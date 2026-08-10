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NFL Power Rankings: The League's 10 Worst Teams (2026)

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Quincy Milton III breaks down the 10 worst NFL teams heading into the 2026 season. These teams face uphill odds for success in the upcoming campaign.

The parity observed around the NFL is rare in professional sports. A team can rise and fall quite quickly in this league. The Patriots represented the AFC in the Super Bowl just a year removed from earning a top pick in the draft. The Bengals made the Super Bowl in 2021, only to have now missed the playoffs three years in a row. You never know what can happen.

The quality of franchise leadership has a large effect on a team's success. Teams like the Patriots can bounce back from down seasons much more easily than teams such as the Browns or Cardinals. Neither franchise can seem to get out of its own way, even when the rosters are good on paper.

As such, this list will likely include several teams that live in this realm. With such a deep player pool, you almost have to try to be a perennial bottom-dweller in the NFL. Of course, several of these teams will crawl their way out of the cellar in 2026. However, it is quite difficult to predict which ones will. Let's dive in and see who this year's bottom-10 teams are.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 10 - Indianapolis Colts

It is difficult to put the Colts on this list because this is not a bad team. However, when you compare them to others in this range, they lose out because there are many unknowns associated with Indianapolis. The good news is that Daniel Jones has recovered well from his Achilles tear. However, we will soon find out if Jones' magical start to the 2025 season was a mirage or the truth.

Compared to other teams in this range such as the Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, or Vikings, there is not one aspect of Indianapolis' game that you can point to that it does at an extremely high level. This team is solid, but the defense is not exactly scary, and the offense could go either way. We will find out what this team is made of with a potentially tougher schedule in 2026.

 

No. 9 - Washington Commanders

As living proof of the parity around the league, the Commanders went from an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2024 to a bottom-dwelling team in 2026. Injuries were a major contributing factor to that downfall, but this team also got a bit lucky at times in 2024.

Additionally, the Commanders could use an injection of youth. They are rolling out veterans all over the field, but they need to start developing younger players. However, as in most situations, if quarterback Jayden Daniels can stay healthy and turn things around, you never know what can happen.

 

No. 8 - New York Giants

The Giants have been accumulating talent with new head coach John Harbaugh coming to town, but they face an uphill battle in a division that includes the Eagles and Cowboys. Still, Harbaugh is just who this team needs to install a winning culture and make strides in the right direction.

Most notably, the Giants have what they think is a franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart. A big leap forward from Dart would contribute wonders to New York's prospects for winning in 2026. It is a team to watch.

 

No. 7 - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta is an interesting team heading into 2026. The roster is not half bad, but the team's two lefty quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are wild cards. Kevin Stefanski is on his way in to try to revive his head-coaching career as well.

Atlanta has one of the best players in all of football in Bijan Robinson. The offense should be competent overall. This team also plays in perhaps the worst division in the NFC South. If not for tiebreakers, Atlanta was knocking on the door of a divisional title in 2025. It is a sleeper team in 2026 as a result.

 

No. 6 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans are turning over a new leaf with new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Saleh is a defensive guru who should turn this defense around. Daboll, on the other hand, is a savvy offensive mind who should do wonders for the development of Cam Ward under center.

The Titans' entire season and future are contingent upon Ward's development. He is suddenly set up for great success with a deep corps of wide receivers and improved infrastructure around him. Tennessee could have a lot to cheer for this year, even if deep playoff runs do not arrive just yet.

 

No. 5 - Cleveland Browns

The Browns have lived in the cellar for essentially their entire existence since returning to Cleveland in 1999. Even before the team was moved to Baltimore, Cleveland had not done much winning since the 1960s. The Browns can simply never seem to get right.

With an elite defense in place, Cleveland will be in games. Much like many of the teams on this list, the Browns do not have a quality quarterback in place, which will hurt them in close games no matter how many weapons they accumulate.

 

No. 4 - New York Jets

Suddenly, there is something to get excited about in New York. The offense is starting to look like a real squad with running back Breece Hall, wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr., and tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor. However, quarterback is still a question mark with Geno Smith slinging the rock.

Year 2 for head coach Aaron Glenn projects to be much better than Year 1. You cannot have that many playmakers on offense and expect to be inept. Glenn will also have his fingerprints all over the defense after delegating that task in 2025.

 

No. 3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza finally signed his rookie contract, but there is still plenty of work to be done in Las Vegas. This team still does not have a No. 1 wide receiver, and the defense was not markedly improved this offseason. However, sometimes a regime change is all it takes to reignite a franchise.

After several years of success on various staffs, we will finally get a good look at Klint Kubiak as a head coach. He has learned from some of the best minds in the game, suggesting that Las Vegas could take significant steps toward relevance once again.

 

No. 2 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins enter the season in a complete rebuild. The only reason they find themselves ahead of Arizona on this list is that the team's leadership is better.

Miami tore this ship down to the nubs this offseason. The offense is devoid of talent, and the defense leaves much to be desired. The team is clearly playing for the future, but quarterback Malik Willis is not in a great position to get a fair audition as a franchise quarterback. This is going to be an interesting season down south.

 

No. 1 - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona finds itself near the bottom with little direction at quarterback and a host of offseason mistakes. This offensive line is still middling, and the team chose to spend the No. 3 pick in the draft on a running back. Jeremiyah Love will be a great player in this league, but he will not move the needle for this team.

Arizona plays in what is likely to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. This team is in for another long season.

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