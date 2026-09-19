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Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 2 (2026)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Bruno's Week 2 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Aaron Jones Sr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 2 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 finally gave us something more useful than depth charts and August speculation. We have carries, targets, snap counts, injuries, and at least a first idea of how teams want to divide their backfields.

Of course, one game can also create some bad conclusions.

That is what makes the late-week decisions interesting. Most fantasy managers are not deciding whether to start their RB1. They are sorting through the next group, trying to figure out which workload is real and which matchup is worth attacking. Here are three running backs I would get into the lineup this week and three I would be more careful with.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The Minnesota backfield looked like a real split in Week 1. It is not going to look the same Sunday.

Jordan Mason had 15 carries against Green Bay, three more than Aaron Jones Sr., but Mason is now on injured reserve after fracturing his thumb. Jones suddenly has a much cleaner path to touches.

He did not do much with the carries he had outside of the touchdown, finishing with 40 yards on 12 attempts. That is less concerning now that the Vikings have lost the other half of the Week 1 committee.

Chicago also gave Chuba Hubbard plenty of room to produce last week. Hubbard finished with 87 yards from scrimmage and scored both as a runner and receiver.

Jones did not catch his only target against Green Bay, but that part of his game has not disappeared. Even modest receiving work would make the increased rushing opportunity more useful.

RotoBaller has Jones at RB25 this week, which puts him squarely into the RB2 and flex conversation. With Mason out, I would rather bet on the extra touches than leave Jones on the bench.

Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TreVeyon Henderson is coming back, so Rhamondre Stevenson probably is not seeing 23 touches again.

That does not make Stevenson an automatic fade.

He carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards against Seattle, but his better work came in the passing game. Stevenson caught five of six targets for another 44 yards and rarely came off the field.

Henderson's return will change that. New England did not draft him to watch, and there is no reason to expect another 85% snap share for Stevenson.

The matchup still gives both backs a chance to be useful. Pittsburgh allowed Atlanta's running backs to pile up 114 rushing yards in Week 1, and Bijan Robinson did even more damage as a receiver with eight catches for 90 yards and a score.

I am not expecting another near-workhorse role from Stevenson. He does not need one.

RotoBaller ranks him RB21, and that feels like the right area. The receiving work gives Stevenson enough of a floor for me to keep him in lineups as an RB2.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

The snap count does not scream lead back.

The carry count does.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt played 49% of Washington's offensive snaps against Philadelphia, only eight percentage points more than Rachaad White. When the Commanders actually ran the ball with their backs, though, Croskey-Merritt was clearly first in line.

He had 16 carries. White had seven. Kaytron Allen had four.

Croskey-Merritt turned his work into 63 yards and punched in a one-yard touchdown before halftime. White remains more involved as a receiver, so there is still some PPR risk here. This is not a backfield Croskey-Merritt completely owns.

For this week, I am willing to live with that.

Dallas gave up 165 rushing yards to the Giants in the opener. Cam Skattebo had 81 of them and scored.

Croskey-Merritt sits at RB29 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. That is not a must-start ranking, but for managers looking for a flex, I would go back to the Washington back who handled 16 of the team's 27 running back carries last week.

 

Week 2 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tony Pollard actually ran the ball well last week.

He just barely got to do it.

Pollard averaged 5.0 yards per carry against the Jets but finished with seven attempts for 35 yards. One catch for minus-one yard did not help much once Tennessee fell behind and abandoned the run.

The bigger issue is that this does not look like Pollard's backfield.

He played 52% of the offensive snaps. Tyjae Spears was at 50%. Pollard led the rushing split seven carries to three, but neither back had enough volume to matter much while the Titans finished with only 14 rushing attempts as a team.

That is a dangerous setup against Philadelphia. If Tennessee is chasing points again, Pollard could be stuck trying to make something out of another small workload.

RotoBaller has him at RB36.

Pollard is still usable if the alternatives are thin, but in a normal 12-team league, I would rather start a back whose fantasy day does not depend so heavily on Tennessee keeping the game in a favorable script.

Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dylan Sampson landing on injured reserve makes the Cleveland backfield thinner.

I am still not excited about Quinshon Judkins this week.

Judkins finished the opener with 12 carries for 33 yards and caught two passes for 17 more. The workload itself was fine. Cleveland's offense was not.

The Browns lost 34-10 and spent most of the game trying to dig out of a hole.

Raheim Sanders also showed after Sampson went down that he can take some of the passing-game work. He caught three passes for 25 yards, so Judkins should not automatically be penciled in for everything Sampson leaves behind.

Tampa Bay held Chase Brown to 56 rushing yards on 16 attempts last week. Brown found the end zone, but there was not much room otherwise.

Judkins could easily end up with more than 12 carries now. That part of the argument is fair. The question is what those carries are worth if Cleveland's offense looks anything like it did in Jacksonville.

RotoBaller has Judkins at RB30. I would use him if I had to, but I would not be looking for reasons to force him into the flex.

Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

There was plenty to like about Bhayshul Tuten's first game.

Fifteen carries for 66 yards is a good start. He also turned his only target into 22 yards, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. finished with six carries for 23 yards.

The part I cannot get past yet is the snap count.

Tuten played 49% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. Rodriguez played 40%.

That is a much tighter split than the rushing totals make it look.

Denver is not the reason to sit Tuten. The Broncos were gashed on the ground in Week 1, allowing 220 rushing yards. Kenneth Walker III accounted for 173 of them.

This is about trusting the role after one game.

Tuten had the carries, but he was still off the field for more than half of Jacksonville's offensive snaps and saw one target. If the carry split tightens even a little, there is not much receiving work underneath it to save his fantasy day.

RotoBaller ranks Tuten RB26, so this is admittedly the toughest sit of the group.

I like the player and the matchup. I am just not ready to treat one week of carries as proof that Jacksonville has settled on a true lead back. If I have another reasonable flex with a steadier workload, Tuten is the one I would make wait another week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Aaron Jones Sr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Aaron Jones Sr., Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten:

Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Justin Jefferson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Stefon Diggs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Aaron Jones Sr.
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DK Metcalf
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tyler Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Khalil Shakir
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Rome Odunze
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Michael Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Quentin Johnston
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kaelon Black
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Romeo Doubs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Devaughn Vele
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Jordan Addison
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Caleb Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Courtland Sutton
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Rico Dowdle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kayshon Boutte
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Xavier Worthy
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Rashod Bateman
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Demario Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Jonathon Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Cade Otton
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Jaylin Noel
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Antonio Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Demarcus Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Njoku
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Holani
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Cooper Kupp
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kaytron Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Raheim Sanders
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Alvin Kamara
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ray Davis
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Jonah Coleman
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emari Demercado
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kyle Juszczyk
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Najee Harris
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacob Saylors
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Luepke
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kaleb Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Davis
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Ollie Gordon II
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Brashard Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rasheen Ali
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tahj Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
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Bam Knight
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Will Shipley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
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D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
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CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
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J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Dallas Goedert
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Khalil Shakir
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Dalton Schultz
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jakobi Meyers
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Romeo Doubs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Devaughn Vele
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Caleb Douglas
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Michael Mayer
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kayshon Boutte
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Juwan Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Alec Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
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KC Concepcion
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jake Ferguson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Hunter Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
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T.J. Hockenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Keenan Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rashod Bateman
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Denzel Boston
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mack Hollins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Demario Douglas
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brenton Strange
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pat Bryant
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cade Otton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Antonio Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Njoku
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Evan Engram
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Makai Lemon
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Holani
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malachi Fields
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
AJ Barner
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devin Singletary
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sione Vaki
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emari Demercado
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brashard Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tahj Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bam Knight
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Will Shipley
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Mayer
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tony Pollard
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaelon Black
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Mack Hollins
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Demario Douglas
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Bryant
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Cade Otton
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Antonio Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
David Njoku
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Evan Engram
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Makai Lemon
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
George Holani
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Malachi Fields
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Nabers
Tony Pollard
vs
AJ Barner
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Olave
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Bryce Lance
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Bell
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tony Pollard
vs
Ted Hurst
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Devin Singletary
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Roman Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tony Pollard
vs
Jack Bech
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Darren Waller
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Keon Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tony Pollard
vs
Sione Vaki
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Ray Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Emari Demercado
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tony Pollard
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Najee Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacob Saylors
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tony Pollard
vs
Seth McGowan
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Brashard Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tony Pollard
vs
Tahj Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Will Shipley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mark Andrews
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Coker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Golden
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dalton Schultz
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaelon Black
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Kelce
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Puka Nacua
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Mayer
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Juwan Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alec Pierce
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
KC Concepcion
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Kittle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Hunter Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keenan Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Denzel Boston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mack Hollins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Demario Douglas
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brenton Strange
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tre Tucker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Pat Bryant
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cade Otton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Antonio Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Njoku
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Evan Engram
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tre Harris
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Makai Lemon
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Nailor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Holani
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malachi Fields
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
AJ Barner
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Greg Dulcich
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cooper Kupp
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justice Hill
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devin Singletary
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kendre Miller
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Demond Claiborne
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sione Vaki
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaytron Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Raheim Sanders
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ray Davis
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emari Demercado
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Najee Harris
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacob Saylors
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Hunter Luepke
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Seth McGowan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isaiah Davis
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brashard Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rasheen Ali
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tahj Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bam Knight
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Will Shipley

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USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
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