RotoBaller's updated Week 2 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The main slate of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season will start on Sunday, and as a result, many managers need to put the finishing touches on their lineup. Below, you will find our updated Week 2 PPR running back rankings, which account for all recent injury news to the position, including TreVeyon Henderson set to make his season debut and Alvin Kamara being cleared to suit up for the Saints.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|2
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|2
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|7
|2
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|8
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|10
|3
|7
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|11
|3
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|12
|3
|9
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|16
|3
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|17
|3
|13
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|19
|3
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|21
|3
|15
|David Montgomery
|RB
|22
|4
|16
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|24
|4
|17
|Breece Hall
|RB
|25
|4
|18
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|30
|5
|19
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|32
|5
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|34
|5
|21
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|36
|5
|22
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|39
|5
|23
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|43
|5
|24
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|45
|5
|25
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|48
|6
|26
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|51
|6
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|55
|6
|28
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|63
|6
|29
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|65
|7
|30
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|66
|7
|31
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|72
|7
|32
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|79
|7
|33
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|83
|8
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|89
|8
|35
|Woody Marks
|RB
|90
|8
|36
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|91
|8
|37
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|92
|8
|38
|Blake Corum
|RB
|93
|8
|39
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|98
|8
|40
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|101
|9
|41
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|105
|9
|42
|Rachaad White
|RB
|111
|9
|43
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|121
|9
|44
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|123
|9
|45
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|141
|9
|46
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|146
|9
|47
|George Holani
|RB
|147
|10
|48
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|151
|10
|49
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|153
|10
|50
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|154
|10
|51
|Justice Hill
|RB
|155
|10
|52
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|157
|10
|53
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|159
|10
|54
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|166
|10
|55
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|175
|11
|56
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|176
|11
|57
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|181
|11
|58
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|187
|11
|59
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|191
|11
|60
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|195
|11
|61
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|196
|11
|62
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|197
|11
|63
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|209
|12
|64
|Ray Davis
|RB
|213
|12
|65
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|231
|12
|66
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|234
|12
|67
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|239
|13
|68
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|246
|13
|69
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|248
|13
|70
|Frank Gore Jr.
|RB
|250
|13
|71
|Najee Harris
|RB
|251
|13
|72
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|259
|13
|73
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|260
|13
|74
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|261
|14
|75
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|262
|14
|76
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|265
|15
|77
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|266
|15
|78
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|267
|15
|79
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|268
|15
|80
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|269
|15
|81
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|270
|15
|82
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|272
|15
|83
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|273
|15
|84
|Bam Knight
|RB
|274
|15
|85
|Will Shipley
|RB
|276
Week 2 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson will make his season debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henderson missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury, but his absence was short-lived, as he has been cleared to return in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this point, we expect Henderson to share snaps with Rhamondre Stevenson, who drew the start in the season opener.
Stevenson had 23 touches last week, and he played a major role in the receiving game. We wouldn't be shocked to see both Henderson and Stevenson log at least 10-15 touches this Sunday, especially with wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) no longer involved on offense after he was placed on injured reserve. Henderson has jumped to RB41 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, but managers would be justified in starting him as an RB3/flex in Week 2.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai offers solid standalone value in Week 2 despite a suboptimal outing against their division-rival Minnesota Vikings at home. Monangai's 10/100/1 box score in the team's thrashing of Carolina was strong output, though it's worth noting the second-year back was sparsely used early on.
Regardless, he got it done for fantasy, and is positioned to run behind one of the league's better offensive fronts. While the 24-year-old's ceiling will be capped as long as he shares the backfield with running mate D'Andre Swift, he has enough athleticism and opportunity to make a fantasy impact. He'll land as RotoBaller's PPR RB33 for Sunday's appearance.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price was the clear lead running back in his Week 1 NFL debut. He led the Seahawks in carries with 10 and led Seahawks running backs in snaps. Price only played 48% of the snaps, but he was explosive, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
His snap share seems likely to increase as he continues to adjust to the NFL. Seattle is matched up with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Arizona has been generous to opposing running backs in fantasy over the past couple of seasons.
Although this defense held the Los Angeles Chargers in check in Week 1, that feels like a mirage. What is more, the Seahawks will likely lean heavily on the run for the next couple of weeks with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) sitting out. Although Drew Lock is a quality backup quarterback, it would behoove Seattle to feed Price. He's a low-end RB2, coming in at RB24 on our PPR rankings.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love did not appear on the injury report this week and carries no designation into Sunday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. A high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason jeopardized Love's availability for Week 1, but the rookie was active and had 13 touches for 50 total yards and his first NFL touchdown.
Love was on the backside of an approximate 60-40 split in snaps with Tyler Allgeier last week. Regarding Love's workload, head coach Mike LaFleur said "his role is going to be what it was," according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Even if Love's workload creeps up to a 50-50 share, Seattle's defense will make it difficult to build on the minor success of his professional debut.
Love is projected as an RB3 in Week 2, but fantasy managers should explore options with more favorable matchups before plugging him into their lineups.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love:
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