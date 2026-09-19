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Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Mark Andrews - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The tight end position is often the most difficult position to fill on your lineup, and the recent injuries have not made it easier. Managers who selected Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in the opening rounds will likely be without him again in Week 2, as he was listed as doubtful. Fortunately, below, you will find our updated Week 2 PPR tight end rankings to give you an edge over your opponent.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 32
1 2 Colston Loveland TE 54
2 3 Tyler Warren TE 62
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 66
3 5 Tucker Kraft TE 69
3 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 74
3 7 Dallas Goedert TE 76
4 8 Travis Kelce TE 82
4 9 Juwan Johnson TE 90
5 10 Michael Mayer TE 96
6 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 98
6 12 Mark Andrews TE 103
6 13 Isaiah Likely TE 105
6 14 Jake Ferguson TE 109
7 15 Dalton Kincaid TE 110
7 16 George Kittle TE 113
7 17 Hunter Henry TE 117
7 18 Brenton Strange TE 121
8 19 Dalton Schultz TE 129
8 20 T.J. Hockenson TE 132
8 21 Cade Otton TE 133
9 22 Terrance Ferguson TE 138
9 23 AJ Barner TE 143
9 24 Pat Freiermuth TE 147
10 25 Mike Gesicki TE 149
10 26 Chig Okonkwo TE 151
10 27 Colby Parkinson TE 153
10 28 Gunnar Helm TE 156
11 29 Evan Engram TE 160
12 30 Greg Dulcich TE 161
13 31 Darren Waller TE 166
13 32 Charlie Kolar TE 173
13 33 Oronde Gadsden II TE 178
13 34 Darnell Washington TE 179
13 35 Kenyon Sadiq TE 184
13 36 Cole Kmet TE 191
13 37 David Njoku TE 192
14 38 Noah Fant TE 194
14 39 Theo Johnson TE 209
14 40 Tyler Higbee TE 210
14 41 Elijah Arroyo TE 211
14 42 Mason Taylor TE 212
14 43 Jake Tonges TE 215
14 44 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 223
14 45 Dawson Knox TE 224
14 46 Erick All Jr. TE 225
14 47 Matthew Hibner TE 228
14 48 Daniel Bellinger TE 232
15 49 Jonnu Smith TE 235
15 50 Noah Gray TE 237
15 51 Josh Oliver TE 239
15 52 Eli Raridon TE 241
15 53 Austin Hooper TE 243
15 54 Luke Schoonmaker TE 246
15 55 Tyler Conklin TE 248
15 56 Oscar Delp TE 249
15 57 Brock Wright TE 250
15 58 Ian Thomas TE 253
15 59 Elijah Higgins TE 255
16 60 Marlin Klein TE 256
16 61 Foster Moreau TE 258
16 62 Drew Sample TE 259
16 63 John Bates TE 262
16 64 Tommy Tremble TE 269
16 65 Mo Alie-Cox TE 272
16 66 Adam Trautman TE 278
16 67 Nate Boerkircher TE 281
16 68 Tanner Hudson TE 282
16 69 Jackson Hawes TE 283
16 70 Eli Stowers TE 284
17 71 Davis Allen TE 286
17 72 Luke Farrell TE 287
17 73 Tanner Koziol TE 288

 

Week 2 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews looks to be one of the prime beneficiaries of an early injury bug to hit the Ravens' wide receiving room before the team's home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) carries a doubtful tag into the weekend after logging just one limited practice on Friday.

Moreover, promising rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on IR after surgery Wednesday for a fractured wrist. These absences allow Andrews, who is coming off a down year, and others to lead the Ravens' passing attack, something Andrews has done to great effect in years past. In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Andrews brought in four of his six targets for 49 yards, had the second-most routes run (21), and posted a 28.6% target share. Andrews does face a tougher matchup in Week 2.

Last week, the Saints defense kept star Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to just five catches and 48 yards, and the unit ranked top-12 against the tight end position in 2025. Nonetheless, Andrews has enjoyed a deep rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson since being drafted together in 2018, and he could serve as a trusted safety valve and short-yardage receiver with little competition, making him potentially valuable in PPR formats this weekend.

