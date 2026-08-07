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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 19

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Brandon Pfaadt - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB News

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Brandon Pfaadt, Angel Genao, George Lombard Jr., Kade Anderson, Ty France, and Merrill Kelly.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The 2026 MLB season continues to fly by as we are already a week into August and almost to the end of Week 19. The MLB trade deadline is over, and we are a few weeks away from MLB teams expanding their rosters. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 19 -- August 3 through August 9 to account for the latest news. The updated top 100 waiver wire weekend rankings are for leagues that allow daily moves.

Recently, we saw the Guardians promote shortstop prospect Angel Genao, while the Pirates called up infield/outfield prospect Ronny Simon. Some key injuries to monitor include Twins right-hander Joe Ryan, who is dealing with a glute strain and could be placed on the injured list. Reds right-hander Hunter Greene felt discomfort in his right elbow, and there's "probably a slim chance" he will pitch again this season. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day with hamstring tightness. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Max Clark OF 47 Add in All Leagues
2 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues
3 Gabriel Moreno C 67 Add in All Leagues
4 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Jared Jones SP 50 Add in All Leagues
6 Jake Bennett SP 57 Add in All Leagues
7 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues
8 Jacob Wilson SS 54 Add in All Leagues
9 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
10 Pete Fairbanks RP 68 Add in All Leagues
11 Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues
12 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
13 Jake McCarthy OF 65 Add in All Leagues
14 Cade Cavalli SP 63 Add in All Leagues
15 Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues
16 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 T.J. Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Carson Benge OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Brandon Marsh OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Christian Scott SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Daylen Lile OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Samuel Basallo C 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Ty France 1B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Walbert Urena SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Heliot Ramos OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Ryan Jeffers C 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Dylan Crews OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Dominic Canzone OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Cole Young 2B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Cooper Pratt SS 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Yainer Diaz C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Clay Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Will Warren SP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Travis Bazzana 2B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Garrett Mitchell OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Braden Montgomery OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Merrill Kelly SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Brandyn Garcia RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Luis Robert Jr. OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 David Peterson SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jacob Webb RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Jeff Hoffman RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Robert Gasser SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Heriberto Hernandez OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Hector Rodriguez OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Bryce Eldridge 1B 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Dalton Rushing C 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Clayton Beeter RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Kumar Rocker SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Kaelen Culpepper SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Angel Genao, George Lombard Jr., Kade Anderson, Ty France, and Merrill Kelly.  Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Across 114 1/3 innings (20 starts) in 2026, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has recorded an 8-9 record with a 5.04 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts. While the veteran right-hander's overall line is not pretty, he's been significantly better of late. Across 32 2/3 innings since the start of July, Kelly has pitched to a 3.03 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and three wins.

The 37-year-old has recorded a measly 15.9% strikeout rate on the year, which limits his fantasy upside. Still, Kelly has a long track record as a proven innings-eater, and he appears to be pulling himself out of his rough first half of the 2026 season. In the right matchups, Kelly carries streamer appeal in deeper league formats.

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infield prospect Angel Genao is getting promoted to the majors on Wednesday for what will be his MLB debut. The Guardians' second-ranked prospect earned the call-up after a strong season that began at Double-A (24 games) and progressed to Triple-A (71 games).

Both stops were productive, but he seemed to get even better at the minors' highest level, hitting .309 with a reduced strikeout rate of 15.5 percent while maintaining a solid 12.3 percent walk rate. The switch-hitter belted 10 home runs there (including two on Tuesday) and stole nine bases, producing an .889 OPS for the Clippers. The 5-foot-11 Dominican makes plenty of contact and has enough pop and speed to make for an intriguing fantasy asset.

He also can play all over the infield, so should Jose Ramirez (wrist) miss time with the injury that kept him out of Tuesday's contest, Genao could fill in there, or he could handle shortstop or second base if need be, all of which he is eligible to slot into in Yahoo! leagues. The 22-year-old is worth a flier in deep 12+ team leagues, and could become appealing in even shallower formats if he garners regular playing time over the remainder of the season.

