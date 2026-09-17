Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return

Sep 17, 2026, 10:32 AM ET

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes has RB2 upside in Week 3 against Mercer. Through two weeks, Haynes is the RB22 with 33 carries for 145 yards, one touchdown, and seven receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. Haynes finished Week 2 as the RB6, logging a career-high six receptions against Tennessee; his previous career-high in receptions also came against Tennessee in 2024. Haynes is unlikely to see many targets against a Mercer team that DraftKings has as a 38.5-point underdog. Through three games, Mercer is allowing 137 rushing yards per game, though they have not faced any FBS teams. Last season, Haynes still put up solid RB1 production in a blowout win against CMU, rushing 14 times for 104 yards and one touchdown. The senior running back should get most of the team's carries in the first half and has a chance to eclipse 100 yards. RotoBaller has Haynes as the RB12 this week, and he should be started in all leagues.