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Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings: FFPC Drafts (2026)

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Updated top 300 tight end premium fantasy football draft rankings for 2026. These TEP rankings include the top RBs, WRs, TEs, and QBs for FFPC drafts.

In This Article hide
FFPC Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Draft News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

In a way to even out the playing field for tight ends to make a bigger impact in fantasy football, tight end premium leagues were created to give the position a little bit of a boost. For fantasy managers unfamiliar with tight premium leagues, it rewards extra points for receptions and, in some cases, receiving yards for tight ends. Fantasy football league sites such as FFPC use tight end premium scoring for all their league formats. At RotoBaller HQ, below you will find our updated fantasy football tight end premium draft rankings for 2026.

Our FFPC TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Omarion Hampton, Colston Loveland, Jaylen Waddle, Michael Wilson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Isaiah Likely, Dalton Kincaid, and more.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

FFPC Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 6 Brock Bowers TE
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Justin Jefferson WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 17 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 18 Chase Brown RB
3 19 Drake London WR
3 20 Omarion Hampton RB
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 George Pickens WR
3 23 A.J. Brown WR
3 24 Nico Collins WR
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 Kyren Williams RB
4 27 Javonte Williams RB
4 28 Colston Loveland TE
4 29 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 30 Josh Allen QB
4 31 Malik Nabers WR
4 32 DeVonta Smith WR
4 33 Josh Jacobs RB
4 34 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 35 Breece Hall RB
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Zay Flowers WR
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 D'Andre Swift RB
5 44 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Cam Skattebo RB
5 47 Jameson Williams WR
5 48 Terry McLaurin WR
5 49 Lamar Jackson QB
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 52 Mike Evans WR
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 Jayden Daniels QB
6 55 DJ Moore WR
6 56 Bucky Irving RB
6 57 Jadarian Price RB
6 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 59 Christian Watson WR
6 60 Tucker Kraft TE
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 63 Parker Washington WR
7 64 Drake Maye QB
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 67 Jalen Hurts QB
7 68 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 69 Sam LaPorta TE
7 70 Tony Pollard RB
7 71 Carnell Tate WR
7 72 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 73 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 74 Rico Dowdle RB
7 75 Rome Odunze WR
7 76 Justin Herbert QB
7 77 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 78 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 79 Caleb Williams QB
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Jaylen Warren RB
7 82 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 83 Mark Andrews TE
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 Dak Prescott QB
7 86 Jayden Reed WR
8 87 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 George Kittle TE
8 90 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 91 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 92 Alec Pierce WR
8 93 Brock Purdy QB
8 94 Jaxson Dart QB
8 95 Courtland Sutton WR
8 96 RJ Harvey RB
8 97 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 98 Travis Kelce TE
8 99 Josh Downs WR
8 100 Dallas Goedert TE
8 101 Michael Wilson WR
8 102 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 103 Matthew Stafford QB
9 104 Kyle Monangai RB
9 105 Xavier Worthy WR
9 106 Bo Nix QB
9 107 Quentin Johnston WR
9 108 Jared Goff QB
9 109 Jake Ferguson TE
9 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 111 Baker Mayfield QB
9 112 Isaiah Likely TE
9 113 Kyler Murray QB
9 114 Jordan Love QB
9 115 Stefon Diggs WR
9 116 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 117 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 118 Jordan Mason RB
9 119 Hunter Henry TE
9 120 Matthew Golden WR
9 121 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 122 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 123 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 124 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 125 Makai Lemon WR
10 126 Tyler Shough QB
10 127 Brenton Strange TE
10 128 KC Concepcion WR
10 129 Malik Willis QB
10 130 Jalen Coker WR
10 131 Rachaad White RB
10 132 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 133 Juwan Johnson TE
10 134 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 135 Khalil Shakir WR
10 136 Romeo Doubs WR
10 137 Sam Darnold QB
10 138 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 139 Jayden Higgins WR
10 140 C.J. Stroud QB
10 141 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 142 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 143 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 144 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 145 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 146 Daniel Jones QB
11 147 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 148 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 149 Jalen McMillan WR
