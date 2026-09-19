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Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 2 (2026)

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 2 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Coker, Drake London, and others.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 2 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 has officially arrived, and fantasy managers have more clarity on their rosters. At the wide receiver position, several wild Week 1 developments either helped teams win or left managers searching for answers.

Last week, this list had some great calls, including Parker Washington as a start and DK Metcalf and Brian Thomas Jr. as sits. However, there were also some misses, with Josh Downs and Tre Tucker as starts and Matthew Golden as a sit.

As we move forward and have more information after watching our first NFL action in over seven months, here are three receivers to start and three to sit in Week 2:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Week 1 was a disaster for the Denver Broncos, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was one of the biggest casualties. Waddle had just one reception for two yards in the season-opening 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The positives are that Waddle ran the second-most routes (26) and the second-most snaps (37), and was used in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield throughout the game. Offensive coordinator Davis Webb said in the offseason that Waddle would play every position on offense except on the offensive line, and that proved correct in Week 1.

They face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The Jaguars were average against wide receivers last season but struggled against the slot. They allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to slot receivers in 2025 and had struggles in Week 1 stopping Browns receiver KC Concepcion Jr.

Now the narrative is that the Broncos offense is bound to struggle under a new play caller, but quarterback Bo Nix has always struggled in Week 1, averaging 148 yards and totaling two passing touchdowns and seven turnovers in three career openers.

Expect Denver to get Waddle involved early against Jacksonville, and if the game turns into a shootout, he has a chance to bounce back and quickly regain his fantasy value.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

After an explosion in Week 1, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker should find a spot in starting lineups this week. Coker started his third season with eight receptions on nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears, finishing the week as the WR1 overall.

While some might call it a “fluke week,” Coker’s late-season production should cement his status as a potential breakout receiver. In his last seven games, he’s caught 36 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 15 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

He faces the Atlanta Falcons secondary in Week 2. With A.J. Terrell Jr. expected to shadow receiver Tetairoa McMillan for most of the game, that should leave Coker with ninth-year veteran Mike Hughes.

Most importantly, quarterback Bryce Young averaged 273 passing yards and two passing touchdowns per game against the Falcons in his last three starts and looked great in Week 1 against the Bears.

While fantasy managers may be afraid to start Coker after his massive Week 1 performance, a favorable matchup and his hot streak make him a strong start this week.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in four of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While his celebration was a crucial mistake, the touchdown was huge and a great sign for his outlook this season.

Diggs increased his snap count in Week 1 of his 2025 season, up from 55% to 63%, and doubled the next-closest receiver's targets (nine). While quarterback Jayden Daniels was off in Week 1, Diggs should see more production if he improves.

He’s facing every wide receiver’s favorite defense, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 2. The Cowboys allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2025 and really struggled against the New York Giants in Week 1.

While he and Terry McLaurin could alternate weeks, Diggs is in a great spot against the Cowboys, who rank as the seventh-best matchup on the RotoBaller WR/CB Matchup Charts. Feel free to start the veteran receiver and expect solid production in Week 2.

 

Week 2 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

This could be a massive mistake, but Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will struggle to produce given his quarterback situation. London caught just two of four targets for 29 yards in the 20-13 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) both inactive, Cooper Rush, who was dealing with back spasms, couldn't target any playmaker other than Bijan Robinson. Heading into Week 2, it sounds like we’ll see Rush start again.

More bad news: London played just 12.5% of his snaps in the slot, down from the 35% slot rate he posted in 2024 and 2025. The new offense under head coach Kevin Stefanski is deploying more 12 personnel and leaving London on the outside much more in 2026.

London faces the Carolina Panthers, who were top-10 in fantasy points allowed in 2025 and have a premier cornerback in Jaycee Horn. With his new role and expected lackluster quarterback play, London is a potential sit option for fantasy managers with solid depth at the position.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars 

Back-to-back weeks on the sit-em list for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas, who was limited throughout the game by a shoulder injury, had three receptions for 40 yards in the 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

While the injury could’ve been a factor, Thomas played just 9% of the snaps when the Jaguars deployed 12 personnel and just 20 of 57 snaps in Week 1. The team ran multiple tight end sets on 52% of their plays in Week 1, and with Washington and Jakobi Meyers looking good, Thomas’ managers should be concerned.

Even more concerning is his Week 2 matchup. He’ll face Pat Surtain II, one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, and the Denver Broncos, who allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers last season. When Thomas faced them last season, he had just 18 yards on two receptions, and Surtain has allowed just 0.84 yards per route in 2025.

Given his limited role and matchup against Surtain, Thomas is incredibly risky in Week 2, and fantasy managers should avoid the third-year receiver this week.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Unfortunately for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate, this offense might be too weak to overcome this season. Tate led the team in snaps (88%), routes run (92%), and tied for targets (six) and yards (38), but couldn't produce in the 23-10 loss to the New York Jets.

That Jets defense was among the worst in the NFL in 2025 and didn't seem much better entering this season. Against that weaker defense, the Titans totaled just 208 yards of offense (31st in the NFL), scored 10 points (31st in the NFL), and managed just 140 passing yards (31st in the NFL).

Now they face one of the NFL's best defensive units in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers last season and shut down Terry McLaurin in Week 1, thanks to lockdown cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

This sets up a brutal Week 2 matchup for the Titans and could mean bad news for the fourth-overall pick. It’s not Tate’s fault, but until the offense starts producing, leave him out of fantasy lineups.

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Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
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Expected to Play Sunday
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Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
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Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
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Looking "Great" in Camp
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Cleared for Training Camp
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David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
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Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
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Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
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Could Miss Season Opener
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Agrees to Deal with Kings
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Cale Makar

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"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
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Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
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Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
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Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
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Scores Third-Round Submission Win
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Stays Undefeated
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