 

Ty France, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France has quietly been one of the team's most consistent offensive producers this summer. He hit .326 (29-for-89) with a .966 OPS, six home runs, six doubles, 20 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 23 games and 100 plate appearances in July, and he's off to a good start so far in five games in August, going 6-for-20 (.300) with five runs scored for the Friars.

The 32-year-old veteran's recent hot streak at the plate has boosted his season slash line to an impressive .288/.342/.520 with an .862 OPS, 16 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, and a stolen base in 89 games played across 311 plate appearances in his eighth year in the big leagues. France is suddenly five home runs shy of setting a new career high in that category in his return to San Diego in 2026.

While his .255 expected batting average and .331 xwOBA (current wOBA of .368) say that we've probably seen the best from France this year, he's still a decent corner-infield option for some pop in deep-mixed fantasy leagues while he's hot. After his red-hot stretch in July, he's now rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said that top pitching prospect Kade Anderson will be part of the team's starting rotation once he's called up to the big leagues, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. Jude reports that Anderson is expected to be promoted from Double-A Arkansas "in the coming weeks."

Anderson is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball and has put together a dominant season in the minor leagues. Across 82 2/3 innings (16 starts), the young left-hander has recorded a 9-1 record with a 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. He's posted an absurd 40.5% strikeout rate with just a 4.1% walk rate. Once Anderson gets called up, he offers serious upside for fantasy managers.

George Lombard, New York Yankees

In his major-league debut on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr. went 1-for-2 at the plate with a solo home run and a walk in the 2-0 victory. The 21-year-old hit eighth in his first MLB game as he takes over at the 6 in the Bronx for Anthony Volpe, who was demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees' top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, also made a difference with his glove in his MLB debut, and he is expected to help give the team a boost down the stretch. Lombard's power/speed upside makes him immediately attractive in most fantasy baseball leagues, and he's already rostered in 38% of Yahoo setups.

The former 26th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft hit .284/.411/.498 with a .909 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 78 games (358 plate appearances) in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Double-A Somerset and Triple-A. Don't expect a ton of power from Lombard, with his above-average speed and on-base skills likely to benefit fantasy managers first.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Wilson SS 54 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Max Clark OF 47 Add in All Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Carson Benge OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Gabriel Moreno C 67 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Jared Jones SP 50 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 57 Add in All Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 63 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kumar Rocker SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Pete Fairbanks RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff Hoffman RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as George Lombard Jr., Merill Kelly, Cole Carrigg, Kade Anderson, Ty France, Angel Genao, Brandon Pfaadt, Max Clark, Tommy Edman, Christian Scott, Kyle Karros, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Cole Young, JJ Bleday, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Luke Weaver, David Peterson, Jacob Webb, Jeff Hoffman, Jackson Jobe, Jordan Romano, and Clayton Beeter.  These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare.  n the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface.  e hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like George Lombard Jr., Merill Kelly, Cole Carrigg, Kade Anderson, Ty France, Angel Genao, Max Clark, Tommy Edman, Brandon Pfaadt, Christian Scott, Kyle Karros, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Cole Young, JJ Bleday, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Luke Weaver, David Peterson, Jacob Webb, Jeff Hoffman, Jackson Jobe, Jordan Romano, and Clayton Beeter:

