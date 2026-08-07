August 7, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Brandon Pfaadt, Angel Genao, George Lombard Jr., Kade Anderson, Ty France, and Merrill Kelly.

The 2026 MLB season continues to fly by as we are already a week into August and almost to the end of Week 19. The MLB trade deadline is over, and we are a few weeks away from MLB teams expanding their rosters. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 19 -- August 3 through August 9 to account for the latest news. The updated top 100 waiver wire weekend rankings are for leagues that allow daily moves.

Recently, we saw the Guardians promote shortstop prospect Angel Genao, while the Pirates called up infield/outfield prospect Ronny Simon. Some key injuries to monitor include Twins right-hander Joe Ryan, who is dealing with a glute strain and could be placed on the injured list. Reds right-hander Hunter Greene felt discomfort in his right elbow, and there's "probably a slim chance" he will pitch again this season. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day with hamstring tightness.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Angel Genao, George Lombard Jr., Kade Anderson, Ty France, and Merrill Kelly. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Across 114 1/3 innings (20 starts) in 2026, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has recorded an 8-9 record with a 5.04 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts. While the veteran right-hander's overall line is not pretty, he's been significantly better of late. Across 32 2/3 innings since the start of July, Kelly has pitched to a 3.03 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and three wins.

The 37-year-old has recorded a measly 15.9% strikeout rate on the year, which limits his fantasy upside. Still, Kelly has a long track record as a proven innings-eater, and he appears to be pulling himself out of his rough first half of the 2026 season. In the right matchups, Kelly carries streamer appeal in deeper league formats.

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infield prospect Angel Genao is getting promoted to the majors on Wednesday for what will be his MLB debut. The Guardians' second-ranked prospect earned the call-up after a strong season that began at Double-A (24 games) and progressed to Triple-A (71 games).

Both stops were productive, but he seemed to get even better at the minors' highest level, hitting .309 with a reduced strikeout rate of 15.5 percent while maintaining a solid 12.3 percent walk rate. The switch-hitter belted 10 home runs there (including two on Tuesday) and stole nine bases, producing an .889 OPS for the Clippers. The 5-foot-11 Dominican makes plenty of contact and has enough pop and speed to make for an intriguing fantasy asset.

He also can play all over the infield, so should Jose Ramirez (wrist) miss time with the injury that kept him out of Tuesday's contest, Genao could fill in there, or he could handle shortstop or second base if need be, all of which he is eligible to slot into in Yahoo! leagues. The 22-year-old is worth a flier in deep 12+ team leagues, and could become appealing in even shallower formats if he garners regular playing time over the remainder of the season.

Ty France, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France has quietly been one of the team's most consistent offensive producers this summer. He hit .326 (29-for-89) with a .966 OPS, six home runs, six doubles, 20 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 23 games and 100 plate appearances in July, and he's off to a good start so far in five games in August, going 6-for-20 (.300) with five runs scored for the Friars.

The 32-year-old veteran's recent hot streak at the plate has boosted his season slash line to an impressive .288/.342/.520 with an .862 OPS, 16 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, and a stolen base in 89 games played across 311 plate appearances in his eighth year in the big leagues. France is suddenly five home runs shy of setting a new career high in that category in his return to San Diego in 2026.

While his .255 expected batting average and .331 xwOBA (current wOBA of .368) say that we've probably seen the best from France this year, he's still a decent corner-infield option for some pop in deep-mixed fantasy leagues while he's hot. After his red-hot stretch in July, he's now rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said that top pitching prospect Kade Anderson will be part of the team's starting rotation once he's called up to the big leagues, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. Jude reports that Anderson is expected to be promoted from Double-A Arkansas "in the coming weeks."

Anderson is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball and has put together a dominant season in the minor leagues. Across 82 2/3 innings (16 starts), the young left-hander has recorded a 9-1 record with a 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. He's posted an absurd 40.5% strikeout rate with just a 4.1% walk rate. Once Anderson gets called up, he offers serious upside for fantasy managers.

George Lombard, New York Yankees

In his major-league debut on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr. went 1-for-2 at the plate with a solo home run and a walk in the 2-0 victory. The 21-year-old hit eighth in his first MLB game as he takes over at the 6 in the Bronx for Anthony Volpe, who was demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees' top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, also made a difference with his glove in his MLB debut, and he is expected to help give the team a boost down the stretch. Lombard's power/speed upside makes him immediately attractive in most fantasy baseball leagues, and he's already rostered in 38% of Yahoo setups.

The former 26th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft hit .284/.411/.498 with a .909 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 78 games (358 plate appearances) in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Double-A Somerset and Triple-A. Don't expect a ton of power from Lombard, with his above-average speed and on-base skills likely to benefit fantasy managers first.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues Jacob Wilson SS 54 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Max Clark OF 47 Add in All Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 65 Add in All Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Carson Benge OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Daylen Lile OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Gabriel Moreno C 67 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Jared Jones SP 50 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 57 Add in All Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 63 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Will Warren SP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kumar Rocker SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Pete Fairbanks RP 68 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff Hoffman RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Shane Drohan Bailey Ober vs Jacob Wilson Cooper Pratt vs Heliot Ramos JJ Bleday vs Shane Drohan Shane Bieber vs Esmerlyn Valdez Carson Benge vs Yoendrys Gomez Jacob Webb vs Caleb Durbin Nick Gonzales vs Esmerlyn Valdez Chase DeLauter vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs Carter Jensen Gabriel Moreno vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Nick Gonzales vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Wilson Cooper Pratt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Shane Drohan Bailey Ober vs Shane Drohan Shane Bieber vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs Christian Scott AJ Smith-Shawver vs Cade Cavalli Kade Anderson vs vs vs vs vs Yoendrys Gomez Jacob Webb vs Alex Lange Luke Weaver vs Ian Seymour Luke Weaver vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as George Lombard Jr., Merill Kelly, Cole Carrigg, Kade Anderson, Ty France, Angel Genao, Brandon Pfaadt, Max Clark, Tommy Edman, Christian Scott, Kyle Karros, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Cole Young, JJ Bleday, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Luke Weaver, David Peterson, Jacob Webb, Jeff Hoffman, Jackson Jobe, Jordan Romano, and Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. n the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. e hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like George Lombard Jr., Merill Kelly, Cole Carrigg, Kade Anderson, Ty France, Angel Genao, Max Clark, Tommy Edman, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Kyle Karros, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Cole Young, JJ Bleday, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Luke Weaver, David Peterson, Jacob Webb, Jeff Hoffman, Jackson Jobe, Jordan Romano, and Clayton Beeter:

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