August 9, 2026

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 20 of 2026 (August 10 - August 16). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

We have a few teams that punted their season at the deadline by trading away talent, but we also have a large number of teams still within striking distance for a playoff spot, thanks to the expanded Wild Card format. As teams continue to vie for playoff positioning, so do we fantasy managers as the fantasy baseball season winds down over the coming weeks. It's now or never, baby; don't get left in the dust come September - retool those rosters and get into your league's playoff bracket!

My weekly hitters, streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer leagues on Yahoo (yes, I'm increasing this number as the wire is already getting picked over pretty aggressively this season).

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 20?

Only six teams play a full seven-game week, while all other teams play six games.

Seven-Game Weeks: BOS, LAA, LAD, MIL, TEX, and TOR

Ballpark Upgrades:

TEX (four games at LAA, three games at ATH)

(four games at LAA, three games at ATH) MIA (three games at CIN)

(three games at CIN) SEA (three games at NYY)

(three games at NYY) ATH (all six games at home)

(all six games at home) TB (three games at ATH)

Week 19 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Matt McLain, 2B/SS - CIN (27%)

So one of my bold predictions in March was that McLain and Ceddane Rafaela would both be 25-25 players this season. While Rafaela still has an outside chance of getting there (currently at 15 HR, 16 SB), McLain has been a major disappointment for the Reds this season. He had red-hot spring training, but has struggled mightily and is hitting just .193 with 10 home runs and 13 steals.

The good news is that since he's returned to the lineup from his July stint on the IL, he's shown some signs of life with two home runs and two steals. There's still some positive regression coming, you'd have to think, as his xBA is 35 points higher than his current batting average and the same goes for his xSLG (46 points higher) and xwOBA (30 points higher).

Cole Carrigg, OF - COL (26%)

What does Cole Carrigg have to do to get out of this article? I thought surely he would be 30% rostered by this week, as we saw the Rockies deal Brenton Doyle away and Carrigg continues to produce.

We are not chasing power numbers here; it's his plate discipline, speed, and hit tool that are his best characteristics. He's hitting .324 over the last two weeks and we are finally starting to see more steals, as he's swiped three bags during that stretch, giving him six now on the season.

Andruw Monasterio, 1B/2B/3B/SS - BOS (23%)

Boston is unstoppable right now, and it's their offense that has really picked it up in the second half while their starting pitching remains rock solid.

You have to feel good for the Red Sox with Monasterio's and Caleb Durbin's breakout, as it was looking like Milwaukee was the only team that was benefiting from their trade with Shane Drohan and Kyle Harrison looking like quality MLB starters.

Andruw Monasterio since July 7, with ranks among shortstops: .368 AVG (1st)

17 RBI (4th)

.438 OBP (1st)

.645 SLG (2nd)

194 wRC+ (1st)

1.0 fWAR (6th) He's been another huge part of this Red Sox run 💪 pic.twitter.com/O2gQBeUf16 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 8, 2026

Anyway, snag Monasterio where you can because he's been about as consistent as any middle infielder in the league lately and has only seen his role grow in recent weeks.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B - MIL (23%)

Speaking of the Brewers, they continue to get production from the bottom half of their lineup as Andrew Vaughn is riding a five-game hit streak that has taken his season average up to .303. He's not been hitting for much power this year, but he can be a boon to your batting average and run production.

Angel Genao, 2B/SS/3B - CLE (15%)

The Guardians are getting a much-needed boost from the rookie Genao, who is off to a great start to his MLB career. He's hitting .438 through his first 16 at-bats, and was having a terrific season at Triple-A (.309 average, 10 HR, 9 STL) before being called up. He certainly passes the eye test and could be a real difference-maker down the stretch.

Josh Bell, 1B - MIN (14%)

We've been here before several times this season, but we are officially in the midst of another Josh Bell heater.

Josh Bell - Minnesota Twins (15) pic.twitter.com/kTVYgZphJu — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 8, 2026

The switch-hitting slugger has two home runs and a .351 batting average over the last two weeks. Ride the hot streak while it lasts!

Jake Mangum, OF - PIT (12%)

Another week, another Mangum recommendation. The dude just gets on base, scores runs, and should have at least another week or so until Oneil Cruz is ready to return to the lineup.

Joc Pederson, UTIL - TEX (11%)

Joc Jams gets another mention this week. He smacked another home run this week, giving him 21 this season.

Joc Pederson swats a go-ahead homer! pic.twitter.com/tqzyOyEUbF — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2026

He continues to lead off against lefties, so I can get behind continuing to stream him while he's staying hot.

Cam Smith, OF - HOU (10%)

We have another Cam Smith sighting, as the young Houston outfielder has put together a really nice couple of weeks lately.

Cam Smith goes yard for the second time tonight! pic.twitter.com/PpINNg8GxV — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2026

Smith is clearly a talented hitter with plenty of power; we just need to see this level of contact keep up over more than just a hot streak here or there. I am always interested in buying into young hitters figuring it out, so Smith definitely intrigues me.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS - MIN (9%)

The rookie wasted no time making an impact for the Twins, homering in his first big-league game.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW KAELEN CULPEPPER pic.twitter.com/Mn0ETtRPEw — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 8, 2026

He's a former first-round pick with a 55 power grade and 55 speed. We don't get those types of impact hitters at the shortstop position all that often. I'd grab him now while you still can, and if you are bidding on him, don't be stingy with that FAAB!

Endy Rodriguez, C/1B - PIT (7%)

Endy missed yesterday's game with an injury, and I'd make sure we get some clarification on how serious it is before adding him. But since returning from his last IL stint, he's been awesome with two home runs and four steals. He's an obvious upgrade at the plate over Henry Davis, so as long as he's healthy, I expect to see him in the lineup most days for the Pirates.

Osleivis Basabe, 2B/3B/SS - SFG (5%)

Basabe is a 25-year old rookie who has come out of nowhere to make a pretty big splash in San Francisco. He's hitting .296 with three home runs and eight RBI through his first nine games and looks like he could be an everyday player for the Giants, who have had their lineup gutted by injuries and trades lately.

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF - ARI (4%)

The Arizona rookie hit his second home run of the season this week and is starting to hit more consistently lately. He's raised his average to .285 on the season and has made seven straight starts for the Snakes.

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B - CLE (3%)

Lowe is finding some new life with his new team. He has two multi-hit games in a row and a home run for the Guardians. He won't play vs. lefties, but I am okay recommending a strictly platoon player who is this lightly-rostered for deeper formats.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

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