11 150 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
11 151 Tank Bigsby RB
11 152 Dalton Schultz TE
11 153 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 154 Jauan Jennings WR
11 155 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 156 Brandon Aubrey K
11 157 Woody Marks RB
11 158 Denzel Boston WR
11 159 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 160 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 161 Greg Dulcich TE
12 162 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 163 Houston Texans DST
12 164 Jalen Nailor WR
12 165 Gunnar Helm TE
12 166 Cam Ward QB
12 167 Bryce Young QB
12 168 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 169 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 170 Tre Tucker WR
12 171 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 172 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 173 Calvin Ridley WR
12 174 Tyjae Spears RB
12 175 Jaydon Blue RB
12 176 Cam Little K
12 177 Cade Otton TE
12 178 Denver Broncos DST
12 179 Jonah Coleman RB
12 180 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 181 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 182 AJ Barner TE
12 183 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 184 Jason Myers K
12 185 Cameron Dicker K
12 186 Sean Tucker RB
12 187 Alvin Kamara RB
12 188 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 189 Tre Harris WR
12 190 Mike Gesicki TE
12 191 Dylan Sampson RB
13 192 Ray Davis RB
13 193 Colby Parkinson TE
13 194 Travis Hunter WR
13 195 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 196 Rashod Bateman WR
13 197 Germie Bernard WR
13 198 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 199 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 200 Samaje Perine RB
13 201 Michael Mayer TE
13 202 Pat Bryant WR
13 203 Tank Dell WR
13 204 David Njoku TE
13 205 Fernando Mendoza QB
13 206 Cooper Kupp WR
13 207 Jordan James RB
13 208 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 209 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 210 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 211 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 212 Zachariah Branch WR
13 213 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 214 Evan Engram TE
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 Darnell Washington TE
13 217 Emmett Johnson RB
13 218 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 219 Seth McGowan RB
13 220 Jaylin Noel WR
13 221 Keenan Allen WR
13 222 Dawson Knox TE
13 223 Kaytron Allen RB
13 224 Malik Washington WR
13 225 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 226 Noah Gray TE
13 227 Justice Hill RB
14 228 Mack Hollins WR
14 229 Braelon Allen RB
14 230 Troy Franklin WR
14 231 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 232 Darnell Mooney WR
14 233 Devaughn Vele WR
14 234 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 235 Cole Kmet TE
14 236 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 237 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 238 Malachi Fields WR
14 239 Geno Smith QB
14 240 Demond Claiborne RB
14 241 Theo Johnson TE
14 242 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 243 Kaelon Black RB
14 244 Ty Johnson RB
14 245 Ted Hurst WR
14 246 Chimere Dike WR
14 247 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 248 Jack Bech WR
14 249 Kalif Raymond WR
14 250 Antonio Williams WR
14 251 Eddy Pineiro K
14 252 Jahan Dotson WR
14 253 Christian Kirk WR
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Darius Slayton WR
14 256 Deshaun Watson QB
14 257 Tyler Loop K
14 258 Kimani Vidal RB
15 259 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 260 Tory Horton WR
15 261 Joshua Palmer WR
15 262 Caleb Douglas WR
15 263 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 264 Marquise Brown WR
15 265 Chris Boswell K
15 266 Will Reichard K
15 267 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 268 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 269 Jake Bates K
15 270 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 271 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
15 272 Treylon Burks WR
15 273 Chicago Bears DST
15 274 Xavier Legette WR
15 275 Tez Johnson WR
15 276 Keon Coleman WR
15 277 DJ Giddens RB
15 278 New England Patriots DST
15 279 Najee Harris RB
15 280 Jaylen Wright RB
15 281 James Conner RB
15 282 George Holani RB
15 283 Skyler Bell WR
15 284 Kirk Cousins QB
15 285 Isaiah Davis RB
15 286 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 287 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 288 Chris Bell WR
15 289 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 290 Harrison Butker K
15 291 New York Giants DST
15 292 Trevor Etienne RB
15 293 Buffalo Bills DST
15 294 Harrison Mevis K
15 295 Chase McLaughlin K
15 296 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 297 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 298 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 299 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 300 Tyreek Hill WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft News

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid could be in a better position within the offense that head coach Joe Brady is implementing in 2026. The former first-round pick has totaled 1,692 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 NFL games, averaging 7.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game over three seasons. The problem hindering his breakout is a lack of snaps.

