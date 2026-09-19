RotoBaller's updated Week 2 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers, after the flow of injury news and notes, we are back with updated rankings for Week 2. There are a few QB injuries to monitor, as Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, and Michael Penix Jr. have been ruled out already. Whether you are looking for that second quarterback or deciding who to stream, we've got you covered with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2. Find out where Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough, Carson Wentz, and Malik Willis are listed in our updated rankings.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 2 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|2
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|7
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|8
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|3
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|10
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3
|11
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|12
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|13
|Drake Maye
|QB
|4
|14
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|4
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|16
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|17
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|18
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|19
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|20
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|21
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|22
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|23
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|5
|24
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|25
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|26
|Drew Lock
|QB
|6
|27
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|28
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|6
|29
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|30
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|31
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|6
|32
|Cam Ward
|QB
Week 2 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could continue to deal with adversity during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maye struggled in the season opener last week, tallying one touchdown and three interceptions while looking rattled by the Seahawks' aggressive pressure on defense. The former No. 3 pick still has the top-five upside we saw from him last season, but he needs to prove himself capable of performing against high-caliber defenses.
He didn't have much of an answer for the Seahawks last week, and he could continue to struggle against a Steelers defense led by star pass-rusher T.J. Watt. Because of Maye's track record from 2025, fantasy managers might have trouble benching him entirely in Week 2. However, at the very least, he's dropping to the low-end QB1 range for the time being. He ranks as the QB13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a 107.5 QB rating and will look to build on his strong performance last Sunday against the Bears when the Panthers go on the road against the Falcons. Young completed 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 10 yards and a score on two carries in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears. The 25-year-old will look to stay hot against a Falcons defense that allowed 221 passing yards and a 5.4 YPA to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
All of Young's offensive weapons will be available on Sunday as Jalen Coker (ankle) was cleared and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 2. The former No. 1 overall pick threw a career-high 25 touchdowns last season and could easily build on those numbers in 2026. Young is a rock-solid option in Superflex/2QB leagues and comes in as QB18 in the latest RotoBaller rankings.
Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is a playable option with a favorable matchup Sunday at Chicago now that Minnesota has ruled out starter Kyler Murray (concussion) from returning in Week 2. The veteran backup played well in relief last week against Green Bay, recovering from a few poor throws early to connect on three touchdowns as the Vikings rallied to beat Green Bay. Now, Wentz will face a Bears defense that ranks 29th in air yards allowed and surrendered 156 yards after the catch last week.
The journeyman naturally comes with the risk of turnovers and the inability to avoid sacks that have plagued him most of his career, but he's still facing a shaky defense and throwing to a corps of pass catchers led by receiver Justin Jefferson. As one of RotoBaller's top 24 QB options this week, Wentz is startable in formats that play more than one quarterback.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got to a decent fantasy line last Sunday, but the passing numbers were rough. Daniels completed 18 of 34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-22 loss to Philadelphia, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He added 31 yards on five carries. Both touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter after Washington spent much of the game stuck in neutral, managing only 50 yards on its seven non-scoring drives.
Daniels was pressured on 19 of 38 dropbacks, and six of his incompletions were intentional throwaways, so the stat line needs some context. It was also his first regular-season game since Dec. 7, after an elbow injury ended his 2025 season early. The rushing still gives Daniels plenty of fantasy insulation, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the QB6 for Week 2. Still, 164 passing yards on 34 attempts wasn't the return fantasy managers were hoping to see. His stock takes a small step back after the opener.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once again listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but was a full participant in every Kansas City practice heading into Week 2. This injury report listing will likely remain throughout the season as the Chiefs manage Mahomes ' return from his ACL injury. That said, he was practicing fully and should be considered ready to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes had an encouraging season debut in the 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
The Chiefs superstar completed 15 of 27 pass attempts (56%) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, but most encouraging was the fact that he scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown in the middle of the field. The fear surrounding Mahomes coming off the scary knee injury was that his mobility would suffer, but it appears he put those worries to rest. Mahomes should have an easier time passing the ball against a Colts defense that just allowed 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes is ranked QB12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a justifiable QB1 for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough, Carson Wentz, and Malik Willis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Shough, Carson Wentz, and Malik Willis:
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