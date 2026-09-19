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Week 2 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 2 slate will kick off on Sunday, which means it's almost time to set your fantasy lineups! Below, you will find our updated Week 2 PPR rankings for all positions.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Justin Jefferson WR
2 10 Derrick Henry RB
2 11 De'Von Achane RB
2 12 James Cook III RB
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 15 Javonte Williams RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Saquon Barkley RB
3 18 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 19 Omarion Hampton RB
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 D'Andre Swift RB
3 22 David Montgomery RB
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 Bucky Irving RB
4 25 Breece Hall RB
4 26 Mike Evans WR
4 27 DJ Moore WR
4 28 DeVonta Smith WR
4 29 Garrett Wilson WR
4 30 Kyren Williams RB
4 31 Parker Washington WR
4 32 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 33 Malik Nabers WR
4 34 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 35 Christian Watson WR
4 36 Cam Skattebo RB
5 37 Jameson Williams WR
5 38 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 39 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 40 Trey McBride TE
5 41 Luther Burden III WR
5 42 Terry McLaurin WR
5 43 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 44 Davante Adams WR
5 45 Jadarian Price RB
5 46 Tee Higgins WR
5 47 Rashee Rice WR
5 48 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Colston Loveland TE
5 51 Jaylen Warren RB
5 52 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 53 Ladd McConkey WR
6 54 Mark Andrews TE
6 55 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 56 Drake London WR
6 57 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
6 58 Jalen Coker WR
6 59 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 60 Stefon Diggs WR
6 61 Sam LaPorta TE
6 62 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
6 63 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 64 Matthew Golden WR
7 65 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 66 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 67 DK Metcalf WR
7 68 Tyler Warren TE
7 69 Jayden Reed WR
7 70 Dallas Goedert TE
7 71 Khalil Shakir WR
7 72 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 73 Rome Odunze WR
7 74 Dalton Schultz TE
7 75 Michael Wilson WR
7 76 Josh Downs WR
7 77 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 78 Quentin Johnston WR
7 79 Kaelon Black RB
7 80 Isaiah Likely TE
7 81 Tucker Kraft TE
7 82 Romeo Doubs WR
7 83 Kyle Monangai RB
7 84 Devaughn Vele WR
7 85 Jordan Addison WR
7 86 Caleb Douglas WR
8 87 Travis Kelce TE
8 88 Courtland Sutton WR
8 89 Rico Dowdle RB
8 90 Woody Marks RB
8 91 Tony Pollard RB
8 92 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 93 Blake Corum RB
8 94 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 95 Michael Mayer TE
8 96 Kayshon Boutte WR
8 97 Juwan Johnson TE
8 98 RJ Harvey RB
8 99 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 100 Alec Pierce WR
8 101 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 102 KC Concepcion WR
9 103 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 104 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 105 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 106 Jake Ferguson TE
9 107 George Kittle TE
9 108 Hunter Henry TE
9 109 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 110 Carnell Tate WR
9 111 Rachaad White RB
9 112 Keenan Allen WR
9 113 Xavier Worthy WR
9 114 Rashod Bateman WR
9 115 Denzel Boston WR
9 116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 117 Mack Hollins WR
9 118 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 119 DeMario Douglas WR
9 120 Brenton Strange TE
9 121 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 122 Tre Tucker WR
10 123 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 124 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 125 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 126 Malik Washington WR
10 127 Mike Gesicki TE
10 128 Pat Bryant WR
10 129 Cade Otton TE
10 130 Jaylin Noel WR
10 131 Antonio Williams WR
10 132 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 133 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 134 Demarcus Robinson WR
10 135 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 136 David Njoku TE
10 137 Evan Engram TE
10 138 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 139 Tre Harris WR
10 140 Jalen McMillan WR
10 141 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 142 Makai Lemon WR
11 143 Jalen Nailor WR
11 144 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 145 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 146 Tyjae Spears RB
11 147 George Holani RB
11 148 Malachi Fields WR
11 149 AJ Barner TE
11 150 Greg Dulcich TE
11 151 Chris Brooks RB
11 152 Cooper Kupp WR
11 153 Emmett Johnson RB
11 154 Samaje Perine RB
11 155 Justice Hill RB
11 156 Colby Parkinson TE
11 157 Braelon Allen RB
11 158 Kalif Raymond WR
11 159 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 160 Gunnar Helm TE
11 161 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 162 Bryce Lance WR
11 163 Chris Bell WR
11 164 Ted Hurst WR
11 165 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 166 Devin Singletary RB
11 167 Roman Wilson WR
11 168 Jack Bech WR
12 169 Darren Waller TE
12 170 Keon Coleman WR
12 171 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 172 Cole Kmet TE
12 173 Joshua Palmer WR
12 174 Devontez Walker WR
12 175 Mike Washington Jr. RB
12 176 DeeJay Dallas RB
12 177 Jahdae Walker WR
12 178 Noah Fant TE
12 179 Darnell Washington TE
