RotoBaller's updated Week 2 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 2 slate will kick off on Sunday, which means it's almost time to set your fantasy lineups! Below, you will find our updated Week 2 PPR rankings for all positions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|10
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|11
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|17
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|18
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|19
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|22
|David Montgomery
|RB
|3
|23
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|24
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|25
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|26
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|27
|DJ Moore
|WR
|4
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|29
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|30
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|31
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|32
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|33
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|34
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|4
|35
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|36
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|37
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|38
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|39
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|40
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|41
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|42
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|43
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5
|44
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|45
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5
|46
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|47
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|48
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|51
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|52
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|53
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|54
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|6
|55
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|56
|Drake London
|WR
|6
|57
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|6
|58
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|59
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|60
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|61
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|62
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|6
|63
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|64
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|7
|65
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|66
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|67
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|68
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|69
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|70
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|71
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|72
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|73
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|74
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|7
|75
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|76
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|77
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|78
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|79
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|7
|80
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|81
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|82
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|7
|83
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|84
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|85
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|86
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|87
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|88
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|89
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|90
|Woody Marks
|RB
|8
|91
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|92
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|93
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|94
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|95
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|96
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|8
|97
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|98
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|99
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|8
|100
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|8
|101
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|8
|102
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|103
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|105
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|106
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|107
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|108
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|109
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|110
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|9
|111
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|112
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|113
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|114
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|115
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|9
|116
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|117
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|118
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|119
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|120
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|121
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|122
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|10
|123
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|10
|124
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|125
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|126
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|127
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|10
|128
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|129
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|130
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|10
|131
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|10
|132
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|133
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|134
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|10
|135
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|136
|David Njoku
|TE
|10
|137
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|138
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|139
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|140
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|10
|141
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|142
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|143
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|144
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|145
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|146
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|147
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|148
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|149
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|150
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|151
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|11
|152
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|153
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|154
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|155
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|156
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|157
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|158
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|159
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|160
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|161
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|162
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|11
|163
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|164
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|165
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|166
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|11
|167
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|168
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|169
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|170
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|171
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|172
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|173
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|174
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|175
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|12
|176
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|177
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|12
|178
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|179
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|180
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|181
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|182
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|183
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|184
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|185
|Tai Felton
|WR
|12
|186
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|187
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|188
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|12
|189
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|190
|Chris Moore
|WR
|12
|191
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|12
|192
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|193
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|12
|194
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|195
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|196
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|12
|197
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|198
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|199
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|200
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|201
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|202
|Malik Benson
|WR
|13
|203
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|13
|204
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|205
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|206
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|207
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|208
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|209
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|210
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|211
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|212
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|213
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|214
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|215
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|216
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|217
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|218
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|219
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|220
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|13
|221
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|222
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|223
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|13
|224
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|13
|225
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|226
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|13
|227
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|14
|228
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|229
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|230
|Tory Horton
|WR
|14
|231
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|14
|232
|Colbie Young
|WR
|14
|233
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|234
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|235
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|236
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|14
|237
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|238
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|14
|239
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|240
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|241
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|14
|242
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|14
|243
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|14
|244
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|14
|245
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|14
|246
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|247
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|248
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|249
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|14
|250
|Frank Gore Jr.
|RB
|14
|251
|Najee Harris
|RB
|14
|252
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|253
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|254
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|14
|255
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|14
|256
|Barion Brown
|WR
|14
|257
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|14
|258
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|15
|259
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|260
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|261
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|262
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|263
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|264
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|15
|265
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|15
|266
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|15
|267
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|268
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|269
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|270
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|271
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|15
|272
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|273
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|274
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|275
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|276
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|277
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|278
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|279
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|280
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|15
|281
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|282
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|283
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|284
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|15
|285
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|286
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|15
|287
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|288
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|289
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|290
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|291
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|292
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|293
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|294
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|295
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|296
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|297
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|298
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|299
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|16
|300
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|301
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|302
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|303
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|304
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|305
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|306
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|307
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|16
|308
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|309
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|310
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|16
|311
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|312
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|16
|313
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|16
|314
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|16
|315
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|316
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|16
|317
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|318
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|319
|New England Patriots
|DST
|16
|320
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|321
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|16
|322
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|323
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|324
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|16
|325
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|326
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|16
|327
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|328
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|329
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|330
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|331
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|334
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|335
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|336
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|337
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|338
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|339
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|340
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|341
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|342
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|17
|343
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|344
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|345
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|346
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|17
|347
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|348
|Harrison Butker
|K
|17
|349
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|350
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|17
|351
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|352
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|353
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|354
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|355
|Trey Smack
|K
|17
|356
|Jake Elliott
|K
|17
|357
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|358
|Wil Lutz
|K
|17
|359
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|360
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|361
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|362
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|363
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|364
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|365
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|366
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|367
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|368
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|369
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|370
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|371
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|372
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 2 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving looks to build off his strong season opener versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Irving was great on the ground and had a ton of success through the air as well in Week 1. He rushed eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving is looking like he can be a reliable dual-threat option in this offense. He should continue to find success against a Browns defense that allowed 4.8 yards per carry in the season opener. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for this upcoming Week 2 contest.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson opened up 2026 with five catches for 56 yards on seven targets. Wilson outperformed Marvin Harrison Jr., who had one catch for 33 yards, but could not keep up on the stat sheet with tight end Trey McBride or wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jacoby Brissett's disposition to taking quick, easy shots hurt Wilson, who didn't have time to complete his routes when Brissett was ready to throw.
In Week 2, the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, who represent a more formidable defensive threat than the Chargers did last week. Seattle held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to 178 passing yards last week, and less than half went to receivers lined up out wide, where Wilson typically operates. Wilson and Brissett combined for fantasy football magic in 2025, but Wilson's upside is limited in a tough matchup, making him a WR3/flex candidate at best.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings will once again turn to quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, which could improve the fantasy prospects of tight end T.J. Hockenson. With the backup QB at the helm, the Iowa product played well in Week 1, logging four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown that spurred the Vikings' comeback against Green Bay.
More importantly, he was second on the team in targets, trailing only star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Hockenson was a top-five player at his position before his knee injury late in 2023, and while he might not return to those heights, he seems to have a decent spot among fantasy tight ends early in 2026. Facing a Bears secondary that struggled in Week 1, Hockenson is a solid TE2/flex option who could offer even more if targeted in the red zone.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
The season opener did not go as planned for quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. There will be no rest for the weary in Week 2, as Denver now takes on a talented Jacksonville Jaguars team. Nix finished Week 1 against Kansas City with just 131 yards passing and a touchdown along with an interception, while he was sacked four times and recorded just five fantasy points.
The Jacksonville defense is coming off an outstanding performance against a lowly Cleveland Browns offense, allowing 10 points and just 272 yards of total offense a week ago. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the game 16 of 22 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Nix is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked quarterback, making him an option for fantasy managers in two-quarterback leagues at best.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Michael Wilson, Jayden Reed, Rome Odunze. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Bucky Irving, Michael Wilson, Jayden Reed, Rome Odunze:
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