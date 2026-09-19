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Week 2 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, after the flow of injury news and notes, we are back with updated rankings for Week 2. There are a few QB injuries to monitor, as Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, and Michael Penix Jr. have been ruled out already. Whether you are looking for that second quarterback or deciding who to stream, we've got you covered with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2. Find out where Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough, Carson Wentz, and Malik Willis are listed in our updated rankings.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Caleb Williams QB
2 4 Jalen Hurts QB
2 5 Jayden Daniels QB
2 6 Dak Prescott QB
2 7 Brock Purdy QB
3 8 Justin Herbert QB
3 9 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 10 Jaxson Dart QB
3 11 Jared Goff QB
3 12 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 13 Drake Maye QB
4 14 Joe Burrow QB
4 15 Matthew Stafford QB
4 16 Jordan Love QB
4 17 Baker Mayfield QB
5 18 Bryce Young QB
5 19 Bo Nix QB
5 20 C.J. Stroud QB
5 21 Malik Willis QB
5 22 Tyler Shough QB
5 23 Carson Wentz QB
5 24 Daniel Jones QB
6 25 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 26 Drew Lock QB
6 27 Geno Smith QB
6 28 Kirk Cousins QB
6 29 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 30 Deshaun Watson QB
6 31 Cooper Rush QB
6 32 Cam Ward QB

 

Week 2 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could continue to deal with adversity during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maye struggled in the season opener last week, tallying one touchdown and three interceptions while looking rattled by the Seahawks' aggressive pressure on defense. The former No. 3 pick still has the top-five upside we saw from him last season, but he needs to prove himself capable of performing against high-caliber defenses.

He didn't have much of an answer for the Seahawks last week, and he could continue to struggle against a Steelers defense led by star pass-rusher T.J. Watt. Because of Maye's track record from 2025, fantasy managers might have trouble benching him entirely in Week 2. However, at the very least, he's dropping to the low-end QB1 range for the time being. He ranks as the QB13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.

 

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a 107.5 QB rating and will look to build on his strong performance last Sunday against the Bears when the Panthers go on the road against the Falcons. Young completed 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 10 yards and a score on two carries in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears. The 25-year-old will look to stay hot against a Falcons defense that allowed 221 passing yards and a 5.4 YPA to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

All of Young's offensive weapons will be available on Sunday as Jalen Coker (ankle) was cleared and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 2. The former No. 1 overall pick threw a career-high 25 touchdowns last season and could easily build on those numbers in 2026. Young is a rock-solid option in Superflex/2QB leagues and comes in as QB18 in the latest RotoBaller rankings.

 

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is a playable option with a favorable matchup Sunday at Chicago now that Minnesota has ruled out starter Kyler Murray (concussion) from returning in Week 2. The veteran backup played well in relief last week against Green Bay, recovering from a few poor throws early to connect on three touchdowns as the Vikings rallied to beat Green Bay. Now, Wentz will face a Bears defense that ranks 29th in air yards allowed and surrendered 156 yards after the catch last week.

The journeyman naturally comes with the risk of turnovers and the inability to avoid sacks that have plagued him most of his career, but he's still facing a shaky defense and throwing to a corps of pass catchers led by receiver Justin Jefferson. As one of RotoBaller's top 24 QB options this week, Wentz is startable in formats that play more than one quarterback.


Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got to a decent fantasy line last Sunday, but the passing numbers were rough. Daniels completed 18 of 34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-22 loss to Philadelphia, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He added 31 yards on five carries. Both touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter after Washington spent much of the game stuck in neutral, managing only 50 yards on its seven non-scoring drives.

Daniels was pressured on 19 of 38 dropbacks, and six of his incompletions were intentional throwaways, so the stat line needs some context. It was also his first regular-season game since Dec. 7, after an elbow injury ended his 2025 season early. The rushing still gives Daniels plenty of fantasy insulation, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the QB6 for Week 2. Still, 164 passing yards on 34 attempts wasn't the return fantasy managers were hoping to see. His stock takes a small step back after the opener.

 

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once again listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but was a full participant in every Kansas City practice heading into Week 2. This injury report listing will likely remain throughout the season as the Chiefs manage Mahomes ' return from his ACL injury. That said, he was practicing fully and should be considered ready to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes had an encouraging season debut in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs superstar completed 15 of 27 pass attempts (56%) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, but most encouraging was the fact that he scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown in the middle of the field. The fear surrounding Mahomes coming off the scary knee injury was that his mobility would suffer, but it appears he put those worries to rest. Mahomes should have an easier time passing the ball against a Colts defense that just allowed 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes is ranked QB12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a justifiable QB1 for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough, Carson Wentz, and Malik Willis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough, Carson Wentz, and Malik Willis:

Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Carson Wentz
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Lock
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cooper Rush
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jaxson Dart
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Carson Wentz
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Drew Lock
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Cooper Rush
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Carson Wentz
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Cooper Rush
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carson Wentz
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drew Lock
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cooper Rush
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Carson Wentz
Jayden Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drew Lock
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cooper Rush
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Carson Wentz
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaxson Dart
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drew Lock
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jayden Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cooper Rush
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Carson Wentz
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Cooper Rush
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Carson Wentz
vs
Tyler Shough
Carson Wentz
vs
Daniel Jones
Carson Wentz
vs
Malik Willis
Carson Wentz
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Carson Wentz
vs
C.J. Stroud
Carson Wentz
vs
Drew Lock
Carson Wentz
vs
Bo Nix
Carson Wentz
vs
Geno Smith
Carson Wentz
vs
Bryce Young
Carson Wentz
vs
Kirk Cousins
Carson Wentz
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carson Wentz
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Carson Wentz
vs
Jordan Love
Carson Wentz
vs
Deshaun Watson
Carson Wentz
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carson Wentz
vs
Cooper Rush
Carson Wentz
vs
Joe Burrow
Carson Wentz
vs
Cam Ward
Carson Wentz
vs
Drake Maye
Carson Wentz
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carson Wentz
vs
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carson Wentz
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carson Wentz
vs
Josh Allen
Carson Wentz
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carson Wentz
vs
Caleb Williams
Carson Wentz
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carson Wentz
vs
Dak Prescott
Carson Wentz
vs
Brock Purdy
Carson Wentz
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Carson Wentz
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Drew Lock
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Cooper Rush
Malik Willis
vs
Jaxson Dart
Malik Willis
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Starts/Sits
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 2


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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