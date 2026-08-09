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Fantasy Football League-Winners: 5 Dark-Horse RB1 Contenders (2026)

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Adam Koffler's dark-horse candidates to finish as a fantasy football RB1 in 2026. Target these five running backs with league-winning upside.

The biggest edge in fantasy football is uncovering undervalued players with the greatest opportunities. This article will focus on the running back position; guys being drafted outside the top 24.

For one reason or another, these five players are going later in fantasy drafts than they should be. That presents an opportunity for you, the fantasy manager.

Target wide receivers and an elite tight end in the early rounds and take advantage of the incredible value with these five running backs in the mid-to-late rounds. Here are five dark-horse RB1 (top 12) contenders for the 2026 season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yahoo ADP: 63.6 (RB25)

This one's all about opportunity. Last season, it was Travis Etienne Jr. operating as RB1 under Liam Coen.

Per Fantasy Points Data, he had the fifth-most red zone touches (62) among running backs and the eighth-highest first-read target share (7.7%) among backs with at least 200 routes run last season.

That led to 13 total touchdowns and nearly 1,400 total yards.

Etienne tallied the 11th-most snaps at the position, which led to 260 rush attempts (eighth-most) and 47 targets (12th-most).

It wasn't just Etienne that found success in a Coen offense. In 2024, it was rookie Bucky Irving that found success once he took over after the bye week.

Irving averaged 5.68 yards per carry on his way to 18.3 fantasy points per game.

Needless to say, Coen's scheme is great for running backs.

Per Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath, Coen ranks seventh in backfield expected fantasy points per game among all play callers over the past three seasons.

Tuten is the next man up. And don't forget, this is Coen's pick at the position. He drafted Tuten in 2025 when he became head coach of the Jaguars.

I assure you he wants to see his draft pick succeed.

Sure, the Jaguars also brought in Chris Rodriguez Jr., a guy Coen worked with in 2021 at the University of Kentucky.

Rodriguez is a solid player. He runs hard, and he generally picks up positive yardage.

But he's working his way back from a foot injury in the offseason and has never had a heavy workload in the NFL.

Rodriguez can make a difference for this offense while still being just a complementary piece.

This Jaguars offense averaged 32.8 points per game after their bye last season. Coen and company had this team rolling.

In those 11 games, Etienne averaged 16.8 fantasy points per game. Expect that from Tuten if and when the offense is humming once again this season.

 

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Yahoo ADP: 65.6 (RB26)

Price never truly got the shine in college, playing behind Jeremiyah Love. That's about to change at the next level.

With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL and Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City, the Seahawks' first-round draft pick is competing with George Holani and Emanuel Wilson for touches early on.

And despite Holani, who's been with the team a couple years now, mixing in with the ones, early returns are extremely favorable for Price.

There's a chance Charbonnet is back in action sooner than some people expect, but that shouldn't put a damper on Price if he comes out and lights the world on fire to start the season.

The Seahawks open at home against the Patriots but then have two soft matchups against the Cardinals and Commanders after that.

If Price lives up to expectations, he's going to run for 100+ yards and a touchdown in each of Weeks 2 and 3.

Not only has he been tearing it up in camp, but he's got his head coach in awe, almost speechless on Hard Knocks.

The Seahawks have the ninth-highest implied point total per game this season (24.8) and are favorites in 14 of their 17 games.

There's going to be a massive opportunity for the RB1 on this team, and all indications are it'll be Price, at least early in the season.

At his price tag (no pun intended), Price makes for one of the best combinations of talent and opportunity at the running back position this season.

 

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP: RB34 (98.0)

It's no longer the Kyren Williams show in LA. Towards the back end of the 2025 season, we saw Corum eat into Williams' workload more than ever before.

Look for that trend to continue in 2026 with head coach Sean McVay having just as much trust in Corum as he does in Williams.

And once you've earned McVay's trust and blessing, it's usually wheels up.

I know what you're thinking, it's going to be extremely difficult for both Williams and Corum to be RB1s this season.

While that's probably true if they both stay healthy over the course of the season, it's not out of the realm of possibility we're talking about both guys as fringe top 15 backs.

The Rams have the highest average implied total per game this season (26.5 points) and are favored in 16 of 17 games.

Last season, Williams (51) and Corum (26) combined for 77 red zone rush attempts. In 2024, it was Williams with 65 red zone rush attempts to just eight for Corum. There's that trust we're talking about!

That gap should be even narrower this year, if not an even 50/50 split (eyes emoji).

That would make a lot of sense considering how well Corum ran the ball in his second season.

Per Fantasy Points Data, he was second in success rate (60.2%), 11th in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.18), fourth in yards before contact per attempt (2.81), and sixth in explosive run rate (6.4%).

Williams was first in success rate, but just 26th in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.14), 13th in yards before contact per attempt (2.43), and 25th in explosive run rate (4.0%).

That's not to say Corum is flat-out "better" than Williams (as his efficiency metrics come on fewer carries), but that is to say he's earned a lot more work in Year 3.

If this is truly a 50/50 split, expect both guys to finish as mid-range RB2s, with upside for one of these guys to compete for the overall RB1 spot should the other go down with an injury.

