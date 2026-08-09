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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 20 (August 10 - August 16)

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Christian Scott - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups Add

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 20 of 2026 (August 10 - August 16). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 20 of 2026, from August 10 - August 16.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Tarik Skubal, Dylan Cease, Paul Skenes, Sonny Gray, Bryan Woo, Eury Perez, Ranger Suarez, Sean Burke, Tanner Bibee, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, MacKenzie Gore, Logan Henderson, Michael Soroka, Reid Detmers, Nick Lodolo, Casey Mize, Ryan Weathers, Bryce Elder, Noah Cameron, Christian Scott, Andrew Painter, Hayden Wesneski, Dean Kremer, Jameson Taillon, Jacob Lopez, Cody Bradford. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Tarik Skubal, Dylan Cease, Paul Skenes, Sonny Gray, Bryan Woo, Eury Perez, Ranger Suarez, Sean Burke, Tanner Bibee, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, MacKenzie Gore, Logan Henderson, Michael Soroka, Reid Detmers, Nick Lodolo, Casey Mize, Ryan Weathers, Bryce Elder, Noah Cameron, Christian Scott, Andrew Painter, Hayden Wesneski, Dean Kremer, Jameson Taillon, Jacob Lopez, Cody Bradford:

Tarik Skubal
vs
Joe Ryan
Tarik Skubal
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tarik Skubal
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Tarik Skubal
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Tarik Skubal
vs
Paul Skenes
Tarik Skubal
vs
Zack Wheeler
Tarik Skubal
vs
Chris Sale
Tarik Skubal
vs
Chase Burns
Tarik Skubal
vs
Cam Schlittler
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jacob deGrom
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Tarik Skubal
vs
Logan Gilbert
Tarik Skubal
vs
Bryce Miller
Tarik Skubal
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Tarik Skubal
vs
Dylan Cease
Tarik Skubal
vs
Max Meyer
Tarik Skubal
vs
Bryan Woo
Tarik Skubal
vs
Hunter Greene
Tarik Skubal
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jacob Latz
Tarik Skubal
vs
Logan Webb
Tarik Skubal
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Tarik Skubal
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Tarik Skubal
vs
Nolan McLean
Tarik Skubal
vs
Parker Messick
Tarik Skubal
vs
Max Fried
Dylan Cease
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Dylan Cease
vs
Bryce Miller
Dylan Cease
vs
Logan Gilbert
Dylan Cease
vs
Max Meyer
Dylan Cease
vs
Bryan Woo
Dylan Cease
vs
Hunter Greene
Dylan Cease
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Dylan Cease
vs
Jacob deGrom
Dylan Cease
vs
Chase Burns
Dylan Cease
vs
Jacob Latz
Dylan Cease
vs
Logan Webb
Dylan Cease
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Dylan Cease
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Dylan Cease
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Dylan Cease
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Dylan Cease
vs
Nolan McLean
Dylan Cease
vs
Joe Ryan
Dylan Cease
vs
Parker Messick
Dylan Cease
vs
Tarik Skubal
Dylan Cease
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Dylan Cease
vs
Cam Schlittler
Dylan Cease
vs
Chris Sale
Dylan Cease
vs
Zack Wheeler
Dylan Cease
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Dylan Cease
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Dylan Cease
vs
Max Fried
Dylan Cease
vs
Garrett Crochet
Paul Skenes
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Paul Skenes
vs
Zack Wheeler
Paul Skenes
vs
Chris Sale
Paul Skenes
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Paul Skenes
vs
Cam Schlittler
Paul Skenes
vs
Tarik Skubal
Paul Skenes
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Paul Skenes
vs
Joe Ryan
Paul Skenes
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Paul Skenes
vs
Chase Burns
Paul Skenes
vs
Jacob deGrom
Paul Skenes
vs
Logan Gilbert
Paul Skenes
vs
Bryce Miller
Paul Skenes
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Paul Skenes
vs
Dylan Cease
Paul Skenes
vs
Max Meyer
Paul Skenes
vs
Bryan Woo
Paul Skenes
vs
Hunter Greene
Paul Skenes
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Paul Skenes
vs
Jacob Latz
Paul Skenes
vs
Logan Webb
Paul Skenes
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Paul Skenes
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Paul Skenes
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Paul Skenes
vs
Nolan McLean
Paul Skenes
vs
Parker Messick
Paul Skenes
vs
Max Fried
Sonny Gray
vs
Kevin Gausman
Sonny Gray
vs
Hunter Brown
Sonny Gray
vs
George Kirby
Sonny Gray
vs
Gerrit Cole
Sonny Gray
vs
Gavin Williams
Sonny Gray
vs
Ranger Suarez
Sonny Gray
vs
Logan Henderson
Sonny Gray
vs
Payton Tolle
Sonny Gray
vs
Garrett Crochet
Sonny Gray
vs
Max Fried
Sonny Gray
vs
Shota Imanaga
Sonny Gray
vs
Parker Messick
Sonny Gray
vs
Griffin Jax
Sonny Gray
vs
Nolan McLean
Sonny Gray
vs
Kyle Harrison
Sonny Gray
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Sonny Gray
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Sonny Gray
