, as he looks set to be Jayden Daniels' third or even second target, depending on the health of the aging duo Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.

In Daniels' only fully healthy season, his outstanding 2024 rookie campaign, his TE1 Zach Ertz caught 66 of his 91 targets for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ertz finished 2024 as the PPR TE7 with 177.4 points, and if Okonkwo can get even 145.0 points while finishing as the TE14, which is plausible due to his situation, he will have justified his ADP.

 

Deebo Samuel Sr. - WR, San Francisco 49ers

ADP: 151.6

Speaking of Diggs, he was brought in to replace the departing Deebo Samuel, who did a respectable job on an injury-riddled Washington team last year. Now, Samuel has returned to the 49ers, who know better than anyone else how to get the best out of him.

While Samuel is some way past his best, when he finished as the PPR WR3 in 2021, he's still a reliable contributor. He put up 188.2 PPR points and finished as the WR25 in 2025, and is moving to a team with a better situation, but his ADP doesn't reflect that.

Despite having Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and De'Zhaun Stribling as competition, playing time won't be an issue for Samuel. "You are going to see him in the return game, at receiver, and at running back," said 49ers GM John Lynch, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. "We are going to use him all over the field."

Samuel scored 11 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2023, the last season he played with a fully healthy team around him. Samuel has scored 17 touchdowns in 30 games with Brock Purdy as his quarterback, which equates to around 10 touchdowns in a 17-game season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jalen Coker, Chig Okonkwo, Jalen Coker. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jalen Coker, Chig Okonkwo, Jalen Coker:

Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jalen Coker
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Denzel Boston
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Houston Texans
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Woody Marks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cam Ward
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Bryce Young
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Calvin Ridley
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tre Tucker
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Daniel Jones
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cam Little
Chig Okonkwo
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Denver Broncos
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Darnold
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jayden Higgins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jalen Coker
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jason Myers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rachaad White
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Malik Willis
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
David Njoku
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Evan Engram
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dawson Knox
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Gray
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jalen Coker
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan

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to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Jadarian Price

Misses Friday's Practice With Lower-Body Soreness
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Cam Skattebo

Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Bucky Irving

Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
CFB

Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
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