12 180 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 181 Tank Bigsby RB
12 182 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 183 Darnell Mooney WR
12 184 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 185 Tai Felton WR
12 186 Troy Franklin WR
12 187 Kendre Miller RB
12 188 LaJohntay Wester WR
12 189 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 190 Chris Moore WR
12 191 Demond Claiborne RB
12 192 Xavier Legette WR
12 193 Ben Sinnott TE
12 194 Isaiah Williams WR
12 195 Sione Vaki RB
12 196 Kaytron Allen RB
12 197 Raheim Sanders RB
12 198 Dawson Knox TE
12 199 Calvin Ridley WR
12 200 Mason Taylor TE
13 201 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 202 Malik Benson WR
13 203 Tyler Higbee TE
13 204 Dyami Brown WR
13 205 Germie Bernard WR
13 206 Jonnu Smith TE
13 207 Zachariah Branch WR
13 208 Travis Hunter WR
13 209 Alvin Kamara RB
13 210 Theo Johnson TE
13 211 Tommy Tremble TE
13 212 Charlie Kolar TE
13 213 Ray Davis RB
13 214 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 215 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 216 Jahan Dotson WR
13 217 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 218 Kyle Williams WR
13 219 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 220 Jordan Whittington WR
13 221 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 222 Tez Johnson WR
13 223 Eli Raridon TE
13 224 Ian Thomas TE
13 225 John Bates TE
13 226 Matthew Hibner TE
13 227 Josh Oliver TE
14 228 Erick All Jr. TE
14 229 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 230 Tory Horton WR
14 231 Jonah Coleman RB
14 232 Colbie Young WR
14 233 Luke Farrell TE
14 234 Emari Demercado RB
14 235 Mitchell Evans TE
14 236 Efton Chism III WR
14 237 Zavion Thomas WR
14 238 Xavier Smith WR
14 239 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 240 Jared Wayne WR
14 241 Brenen Thompson WR
14 242 Josh Cameron WR
14 243 Konata Mumpfield WR
14 244 Jonathan Mingo WR
14 245 Cyrus Allen WR
14 246 Jaylen Wright RB
14 247 Chimere Dike WR
14 248 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 249 Treylon Burks WR
14 250 Frank Gore Jr. RB
14 251 Najee Harris RB
14 252 Marquise Brown WR
14 253 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 254 Tom Kennedy WR
14 255 Laquon Treadwell WR
14 256 Barion Brown WR
14 257 Ashton Dulin WR
14 258 Isaiah Bond WR
15 259 Kimani Vidal RB
15 260 Jacob Saylors RB
15 261 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
15 262 Hunter Luepke RB
15 263 Myles Price WR
15 264 Zay Flowers WR
15 265 Seth McGowan RB
15 266 Kaleb Johnson RB
15 267 Isaiah Davis RB
15 268 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 269 Brashard Smith RB
15 270 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 271 Jalen Royals WR
15 272 Rasheen Ali RB
15 273 Tahj Brooks RB
15 274 Bam Knight RB
15 275 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 276 Will Shipley RB
15 277 Josh Allen QB
15 278 Lamar Jackson QB
15 279 Caleb Williams QB
15 280 Jalen Hurts QB
15 281 Jayden Daniels QB
15 282 Dak Prescott QB
15 283 Brock Purdy QB
15 284 Justin Herbert QB
15 285 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 286 Jaxson Dart QB
15 287 Jared Goff QB
15 288 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 289 Drake Maye QB
15 290 Joe Burrow QB
15 291 Matthew Stafford QB
15 292 Jordan Love QB
15 293 Baker Mayfield QB
16 294 Bryce Young QB
16 295 Bo Nix QB
16 296 C.J. Stroud QB
16 297 Malik Willis QB
16 298 Tyler Shough QB
16 299 Carson Wentz QB
16 300 Daniel Jones QB
16 301 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 302 Drew Lock QB
16 303 Geno Smith QB
16 304 Kirk Cousins QB
16 305 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 306 Deshaun Watson QB
16 307 Cooper Rush QB
16 308 Cam Ward QB
16 309 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 310 Philadelphia Eagles DST
16 311 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 312 Seattle Seahawks DST
16 313 Los Angeles Chargers DST
16 314 Baltimore Ravens DST
16 315 Green Bay Packers DST
16 316 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 317 Houston Texans DST
16 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 319 New England Patriots DST
16 320 Denver Broncos DST
16 321 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
16 322 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 323 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 324 Carolina Panthers DST
16 325 Dallas Cowboys DST
16 326 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 327 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 328 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 329 New York Jets DST
17 330 Chicago Bears DST
17 331 Cleveland Browns DST
17 332 Buffalo Bills DST
17 333 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 334 Tennessee Titans DST
17 335 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 336 Washington Commanders DST
17 337 New Orleans Saints DST
17 338 Detroit Lions DST
17 339 New York Giants DST
17 340 Miami Dolphins DST
17 341 Brandon Aubrey K
17 342 Eddy Pineiro K
17 343 Tyler Bass K
17 344 Tyler Loop K
17 345 Cairo Santos K
17 346 Cameron Dicker K
17 347 Cam Little K
17 348 Harrison Butker K
17 349 Jason Myers K
17 350 Harrison Mevis K
17 351 Chase McLaughlin K
17 352 Evan McPherson K
17 353 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 354 Jake Bates K
17 355 Trey Smack K
17 356 Jake Elliott K
17 357 Will Reichard K
17 358 Wil Lutz K
17 359 Andy Borregales K
18 360 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 361 Nick Folk K
18 362 Drew Stevens K
18 363 Chris Boswell K
18 364 Jason Sanders K
18 365 Spencer Shrader K
18 366 Matt Gay K
18 367 Daniel Carlson K
18 368 Dominic Zvada K
18 369 Joey Slye K
18 370 Chad Ryland K
18 371 Riley Patterson K
18 372 Andre Szmyt K

