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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2: Fantasy Football Pickups for Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Demond Claiborne, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Tre' Harris

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Tre Harris - Fantasy Football Rankings, Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, WR Streamers

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, and more.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 2?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full slate for Week 2 of the NFL is just under 24 hours away. While most are setting lineups, savvy managers should always scan the waiver wire to see if any potential high-upside options are sitting on the free agent market. Below, you will find our updated top 85 waiver wire rankings for Week 2.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages increase as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, and you can find those below.

These Week 2 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 2!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 2?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Kaelon Black RB 55 Add in All Leagues
2 Romeo Doubs WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
3 Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
4 Devaughn Vele WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Dalton Schultz TE 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Woody Marks RB 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Emmett Johnson RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Khalil Shakir WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Caleb Douglas WR 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Xavier Worthy WR 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Tyjae Spears RB 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Tre Tucker WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Dontayvion Wicks WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Mike Washington Jr. RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Keenan Allen WR 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Rashod Bateman WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Denzel Boston WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Antonio Williams WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Demond Claiborne RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Xavier Hutchinson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Kendre Miller RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Kendrick Bourne WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Michael Mayer TE 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
37 T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Demarcus Robinson WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Jonah Coleman RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Malachi Fields WR 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Brian Robinson RB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Mike Gesicki TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 David Njoku TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Ted Hurst WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 George Holani RB 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Devin Singletary RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jordan James RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Devontez Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Jordan Love QB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Tyler Shough QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 55 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Bryce Young QB 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 C.J. Stroud QB 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Kirk Cousins QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Drew Lock QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Carson Wentz QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Cam Ward QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 San Francisco 49ers DST 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kansas City Chiefs DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Los Angeles Chargers DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Cincinnati Bengals DST 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Carolina Panthers DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins stepped up in a big way during the season opener. Hollins was not expected to be a significant part of the offense, but he ended up being one of the lone bright spots. The 33-year-old hauled in four of his five targets for 51 yards in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He saw an expanded role in the offense once top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) exited the contest.

It sounds like Brown is going to miss over a month of action, which could lead to a bigger role for Hollins in this offense. Hollins will probably move into a starting role for the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could be worth stashing in deep leagues while Brown is out.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson handled nine carries for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh, giving fantasy managers a clear look at his role behind starter Bijan Robinson. He played 15 offensive snaps and was not targeted, so there is not enough standalone work here to trust him in Week 2 lineups. The handcuff case is much stronger.

Atlanta lists Robinson second on the depth chart, and the Falcons kept only two running backs on their initial 53-man roster. He also brings far more lead-back experience than most reserves, topping 700 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Sunday's nine carries were already a slight step up from the workload he handled as San Francisco's RB2 last year. Robinson is not going to carry much weekly value while the backfield is intact, but he would be in line for a major increase in touches if that changes. He belongs on benches in deeper leagues and remains one of the stronger contingency backs available.

David Njoku, TE, Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku came to the Chargers in the offseason to little fanfare and was considered the TE3 going into the Bolts' Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Njoku surprisingly led the Chargers' tight ends in the 26-14 loss by catching all five of his targets for 58 yards in his first game with the team. His 58 receiving yards were second on the team, behind only receiver Ladd McConkey's (rib) 82 yards.

The 30-year-old played the same number of offensive snaps (30) as Charlie Kolar, who was talked up all summer during training camp as a potential TE sleeper in his first season in L.A. Njoku fell out of favor with the Cleveland Browns last year due to the immediate emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., catching 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

The former Pro Bowler will have competition for targets all year from Kolar and Oronde Gadsden, but Njoku has by far the most pass-catching experience in his 10-year NFL career, racking up over 4,000 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. With McConkey up in the air to play in Week 2 versus the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, Njoku should definitely be on the waiver-wire radar for fantasy managers in need of depth at the TE position.

Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant led the team in targets against the Chiefs and finished with four catches for 42 yards during Monday Night Football of Week 1. Bryant played 59% of snaps, serving as the team's third receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. His six targets were the most on the team, though, which indicates he could be ready to deliver on all the preseason hype he got as a fantasy sleeper.

The Broncos' passing game looked out of sorts in their road loss on Monday, with Bo Nix only managing 131 passing yards. If Nix and the rest of Denver's offense get back on track next week at home against the Jaguars, Bryant could quickly become a wide receiver with enough upside to be a good fantasy addition. He is a good stash for deep leagues at this point, and someone to definitely keep an eye on in all formats as the Broncos find their rhythm.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby barely touched the ball in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington, carrying once for three yards on six offensive snaps. Will Shipley actually saw more work, logging 10 snaps and two carries, but Philadelphia's current depth chart still lists Bigsby directly behind Saquon Barkley.

