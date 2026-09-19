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Updated Start/Sit Chart - All Remaining Week 2 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 2. Expert advice for all Week 2 NFL matchups and players in Week 2 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Kyle Pitts Sr., Bhayshul Tuten, and more.

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our updated fantasy football Week 2 start/sit recommendations chart for all remaining player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some tough Week 2 start/sit decisions like Jaylen Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., and more to see how their matchups project for the weekend.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup as injury news or changes in the depth chart can greatly affect a player's outlook.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 2 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 Same Game Parlays
Week 2 D/ST Rankings
Week 2 Tight End Rankings
Week 2 Kicker Rankings



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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