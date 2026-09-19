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Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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TreVeyon Henderson - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, RB Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hello RotoBallers! The main slate of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season will start on Sunday, and as a result, many managers need to put the finishing touches on their lineup. Below, you will find our updated Week 2 PPR running back rankings, which account for all recent injury news to the position, including TreVeyon Henderson set to make his season debut and Alvin Kamara being cleared to suit up for the Saints.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
2 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
2 4 Kenneth Walker III RB 7
2 5 Jonathan Taylor RB 8
2 6 Derrick Henry RB 10
3 7 De'Von Achane RB 11
3 8 James Cook III RB 12
3 9 Ashton Jeanty RB 13
3 10 Javonte Williams RB 15
3 11 Chase Brown RB 16
3 12 Saquon Barkley RB 17
3 13 Omarion Hampton RB 19
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 21
3 15 David Montgomery RB 22
4 16 Bucky Irving RB 24
4 17 Breece Hall RB 25
4 18 Kyren Williams RB 30
5 19 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 32
5 20 Chuba Hubbard RB 34
5 21 Cam Skattebo RB 36
5 22 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 39
5 23 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 43
5 24 Jadarian Price RB 45
5 25 Bhayshul Tuten RB 48
6 26 Jaylen Warren RB 51
6 27 Jeremiyah Love RB 55
6 28 MarShawn Lloyd RB 63
6 29 J.K. Dobbins RB 65
7 30 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 66
7 31 Quinshon Judkins RB 72
7 32 Kaelon Black RB 79
7 33 Kyle Monangai RB 83
8 34 Rico Dowdle RB 89
8 35 Woody Marks RB 90
8 36 Tony Pollard RB 91
8 37 Kenneth Gainwell RB 92
8 38 Blake Corum RB 93
8 39 RJ Harvey RB 98
8 40 Tyler Allgeier RB 101
9 41 TreVeyon Henderson RB 105
9 42 Rachaad White RB 111
9 43 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 121
9 44 Jonathon Brooks RB 123
9 45 Keaton Mitchell RB 141
9 46 Tyjae Spears RB 146
9 47 George Holani RB 147
10 48 Chris Brooks RB 151
10 49 Emmett Johnson RB 153
10 50 Samaje Perine RB 154
10 51 Justice Hill RB 155
10 52 Braelon Allen RB 157
10 53 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 159
10 54 Devin Singletary RB 166
10 55 Mike Washington Jr. RB 175
11 56 DeeJay Dallas RB 176
11 57 Tank Bigsby RB 181
11 58 Kendre Miller RB 187
11 59 Demond Claiborne RB 191
11 60 Sione Vaki RB 195
11 61 Kaytron Allen RB 196
11 62 Raheim Sanders RB 197
11 63 Alvin Kamara RB 209
12 64 Ray Davis RB 213
12 65 Jonah Coleman RB 231
12 66 Emari Demercado RB 234
12 67 Emanuel Wilson RB 239
13 68 Jaylen Wright RB 246
13 69 Kyle Juszczyk RB 248
13 70 Frank Gore Jr. RB 250
13 71 Najee Harris RB 251
13 72 Kimani Vidal RB 259
13 73 Jacob Saylors RB 260
13 74 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 261
14 75 Hunter Luepke RB 262
14 76 Seth McGowan RB 265
15 77 Kaleb Johnson RB 266
15 78 Isaiah Davis RB 267
15 79 Ollie Gordon II RB 268
15 80 Brashard Smith RB 269
15 81 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 270
15 82 Rasheen Ali RB 272
15 83 Tahj Brooks RB 273
15 84 Bam Knight RB 274
15 85 Will Shipley RB 276

 

Week 2 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson will make his season debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henderson missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury, but his absence was short-lived, as he has been cleared to return in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this point, we expect Henderson to share snaps with Rhamondre Stevenson, who drew the start in the season opener.

Stevenson had 23 touches last week, and he played a major role in the receiving game. We wouldn't be shocked to see both Henderson and Stevenson log at least 10-15 touches this Sunday, especially with wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) no longer involved on offense after he was placed on injured reserve. Henderson has jumped to RB41 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, but managers would be justified in starting him as an RB3/flex in Week 2.

 

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai offers solid standalone value in Week 2 despite a suboptimal outing against their division-rival Minnesota Vikings at home. Monangai's 10/100/1 box score in the team's thrashing of Carolina was strong output, though it's worth noting the second-year back was sparsely used early on.

Regardless, he got it done for fantasy, and is positioned to run behind one of the league's better offensive fronts. While the 24-year-old's ceiling will be capped as long as he shares the backfield with running mate D'Andre Swift, he has enough athleticism and opportunity to make a fantasy impact. He'll land as RotoBaller's PPR RB33 for Sunday's appearance.

 

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price was the clear lead running back in his Week 1 NFL debut. He led the Seahawks in carries with 10 and led Seahawks running backs in snaps. Price only played 48% of the snaps, but he was explosive, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

His snap share seems likely to increase as he continues to adjust to the NFL. Seattle is matched up with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Arizona has been generous to opposing running backs in fantasy over the past couple of seasons.

Although this defense held the Los Angeles Chargers in check in Week 1, that feels like a mirage. What is more, the Seahawks will likely lean heavily on the run for the next couple of weeks with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) sitting out. Although Drew Lock is a quality backup quarterback, it would behoove Seattle to feed Price. He's a low-end RB2, coming in at RB24 on our PPR rankings.

 

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love did not appear on the injury report this week and carries no designation into Sunday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. A high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason jeopardized Love's availability for Week 1, but the rookie was active and had 13 touches for 50 total yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Love was on the backside of an approximate 60-40 split in snaps with Tyler Allgeier last week. Regarding Love's workload, head coach Mike LaFleur said "his role is going to be what it was," according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Even if Love's workload creeps up to a 50-50 share, Seattle's defense will make it difficult to build on the minor success of his professional debut.

Love is projected as an RB3 in Week 2, but fantasy managers should explore options with more favorable matchups before plugging him into their lineups.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love:

TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jake Ferguson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Kittle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
KC Concepcion
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alec Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keenan Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Juwan Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Xavier Worthy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashod Bateman
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Mayer
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Denzel Boston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mack Hollins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demario Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Woody Marks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brenton Strange
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Courtland Sutton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tre Tucker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Kelce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Addison
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devaughn Vele
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Monangai
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Gesicki
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Romeo Doubs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pat Bryant
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tucker Kraft
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cade Otton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Likely
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylin Noel
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaelon Black
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Antonio Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quentin Johnston
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
De'Von Achane
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Saquon Barkley
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
David Montgomery
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Breece Hall
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jadarian Price
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Reed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Drake London
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum

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Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 2 Overall Rankings
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings


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Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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