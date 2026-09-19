Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 2 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Stefon Diggs and Travis Etienne Jr.
Welcome to Week 2! We finally have some 2026 data to analyze as we project forward. We'll be careful not to draw conclusions from a one-week sample, but we shouldn't ignore the data just because it's "only Week 1."
Last week, we did pretty well on our starts and sits. Tre Tucker and Kenny Gainwell (recommended starts) were misses, but Christian Watson and Juwan Johnson got us back on track. Meanwhile, Quinshon Judkins, MarShawn Lloyd, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all stunk up the joint (recommended sits). However, D.J. Moore was a miss for the Week 1 sits. Overall, we'll call it five hits and three misses (62.5%).
Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you, the great people that support our work. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 1, with some bonus names provided.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Fantasy Football Starts
Stefon Diggs - WR, Washington Commanders
After one week, it's Diggs, not Terry McLaurin, who looks like the WR1 in Washington. Again, we're trying not to overreact to a one-game sample, but Diggs earned nine targets on 25 routes to McLaurin's four targets on 35 routes in Week 1.
Per Fantasy Points Data, Diggs also had a 26.1% first-read target share to McLaurin's 17.4%. This might have come as a result of Diggs manning the slot (60%), while McLaurin played mostly outside (68.6%), but the long-time Commander also got plenty of slot snaps (31.4%).
The Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 2 game features a 50.5-point over/under. Dallas is also fresh off giving up 8-78-2 to primary slot man Isaiah Likely in Week 1. Likely had eight targets on just 23 routes (69.6% slot) against the Cowboys, with a first-read target share of 31.8%. That'll be Diggs in Week 2. Start 'em!
Bhayshul Tuten - RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kenneth Walker III absolutely torched the Broncos run defense in Week 1, rushing 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown. Next up is Tuten and a Jaguars team that's outscored its opponents by 177 points during its current nine-game win streak.
Despite "splitting" carries with Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Week 1, it was Tuten that had the more robust role out of the gates. He led the way with 15 carries to C Rod's. Per PlayerProfiler, Tuten created 5.06 yards per touch, while Rodriguez created just 2.17.
The second year back was also sixth among RBs in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.33), per Fantasy Points Data.
And Liam Coen had some extremely positive things to say about Tuten coming out of Week 1. Start 'em!
"Tuten ran his tail off... I don't think he missed many reads, personally."
Coach Coen on @bhayshul's performance in #CLEvsJAX. pic.twitter.com/OuQnVrDrFv
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 14, 2026
Aaron Jones Sr. - RB, Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Mason was placed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. That means its Jones, rookie Demond Claiborne, and veteran DeeJay Dallas vs. the Bears in Week 2. Claiborne was inactive in Week 1, and Dallas hasn't played meaningful offensive snaps since 2022.
This is a big game for Kevin O'Connell's Vikings, who look to prove their worth for a second straight week against another division rival. As such, it's likely he turns to the trusted veteran to carry a heavy workload.
In the two games Mason missed last season, Jones averaged 22 touches per contest. Expect something similar on Sunday at a possibly rainy Soldier Field. Jones has a rushing + receiving over/under of 80.5 yards in this game, don't overthink it.
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos
Waddle had a really good role in the opener for the Broncos. Per Fantasy Points Data, he led the team in route participation (81.8%), ran 70.4% of his routes from the slot, and moved around the formation quite a bit.
It didn't pan out, but Steve Spagnuolo defenses are historically tough to crack in Week 1. The guy throws the kitchen sink at opposing offenses. The Broncos weren't ready for it, which led to an abysmal performance in Davis Webb's first game as the play-caller.
But the Broncos didn't give up a first and third-round pick for Waddle for him to have just three targets. Expect things to be different at home in Week 2 against a Jaguars defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers aligned in the slot last season (13.2), per Razzball.
Bonus starts: Jalen Coker @ ATL, Michael Wilson vs. SEA, Michael Mayer @ LAC, Kenny Gainwell vs. CLE
Week 2 Fantasy Football Sits
Travis Etienne Jr. - RB, New Orleans Saints
Etienne's fantasy managers in PPR leagues caught a break in Week 1. The Saints' RB1 caught 7-of-9 targets for 32 yards, salvaging an otherwise poor sub-par performance. However, six of those targets came in the second half (and overtime) as the Saints trailed by two scores most of the way.
Despite the high volume, Etienne ranked just 29th among RBs in route participation (36.5%). With Alvin Kamara set to return in Week 2, we could see Etienne's route participation take an even bigger hit.
And while still early, Kendre Miller had two red zone carries to Etienne's one in Week 1. Without Kamara, Etienne only played 56% of the snaps. With the Saints expected to be trailing again in Week 2, there's a chance his snaps drop even more as Kamara takes over the pass-catching role.
Chris Godwin - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin looked like a shell of himself in Week 1. The 30-year-old veteran led the way in routes run but earned just four targets (0.13 targets per route run). He also couldn't separate, putting him amongst pretty bad company in Week 1.
Week 1 Average Separation Score vs. Targets Per Route Run
Josh Downs and KC Concepcion are some pretty notable buy-low/regression candidates in a one-week sample...
Same for Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Ja'Marr Chase (duh) pic.twitter.com/Kmq2CROysN
— Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) September 15, 2026
Godwin's 14.3% target share ranked fourth on the team behind Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, and Cade Otton. That came without Jalen McMillan, who is expected to return for the Buccaneers in Week 2.
In four games Godwin shared the field with Egbuka and McMillan last season, he totaled 30 or fewer yards three times.
It's a good matchup vs. the Browns in Week 2, but Godwin can't be relied upon as the possible fourth or even fifth-best option in the Tampa Bay passing game.
Brian Thomas Jr., - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
BTJ faces off against one of, if not the best, cover corner in the NFL in Week 2 in Patrick Surtain II. In Week 16 last season against the Broncos in Denver, Thomas caught just 2-of-3 targets for 18 yards as the offense funneled through Parker Washington, who caught 6-of-10 targets for 145 yards and a score.
In Week 1, Surtain allowed just six yards on 32 coverage snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats. BTJ also enters this game dealing with a shoulder injury that could limit him. Thomas could certainly get loose at some point for a long touchdown, but the chances of him having a high-volume blowup game are slim-to-none.
For reference, DraftKings Sportsbook has set his receptions line at just 2.5 and his receiving yards line at just 33.5 for this contest. Look elsewhere at wide receiver this week.
Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks
Outside of a 13-yard-run to open up Week 1, Price looked relatively pedestrian in his NFL debut. And unfortunately, it won't get any easier for the rookie runner in Week 2, with Drew Lock under center once again.
Despite squeaking out a victory in the opener, there weren't many explosive plays on Lock's watch. Outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's long touchdown on a catch-and-run, the offense was relatively stagnant with Lock under center. The Patriots dominated time of possession, and the Seahawks converted just 11 first downs once he entered the game.
That spells trouble for Price, who likely won't be very involved in the passing attack against Arizona in Week 2. In Week 1, it was George Holani on the field for over 50% of the snaps in a competitive game. The Cardinals' defense stifled Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell in Week 1, while their improved offense under Mike LaFleur kept the Chargers' offense off the field for much of the game.
Bonus sits: Jaylen Warren @ NE, Carnell Tate @ PHI, Harold Fannin Jr. @ TB, Cam Skattebo @ LAR
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