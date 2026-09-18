👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 2 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Joe Burrow - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS and Betting Picks

Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 2 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 2 fantasy football lineups.

Even after just one week of the 2026 NFL season, we all got fresh reminders of the types of players who can bust from week to week. Did you have Colston Loveland, Ja'Marr Chase, or De'Von Achane? Your team was at a disadvantage if you did. But these players will be must-starts when healthy. What about the players who could be busts based on matchups or usage? The tough calls are what we want to look at.

This year's weekly bust list won't focus on the names you are likely not starting on your roster; we know players picked near the end of drafts belong on the bench in most cases. This is also not automatically a recommendation to sit a player. Look at the bust list as a way to manage expectations for players who might be on-the-fence decisions.

Below are my 10 fantasy football busts, or players that may disappoint, for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck in the opening week, RotoBallers! May all your lineup decisions be correct.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Bhayshul Tuten (RB, JAX) at Denver

Bhayshul Tuten's Week 1 performance looks much better when you don't compare it to his workload in the opening game. He played only 49% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps and split work with Chris Rodriguez Jr. In addition, he had a very limited receiving role, so he needs the full-time rushing workload and efficiency

Denver couldn't contain Kenneth Walker III in Week 1, but this road environment in Denver should be especially tough for many of the Jacksonville skill players, as we will see in more of the names on this list below. Tuten will likely need more than Week 1's 16 opportunities to make him an RB1 or RB2 this week.

 

Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG) at Los Angeles Rams

Second-year running back Cam Skattebo returned from his ankle injury with over 14 fantasy points, but he also split time with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. He also did not see a single target in the game despite 29 pass attempts from Jaxson Dart.

The Rams held Christian McCaffrey to 13.8 fantasy points on 15 touches and ranked seventh-best against running backs last season. Skattebo still has enough volume to start in most leagues, but his Week 2 floor is considerably lower than it was against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

 

Jaylen Warren (RB, PIT) vs. New England

Warren draws a New England defense that should be one of the toughest against running backs in Week 2, and the concern is that we now have a game's worth of information that tells us how much work Rico Dowdle will get in this offense. Dowdle played 58% of snaps (Warren was at 38%), and Dowdle also saw 10 touches.

With Pittsburgh having other options like Dowdle, Pat Freiermuth, and DK Metcalf around the goal line, Warren profiles more as a volume-dependent RB2/flex than someone with a huge ceiling this week.

 

Drake London (WR, ATL) vs. Carolina

Well, if the Week 1 trend continues (two catches for 29 yards), Drake London will be absolutely a bust every week of the season.  The Week 2 matchup looks great on paper after Carolina was just torched for 59 points (although strangely Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III had just seven combined receptions), but Atlanta's quarterback situation makes London extremely difficult to trust at his usual second-round value.

Cooper Rush had an ugly passing performance in Week 1, and the Falcons could attack Carolina much more heavily with Bijan Robinson instead. London still has WR1 talent, but another horrific passing day could leave him well short of expectations. We dream of the day Michael Penix Jr. will come back for London and Kyle Pitts Sr. right now.

 

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR, JAX) at Denver

After a very tumultuous 2025 season and offseason that followed, we all know the story about the fall of Brian Thomas Jr. In Week 2, expectations should be lowered considerably against Denver. Jacksonville has to contend with Pat Surtain II and a Broncos secondary that held Kansas City's wide receivers to only five catches and 37 yards combined in Week 1.

Thomas also entered the week dealing with a shoulder issue, adding another layer of risk. It looks like he will recover from that and be able to play, but with Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and Jakobi Meyers as pass-catching competition, this is not the week I am expecting a lot of production.

 

Jaylen Waddle (WR, DEN) vs. Jacksonville

I really don't want to put Jaylen Waddle on this list after his disastrous Denver debut, but there was nothing yet to show us he will be a WR1 superstar in Denver. Waddle's Denver debut couldn't have gone much worse, producing just one reception for two yards, and Week 2 is necessarily the easiest spot to land after that.

Jacksonville is a tough Week 2 matchup for opposing wide receivers, with Travis Hunter and Montaric Brown shutting down the passing game in Week 1 except for one long play to Denzel Boston. Until we see Waddle consistently involved in his new offense, there is more risk here than I'm willing to accept for a WR2. He is more WR3/Flex for me in Week 2.

 

Tyler Warren (TE, IND) at Kansas City

Tyler Warren was able to salvage his Week 1 fantasy line with a touchdown because the rest of the production was just three catches for 13 yards. His target competition is also considerably stronger this season, with Alec PierceJosh Downs, and Keenan Allen occupying the same areas of the field, which could make consistent volume harder to find.

Kansas City allowed just 8.6 fantasy points per game to tight ends last season, eighth-fewest in the NFL, and even though Evan Engram scored a touchdown, the Chiefs only gave up 53 yards to all tight ends in the game. Warren is still a player most fantasy managers are starting, but after the touchdown covered a poor Week 1 line, he's a strong candidate to disappoint this week.

 

Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) at Houston

Mike Gesicki was one of Week 1's biggest tight end surprises, scoring a touchdown and ending with nearly a 21% target share. That's exactly the kind of performance fantasy managers can overreact to after one week, and definitely one that should regress against the Houston Texans defense.

Houston did get lit up by Dalton Kincaid for 130 yards in Week 1, but this was a defense that was difficult on tight ends last season, and one bad game shouldn't completely change the evaluation. Gesicki is unlikely to maintain anything close to a 20% target share with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and the rest of Cincinnati's weapons involved, making him a strong candidate to go way backward from what he did last week.

 

Joe Burrow (QB, CIN) at Houston

Joe Burrow is dealing with a back issue and is headed into Houston and their ferocious pass rush. That isn't something that makes me confident about his fantasy prospects in Week 2. Burrow was just average in Week 1, but there is some concern that he couldn't get the ball to Chase and Higgins because of a back that was bothering him.

Burrow is still difficult to bench, and I still think he is a top-12 option for the week, but this looks like a week where he could finish well below his normal top-5 expectations. I would start quarterbacks like Brock Purdy and Jordan Love over Burrow this week.

 

Trevor Lawrence (QB, JAX) at Denver

Trevor Lawrence has a lot of things working against him after a nice game in Week 1. He has a road game against Denver with a receiving corps that has some injury questions. Then there are the Broncos' cornerbacks. Despite the Week 1 result, Denver remains a defense capable of generating pressure and taking away explosive plays.

This should be a completely different game environment than Week 1, when Jacksonville came out passed heavily early and got up big on Cleveland. This game should remain much more competitive, but there will be a lot more pressure on Lawrence, who was only sacked once in Week 1.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Start/Sit Advice

Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Week 2 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 2



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Dalton Kincaid

Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Jameson Williams

Difficult to Trust After Underwhelming Week 2
Washington Wizards

Trevor Keels Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
DJ Moore

Battling AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status in Question
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Josh Allen

Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Jared Goff

Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
DJ Moore

Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Trey McBride

Practices in Full on Thursday
Tua Tagovailoa

Won't Play in Week 2
Kaelon Black

Pops Up on Thursday's Injury Report
Chris Olave

Hamstring Injury is Not Serious
Ladd McConkey

Missing From Practice Again on Thursday
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
Brock Bowers

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Myles Garrett

Rams Officially Place Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
TreVeyon Henderson

Says He's "Ready to Go"
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Sitting Out Wednesday With Grade 1 Hamstring Injury
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 2
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats