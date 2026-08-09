Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 20 (August 10 - August 16)

August 9, 2026

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 20 of 2026 (August 10 - August 16). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 20 of 2026, from August 10 - August 16.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

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Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Tarik Skubal, Dylan Cease, Paul Skenes, Sonny Gray, Bryan Woo, Eury Perez, Ranger Suarez, Sean Burke, Tanner Bibee, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, MacKenzie Gore, Logan Henderson, Michael Soroka, Reid Detmers, Nick Lodolo, Casey Mize, Ryan Weathers, Bryce Elder, Noah Cameron, Christian Scott, Andrew Painter, Hayden Wesneski, Dean Kremer, Jameson Taillon, Jacob Lopez, Cody Bradford. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Tarik Skubal, Dylan Cease, Paul Skenes, Sonny Gray, Bryan Woo, Eury Perez, Ranger Suarez, Sean Burke, Tanner Bibee, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, MacKenzie Gore, Logan Henderson, Michael Soroka, Reid Detmers, Nick Lodolo, Casey Mize, Ryan Weathers, Bryce Elder, Noah Cameron, Christian Scott, Andrew Painter, Hayden Wesneski, Dean Kremer, Jameson Taillon, Jacob Lopez, Cody Bradford:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

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