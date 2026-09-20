September 20, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 26 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

The 2026 MLB season comes to an end next week. Let's hoist the hardware together and secure those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we write up our final waiver wire rankings article of the season with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 26 (September 21 - September 27) of the 2026 MLB season. The waiver wire rankings below prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add off the waiver wire based on the roster percentage of Yahoo! Fantasy leagues. Thank you for following along with us all season!

This week, we did not see any top prospects promoted to the big leagues. As always, there are injuries to monitor. Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker was removed from Saturday's game against the Giants after fouling a pitch off his lower right leg. Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill was removed from Saturday's game with right lat tightness.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names to add include Jeff McNeil, Josue De Paula, Jared Jones, Thomas Saggese, and Dominic Canzone. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Jeff McNeil, Athletics

Across 495 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .265/.312/.365 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break.

He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

Across 19 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on September 11, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/designated hitter Josue De Paula is hitting .250 with one home run, seven RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base. While the 21-year-old has just two hits in his first five big-league games, he's drawn five walks while striking out just twice. De Paula was having an absolutely ridiculous season at Double-A Tulsa before getting called up, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases across 588 plate appearances.

With Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) currently on the injured list, De Paula appears to be in line for everyday playing time in Los Angeles. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, De Paula's massive five-category upside makes him a must-add player in leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire.

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates

Across 90 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones has recorded a 4-6 record with a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. After missing the first two-plus months of the 2026 season while working his way back from an elbow injury, Jones allowed 16 earned runs across his first 25 innings pitched following his return. However, the 25-year-old has been lights out lately. Across 18 innings (three starts) in September, Jones has pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 26 strikeouts and two wins.

Across 55 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, Jones has posted an excellent 29.7% strikeout rate while keeping his walk rate to a manageable 8.5%. When the hard-throwing righty is healthy and has full command of his arsenal, Jones carries high-end fantasy upside. In any league where he remains on the waiver wire, Jones should be a priority target for fantasy managers ahead of his final appearances of the 2026 season.

Thomas Saggese, St. Louis Cardinals

Across 149 plate appearances in 2026, St. Louis Cardinals utility man Thomas Saggese is hitting .267/.315/.407 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 24-year-old's strikeout rate remains slightly elevated at 24.8%, but it's still an improvement on the 28.1% mark he posted in 2025. Saggese also brings solid underlying contact metrics, as he's logged a 9.9% barrel rate and 43.6% hard-hit rate.

With Cardinals middle infielders Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt both missing time at the start of September, Saggese has been playing an everyday role in St. Louis at either second base or shortstop in recent weeks. Wetherholt returned to the Cardinals on Wednesday, which could affect Saggese's playing-time outlook. Still, Saggese's ability to play both the outfield and third base should allow him to stay in his team's lineup on a near-everyday basis. With his balanced profile and multi-positional eligibility, Saggese profiles as a useful deep-league waiver wire addition.

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners

Across 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .259/.331/.482 with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup.

The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, with a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in All Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Torkelson 1B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox 2B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Richie Palacios 2B/OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Trevor Story SS 40 Add in All Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 60 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 58 Add in All Leagues Josue De Paula OF 16 Add in All Leagues Henry Bolte OF 43 Add in All Leagues Max Clark OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Victor Mesa Jr. OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Springer OF 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox 2B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Richie Palacios 2B/OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues EmManuel Rodriguez OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Will Smith C 65 Add in All Leagues Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Stephenson C 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Leo Bernal C 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues Walbert Urena SP 61 Add in All Leagues Jared Jones SP 52 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Johnson SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Holmes SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hayden Wesneski SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andrew Painter SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Martin Perez SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Landen Roupp SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Connor Prielipp SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andrew Alvarez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cristian Javier SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Johnson SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rico Garcia RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andrew Alvarez SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 26 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Max Clark A.J. Ewing vs Walbert Urena Martin Perez vs Grant Taylor Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Yoendrys Gomez vs Dylan Crews Hector Rodriguez vs Walbert Urena Quinn Mathews vs Yainer Diaz Tyler Stephenson vs Yainer Diaz Alejandro Kirk vs Yainer Diaz Mickey Gasper vs Yainer Diaz Tyler Stephenson vs Yainer Diaz Alejandro Kirk vs Yainer Diaz Mickey Gasper vs Will Smith Ryan Jeffers vs Ryan Jeffers Leo Bernal vs Yainer Diaz Rafael Flores Jr. vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Walbert Urena Martin Perez vs Walbert Urena Quinn Mathews vs Walbert Urena Hayden Wesneski vs Walbert Urena Ryan Johnson vs Walbert Urena Zebby Matthews vs Quinn Mathews Connor Prielipp vs Jackson Jobe Hayden Wesneski vs Jackson Jobe Grant Holmes vs vs Grant Taylor Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Yoendrys Gomez vs Ian Seymour Yoendrys Gomez vs Grant Taylor Yoendrys Gomez vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, A.J. Ewing, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Jared Jones, Victor Mesa Jr., Jackson Jobe, Rico Garcia, Jake Bennett, Hayden Wesneski, Andrew Painter, Kade Anderson, Grant Taylor, Anthony Volpe, Leo Bernal, and Cam Smith. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Kodai Senga, Ryan Johnson, Garrett Mitchell, Coby Mayo, Connor Prielipp, Jonah Cox, A.J. Ewing, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Jared Jones, Victor Mesa Jr., Jackson Jobe, Rico Garcia, Jake Bennett, Hayden Wesneski, Andrew Painter, Kade Anderson, Grant Taylor, Anthony Volpe, Leo Bernal, and Cam Smith.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/20/26) MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/19/26) Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)