vs
Eury Perez
Sonny Gray
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Sonny Gray
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Sonny Gray
vs
Cam Schlittler
Sonny Gray
vs
Chris Sale
Sonny Gray
vs
Zack Wheeler
Sonny Gray
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Sonny Gray
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Sonny Gray
vs
Joe Ryan
Sonny Gray
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Bryan Woo
vs
Hunter Greene
Bryan Woo
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Bryan Woo
vs
Jacob Latz
Bryan Woo
vs
Logan Webb
Bryan Woo
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Bryan Woo
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Bryan Woo
vs
Max Meyer
Bryan Woo
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Bryan Woo
vs
Nolan McLean
Bryan Woo
vs
Parker Messick
Bryan Woo
vs
Max Fried
Bryan Woo
vs
Garrett Crochet
Bryan Woo
vs
Payton Tolle
Bryan Woo
vs
Dylan Cease
Bryan Woo
vs
Ranger Suarez
Bryan Woo
vs
George Kirby
Bryan Woo
vs
Sonny Gray
Bryan Woo
vs
Kevin Gausman
Bryan Woo
vs
Hunter Brown
Bryan Woo
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Bryan Woo
vs
Cam Schlittler
Bryan Woo
vs
Chris Sale
Bryan Woo
vs
Zack Wheeler
Bryan Woo
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Bryan Woo
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Bryan Woo
vs
Joe Ryan
Bryan Woo
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Eury Perez
vs
Kyle Harrison
Eury Perez
vs
Foster Griffin
Eury Perez
vs
Griffin Jax
Eury Perez
vs
Shota Imanaga
Eury Perez
vs
Kyle Bradish
Eury Perez
vs
Blake Snell
Eury Perez
vs
Robbie Ray
Eury Perez
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Eury Perez
vs
Logan Henderson
Eury Perez
vs
Gavin Williams
Eury Perez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Eury Perez
vs
Hunter Brown
Eury Perez
vs
Shane McClanahan
Eury Perez
vs
Kevin Gausman
Eury Perez
vs
Sonny Gray
Eury Perez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Eury Perez
vs
George Kirby
Eury Perez
vs
Trevor Rogers
Eury Perez
vs
Troy Melton
Eury Perez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Eury Perez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Eury Perez
vs
Chris Sale
Eury Perez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Eury Perez
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Eury Perez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Eury Perez
vs
Joe Ryan
Eury Perez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Ranger Suarez
vs
Payton Tolle
Ranger Suarez
vs
Garrett Crochet
Ranger Suarez
vs
Max Fried
Ranger Suarez
vs
George Kirby
Ranger Suarez
vs
Sonny Gray
Ranger Suarez
vs
Kevin Gausman
Ranger Suarez
vs
Hunter Brown
Ranger Suarez
vs
Parker Messick
Ranger Suarez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Ranger Suarez
vs
Nolan McLean
Ranger Suarez
vs
Gavin Williams
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Ranger Suarez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Ranger Suarez
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Ranger Suarez
vs
Logan Henderson
Ranger Suarez
vs
Logan Webb
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jacob Latz
Ranger Suarez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Ranger Suarez
vs
Hunter Greene
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Ranger Suarez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Ranger Suarez
vs
Chris Sale
Ranger Suarez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Ranger Suarez
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Ranger Suarez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Ranger Suarez
vs
Joe Ryan
Ranger Suarez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Sean Burke
vs
Jared Jones
Sean Burke
vs
Ian Seymour
Sean Burke
vs
Joey Cantillo
Sean Burke
vs
Ryan Weathers
Sean Burke
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Sean Burke
vs
Reid Detmers
Sean Burke
vs
Jake Bennett
Sean Burke
vs
Landen Roupp
Sean Burke
vs
Grant Taylor
Sean Burke
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Sean Burke
vs
Michael King
Sean Burke
vs
Gage Jump
Sean Burke
vs
Casey Mize
Sean Burke
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Sean Burke
vs
Troy Melton
Sean Burke
vs
Trevor Rogers
Sean Burke
vs
Nick Lodolo
Sean Burke
vs
Shane McClanahan
Sean Burke
vs
Mason Montgomery
Sean Burke
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Sean Burke
vs
Cam Schlittler
Sean Burke
vs
Chris Sale
Sean Burke
vs
Zack Wheeler
Sean Burke
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Sean Burke
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Sean Burke
vs
Joe Ryan
Sean Burke
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emerson Hancock
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael Soroka
Freddy Peralta
vs
Trey Yesavage
Freddy Peralta
vs
Framber Valdez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tyler Wells
Freddy Peralta
vs
Kade Anderson
Freddy Peralta
vs
Mason Montgomery
Freddy Peralta
vs
Connelly Early
Freddy Peralta
vs
Walbert Urena
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael King
Freddy Peralta
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Freddy Peralta
vs
