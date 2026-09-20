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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 26 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Josue De Paula - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 26 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 26 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The 2026 MLB season comes to an end next week. Let's hoist the hardware together and secure those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we write up our final waiver wire rankings article of the season with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 26 (September 21 - September 27) of the 2026 MLB season. The waiver wire rankings below prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire based on the roster percentage of Yahoo! Fantasy leagues. Thank you for following along with us all season! 

This week, we did not see any top prospects promoted to the big leagues. As always, there are injuries to monitor. Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker was removed from Saturday's game against the Giants after fouling a pitch off his lower right leg. Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill was removed from Saturday's game with right lat tightness.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Steven Kwan OF 60 Add in All Leagues
3 Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
4 Chase DeLauter OF 58 Add in All Leagues
5 Trevor Story SS 40 Add in All Leagues
6 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues
7 Josue De Paula OF 16 Add in All Leagues
8 Will Smith C 65 Add in All Leagues
9 Walbert Urena SP 61 Add in All Leagues
10 T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in All Leagues
11 Henry Bolte OF 43 Add in All Leagues
12 Jared Jones SP 52 Add in All Leagues
13 Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Max Clark OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Mahle SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Spencer Torkelson 1B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Ty France 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Spencer Jones OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tristan Peters OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Quinn Mathews SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Dominic Canzone OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 George Springer OF 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Ryan Johnson SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Grant Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Rico Garcia RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Hayden Wesneski SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Andrew Painter SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Martin Perez SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Heriberto Hernandez OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Mickey Gasper C/1B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Kade Anderson SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Landen Roupp SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Connor Prielipp SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jonah Cox 2B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Richie Palacios 2B/OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Jake Burger 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Ben Joyce RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Andrew Alvarez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Tyler Stephenson C 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Clay Holmes SP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Hector Rodriguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Ryan Jeffers C 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Leo Bernal C 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Cristian Javier SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names to add include Jeff McNeil, Josue De Paula, Jared Jones, Thomas Saggese, and Dominic Canzone. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Jeff McNeil, Athletics

Across 495 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .265/.312/.365 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break.

He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

Across 19 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on September 11, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/designated hitter Josue De Paula is hitting .250 with one home run, seven RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base. While the 21-year-old has just two hits in his first five big-league games, he's drawn five walks while striking out just twice. De Paula was having an absolutely ridiculous season at Double-A Tulsa before getting called up, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases across 588 plate appearances.

With Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) currently on the injured list, De Paula appears to be in line for everyday playing time in Los Angeles. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, De Paula's massive five-category upside makes him a must-add player in leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire.

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates

Across 90 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones has recorded a 4-6 record with a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. After missing the first two-plus months of the 2026 season while working his way back from an elbow injury, Jones allowed 16 earned runs across his first 25 innings pitched following his return. However, the 25-year-old has been lights out lately. Across 18 innings (three starts) in September, Jones has pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 26 strikeouts and two wins.

Across 55 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, Jones has posted an excellent 29.7% strikeout rate while keeping his walk rate to a manageable 8.5%. When the hard-throwing righty is healthy and has full command of his arsenal, Jones carries high-end fantasy upside. In any league where he remains on the waiver wire, Jones should be a priority target for fantasy managers ahead of his final appearances of the 2026 season.

 

Thomas Saggese, St. Louis Cardinals

Across 149 plate appearances in 2026, St. Louis Cardinals utility man Thomas Saggese is hitting .267/.315/.407 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 24-year-old's strikeout rate remains slightly elevated at 24.8%, but it's still an improvement on the 28.1% mark he posted in 2025. Saggese also brings solid underlying contact metrics, as he's logged a 9.9% barrel rate and 43.6% hard-hit rate.

With Cardinals middle infielders Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt both missing time at the start of September, Saggese has been playing an everyday role in St. Louis at either second base or shortstop in recent weeks. Wetherholt returned to the Cardinals on Wednesday, which could affect Saggese's playing-time outlook. Still, Saggese's ability to play both the outfield and third base should allow him to stay in his team's lineup on a near-everyday basis. With his balanced profile and multi-positional eligibility, Saggese profiles as a useful deep-league waiver wire addition.

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners

Across 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .259/.331/.482 with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup.

