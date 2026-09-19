RotoBaller's updated Week 2 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The tight end position is often the most difficult position to fill on your lineup, and the recent injuries have not made it easier. Managers who selected Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in the opening rounds will likely be without him again in Week 2, as he was listed as doubtful. Fortunately, below, you will find our updated Week 2 PPR tight end rankings to give you an edge over your opponent.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|32
|1
|2
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|54
|2
|3
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|62
|3
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|66
|3
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|69
|3
|6
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|74
|3
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|76
|4
|8
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|82
|4
|9
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|90
|5
|10
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|96
|6
|11
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|98
|6
|12
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|103
|6
|13
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|105
|6
|14
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|109
|7
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|110
|7
|16
|George Kittle
|TE
|113
|7
|17
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|117
|7
|18
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|121
|8
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|129
|8
|20
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|132
|8
|21
|Cade Otton
|TE
|133
|9
|22
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|138
|9
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|143
|9
|24
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|147
|10
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|149
|10
|26
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|151
|10
|27
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|153
|10
|28
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|156
|11
|29
|Evan Engram
|TE
|160
|12
|30
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|161
|13
|31
|Darren Waller
|TE
|166
|13
|32
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|173
|13
|33
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|178
|13
|34
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|179
|13
|35
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|184
|13
|36
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|191
|13
|37
|David Njoku
|TE
|192
|14
|38
|Noah Fant
|TE
|194
|14
|39
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|209
|14
|40
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|210
|14
|41
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|211
|14
|42
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|212
|14
|43
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|215
|14
|44
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|223
|14
|45
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|224
|14
|46
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|225
|14
|47
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|228
|14
|48
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|232
|15
|49
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|235
|15
|50
|Noah Gray
|TE
|237
|15
|51
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|239
|15
|52
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|241
|15
|53
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|243
|15
|54
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|246
|15
|55
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|248
|15
|56
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|249
|15
|57
|Brock Wright
|TE
|250
|15
|58
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|253
|15
|59
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|255
|16
|60
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|256
|16
|61
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|258
|16
|62
|Drew Sample
|TE
|259
|16
|63
|John Bates
|TE
|262
|16
|64
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|269
|16
|65
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|272
|16
|66
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|278
|16
|67
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|281
|16
|68
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|282
|16
|69
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|283
|16
|70
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|284
|17
|71
|Davis Allen
|TE
|286
|17
|72
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|287
|17
|73
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|288
Week 2 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews looks to be one of the prime beneficiaries of an early injury bug to hit the Ravens' wide receiving room before the team's home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) carries a doubtful tag into the weekend after logging just one limited practice on Friday.
Moreover, promising rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on IR after surgery Wednesday for a fractured wrist. These absences allow Andrews, who is coming off a down year, and others to lead the Ravens' passing attack, something Andrews has done to great effect in years past. In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Andrews brought in four of his six targets for 49 yards, had the second-most routes run (21), and posted a 28.6% target share. Andrews does face a tougher matchup in Week 2.
Last week, the Saints defense kept star Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to just five catches and 48 yards, and the unit ranked top-12 against the tight end position in 2025. Nonetheless, Andrews has enjoyed a deep rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson since being drafted together in 2018, and he could serve as a trusted safety valve and short-yardage receiver with little competition, making him potentially valuable in PPR formats this weekend.
Primarily due to the injury situation, Andrews is a mid-to-low-end TE1 heading into Week 2. Still, fantasy managers should keep their eyes open for tight ends with more rest-of-season value for the weeks ahead.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has big shoes to fill yet again in Week 2 against the host Los Angeles Chargers. With Brock Bowers (knee) doubtful to play on Sunday, Mayer inherits the TE1 role against a Bolts pass rush that allowed just 179.9 passing yards per game in 2025. Mayer was efficient in Week 1, catching six of seven targets and converting three first downs against the Miami Dolphins, though he logged just 32 yards and no touchdowns.
Injuries have peppered the Notre Dame product's NFL career, and he has yet to play a full season since entering the league in 2023. However, his chemistry with new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins could lead to even more targets in Week 2. This is Mayer's opportunity to boost his production in Bowers' absence, making him a viable streaming option.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is trending up in fantasy football for his Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henry occupied a modest receiving role in the Patriots' season opener last week, catching three passes for 26 yards despite having a respectable 76% target share. However, his volume could be increasing now that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.
Entering the season, Brown was projected as the Patriots' most physical target, making him a weapon around the goal line. With Brown sidelined, that responsibility could shift to Henry, who caught 60 passes for seven touchdowns in 2025. This Steelers defense didn't surrender a catch to a tight end in Week 1, but that can likely be attributed to Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush, rather than Kyle Pitts Sr.
On the contrary, Drake Maye is a much tougher matchup for the Steelers, and his strong passing skills should help support a top-12 week from Henry in PPR fantasy football leagues.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 against the Lions, but finished strong with three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. His late score came with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 and send it to overtime. Despite a slow start, Johnson out-snapped fellow tight end Noah Fant 76-37, fortifying his role as the TE1 in a pass-heavy offense.
Johnson did pop up on the injury report this week and sat out practice Wednesday due to an illness, but recorded a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday, shedding the injury tag entirely ahead of Sunday. With star receiver Chris Olave's status up in the air for Week 2's clash against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury, Johnson could see an increased target share if Olave is unable to play.
Johnson ranks as a clear TE1 if Olave sits and a high-end TE2 if he plays.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, Juwan Johnson, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, Juwan Johnson, Michael Mayer:
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