 

 

Week 2 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving looks to build off his strong season opener versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Irving was great on the ground and had a ton of success through the air as well in Week 1. He rushed eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown.

He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving is looking like he can be a reliable dual-threat option in this offense. He should continue to find success against a Browns defense that allowed 4.8 yards per carry in the season opener. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for this upcoming Week 2 contest.

 

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson opened up 2026 with five catches for 56 yards on seven targets. Wilson outperformed Marvin Harrison Jr., who had one catch for 33 yards, but could not keep up on the stat sheet with tight end Trey McBride or wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jacoby Brissett's disposition to taking quick, easy shots hurt Wilson, who didn't have time to complete his routes when Brissett was ready to throw.

In Week 2, the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, who represent a more formidable defensive threat than the Chargers did last week. Seattle held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to 178 passing yards last week, and less than half went to receivers lined up out wide, where Wilson typically operates. Wilson and Brissett combined for fantasy football magic in 2025, but Wilson's upside is limited in a tough matchup, making him a WR3/flex candidate at best.

 

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will once again turn to quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, which could improve the fantasy prospects of tight end T.J. Hockenson. With the backup QB at the helm, the Iowa product played well in Week 1, logging four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown that spurred the Vikings' comeback against Green Bay.

More importantly, he was second on the team in targets, trailing only star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Hockenson was a top-five player at his position before his knee injury late in 2023, and while he might not return to those heights, he seems to have a decent spot among fantasy tight ends early in 2026. Facing a Bears secondary that struggled in Week 1, Hockenson is a solid TE2/flex option who could offer even more if targeted in the red zone.

 

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The season opener did not go as planned for quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. There will be no rest for the weary in Week 2, as Denver now takes on a talented Jacksonville Jaguars team. Nix finished Week 1 against Kansas City with just 131 yards passing and a touchdown along with an interception, while he was sacked four times and recorded just five fantasy points.

The Jacksonville defense is coming off an outstanding performance against a lowly Cleveland Browns offense, allowing 10 points and just 272 yards of total offense a week ago. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the game 16 of 22 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Nix is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked quarterback, making him an option for fantasy managers in two-quarterback leagues at best.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Michael Wilson, Jayden Reed, Rome Odunze. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Bucky Irving, Michael Wilson, Jayden Reed, Rome Odunze:

Bucky Irving
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Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
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Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
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David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
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Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
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D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
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DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
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George Pickens
Bucky Irving
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Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
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Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
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Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
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Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
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Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
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Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
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Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
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Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
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Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
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Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
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CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
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Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
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Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
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Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
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James Cook III
Bucky Irving
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Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
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De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
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Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
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Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
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Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
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Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
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Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
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Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
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Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
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Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
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Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Mark Andrews
Bucky Irving
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Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
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MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
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J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
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Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
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Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
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Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
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Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
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Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
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Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
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Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
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RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
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Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
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TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
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Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
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Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
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Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
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George Holani
Bucky Irving
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Chris Brooks
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
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Jayden Reed
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Wilson
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Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Michael Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Reed
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jayden Reed
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jayden Reed
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Reed
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Reed
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jayden Reed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jayden Reed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Reed
vs
Kaelon Black
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Coker
Jayden Reed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jayden Reed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake London
Jayden Reed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jayden Reed
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jayden Reed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jayden Reed
vs
Mark Andrews
Jayden Reed
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jayden Reed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Reed
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Travis Kelce
Jayden Reed
vs
Colston Loveland
Jayden Reed
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jayden Reed
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jayden Reed
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Reed
vs
Woody Marks
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Reed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jayden Reed
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Reed
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Reed
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Mayer
Jayden Reed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Reed
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Reed
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Reed
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Reed
vs
Christian Watson
Jayden Reed
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jayden Reed
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Reed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Alec Pierce
Jayden Reed
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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