The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, with a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Torkelson 1B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox 2B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Richie Palacios 2B/OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Trevor Story SS 40 Add in All Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 60 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 58 Add in All Leagues
Josue De Paula OF 16 Add in All Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 43 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Springer OF 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox 2B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Richie Palacios 2B/OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
EmManuel Rodriguez OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Will Smith C 65 Add in All Leagues
Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Leo Bernal C 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 61 Add in All Leagues
Jared Jones SP 52 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Johnson SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Martin Perez SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Landen Roupp SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Connor Prielipp SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Alvarez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cristian Javier SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Johnson SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Garcia RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Alvarez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 26 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, A.J. Ewing, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Jared Jones, Victor Mesa Jr., Jackson Jobe, Rico Garcia, Jake Bennett, Hayden Wesneski, Andrew Painter, Kade Anderson, Grant Taylor, Anthony Volpe, Leo Bernal, and Cam Smith. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, A.J. Ewing, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Jared Jones, Victor Mesa Jr., Jackson Jobe, Rico Garcia, Jake Bennett, Hayden Wesneski, Andrew Painter, Kade Anderson, Grant Taylor, Anthony Volpe, Leo Bernal, and Cam Smith.

Josue De Paula
vs
Mason Montgomery
Josue De Paula
vs
Will Smith
Josue De Paula
vs
Trevor Story
Josue De Paula
vs
Walbert Urena
Josue De Paula
vs
Chase DeLauter
Josue De Paula
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josue De Paula
vs
Carson Benge
Josue De Paula
vs
Henry Bolte
Josue De Paula
vs
Steven Kwan
Josue De Paula
vs
Jared Jones
Josue De Paula
vs
Konnor Griffin
Josue De Paula
vs
Ian Seymour
Josue De Paula
vs
Max Clark
Josue De Paula
vs
Zack Gelof
Josue De Paula
vs
Lawrence Butler
Josue De Paula
vs
Kody Clemens
Josue De Paula
vs
Javier Sanoja
Josue De Paula
vs
Spencer Jones
Josue De Paula
vs
Tristan Peters
Thomas Saggese
vs
Tanner Scott
Thomas Saggese
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Thomas Saggese
vs
Javier Sanoja
Thomas Saggese
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Thomas Saggese
vs
A.J. Ewing
Thomas Saggese
vs
Ty France
Thomas Saggese
vs
Tyler Mahle
Thomas Saggese
vs
Cole Carrigg
Thomas Saggese
vs
Kody Clemens
Thomas Saggese
vs
Brooks Lee
Thomas Saggese
vs
Lawrence Butler
Thomas Saggese
vs
Kodai Senga
Thomas Saggese
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Thomas Saggese
vs
Konnor Griffin
Thomas Saggese
vs
Steven Kwan
Thomas Saggese
vs
Carson Benge
Thomas Saggese
vs
Chase DeLauter
Thomas Saggese
vs
Trevor Story
Thomas Saggese
vs
Henry Bolte
Ty France
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Ty France
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Brooks Lee
Ty France
vs
Thomas Saggese
Ty France
vs
Kodai Senga
Ty France
vs
Tanner Scott
Ty France
vs
Spencer Jones
Ty France
vs
Javier Sanoja
Ty France
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Ty France
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ty France
vs
Griffin Jax
Ty France
vs
Tyler Mahle
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Kodai Senga
vs
Brooks Lee
Kodai Senga
vs
Spencer Jones
Kodai Senga
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kodai Senga
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Kodai Senga
vs
Ty France
Kodai Senga
vs
Griffin Jax
Kodai Senga
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Kodai Senga
vs
Tristan Peters
Kodai Senga
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kodai Senga
vs
Kyle Stowers
Kodai Senga
vs
Thomas Saggese
Kodai Senga
vs
Adley Rutschman
Kodai Senga
vs
Tanner Scott
Kodai Senga
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kodai Senga
vs
Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
vs
Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kodai Senga
vs
Cal Quantrill
Kodai Senga
vs
Grant Holmes
Ryan Johnson
vs
Cal Quantrill
Ryan Johnson
vs
Alec Bohm
Ryan Johnson
vs
George Springer
Ryan Johnson
vs
Grant Holmes
Ryan Johnson
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Ryan Johnson
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Ryan Johnson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Johnson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ryan Johnson
vs
Maikel Garcia
Ryan Johnson
vs
Coby Mayo
Ryan Johnson
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Johnson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ryan Johnson
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ryan Johnson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ryan Johnson
vs
Walbert Urena
Ryan Johnson
vs
Ian Seymour
Ryan Johnson
vs
Tyler Mahle
Ryan Johnson
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Johnson
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Grant Holmes
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Caleb Durbin
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Alec Bohm
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Coby Mayo
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ryan Johnson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase Meidroth
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cal Quantrill
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Rico Garcia
Garrett Mitchell
vs
George Springer
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Josh Bell
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dominic Canzone
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Konnor Griffin
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Steven Kwan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Henry Bolte
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Zack Gelof
Coby Mayo
vs
Caleb Durbin
Coby Mayo
vs
Chase Meidroth
Coby Mayo
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Coby Mayo
vs
Rico Garcia
Coby Mayo
vs
Grant Holmes
Coby Mayo
vs
Josh Bell
Coby Mayo
vs
Alec Bohm
Coby Mayo
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Coby Mayo
vs
Ryan Johnson
Coby Mayo
vs
Jake Bennett
Coby Mayo
vs
Cal Quantrill
Coby Mayo
vs
Nick Gonzales
Coby Mayo
vs
George Springer
Coby Mayo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Coby Mayo
vs
Zack Gelof
Coby Mayo
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Coby Mayo
vs
Kody Clemens
Coby Mayo
vs
Javier Sanoja
Coby Mayo
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Connor Prielipp
vs
Nolan Arenado
Connor Prielipp
vs
Grant Taylor
Connor Prielipp
vs
Jordan Romano
Connor Prielipp
vs
Sam Antonacci
Connor Prielipp
vs
Landen Roupp
Connor Prielipp
vs
Adael Amador
Connor Prielipp
vs
Tommy Edman
Connor Prielipp
vs
Richie Palacios
Connor Prielipp
vs
Kade Anderson
Connor Prielipp
vs
Jake Burger
Connor Prielipp
vs
Mickey Gasper
Connor Prielipp
vs
Ben Joyce
Connor Prielipp
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Connor Prielipp
vs
Mason Montgomery
Connor Prielipp
vs
Walbert Urena
Connor Prielipp
vs
Ian Seymour
Connor Prielipp
vs
Tyler Mahle
Connor Prielipp
vs
Griffin Jax
Connor Prielipp
vs
Cal Quantrill
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tyler Mahle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Javier Sanoja
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tanner Scott
A.J. Ewing
vs
Lawrence Butler
A.J. Ewing
vs
Thomas Saggese
A.J. Ewing
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
A.J. Ewing
vs
Bryce Eldridge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Zack Gelof
A.J. Ewing
vs
Spencer Torkelson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Max Clark
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ty France
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Konnor Griffin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Steven Kwan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
vs
Brooks Lee
Max Clark
vs
Ian Seymour
Max Clark
vs
Zack Gelof
Max Clark
vs
Jared Jones
Max Clark
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Max Clark
vs
Henry Bolte
Max Clark
vs
Lawrence Butler
Max Clark
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Max Clark
vs
Kody Clemens
Max Clark
vs
Walbert Urena
Max Clark
vs
Tyler Mahle
Max Clark
vs
Will Smith
Max Clark
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Josue De Paula
Max Clark
vs
Konnor Griffin
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Javier Sanoja
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Jones
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ty France
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brooks Lee
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kodai Senga
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Jones
Cole Carrigg
vs
Thomas Saggese
Cole Carrigg
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Griffin Jax
Cole Carrigg
vs
Javier Sanoja
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Trevor Story
Cole Carrigg
vs
Henry Bolte
Quinn Mathews
vs
Adley Rutschman
Quinn Mathews
vs
Jackson Jobe
Quinn Mathews
vs
Kyle Stowers
Quinn Mathews
vs
Travis Bazzana
Quinn Mathews
vs
Tristan Peters
Quinn Mathews
vs
Jeff McNeil
Quinn Mathews
vs
Griffin Jax
Quinn Mathews
vs
Yainer Diaz
Quinn Mathews
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Quinn Mathews
vs
Maikel Garcia
Quinn Mathews
vs
Spencer Jones
Quinn Mathews
vs
Dominic Canzone
Quinn Mathews
vs
Kodai Senga
Quinn Mathews
vs
Mason Montgomery
Quinn Mathews
vs
Walbert Urena
Quinn Mathews
vs
Ian Seymour
Quinn Mathews
vs
Tyler Mahle
Quinn Mathews
vs
Cal Quantrill
Quinn Mathews
vs
Grant Holmes
Jeff McNeil
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jeff McNeil
