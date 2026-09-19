👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football Starts and Sits: Week 2 Sleepers, Busts

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Stefon Diggs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 2 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Stefon Diggs and Travis Etienne Jr.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Starts
Week 2 Fantasy Football Sits
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to Week 2! We finally have some 2026 data to analyze as we project forward. We'll be careful not to draw conclusions from a one-week sample, but we shouldn't ignore the data just because it's "only Week 1."

Last week, we did pretty well on our starts and sits. Tre Tucker and Kenny Gainwell (recommended starts) were misses, but Christian Watson and Juwan Johnson got us back on track. Meanwhile, Quinshon Judkins, MarShawn Lloyd, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all stunk up the joint (recommended sits). However, D.J. Moore was a miss for the Week 1 sits. Overall, we'll call it five hits and three misses (62.5%).

Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you, the great people that support our work. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 1, with some bonus names provided.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Starts

Stefon Diggs - WR, Washington Commanders

After one week, it's Diggs, not Terry McLaurin, who looks like the WR1 in Washington. Again, we're trying not to overreact to a one-game sample, but Diggs earned nine targets on 25 routes to McLaurin's four targets on 35 routes in Week 1.

Per Fantasy Points Data, Diggs also had a 26.1% first-read target share to McLaurin's 17.4%. This might have come as a result of Diggs manning the slot (60%), while McLaurin played mostly outside (68.6%), but the long-time Commander also got plenty of slot snaps (31.4%).

The Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 2 game features a 50.5-point over/under. Dallas is also fresh off giving up 8-78-2 to primary slot man Isaiah Likely in Week 1. Likely had eight targets on just 23 routes (69.6% slot) against the Cowboys, with a first-read target share of 31.8%. That'll be Diggs in Week 2. Start 'em!

Bhayshul Tuten - RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kenneth Walker III absolutely torched the Broncos run defense in Week 1, rushing 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown. Next up is Tuten and a Jaguars team that's outscored its opponents by 177 points during its current nine-game win streak.

Despite "splitting" carries with Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Week 1, it was Tuten that had the more robust role out of the gates. He led the way with 15 carries to C Rod's. Per PlayerProfiler, Tuten created 5.06 yards per touch, while Rodriguez created just 2.17.

The second year back was also sixth among RBs in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.33), per Fantasy Points Data.

And Liam Coen had some extremely positive things to say about Tuten coming out of Week 1. Start 'em!

Aaron Jones Sr. - RB, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Mason was placed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. That means its Jones, rookie Demond Claiborne, and veteran DeeJay Dallas vs. the Bears in Week 2. Claiborne was inactive in Week 1, and Dallas hasn't played meaningful offensive snaps since 2022.

This is a big game for Kevin O'Connell's Vikings, who look to prove their worth for a second straight week against another division rival. As such, it's likely he turns to the trusted veteran to carry a heavy workload.

In the two games Mason missed last season, Jones averaged 22 touches per contest. Expect something similar on Sunday at a possibly rainy Soldier Field. Jones has a rushing + receiving over/under of 80.5 yards in this game, don't overthink it.

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos

Waddle had a really good role in the opener for the Broncos. Per Fantasy Points Data, he led the team in route participation (81.8%), ran 70.4% of his routes from the slot, and moved around the formation quite a bit.

It didn't pan out, but Steve Spagnuolo defenses are historically tough to crack in Week 1. The guy throws the kitchen sink at opposing offenses. The Broncos weren't ready for it, which led to an abysmal performance in Davis Webb's first game as the play-caller.

But the Broncos didn't give up a first and third-round pick for Waddle for him to have just three targets. Expect things to be different at home in Week 2 against a Jaguars defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers aligned in the slot last season (13.2), per Razzball.

Bonus starts: Jalen Coker @ ATL, Michael Wilson vs. SEA, Michael Mayer @ LAC, Kenny Gainwell vs. CLE

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Sits

Travis Etienne Jr. - RB, New Orleans Saints

Etienne's fantasy managers in PPR leagues caught a break in Week 1. The Saints' RB1 caught 7-of-9 targets for 32 yards, salvaging an otherwise poor sub-par performance. However, six of those targets came in the second half (and overtime) as the Saints trailed by two scores most of the way.

Despite the high volume, Etienne ranked just 29th among RBs in route participation (36.5%). With Alvin Kamara set to return in Week 2, we could see Etienne's route participation take an even bigger hit.

And while still early, Kendre Miller had two red zone carries to Etienne's one in Week 1. Without Kamara, Etienne only played 56% of the snaps. With the Saints expected to be trailing again in Week 2, there's a chance his snaps drop even more as Kamara takes over the pass-catching role.

Chris Godwin - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin looked like a shell of himself in Week 1. The 30-year-old veteran led the way in routes run but earned just four targets (0.13 targets per route run). He also couldn't separate, putting him amongst pretty bad company in Week 1.

Godwin's 14.3% target share ranked fourth on the team behind Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, and Cade Otton. That came without Jalen McMillan, who is expected to return for the Buccaneers in Week 2.

In four games Godwin shared the field with Egbuka and McMillan last season, he totaled 30 or fewer yards three times.

It's a good matchup vs. the Browns in Week 2, but Godwin can't be relied upon as the possible fourth or even fifth-best option in the Tampa Bay passing game.

Brian Thomas Jr., - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

BTJ faces off against one of, if not the best, cover corner in the NFL in Week 2 in Patrick Surtain II. In Week 16 last season against the Broncos in Denver, Thomas caught just 2-of-3 targets for 18 yards as the offense funneled through Parker Washington, who caught 6-of-10 targets for 145 yards and a score.

In Week 1, Surtain allowed just six yards on 32 coverage snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats. BTJ also enters this game dealing with a shoulder injury that could limit him. Thomas could certainly get loose at some point for a long touchdown, but the chances of him having a high-volume blowup game are slim-to-none.

For reference, DraftKings Sportsbook has set his receptions line at just 2.5 and his receiving yards line at just 33.5 for this contest. Look elsewhere at wide receiver this week.

Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks

Outside of a 13-yard-run to open up Week 1, Price looked relatively pedestrian in his NFL debut. And unfortunately, it won't get any easier for the rookie runner in Week 2, with Drew Lock under center once again.

Despite squeaking out a victory in the opener, there weren't many explosive plays on Lock's watch. Outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's long touchdown on a catch-and-run, the offense was relatively stagnant with Lock under center. The Patriots dominated time of possession, and the Seahawks converted just 11 first downs once he entered the game.

That spells trouble for Price, who likely won't be very involved in the passing attack against Arizona in Week 2. In Week 1, it was George Holani on the field for over 50% of the snaps in a competitive game. The Cardinals' defense stifled Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell in Week 1, while their improved offense under Mike LaFleur kept the Chargers' offense off the field for much of the game.

Bonus sits: Jaylen Warren @ NE, Carnell Tate @ PHI, Harold Fannin Jr. @ TB, Cam Skattebo @ LAR

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 Same Game Parlays
Week 2 D/ST Rankings
Week 2 Tight End Rankings
Week 2 Kicker Rankings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 2 D/ST Rankings
Week 2 Tight End Rankings
Week 2 Kicker Rankings
Week 2 RB Matchups To Target