 

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Yahoo ADP: RB35 (100.3)

I know what you're thinking, "Dobbins can't stay healthy." Yes, that's true, but if he can, he's got an outside shot to crack the top 12 running backs in fantasy football this season.

Believe it or not, per Draftsharks' injury profile, Dobbins is actually considered a "low" injury risk for the 2026 season.

He looked like one of the best backs in the league before suffering a foot sprain in Week 10 that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Dobbins ranked seventh in rushing yards per game (77.2), fourth in explosive run rate (7.8%), seventh in percentage of team carries inside the five (63.6%), third in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.20), and fifth in yards before contact per attempt (2.78).

He averaged just 11.6 fantasy points per game in those 10 games, but that's due in large part to a lack of touchdowns and targets.

The targets may not increase in 2026 with R.J. Harvey still in the mix on passing downs, but the touchdowns should.

In his rookie season, Dobbins scored nine touchdowns on 134 carries. In 2024, he scored nine touchdowns again on 195 carries. Last season, just four on 153 attempts.

If nothing else, his confidence is through the roof heading into the 2026 season, and I'm absolutely here for it!

Only a guy that's locked into a massive role on early downs makes a bold claim like that.

Dobbins will be running behind one of the best offensive lines in football on a team that got better offensively by adding an elite WR1 in Jaylen Waddle to the mix.

Don't be surprised if and when Dobbins flirts with RB1 production on a weekly basis this season.

 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Yahoo ADP: RB41 (120.6)

The Vikings have never averaged more than 109 rushing yards per game since Kevin O'Connell took over as head coach in 2022.

2022 was the tail end of Dalvin Cook's career. Then it was Alexander Mattison in 2023 and Aaron Jones Sr. in 2024 (another guy at the tail end of his career).

In 2025, we saw Jones fall off a cliff from an efficiency standpoint, while Mason somehow managed to average the 13th-highest true yards per carry (4.6).

This despite a lackluster offense led by an inexperienced rookie J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

Here's how Mason and Jones stacked up against each other last season (per Fantasy Points Data, ranked among 44 running backs with at least 125 rush attempts):

Jordan Mason Aaron Jones Sr.
Rushing Success Rate 56.0% (5th) 49.2% (22nd)
Explosive Run Percentage 5.7% (9th) 3.8% (29th)
Yards After Contact per Attempt 2.42 (12th) 1.67 (44th)
Missed Tackles Forced per Attempt 0.19 (8th) 0.09 (40th)

And this season, the offense should look a whole lot better with the addition of former Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray.

He might not light the world on fire, but he's at the very least a capable quarterback with the ability to move a team down the field.

The Vikings struggled to do that at times last season. Mason still somehow punched it into the end zone six times on 159 carries.

In addition to Murray, Minnesota also brought in one of the best run-blocking receivers in the game in Jauan Jennings.

Last, but certainly not least, they hired Frank Smith, the Dolphins' offensive coordinator under Mike McDaniel from 2022-2025, and Chargers' run game coordinator before that.

Smith had 30-year-old Raheem Mostert running for 1,000+ yards and 18 touchdowns back in 2023.

It sounds like we'll be seeing more outside zone schemes from Smith. And guess what? Mason has been elite on outside zone runs throughout his career.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bhayshul Tuten, Jordan Mason, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, J.K. Dobbins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bhayshul Tuten, Jordan Mason, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, J.K. Dobbins:

Bhayshul Tuten
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Bo Nix
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jadarian Price
vs
Jared Goff
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jadarian Price
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyler Murray
Jadarian Price
vs
Puka Nacua
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
vs
Sean Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Ray Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Samaje Perine
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan James
Jadarian Price
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jadarian Price
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Seth McGowan
Jadarian Price
vs
Justice Hill
Jadarian Price
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jadarian Price
vs
Ty Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Giddens
Jadarian Price
vs
Najee Harris
Jadarian Price
vs
George Holani
Jadarian Price
vs
James Conner
Jadarian Price
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Etienne
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Shough
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jake Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Evans
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Daniel Jones
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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Blake Corum
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxson Dart
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alec Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bo Nix
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jared Goff
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Hurts
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyler Murray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Joe Burrow
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake Maye
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Daniels
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Lamar Jackson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Shough
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Willis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Darnold
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
C.J. Stroud
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isiah Pacheco
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaydon Blue
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonah Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
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Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
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Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan James
J.K. Dobbins
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Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
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Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
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Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
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Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
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Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Demond Claiborne
J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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Nicholas Singleton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal

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The Tush Push Isn't Going Away for the Eagles in 2026
Jack Kayil

Stays Overseas with ALBA Berlin
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Hold Off on Klay Thompson Buyout
Peyton Watson

Draws Four-Team Interest
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Expected to Re-Sign with Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart

Embraces New Grizzlies Chapter
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Amen Thompson

Eyes Below-Max Extension with Rockets
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Interest from Four Teams
Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Love Seeks 76ers Fit
Charlotte Hornets

Kobe Stewart Joins Hornets on Exhibit 10 Deal
Taelon Peter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Spurs
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Jadarian Price

Misses Friday's Practice With Lower-Body Soreness
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Cam Skattebo

Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Bucky Irving

Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
CFB

Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
Mac McClung

Signs in Spain
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
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