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jeff McNeil
vs
Maikel Garcia
Jeff McNeil
vs
Quinn Mathews
Jeff McNeil
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jeff McNeil
vs
Adley Rutschman
Jeff McNeil
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jeff McNeil
vs
George Springer
Jeff McNeil
vs
Tristan Peters
Jeff McNeil
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jeff McNeil
vs
Griffin Jax
Jeff McNeil
vs
Konnor Griffin
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jeff McNeil
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jeff McNeil
vs
Henry Bolte
Dominic Canzone
vs
Maikel Garcia
Dominic Canzone
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Yainer Diaz
Dominic Canzone
vs
George Springer
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jeff McNeil
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cal Quantrill
Dominic Canzone
vs
Travis Bazzana
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ryan Johnson
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jackson Jobe
Dominic Canzone
vs
Alec Bohm
Dominic Canzone
vs
Quinn Mathews
Dominic Canzone
vs
Grant Holmes
Dominic Canzone
vs
Adley Rutschman
Dominic Canzone
vs
Konnor Griffin
Dominic Canzone
vs
Steven Kwan
Dominic Canzone
vs
Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
vs
Henry Bolte
Dominic Canzone
vs
Zack Gelof
Jared Jones
vs
Henry Bolte
Jared Jones
vs
Ian Seymour
Jared Jones
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jared Jones
vs
Max Clark
Jared Jones
vs
Walbert Urena
Jared Jones
vs
Zack Gelof
Jared Jones
vs
Will Smith
Jared Jones
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jared Jones
vs
Josue De Paula
Jared Jones
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jared Jones
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jared Jones
vs
Kody Clemens
Jared Jones
vs
Trevor Story
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jared Jones
vs
Griffin Jax
Jared Jones
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jared Jones
vs
Grant Holmes
Jared Jones
vs
Zebby Matthews
Jared Jones
vs
Martin Perez
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Spencer Jones
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Griffin Jax
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Kodai Senga
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Tristan Peters
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Brooks Lee
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Kyle Stowers
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Cole Carrigg
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Adley Rutschman
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Ty France
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Quinn Mathews
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Jackson Jobe
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Konnor Griffin
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Chase DeLauter
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Henry Bolte
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Zack Gelof
Jackson Jobe
vs
Quinn Mathews
Jackson Jobe
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jackson Jobe
vs
Adley Rutschman
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jeff McNeil
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jackson Jobe
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tristan Peters
Jackson Jobe
vs
Maikel Garcia
Jackson Jobe
vs
Griffin Jax
Jackson Jobe
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jackson Jobe
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Jackson Jobe
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Spencer Jones
Jackson Jobe
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jackson Jobe
vs
Walbert Urena
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tanner Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Cal Quantrill
Rico Garcia
vs
Chase Meidroth
Rico Garcia
vs
Josh Bell
Rico Garcia
vs
Coby Mayo
Rico Garcia
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Rico Garcia
vs
Caleb Durbin
Rico Garcia
vs
Jake Bennett
Rico Garcia
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Rico Garcia
vs
Nick Gonzales
Rico Garcia
vs
Grant Holmes
Rico Garcia
vs
Andrew Painter
Rico Garcia
vs
Alec Bohm
Rico Garcia
vs
Zebby Matthews
Rico Garcia
vs
Ryan Johnson
Rico Garcia
vs
Mason Montgomery
Rico Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Rico Garcia
vs
Tanner Scott
Rico Garcia
vs
Griffin Jax
Rico Garcia
vs
Cal Quantrill
Rico Garcia
vs
Jordan Romano
Jake Bennett
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Jake Bennett
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jake Bennett
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Bennett
vs
Andrew Painter
Jake Bennett
vs
Rico Garcia
Jake Bennett
vs
Zebby Matthews
Jake Bennett
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jake Bennett
vs
Dylan Crews
Jake Bennett
vs
Coby Mayo
Jake Bennett
vs
Martin Perez
Jake Bennett
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jake Bennett
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jake Bennett
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jake Bennett
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jake Bennett