He's dropped from playing 63% of the snaps in his first season to 57% in his second year to 38% in 2025, well behind tight end Dawson Knox. Under head coach Sean McDermott's run-blocking emphasis, Kincaid was limited by his lack of run-blocking ability. He will hope that under Brady, who now has full control of the offense, he plays more snaps and finally breaks out in his contract season.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman said on Friday that new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is using him much differently than in his previous years with the Ravens, according to Bobby Trosset. "I'm moving around all over the place. In the past, I've been a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like he sees my talent. As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in you, to see your ability.

I'm in the slot, outside. That's a blessing for me. I appreciate him for doing that so I get to show my talent more & more," Bateman said. It's something for fantasy managers to consider before completely writing off the 26-year-old former first-rounder in 2021 from the University of Minnesota.

However, it's still hard to fathom Bateman being a weekly fantasy starter after disappointing in all but one of his five NFL seasons to this point, outside of his 45-756-9 line in 17 games in 2024. That feels especially true after Baltimore added rookie receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who will be looking to take valuable targets away from Bateman in 2026. Unless WR1 Zay Flowers misses time with an injury, Bateman probably won't be much more than a deep-league bench stash at the WR position.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten started the first drive during Friday's scrimmage and only came off the field on third down for LeQuint Allen Jr., according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Chris Rodriguez Jr. then started the second drive before rotating with Tuten. The team eventually settled into "a rotation where Tuten would start the drives, Rodriguez would come on the field when the Jaguars got within the 10-yard line, and then Allen would play all of the third downs."

Tuten and Rodriguez each had some positive runs, and Allen caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. We're starting to finally get some answers as to how head coach Liam Coen's backfield will shape up for the regular season, but Shipley cautions that it's dangerous to glean too much from a scrimmage in training camp.

However, he says it felt meaningful to see all three backs be used in their specific roles. Tuten is still the most explosive and highest-upside fantasy option from this backfield, but with a committee most likely to be utilized, fantasy managers should temper expectations for Tuten as a low-end RB2 in 2026.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

There may not be a player who has garnered more hype this offseason than Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington. During Friday's scrimmage, Washington caught six passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, including two third-down grabs and a touchdown. He was Lawrence's favorite target on Friday and throughout camp.

The former sixth-round pick had 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he emerged down the stretch, averaging 6.5 receptions for 113.5 yards and scoring three touchdowns in his final four games. He should play the slot role in Liam Coen's offense, a position that has been a strength in Coen's scheme. Players like Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin Jr. have had monster seasons under Coen, and Washington will hope to do the same in 2026.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

After a stellar finish to the 2025 season, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is aiming for a massive second season in 2026. Loveland hauled in 58 of 82 targets for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, but he really hit his stride after Week 9. He had 41 receptions on 57 targets for 479 yards and four touchdowns in the nine regular-season games after he took over as Chicago's starting tight end.

In two playoff games, Loveland caught 12 of his 25 targets for another 193 receiving yards. Not only is he further cemented in Ben Johnson's offense, but he could also develop a better connection with Caleb Williams. With wide receiver D.J. Moore gone, that should open up more work for Loveland. A 25% target share could be in the making, as Johnson loves featuring tight ends in the passing game, as he did with Sam LaPorta in 2023 and 2024. While Loveland's price is high, going as the TE3 in RotoBaller's rankings, he could contend for the number one tight end in fantasy if Williams improves on last year.

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