George Lombard Jr.
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Ty France
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Cooper Pratt
Ty France
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Tommy White
Ty France
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
vs
Bailey Ober
Ty France
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Spencer Steer
Ty France
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
vs
Walbert Urena
Ty France
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
vs
Masyn Winn
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
Jake Mangum
Ty France
vs
Willi Castro
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
vs
Clayton Beeter
Ty France
vs
Henry Bolte
Ty France
vs
Erik Miller
Ty France
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ty France
vs
Zach Thornton
Ty France
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
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Curtis Mead
Ty France
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
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Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Ty France
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Jake Burger
Ty France
vs
Royce Lewis
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Shane Bieber
Max Clark
vs
Robert Gasser
Max Clark
vs
Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
vs
Nolan Arenado
Max Clark
vs
Luke Weaver
Max Clark
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
vs
Cole Young
Max Clark
vs
Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
vs
Zach Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Erik Miller
Max Clark
vs
Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
vs
Luis Lara
Max Clark
vs
Jake Mangum
Max Clark
vs
Masyn Winn
Max Clark
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
vs
Jose Caballero
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
vs
Heliot Ramos
Max Clark
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Jacob Webb
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy Edman
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
vs
Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tommy Edman
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
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Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Spencer Steer
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Cooper Pratt
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tommy White
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Luke Weaver
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Nolan Arenado
Cole Young
vs
Clayton Beeter
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Robert Gasser
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Shane Bieber
Cole Young
vs
Masyn Winn
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Charlie Condon
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Max Clark
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
vs
Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
vs
A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
vs
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JJ Bleday
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Heliot Ramos
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kody Clemens
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kyle Karros
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Grant Taylor
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Caleb Durbin
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Josh Bell
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Gage Jump
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carter Jensen
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
A.J. Ewing
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tristan Peters
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luke Weaver
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Luke Weaver
vs
Nolan Arenado
Luke Weaver
vs
Cole Young
Luke Weaver
vs
Dalton Rushing
Luke Weaver
vs
Michael McGreevy
Luke Weaver
vs
Robert Gasser
Luke Weaver
vs
Zach Thornton
Luke Weaver
vs
Shane Bieber
Luke Weaver
vs
Erik Miller
Luke Weaver
vs
Clay Holmes
Luke Weaver
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Clayton Beeter
Luke Weaver
vs
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Luke Weaver
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Luis Lara
Luke Weaver
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Charlie Condon
Luke Weaver
vs
Jake Mangum
Luke Weaver
vs
Max Clark
Luke Weaver
vs
Masyn Winn
Luke Weaver
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Luke Weaver
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Luke Weaver
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Luke Weaver
vs
Troy Melton
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Latz
Luke Weaver
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luke Weaver
vs
Kenley Jansen
Luke Weaver
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Griffin Jax
Luke Weaver
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Ian Seymour
Luke Weaver
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Emilio Pagan
Luke Weaver
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Grant Taylor
Luke Weaver
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Tyler Wells
Jacob Webb
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Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
vs
Tommy Edman
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jacob Webb
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Josh Bell
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Webb
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Alex Lange
Clayton Beeter
vs
Luis Lara
Clayton Beeter
vs
Erik Miller
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jake Mangum
Clayton Beeter
vs
Zach Thornton
Clayton Beeter
vs
Masyn Winn
Clayton Beeter
vs
Michael McGreevy
Clayton Beeter
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Clayton Beeter
vs
Cole Young
Clayton Beeter
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Clayton Beeter
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Andrew Kittredge
Clayton Beeter
vs
Bailey Ober
Clayton Beeter
vs
Luke Weaver
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tommy White
Clayton Beeter
vs
Nolan Arenado
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ty France
Clayton Beeter
vs
Dalton Rushing
Clayton Beeter
vs
Cooper Pratt
Clayton Beeter
vs
Robert Gasser
Clayton Beeter
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Clayton Beeter
vs
Shane Bieber
Clayton Beeter
vs
Troy Melton
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jacob Latz
Clayton Beeter
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clayton Beeter
vs
Kenley Jansen
Clayton Beeter
vs
Griffin Jax
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ian Seymour
Clayton Beeter
vs
Emilio Pagan
Clayton Beeter
vs
Grant Taylor
Clayton Beeter
vs
Shane Drohan

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Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
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