That is where the fantasy case starts. Bigsby showed last season that he can produce when the workload expands, rushing for 104 yards on nine carries against the Giants before finishing the year with 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 18.

He added a 31-yard catch in that finale. None of that gives him standalone value while Barkley is healthy, and Week 1 made that clear. Bigsby is still the back positioned to benefit most if Philadelphia suddenly needs someone else to handle meaningful carries.

He belongs on benches in deeper leagues and remains one of the stronger pure handcuffs available, but managers in ordinary 10- and 12-team formats do not need to treat him as a priority waiver claim.

 

Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Kaelon Black RB 55 Add in All Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Woody Marks RB 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jordan James RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Romeo Doubs WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Denzel Boston WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devontez Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Dalton Schultz TE 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
David Njoku TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Jordan Love QB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 55 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Bryce Young QB 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Wentz QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
San Francisco 49ers DST 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Los Angeles Chargers DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 2 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris:

Denzel Boston
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Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
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Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
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Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
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Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
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Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
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Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
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Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
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Demond Claiborne
Denzel Boston
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Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
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Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
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Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
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Xavier Hutchinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendre Miller
Denzel Boston
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Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
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Jaylin Noel
Denzel Boston
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Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre' Harris
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
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Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Braelon Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
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Demond Claiborne
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
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Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
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Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
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Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
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Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
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Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
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Jaylin Noel
Mack Hollins
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Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
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Tre' Harris
Mack Hollins
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Tyjae Spears
Mack Hollins
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Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
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Romeo Doubs
Mack Hollins
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Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
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Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
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Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mack Hollins
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Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
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Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
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Demond Claiborne
Antonio Williams
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Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
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Rashid Shaheed
Antonio Williams
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Keaton Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Hutchinson
Antonio Williams
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Rashod Bateman
Antonio Williams
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Kendre Miller
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
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Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
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Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
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Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
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Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
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Antonio Williams
Braelon Allen
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Demond Claiborne
Braelon Allen
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Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
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Rashid Shaheed
Braelon Allen
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Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
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Xavier Hutchinson
Braelon Allen
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Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
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Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
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Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
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Jaylin Noel
Braelon Allen
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Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
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Tre' Harris
Braelon Allen
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Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
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Kendrick Bourne
Braelon Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
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Michael Mayer
Braelon Allen
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Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
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Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
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Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
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Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
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Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
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Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
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Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
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Jonah Coleman
Demond Claiborne
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Braelon Allen
Demond Claiborne
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Rashid Shaheed
Demond Claiborne
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Antonio Williams
Demond Claiborne
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Xavier Hutchinson
Demond Claiborne
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Mack Hollins
Demond Claiborne
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Kendre Miller
Demond Claiborne
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Denzel Boston
Demond Claiborne
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Jaylin Noel
Demond Claiborne
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Brenton Strange
Demond Claiborne
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Tre' Harris
Demond Claiborne
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Keaton Mitchell
Demond Claiborne
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Kendrick Bourne
Demond Claiborne
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Rashod Bateman
Demond Claiborne
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Michael Mayer
Demond Claiborne
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Keenan Allen
Demond Claiborne
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Malik Washington
Demond Claiborne
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Mike Washington Jr.
Demond Claiborne
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Pat Bryant
Demond Claiborne
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Kaelon Black
Demond Claiborne
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demond Claiborne
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Tyler Allgeier
Demond Claiborne
vs
Woody Marks
Demond Claiborne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demond Claiborne
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashid Shaheed
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Demond Claiborne
Rashid Shaheed
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Xavier Hutchinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kendre Miller
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Antonio Williams
Rashid Shaheed
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Jaylin Noel
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre' Harris
Rashid Shaheed
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Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Michael Mayer
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Washington
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Pat Bryant
Rashid Shaheed
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Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Kendre Miller
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Braelon Allen
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tre' Harris
Xavier Hutchinson
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Antonio Williams
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Hutchinson
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Mack Hollins
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Malik Washington
Xavier Hutchinson
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Brenton Strange
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Pat Bryant
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Hutchinson
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Rashod Bateman
Xavier Hutchinson
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T.J. Hockenson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylin Noel
vs
Tre' Harris
Jaylin Noel
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaylin Noel
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylin Noel
vs
Michael Mayer
Jaylin Noel
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylin Noel
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylin Noel
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaylin Noel
vs
Antonio Williams
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaylin Noel
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaylin Noel
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylin Noel
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaylin Noel
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jaylin Noel
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylin Noel
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylin Noel
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylin Noel
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Mack Hollins
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Bryant
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre' Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tre' Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre' Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Mack Hollins
Tre' Harris
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tre' Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Worthy

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Cam Whitmore

Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
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