vs
Walbert Urena
Jake Bennett
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jake Bennett
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake Bennett
vs
Cal Quantrill
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Josh Bell
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Jake Bennett
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Rico Garcia
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Nick Gonzales
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Chase Meidroth
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Andrew Painter
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Coby Mayo
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Zebby Matthews
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Caleb Durbin
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Dylan Crews
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Martin Perez
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Grant Holmes
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Mason Montgomery
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Walbert Urena
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Ian Seymour
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Tyler Mahle
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Griffin Jax
Hayden Wesneski
vs
Cal Quantrill
Andrew Painter
vs
Nick Gonzales
Andrew Painter
vs
Zebby Matthews
Andrew Painter
vs
Jake Bennett
Andrew Painter
vs
Dylan Crews
Andrew Painter
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Andrew Painter
vs
Martin Perez
Andrew Painter
vs
Josh Bell
Andrew Painter
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Andrew Painter
vs
Rico Garcia
Andrew Painter
vs
Mickey Gasper
Andrew Painter
vs
Chase Meidroth
Andrew Painter
vs
Kade Anderson
Andrew Painter
vs
Coby Mayo
Andrew Painter
vs
Mason Montgomery
Andrew Painter
vs
Walbert Urena
Andrew Painter
vs
Ian Seymour
Andrew Painter
vs
Tyler Mahle
Andrew Painter
vs
Griffin Jax
Andrew Painter
vs
Cal Quantrill
Kade Anderson
vs
Mickey Gasper
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
vs
Landen Roupp
Kade Anderson
vs
Martin Perez
Kade Anderson
vs
Jordan Romano
Kade Anderson
vs
Dylan Crews
Kade Anderson
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
vs
Zebby Matthews
Kade Anderson
vs
Connor Prielipp
Kade Anderson
vs
Andrew Painter
Kade Anderson
vs
Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Cal Quantrill
Grant Taylor
vs
Connor Prielipp
Grant Taylor
vs
Sam Antonacci
Grant Taylor
vs
Nolan Arenado
Grant Taylor
vs
Adael Amador
Grant Taylor
vs
Jordan Romano
Grant Taylor
vs
Richie Palacios
Grant Taylor
vs
Landen Roupp
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
vs
Ben Joyce
Grant Taylor
vs
Kade Anderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Andrew Alvarez
Grant Taylor
vs
Mickey Gasper
Grant Taylor
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Taylor
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Mahle
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Anthony Volpe
vs
Gleyber Torres
Anthony Volpe
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Anthony Volpe
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Anthony Volpe
vs
Griffin Conine
Anthony Volpe
vs
David Peterson
Anthony Volpe
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Anthony Volpe
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Anthony Volpe
vs
Tim Tawa
Anthony Volpe
vs
Clay Holmes
Anthony Volpe
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Anthony Volpe
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Anthony Volpe
vs
Jacob Lopez
Anthony Volpe
vs
Andrew Alvarez
Anthony Volpe
vs
Konnor Griffin
Anthony Volpe
vs
Trevor Story
Anthony Volpe
vs
Zack Gelof
Anthony Volpe
vs
Kody Clemens
Anthony Volpe
vs
Javier Sanoja
Anthony Volpe
vs
Brooks Lee
Leo Bernal
vs
Hogan Harris
Leo Bernal
vs
Zac Thornton
Leo Bernal
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Leo Bernal
vs
Mickey Moniak
Leo Bernal
vs
Nick Sogard
Leo Bernal
vs
Royce Lewis
Leo Bernal
vs
Jacob Lopez
Leo Bernal
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Leo Bernal
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Leo Bernal
vs
Cam Smith
Leo Bernal
vs
Tim Tawa
Leo Bernal
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Leo Bernal
vs
Griffin Conine
Leo Bernal
vs
Will Smith
Leo Bernal
vs
Adley Rutschman
Leo Bernal
vs
Yainer Diaz
Leo Bernal
vs
Mickey Gasper
Leo Bernal
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Cam Smith
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Cam Smith
vs
Royce Lewis
Cam Smith
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Thornton
Cam Smith
vs
Leo Bernal
Cam Smith
vs
Hogan Harris
Cam Smith
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cam Smith
vs
Nick Sogard
Cam Smith
vs
Jacob Lopez
Cam Smith
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Cam Smith
vs
Tim Tawa
Cam Smith
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Cam Smith
vs
Griffin Conine
Cam Smith
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cam Smith
vs
Henry Bolte
Cam Smith
vs
Zack Gelof

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Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
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