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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Dontayvion Wicks, Mack Hollins, Pat Bryant, Eli Raridon, more

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Emmett Johnson -Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Injury News

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 2?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends- Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we update our waiver wire rankings throughout the week to help fantasy managers prioritize who to pick up. Welcome to the first edition of our updated waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 2 of the 2026 season. As Week 2 proceeds, we will adjust our waiver wire rankings accordingly to reflect the latest injuries and news. 

Several rookies may be emerging, like Caleb Douglas; should fantasy managers prioritize them? With A.J. Brown set to miss at least four games with a high-ankle sprain, will Mack Hollins have an expanded role? Is Dontayvion Wicks the Eagles WR2 after racking up 73 receiving yards and a score in the regular-season opener against the Commanders? Our rankings cover these questions and more for leagues where waivers haven't yet run. In terms of injuries, Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason was placed on short-term IR on Wednesday.

These Week 2 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 2 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 2?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70 Add in All Leagues
2 Jalen Coker WR 67 Add in All Leagues
3 Devaughn Vele WR 20 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
4 Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Kaelon Black RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 64 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Woody Marks RB 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Caleb Douglas WR 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Tyjae Spears RB 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Tre Tucker WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Dontayvion Wicks WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Dalton Schultz TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Mike Washington Jr. RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Demond Claiborne RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Keenan Allen WR 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Keaton Mitchell RB 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Denzel Boston WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mack Hollins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Rashid Shaheed WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Michael Mayer TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Pat Bryant WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
38 T.J. Hockenson TE 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Kenyon Sadiq TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Malachi Fields WR 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Tank Bigsby RB 32 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Mike Gesicki TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Brian Robinson RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 David Njoku TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Kalif Raymond WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Jonah Coleman RB 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Ray Davis RB 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Ted Hurst WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Devin Singletary RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Chris Brooks RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Chris Bell WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Tyler Shough QB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 38 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Bryce Young QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 C.J. Stroud QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Drew Lock QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Carson Wentz QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 San Francisco 49ers DST 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kansas City Chiefs DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Los Angeles Chargers DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Cincinnati Bengals DST 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Carolina Panthers DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Mack Hollins, Kaelon Black, Eli Raridon, Emmett Johnson, and Demarcus Robinson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 2.

Mack Hollins, WR, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins stepped up in a big way during the season opener. Hollins was not expected to be a significant part of the offense, but he ended up being one of the lone bright spots. The 33-year-old hauled in four of his five targets for 51 yards in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He saw an expanded role in the offense once top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) exited the contest.

It sounds like Brown will miss over a month of action, which could lead to a bigger role for Hollins in this offense. Hollins will probably move into a starting role for the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could be worth stashing in deep leagues while Brown is out.

 

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

The Athletic's Matt Barrows writes that San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner. In his NFL debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia last Thursday, Black played 43% of the offensive snaps behind Christian McCaffrey (55%) and was awarded 14 carries for 65 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana caught his only target for a pickup of five yards as a receiver. The Niners did not put too much on McCaffrey's plate in the season opener, especially in a blowout of the Rams, but they could be looking to dial back the All-Pro's touches throughout the year, which would obviously benefit Black.

Given CMC's lengthy injury history and the coaching staff's trust in Black, he is a valuable RB stash in 12-team leagues, even if you do not have McCaffrey rostered. Right now, Black is rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues. If McCaffrey were to go down with an injury, Black would become a weekly must-start in fantasy leagues.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson made a strong first impression Monday night, turning eight carries into 24 yards and catching both of his targets for another 44 yards in a 31-10 win over Denver. Kenneth Walker was the clear lead back, piling up 173 rushing yards on 23 carries, but Johnson still played 25 snaps and ran 10 routes in his NFL debut. That is the part worth chasing.

The fifth-round rookie is now listed second on Kansas City's depth chart, and his two receptions included gains of 19 and 25 yards. Some of Johnson's work came after the Chiefs had taken control, so fantasy managers should not treat 10 touches as a guaranteed weekly floor. He does not need to be in Week 2 lineups against Indianapolis, either. Johnson has already shown enough as both a runner and receiver to offer more than ordinary handcuff appeal, though.

He should be one of the priority running back additions in 12-team leagues, with even more value for managers rostering Walker.

