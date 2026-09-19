Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! The full slate for Week 2 of the NFL is just under 24 hours away. While most are setting lineups, savvy managers should always scan the waiver wire to see if any potential high-upside options are sitting on the free agent market. Below, you will find our updated top 85 waiver wire rankings for Week 2.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages increase as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, and you can find those below.
These Week 2 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 2!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 2?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|3
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|4
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|52
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|59
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Woody Marks
|RB
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|36
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|38
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|39
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|40
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|42
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|David Njoku
|TE
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Chris Bell
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|George Holani
|RB
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jordan James
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Jordan Love
|QB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|55
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Malik Willis
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Bryce Young
|QB
|30
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|37
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Drew Lock
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|New York Jets
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins stepped up in a big way during the season opener. Hollins was not expected to be a significant part of the offense, but he ended up being one of the lone bright spots. The 33-year-old hauled in four of his five targets for 51 yards in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He saw an expanded role in the offense once top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) exited the contest.
It sounds like Brown is going to miss over a month of action, which could lead to a bigger role for Hollins in this offense. Hollins will probably move into a starting role for the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could be worth stashing in deep leagues while Brown is out.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson handled nine carries for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh, giving fantasy managers a clear look at his role behind starter Bijan Robinson. He played 15 offensive snaps and was not targeted, so there is not enough standalone work here to trust him in Week 2 lineups. The handcuff case is much stronger.
Atlanta lists Robinson second on the depth chart, and the Falcons kept only two running backs on their initial 53-man roster. He also brings far more lead-back experience than most reserves, topping 700 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.
Sunday's nine carries were already a slight step up from the workload he handled as San Francisco's RB2 last year. Robinson is not going to carry much weekly value while the backfield is intact, but he would be in line for a major increase in touches if that changes. He belongs on benches in deeper leagues and remains one of the stronger contingency backs available.
David Njoku, TE, Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku came to the Chargers in the offseason to little fanfare and was considered the TE3 going into the Bolts' Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Njoku surprisingly led the Chargers' tight ends in the 26-14 loss by catching all five of his targets for 58 yards in his first game with the team. His 58 receiving yards were second on the team, behind only receiver Ladd McConkey's (rib) 82 yards.
The 30-year-old played the same number of offensive snaps (30) as Charlie Kolar, who was talked up all summer during training camp as a potential TE sleeper in his first season in L.A. Njoku fell out of favor with the Cleveland Browns last year due to the immediate emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., catching 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.
The former Pro Bowler will have competition for targets all year from Kolar and Oronde Gadsden, but Njoku has by far the most pass-catching experience in his 10-year NFL career, racking up over 4,000 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. With McConkey up in the air to play in Week 2 versus the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, Njoku should definitely be on the waiver-wire radar for fantasy managers in need of depth at the TE position.
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant led the team in targets against the Chiefs and finished with four catches for 42 yards during Monday Night Football of Week 1. Bryant played 59% of snaps, serving as the team's third receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. His six targets were the most on the team, though, which indicates he could be ready to deliver on all the preseason hype he got as a fantasy sleeper.
The Broncos' passing game looked out of sorts in their road loss on Monday, with Bo Nix only managing 131 passing yards. If Nix and the rest of Denver's offense get back on track next week at home against the Jaguars, Bryant could quickly become a wide receiver with enough upside to be a good fantasy addition. He is a good stash for deep leagues at this point, and someone to definitely keep an eye on in all formats as the Broncos find their rhythm.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby barely touched the ball in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington, carrying once for three yards on six offensive snaps. Will Shipley actually saw more work, logging 10 snaps and two carries, but Philadelphia's current depth chart still lists Bigsby directly behind Saquon Barkley.
That is where the fantasy case starts. Bigsby showed last season that he can produce when the workload expands, rushing for 104 yards on nine carries against the Giants before finishing the year with 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 18.
He added a 31-yard catch in that finale. None of that gives him standalone value while Barkley is healthy, and Week 1 made that clear. Bigsby is still the back positioned to benefit most if Philadelphia suddenly needs someone else to handle meaningful carries.
He belongs on benches in deeper leagues and remains one of the stronger pure handcuffs available, but managers in ordinary 10- and 12-team formats do not need to treat him as a priority waiver claim.
Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|52
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Woody Marks
|RB
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|George Holani
|RB
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jordan James
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|59
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chris Bell
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|David Njoku
|TE
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|Jordan Love
|QB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|55
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malik Willis
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Young
|QB
|30
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|37
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Drew Lock
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 2 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
-
- Week 2 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 2 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 2 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 2 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 2 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 2 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 2 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 2 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris:
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