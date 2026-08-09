Updated top 300 tight end premium fantasy football draft rankings for 2026. These TEP rankings include the top RBs, WRs, TEs, and QBs for FFPC drafts.
In a way to even out the playing field for tight ends to make a bigger impact in fantasy football, tight end premium leagues were created to give the position a little bit of a boost. For fantasy managers unfamiliar with tight premium leagues, it rewards extra points for receptions and, in some cases, receiving yards for tight ends. Fantasy football league sites such as FFPC use tight end premium scoring for all their league formats. At RotoBaller HQ, below you will find our updated fantasy football tight end premium draft rankings for 2026.
Our FFPC TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Omarion Hampton, Colston Loveland, Jaylen Waddle, Michael Wilson, Kyle Pitts Sr., Isaiah Likely, Dalton Kincaid, and more.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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FFPC Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Draft News
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid could be in a better position within the offense that head coach Joe Brady is implementing in 2026. The former first-round pick has totaled 1,692 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 NFL games, averaging 7.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game over three seasons. The problem hindering his breakout is a lack of snaps.
He's dropped from playing 63% of the snaps in his first season to 57% in his second year to 38% in 2025, well behind tight end Dawson Knox. Under head coach Sean McDermott's run-blocking emphasis, Kincaid was limited by his lack of run-blocking ability. He will hope that under Brady, who now has full control of the offense, he plays more snaps and finally breaks out in his contract season.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman said on Friday that new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is using him much differently than in his previous years with the Ravens, according to Bobby Trosset. "I'm moving around all over the place. In the past, I've been a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like he sees my talent. As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in you, to see your ability.
I'm in the slot, outside. That's a blessing for me. I appreciate him for doing that so I get to show my talent more & more," Bateman said. It's something for fantasy managers to consider before completely writing off the 26-year-old former first-rounder in 2021 from the University of Minnesota.
However, it's still hard to fathom Bateman being a weekly fantasy starter after disappointing in all but one of his five NFL seasons to this point, outside of his 45-756-9 line in 17 games in 2024. That feels especially true after Baltimore added rookie receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who will be looking to take valuable targets away from Bateman in 2026. Unless WR1 Zay Flowers misses time with an injury, Bateman probably won't be much more than a deep-league bench stash at the WR position.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten started the first drive during Friday's scrimmage and only came off the field on third down for LeQuint Allen Jr., according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Chris Rodriguez Jr. then started the second drive before rotating with Tuten. The team eventually settled into "a rotation where Tuten would start the drives, Rodriguez would come on the field when the Jaguars got within the 10-yard line, and then Allen would play all of the third downs."
Tuten and Rodriguez each had some positive runs, and Allen caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. We're starting to finally get some answers as to how head coach Liam Coen's backfield will shape up for the regular season, but Shipley cautions that it's dangerous to glean too much from a scrimmage in training camp.
However, he says it felt meaningful to see all three backs be used in their specific roles. Tuten is still the most explosive and highest-upside fantasy option from this backfield, but with a committee most likely to be utilized, fantasy managers should temper expectations for Tuten as a low-end RB2 in 2026.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
There may not be a player who has garnered more hype this offseason than Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington. During Friday's scrimmage, Washington caught six passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, including two third-down grabs and a touchdown. He was Lawrence's favorite target on Friday and throughout camp.
The former sixth-round pick had 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he emerged down the stretch, averaging 6.5 receptions for 113.5 yards and scoring three touchdowns in his final four games. He should play the slot role in Liam Coen's offense, a position that has been a strength in Coen's scheme. Players like Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin Jr. have had monster seasons under Coen, and Washington will hope to do the same in 2026.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
After a stellar finish to the 2025 season, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is aiming for a massive second season in 2026. Loveland hauled in 58 of 82 targets for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, but he really hit his stride after Week 9. He had 41 receptions on 57 targets for 479 yards and four touchdowns in the nine regular-season games after he took over as Chicago's starting tight end.
In two playoff games, Loveland caught 12 of his 25 targets for another 193 receiving yards. Not only is he further cemented in Ben Johnson's offense, but he could also develop a better connection with Caleb Williams. With wide receiver D.J. Moore gone, that should open up more work for Loveland. A 25% target share could be in the making, as Johnson loves featuring tight ends in the passing game, as he did with Sam LaPorta in 2023 and 2024. While Loveland's price is high, going as the TE3 in RotoBaller's rankings, he could contend for the number one tight end in fantasy if Williams improves on last year.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.