Brandon Sproat
Freddy Peralta
vs
Taj Bradley
Freddy Peralta
vs
Landen Roupp
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shane Drohan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Dustin May
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jake Bennett
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cam Schlittler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chris Sale
Freddy Peralta
vs
Zack Wheeler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Freddy Peralta
vs
Joe Ryan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Trevor Rogers
vs
Troy Melton
Trevor Rogers
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Trevor Rogers
vs
Casey Mize
Trevor Rogers
vs
Gage Jump
Trevor Rogers
vs
Nick Lodolo
Trevor Rogers
vs
Shane McClanahan
Trevor Rogers
vs
Grant Taylor
Trevor Rogers
vs
Reid Detmers
Trevor Rogers
vs
Ryan Weathers
Trevor Rogers
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Trevor Rogers
vs
Robbie Ray
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jared Jones
Trevor Rogers
vs
Sean Burke
Trevor Rogers
vs
Ian Seymour
Trevor Rogers
vs
Joey Cantillo
Trevor Rogers
vs
Blake Snell
Trevor Rogers
vs
Kyle Bradish
Trevor Rogers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jake Bennett
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Trevor Rogers
vs
Cam Schlittler
Trevor Rogers
vs
Chris Sale
Trevor Rogers
vs
Zack Wheeler
Trevor Rogers
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Trevor Rogers
vs
Joe Ryan
Trevor Rogers
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Michael King
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Landen Roupp
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jake Bennett
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Joey Cantillo
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ian Seymour
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Sean Burke
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jared Jones
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Mason Montgomery
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kade Anderson
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ryan Weathers
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Reid Detmers
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Tyler Wells
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Grant Taylor
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Gage Jump
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Casey Mize
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Justin Wrobleski
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Troy Melton
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Freddy Peralta
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Cam Schlittler
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Chris Sale
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Zack Wheeler
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Joe Ryan
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Logan Henderson
vs
Gavin Williams
Logan Henderson
vs
Gerrit Cole
Logan Henderson
vs
Hunter Brown
Logan Henderson
vs
Kevin Gausman
Logan Henderson
vs
Sonny Gray
Logan Henderson
vs
Shota Imanaga
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
George Kirby
Logan Henderson
vs
Kyle Harrison
Logan Henderson
vs
Eury Perez
Logan Henderson
vs
Ranger Suarez
Logan Henderson
vs
Foster Griffin
Logan Henderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Garrett Crochet
Logan Henderson
vs
Kyle Bradish
Logan Henderson
vs
Max Fried
Logan Henderson
vs
Blake Snell
Logan Henderson
vs
Robbie Ray
Logan Henderson
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Logan Henderson
vs
Cam Schlittler
Logan Henderson
vs
Chris Sale
Logan Henderson
vs
Zack Wheeler
Logan Henderson
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Logan Henderson
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Logan Henderson
vs
Joe Ryan
Logan Henderson
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Michael Soroka
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Michael Soroka
vs
Trey Yesavage
Michael Soroka
vs
Framber Valdez
Michael Soroka
vs
Emerson Hancock
Michael Soroka
vs
Freddy Peralta
Michael Soroka
vs
Connelly Early
Michael Soroka
vs
Tyler Wells
Michael Soroka
vs
Kade Anderson
Michael Soroka
vs
Mason Montgomery
Michael Soroka
vs
Walbert Urena
Michael Soroka
vs
Brandon Sproat
Michael Soroka
vs
Taj Bradley
Michael Soroka
vs
Shane Drohan
Michael Soroka
vs
Dustin May
Michael Soroka
vs
Michael King
Michael Soroka
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Michael Soroka
vs
Landen Roupp
Michael Soroka
vs
Jake Bennett
Michael Soroka
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Michael Soroka
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Michael Soroka
vs
Cam Schlittler
Michael Soroka
vs
Chris Sale
Michael Soroka
vs
Zack Wheeler
Michael Soroka
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Michael Soroka
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Michael Soroka
vs
Joe Ryan
Michael Soroka
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Reid Detmers
vs
Ryan Weathers
Reid Detmers
vs
Jared Jones
Reid Detmers
vs
Grant Taylor
Reid Detmers
