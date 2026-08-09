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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 20 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Angel Genao - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 20 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The first week of August is in the books as the 2026 MLB season continues to roll. With a month and a half left in the season, there is still time to secure a category or make a playoff push. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver advice to help strengthen your rosters with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 20 (August 10 - August 16) of the 2026 MLB season. 

Over the weekend, we saw the Twins call up top shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday. Culpepper homered in his MLB debut and could provide a huge boost for fantasy managers after hitting 14 homers and stealing 17 bases over 74 games in Triple-A. On Saturday, the White Sox promoted pitching prospects Tanner McDougal and Hagen Smith. A key injury to monitor is Rays right-hander Griffin Jax, who was scratched from Saturday's start against the Mariners due to right elbow discomfort.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Brandon Pfaadt, Grant Taylor, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Max Clark OF 45 Add in All Leagues
2 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
3 Gabriel Moreno C 67 Add in All Leagues
4 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS 8 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
7 Jacob Wilson SS 53 Add in All Leagues
8 Cade Cavalli SP 66 Add in All Leagues
9 Pete Fairbanks RP 68 Add in All Leagues
10 Peter Lambert SP 66 Add in All Leagues
11 Jared Jones SP 48 Add in All Leagues
12 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 65 Add in All Leagues
13 Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues
14 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Jake Bennett SP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Carson Benge OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Walbert Urena SP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Brandon Marsh OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Ty France 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Daylen Lile OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
37 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
38 Samuel Basallo C 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
39 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
40 Kyle Karros 3B 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Ryan Jeffers C 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Cole Young 2B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Dylan Crews OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Yainer Diaz C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Cooper Pratt SS 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Willy Adames SS 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Clay Holmes SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 JJ Bleday OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Zach Thornton SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Travis Bazzana 2B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Will Warren SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jung Hoo Lee OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Keider Montero SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Noah Cameron SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Carter Jensen C 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Garrett Mitchell OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Brandyn Garcia RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Robert Gasser SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
85 Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
86 Gage Jump SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Heriberto Hernandez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Hector Rodriguez OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Clayton Beeter RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 J.T. Realmuto C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Hogan Harris RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Bryce Eldridge 1B 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Kaelen Culpepper, Grant Taylor, Cooper Pratt, Gage Jump, and Angel Genao. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are promoting top infield prospect Kaelen Culpepper to the major leagues, according to Aaron Gleeman. Culpepper is currently viewed as the team's No. 2 prospect (behind only Walker Jenkins) and the overall No. 32 prospect in the sport on MLB.com. The budding infielder has battled injuries this season, but when on the field at Triple-A St. Paul, he has been nothing short of dominant.

Through 74 games at the top club in the system, the former 21st overall selection has posted a .271/.367/.478 line with a .845 OPS. He has gone deep 14 times, added 15 doubles, and even swiped 17 bags. During the 2025 season, Culpepper hit 20 home runs and stole 25 bags over a 113-game stint.

Managers should expect the infielder to see an everyday role at shortstop going forward. He is a priority target on the waiver wire in all formats given his elite five-category potential.

Gage Jump, Athletics

Athletics rookie left-hander Gage Jump showed his upside on the mound in Saturday's 7-3 win over the red-hot Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, allowing only two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out a career-high 11 hitters in six innings for his fifth win of the year. It was Jump's fifth quality start in his first 14 major-league starts for the A's.

The young southpaw has been up and down since the All-Star break, going six innings in two of his four starts and allowing 12 runs in 8 1/3 innings pitched in the other two appearances. Through his first 14 starts in the big leagues, Jump now sports a 4.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 84:33 K:BB in 72 2/3 innings pitched. Jump will have a middling matchup his next time out against the division-rival Texas Rangers, a team that he has yet to face so far in his first season in the majors.

Jump has a decent 25.3% strikeout rate and plenty of upside in that department, but unsurprisingly, his command has been spotty with a 10.8% walk rate going into his start in Boston on Saturday.

 

Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt is giving fantasy managers two things that can be tough to find together on the wire: batting average and steals. The 21-year-old is hitting .272 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs, and 10 steals through 136 at-bats after scoring and driving in a run Thursday. Milwaukee has kept him in the lineup at shortstop, and there is enough speed here to matter without chasing empty at-bats. The power is a different story.

Pratt hit six homers in 58 Triple-A games before his promotion, and that part of his game is still developing. This is not a five-category breakout call. It is a useful middle infielder who can run and has held his own against big-league pitching. RotoBaller now has Pratt in the 12-team add tier, while he remains rostered in only 19% of Yahoo leagues

 

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox reliever Grant Taylor has been one of the better strikeout arms on the wire all year, and the deadline made his saves path more interesting. He owns a 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings, with a 33.2% strikeout rate that sits in the 97th percentile. Seranthony Dominguez is gone, traded to Seattle, but Taylor still isn't being used like a one-inning closer.

He worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings on August 2 and two more on August 6, a reminder that Chicago will deploy him when the game needs him, not just in the ninth. That caps the save total, which sits at five, but it also makes the ratios and strikeouts useful even between chances. Taylor is rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues, and RotoBaller still has him as a 12-team add. Managers chasing saves with strikeout help should be interested.

 

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder Angel Genao has made an immediate impression, going 5-for-9 through his first two major-league games. The 22-year-old became the first player in franchise history to collect four hits in his MLB debut Wednesday, then added another hit Thursday. He earned the promotion after batting .300 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, and 11 stolen bases across 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

There is more here than a two-game hot streak. MLB Pipeline ranks Genao 40th overall and gives him a 60-grade hit tool and 55-grade speed, while his ability to play shortstop, second base, and third gives Cleveland options for keeping him involved. Gabriel Arias was also designated for assignment when Genao arrived. Genao is rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues, making him one of the more intriguing high-upside bats still sitting on waiver wires.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Max Clark OF 45 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Carson Benge OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Gabriel Moreno C 67 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
J.T. Realmuto C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 66 Add in All Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 66 Add in All Leagues
Jared Jones SP 48 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Pete Fairbanks RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 20 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Grant Taylor, Gage Jump, Kaelen Culpepper, Angel Genao, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Andruw Monasterio, Kyle Karros, Cooper Pratt, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Jackson Holliday, Garrett Mitchell, Braden Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Joshua Baez, Josh Bell, Hogan Harris, and Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like :

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vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
vs
Kenley Jansen
Grant Taylor
vs
Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
A.J. Ewing
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Travis Bazzana
Gage Jump
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Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Heriberto Hernandez
Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
vs
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Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Sproat
Gage Jump
vs
Merrill Kelly
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
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Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
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Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
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Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
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Sam Antonacci
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Ian Seymour
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Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
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Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
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Troy Melton
Christian Scott
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Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
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Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
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Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
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Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
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Mason Montgomery
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Christian Scott
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
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