 

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon converted his lone target into a two-yard touchdown reception during his NFL debut in Week 1. The 22-year-old's low target total and 54% snap share indicate that he's not ready to pass Hunter Henry on the depth chart any time soon, but we have to wonder if he's still going to be a consistent threat to produce around the goal line. He was on the receiving end of the Patriots' only touchdown in the season opener, getting wide open as the defense paid attention to other offensive players.

Managers should continue to monitor Raridon's usage and impact around the goal line, but in the meantime, he's not a bad player to speculatively add in deeper fantasy football leagues. He'll look to replicate his goal-line success while increasing his target share in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.

 

Demarcus Robinson, WR, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will jump to No. 3 on the depth chart after teammate De'Zhaun Stribling suffered an ankle sprain. Robinson didn't initially have any fantasy relevance to start the season, but he's suddenly on the fantasy radar after catching two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown when Stribling exited last Thursday. The veteran pass-catcher has never been worth drafting in fantasy leagues, but he has consistently carved out small stints of fantasy relevance because of his reliability as a depth option in the passing game.

Being third on the depth chart might not translate to consistent fantasy dominance, but this offense can definitely support him as a low-end WR3/flex on a weekly basis in deeper leagues. Managers in 14+ team leagues should look to add Robinson off waivers, and he even has some appeal in 12+ team formats, especially for managers who drafted Stribling.

 

Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70 Add in All Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Woody Marks RB 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 37 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 32 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ray Davis RB 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Jalen Coker WR 67 Add in All Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 20 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 64 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Denzel Boston WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Dalton Schultz TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
David Njoku TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 38 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Bryce Young QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Wentz QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
San Francisco 49ers DST 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Los Angeles Chargers DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 2 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mack Hollins, Emmett Johnson, Eli Raridon, Kaelon Black, Demarcus Robinson, Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Kendre Miller, Braelon Allen, Antonio Williams, Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Ted Hurst, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough, Mike Gesicki, George Holani, and Ryan Flournoy. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mack Hollins, Emmett Johnson, Eli Raridon, Kaelon Black, and Demarcus Robinson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mack Hollins, Emmett Johnson, Eli Raridon, Kaelon Black, Demarcus Robinson, Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Kendre Miller, Braelon Allen, Antonio Williams, Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Ted Hurst, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough, Mike Gesicki, George Holani, and Ryan Flournoy:

Mack Hollins
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Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
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Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
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Rashod Bateman
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre' Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Braelon Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Coker
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mack Hollins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Eli Raridon
vs
Raheim Sanders
Eli Raridon
vs
Jordan Love
Eli Raridon
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Eli Raridon
vs
Tyler Shough
Eli Raridon
vs
Chris Bell
Eli Raridon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Eli Raridon
vs
Sione Vaki
Eli Raridon
vs
Malik Willis
Eli Raridon
vs
Emari Demercado
Eli Raridon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Eli Raridon
vs
Brenton Strange
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Mayer
Eli Raridon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Demond Claiborne
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malachi Fields
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demarcus Robinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Pat Bryant
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Devaughn Vele
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Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
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Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
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Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
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Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
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Tyjae Spears
Caleb Douglas
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Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
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Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
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Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
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Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Braelon Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre' Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre' Harris
vs
Mack Hollins
Tre' Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
David Njoku
Ted Hurst
vs
Ray Davis
Ted Hurst
vs
George Holani
Ted Hurst
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ted Hurst
vs
Devin Singletary
Ted Hurst
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Brooks
Ted Hurst
vs
David Njoku
Ted Hurst
vs
Seth McGowan
Ted Hurst
vs
Brian Robinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Jalen Coker
Ted Hurst
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ted Hurst
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ted Hurst
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Eli Raridon
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Carson Wentz
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carson Wentz
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Chris Bell
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Gesicki
vs
David Njoku
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Holani
vs
Ted Hurst
George Holani
vs
Devin Singletary
George Holani
vs
Ray Davis
George Holani
vs
Chris Brooks
George Holani
vs
Jonah Coleman
George Holani
vs
Seth McGowan
George Holani
vs
Kalif Raymond
George Holani
vs
Emari Demercado
George Holani
vs
David Njoku
George Holani
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Holani
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Michael Mayer
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre' Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Phoenix Suns

Duop Reath Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
New York Knicks

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
New York Knicks

Ochai Agbaji Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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