vs
Sean Burke
Reid Detmers
vs
Ian Seymour
Reid Detmers
vs
Joey Cantillo
Reid Detmers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Reid Detmers
vs
Gage Jump
Reid Detmers
vs
Jake Bennett
Reid Detmers
vs
Casey Mize
Reid Detmers
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Reid Detmers
vs
Troy Melton
Reid Detmers
vs
Trevor Rogers
Reid Detmers
vs
Landen Roupp
Reid Detmers
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Reid Detmers
vs
Nick Lodolo
Reid Detmers
vs
Michael King
Reid Detmers
vs
Shane McClanahan
Reid Detmers
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Reid Detmers
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Reid Detmers
vs
Cam Schlittler
Reid Detmers
vs
Chris Sale
Reid Detmers
vs
Zack Wheeler
Reid Detmers
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Reid Detmers
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Reid Detmers
vs
Joe Ryan
Reid Detmers
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Nick Lodolo
vs
Shane McClanahan
Nick Lodolo
vs
Trevor Rogers
Nick Lodolo
vs
Troy Melton
Nick Lodolo
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Nick Lodolo
vs
Casey Mize
Nick Lodolo
vs
Gage Jump
Nick Lodolo
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Nick Lodolo
vs
Robbie Ray
Nick Lodolo
vs
Grant Taylor
Nick Lodolo
vs
Blake Snell
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kyle Bradish
Nick Lodolo
vs
Reid Detmers
Nick Lodolo
vs
Ryan Weathers
Nick Lodolo
vs
Foster Griffin
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jared Jones
Nick Lodolo
vs
Eury Perez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Sean Burke
Nick Lodolo
vs
Ian Seymour
Nick Lodolo
vs
Joey Cantillo
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Nick Lodolo
vs
Cam Schlittler
Nick Lodolo
vs
Chris Sale
Nick Lodolo
vs
Zack Wheeler
Nick Lodolo
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Nick Lodolo
vs
Joe Ryan
Nick Lodolo
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Casey Mize
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Casey Mize
vs
Gage Jump
Casey Mize
vs
Troy Melton
Casey Mize
vs
Trevor Rogers
Casey Mize
vs
Grant Taylor
Casey Mize
vs
Nick Lodolo
Casey Mize
vs
Shane McClanahan
Casey Mize
vs
Reid Detmers
Casey Mize
vs
Ryan Weathers
Casey Mize
vs
Jared Jones
Casey Mize
vs
Sean Burke
Casey Mize
vs
Ian Seymour
Casey Mize
vs
Joey Cantillo
Casey Mize
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Casey Mize
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Casey Mize
vs
Robbie Ray
Casey Mize
vs
Jake Bennett
Casey Mize
vs
Blake Snell
Casey Mize
vs
Landen Roupp
Casey Mize
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Casey Mize
vs
Cam Schlittler
Casey Mize
vs
Chris Sale
Casey Mize
vs
Zack Wheeler
Casey Mize
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Casey Mize
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Casey Mize
vs
Joe Ryan
Casey Mize
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Ryan Weathers
vs
Reid Detmers
Ryan Weathers
vs
Jared Jones
Ryan Weathers
vs
Sean Burke
Ryan Weathers
vs
Ian Seymour
Ryan Weathers
vs
Grant Taylor
Ryan Weathers
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ryan Weathers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ryan Weathers
vs
Jake Bennett
Ryan Weathers
vs
Gage Jump
Ryan Weathers
vs
Casey Mize
Ryan Weathers
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Ryan Weathers
vs
Landen Roupp
Ryan Weathers
vs
Troy Melton
Ryan Weathers
vs
Trevor Rogers
Ryan Weathers
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Ryan Weathers
vs
Michael King
Ryan Weathers
vs
Nick Lodolo
Ryan Weathers
vs
Shane McClanahan
Ryan Weathers
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Ryan Weathers
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Ryan Weathers
vs
Cam Schlittler
Ryan Weathers
vs
Chris Sale
Ryan Weathers
vs
Zack Wheeler
Ryan Weathers
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Ryan Weathers
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Ryan Weathers
vs
Joe Ryan
Ryan Weathers
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Carlos Rodon
Christian Scott
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Christian Scott
vs
Dustin May
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Taj Bradley
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Connelly Early
Christian Scott
vs
Framber Valdez
Christian Scott
vs
Trey Yesavage
Christian Scott
vs
Michael Soroka
Christian Scott
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Christian Scott
vs
Emerson Hancock
Christian Scott
vs
Freddy Peralta
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Michael King
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Christian Scott
vs
Cam Schlittler
Christian Scott
vs
Chris Sale
Christian Scott
vs
Zack Wheeler
Christian Scott
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Christian Scott
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Christian Scott
vs
Joe Ryan
Christian Scott
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)

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Joey Pollizze's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
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