Primarily due to the injury situation, Andrews is a mid-to-low-end TE1 heading into Week 2. Still, fantasy managers should keep their eyes open for tight ends with more rest-of-season value for the weeks ahead.

 

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has big shoes to fill yet again in Week 2 against the host Los Angeles Chargers. With Brock Bowers (knee) doubtful to play on Sunday, Mayer inherits the TE1 role against a Bolts pass rush that allowed just 179.9 passing yards per game in 2025. Mayer was efficient in Week 1, catching six of seven targets and converting three first downs against the Miami Dolphins, though he logged just 32 yards and no touchdowns.

Injuries have peppered the Notre Dame product's NFL career, and he has yet to play a full season since entering the league in 2023. However, his chemistry with new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins could lead to even more targets in Week 2. This is Mayer's opportunity to boost his production in Bowers' absence, making him a viable streaming option.

 

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is trending up in fantasy football for his Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henry occupied a modest receiving role in the Patriots' season opener last week, catching three passes for 26 yards despite having a respectable 76% target share. However, his volume could be increasing now that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

Entering the season, Brown was projected as the Patriots' most physical target, making him a weapon around the goal line. With Brown sidelined, that responsibility could shift to Henry, who caught 60 passes for seven touchdowns in 2025. This Steelers defense didn't surrender a catch to a tight end in Week 1, but that can likely be attributed to Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush, rather than Kyle Pitts Sr.

On the contrary, Drake Maye is a much tougher matchup for the Steelers, and his strong passing skills should help support a top-12 week from Henry in PPR fantasy football leagues.

 

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 against the Lions, but finished strong with three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. His late score came with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 and send it to overtime. Despite a slow start, Johnson out-snapped fellow tight end Noah Fant 76-37, fortifying his role as the TE1 in a pass-heavy offense.

Johnson did pop up on the injury report this week and sat out practice Wednesday due to an illness, but recorded a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday, shedding the injury tag entirely ahead of Sunday. With star receiver Chris Olave's status up in the air for Week 2's clash against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury, Johnson could see an increased target share if Olave is unable to play.

Johnson ranks as a clear TE1 if Olave sits and a high-end TE2 if he plays.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, Juwan Johnson, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, Juwan Johnson, Michael Mayer:

Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
David Njoku
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mark Andrews
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mark Andrews
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mark Andrews
vs
Drake London
Mark Andrews
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Jalen Coker
Mark Andrews
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mark Andrews
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mark Andrews
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mark Andrews
vs
Rashee Rice
Mark Andrews
vs
Tee Higgins
Mark Andrews
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Jadarian Price
Mark Andrews
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mark Andrews
vs
Davante Adams
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Golden
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mark Andrews
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mark Andrews
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mark Andrews
vs
Luther Burden III
Mark Andrews
vs
DK Metcalf
Mark Andrews
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jayden Reed
Mark Andrews
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mark Andrews
vs
Justice Hill
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Ben Sinnott
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Mason Taylor
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews
vs
Theo Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mark Andrews
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mark Andrews
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Mark Andrews
vs
Eli Raridon
Mark Andrews
vs
Ian Thomas
Mark Andrews
vs
John Bates
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mark Andrews
vs
Josh Oliver
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
David Njoku
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Ben Sinnott
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Hunter Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashod Bateman
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Alec Pierce
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tommy Tremble
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Ian Thomas
Hunter Henry
vs
John Bates
Hunter Henry
vs
Matthew Hibner
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Oliver
Hunter Henry
vs
Erick All Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Luke Farrell
Hunter Henry
vs
Mitchell Evans
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ben Sinnott
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Juwan Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Alec Pierce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Juwan Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ian Thomas
Juwan Johnson
vs
John Bates
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Oliver
Juwan Johnson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luke Farrell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mitchell Evans
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Fant
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Ben Sinnott
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Mayer
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaytron Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Dawson Knox
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonnu Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Theo Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tommy Tremble
Michael Mayer
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Mayer
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Ian Thomas
Michael Mayer
vs
John Bates
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Hibner
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Oliver
Michael Mayer
vs
Erick All Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Luke Farrell
Michael Mayer
vs
Mitchell Evans

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DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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