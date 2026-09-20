Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 26 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
The 2026 MLB season comes to an end next week. Let's hoist the hardware together and secure those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we write up our final waiver wire rankings article of the season with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 26 (September 21 - September 27) of the 2026 MLB season. The waiver wire rankings below prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire based on the roster percentage of Yahoo! Fantasy leagues. Thank you for following along with us all season!
This week, we did not see any top prospects promoted to the big leagues. As always, there are injuries to monitor. Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker was removed from Saturday's game against the Giants after fouling a pitch off his lower right leg. Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill was removed from Saturday's game with right lat tightness.
As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Carson Benge
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Trevor Story
|SS
|40
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|16
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Will Smith
|C
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|44
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Jared Jones
|SP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Max Clark
|OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Ty France
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Victor Mesa Jr.
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|George Springer
|OF
|69
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Ryan Johnson
|SP/RP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Rico Garcia
|RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Josh Bell
|1B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Martin Perez
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Landen Roupp
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Connor Prielipp
|SP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Jonah Cox
|2B/OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Adael Amador
|SS
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Richie Palacios
|2B/OF
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Jake Burger
|1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Andrew Alvarez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|OF
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|81
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|82
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|41
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Anthony Volpe
|2B/SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|41
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Leo Bernal
|C
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Cam Smith
|OF
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names to add include Jeff McNeil, Josue De Paula, Jared Jones, Thomas Saggese, and Dominic Canzone. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:
Jeff McNeil, Athletics
Across 495 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .265/.312/.365 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break.
He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers
Across 19 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on September 11, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/designated hitter Josue De Paula is hitting .250 with one home run, seven RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base. While the 21-year-old has just two hits in his first five big-league games, he's drawn five walks while striking out just twice. De Paula was having an absolutely ridiculous season at Double-A Tulsa before getting called up, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases across 588 plate appearances.
With Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) currently on the injured list, De Paula appears to be in line for everyday playing time in Los Angeles. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, De Paula's massive five-category upside makes him a must-add player in leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire.
Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates
Across 90 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones has recorded a 4-6 record with a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. After missing the first two-plus months of the 2026 season while working his way back from an elbow injury, Jones allowed 16 earned runs across his first 25 innings pitched following his return. However, the 25-year-old has been lights out lately. Across 18 innings (three starts) in September, Jones has pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 26 strikeouts and two wins.
Across 55 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, Jones has posted an excellent 29.7% strikeout rate while keeping his walk rate to a manageable 8.5%. When the hard-throwing righty is healthy and has full command of his arsenal, Jones carries high-end fantasy upside. In any league where he remains on the waiver wire, Jones should be a priority target for fantasy managers ahead of his final appearances of the 2026 season.
Thomas Saggese, St. Louis Cardinals
Across 149 plate appearances in 2026, St. Louis Cardinals utility man Thomas Saggese is hitting .267/.315/.407 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 24-year-old's strikeout rate remains slightly elevated at 24.8%, but it's still an improvement on the 28.1% mark he posted in 2025. Saggese also brings solid underlying contact metrics, as he's logged a 9.9% barrel rate and 43.6% hard-hit rate.
With Cardinals middle infielders Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt both missing time at the start of September, Saggese has been playing an everyday role in St. Louis at either second base or shortstop in recent weeks. Wetherholt returned to the Cardinals on Wednesday, which could affect Saggese's playing-time outlook. Still, Saggese's ability to play both the outfield and third base should allow him to stay in his team's lineup on a near-everyday basis. With his balanced profile and multi-positional eligibility, Saggese profiles as a useful deep-league waiver wire addition.
Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners
Across 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .259/.331/.482 with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup.
The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, with a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|44
|Add in All Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|61
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|2B/OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Richie Palacios
|2B/OF
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|41
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Volpe
|2B/SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Trevor Story
|SS
|40
|Add in All Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adael Amador
|SS
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Volpe
|2B/SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|16
|Add in All Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Victor Mesa Jr.
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Springer
|OF
|69
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|2B/OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Richie Palacios
|2B/OF
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|EmManuel Rodriguez
|OF
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Cam Smith
|OF
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Will Smith
|C
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|41
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Leo Bernal
|C
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Johnson
|SP/RP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Martin Perez
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Landen Roupp
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Connor Prielipp
|SP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Alvarez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Johnson
|SP/RP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rico Garcia
|RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Alvarez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Week 26 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:
- Joey Pollizze's waiver wire pickups (Premium)
- The Cut List: Time to let go? Who to consider dropping
- Hitter Streamer- Fantasy Baseball Hitter Pickups
- Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 26
- FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 26
- Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 26
- 7 Must-Add waiver wire pickups for Week 26
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, A.J. Ewing, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Jared Jones, Victor Mesa Jr., Jackson Jobe, Rico Garcia, Jake Bennett, Hayden Wesneski, Andrew Painter, Kade Anderson, Grant Taylor, Anthony Volpe, Leo Bernal, and Cam Smith. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, A.J. Ewing, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Jared Jones, Victor Mesa Jr., Jackson Jobe, Rico Garcia, Jake Bennett, Hayden Wesneski, Andrew Painter, Kade Anderson, Grant Taylor, Anthony Volpe, Leo Bernal, and Cam Smith.
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
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