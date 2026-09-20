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Starts and Sits - All Starting Pitcher Matchups for Fantasy Baseball (September 21 - September 27)

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Logan Henderson - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB DFS, MLB Injuries

Nick's fantasy baseball starts/sits, expert advice for all starting pitcher matchups for September 21 - September 27 (2026). Set your winning fantasy baseball lineups.

In This Article hide
Start/Sit Data Overview
Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (September 21 - September 27)
Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (September 21 - September 27)
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Welcome to your final test before cementing your fantasy squad into the history books, which we'll ace thanks to our Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits column for the week ahead - Monday, September 21 through Sunday, September 27. Our article will cover who is pitching, their opponent, and a confidence/startability score based on our tools. This will serve as a jump-off point for all decisions regarding start/sit calls as you set those lineups, line up streamers, and speculate on the fragile two-start options.

For 14 years running, we have been writing this Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits series weekly here at RotoBaller. I'm Nick Mariano, here to take us all through the 2026 season. All sorts of data and strategy have helped shape this popular piece, providing RotoBallers with only the finest of work.

New readers coming to us for their final weeks should check out the intro section below, while regulars can proceed to the tables. We will do our best to stay on top of the reports around who will be nudged around, shut down for the season, and skipped in lieu of a postseason rotation assignment. Stay on your toes and check back often to gain an edge for your head-to-head championship finals, as well as the last chance to leapfrog opponents in the roto standings, with this week's SP targets and avoids.

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Start/Sit Data Overview

Ahead of each week of the fantasy baseball season, we publish the table below. We have the probable starters for every game of the week and a grade for them on a 0-100 scale. The intent is to give you advice and inspire confidence (or lack thereof) in your decisions to start or sit certain pitchers.

Please note that beyond the usual "Start" and "Sit" labels, we've expanded on the old "context-dependent" section to break it down further with "Lean Sit," "Lean Start," and true 50/50 "Coin Flip" designations. This is because different leagues call for different actions, and those in start-sit purgatory may be worth the gamble to some.

Also, we put the arms best projected to start or get bulk innings or actionable arms who may return from the injured list or be called up. Still, some situations are fluid, and we update ASAP to reflect accurate information. This final week will see many, many edits along the way.

The "starts" category includes pitchers you'd likely start in every league. The "sits" are pitchers you likely sit in every league.

The 40-60 range will mean it is close, and it's up to you to decide based on your league settings or team needs (wins, strikeouts, etc.), how deep your league is, which roto/points categories are scored, and so on.

Here are your starts and sits for the next week of the fantasy season, covering September 21 - September 27.

 

Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (September 21 - September 27)

Updated starts/sits for this week's MLB games. This chart is updated daily as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the starts/sits on a separate page:

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (September 21 - September 27)

The grid below shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/20/26)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/19/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)


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