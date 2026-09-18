Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 2 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
We're already in Week 2 of the 2026 season, and the slate looks like it could separate careful lineup setters from the rest of the pack. Sunday features several games with real scoring juice -- Dallas and Washington hovering around 50.5, Chicago and Minnesota near 47.5, and the Monday night Giants-Rams tilt in a similar range -- while the Eagles-Titans game sits at the opposite end with a total closer to 39.5. Those Vegas numbers, combined with early Week 1 usage data on target shares, snap rates, and opportunity splits, give us a clearer picture than preseason projections ever could of which offenses are likely to lean pass-heavy or grind it out.
That picture matters because boom-or-bust players live and die by those environments. A receiver facing a defense that has already shown leaks against the pass, or a running back stepping into a game script that should produce extra touches, can post the kind of spike week that wins a matchup outright. The flip side is just as real: a tough matchup, a split backfield that didn’t resolve in Week 1, or a low implied team total can turn a name-value starter into a quiet six-point night that costs you the week. Analytics on fantasy points allowed, expected fantasy points against, and implied team totals exist for exactly this reason -- they quantify the range of outcomes instead of leaving you guessing from last year’s averages or one-game sample sizes. Studies of roster construction consistently show that a well-placed high-variance play can lift your weekly win probability, but only if you have not loaded the rest of the lineup with the same fragile profile.
Getting those calls right is how you build the most optimal lineup rather than simply filling spots with the highest-ranked names. This is the first time we can blend actual 2026 tape with the rest of the Week 2 schedule instead of relying on last season’s defensive rankings alone. The managers who study the matchups, respect the game scripts, and decide which players have a genuine path to exploding (or collapsing) will put themselves in position to start 2-0 instead of playing catch-up. The rest of this article walks through the players whose remaining Week 2 spots look most likely to produce those swings.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Fantasy Football Booms
Brock Purdy - QB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins
Purdy already proved he can produce against a defense that was supposed to make life difficult. In Week 1, he went 25-of-34 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, added 29 rushing yards, and finished with around 22 fantasy points in a 27-7 win over the Rams, a unit many expected to harass him.
He did it without taking a sack, found the end zone with three different receivers, and now comes home to face a Dolphins defense that just allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three touchdown passes in the opener.
San Francisco is a double-digit home favorite with one of the week’s highest implied team totals, which is the kind of environment that usually means extra red-zone trips rather than a conservative game plan.
If Miami leans even harder into stopping Christian McCaffrey after getting gashed on the ground last week, Purdy’s passing volume and scoring chances should rise, not shrink.
That combination is why he is primed to be a boom candidate rather than just a safe mid-tier start. Consensus projections still sit near 21 points with roughly 259 passing yards and a pair of scores, placing him inside my top five at the position for the week.
The matchup itself ranks among the easier remaining spots on his schedule, and the 49ers already showed they can finish drives even when the yardage total stays modest.
A few more chunk plays against a secondary that just gave up three passing scores would push Purdy well past his projection. That is the profile you want when you are hunting a spike week instead of a floor play.
Breece Hall - RB, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers
Hall just reminded everyone what a featured role looks like. In the Jets’ 23-10 win over Tennessee, he handled 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, caught both of his targets, and finished with 24 touches to Braelon Allen’s 10.
That was good for 17.8 half-PPR points and an RB12 week, and the details underneath the box score were just as encouraging. Hall took every red-zone carry from the backfield, forced four missed tackles, and popped three runs of 10-plus yards.
The offensive line looked improved, the game script stayed positive, and Hall still left the field as the clear lead back. Now, he gets a home date with a Packers defense that already allowed two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 and ranked just 18th against the run a year ago.
That matchup is why the boom case is real even if New York is a slight underdog. Green Bay has been 26th or worse in rushing success rate allowed since the start of last season, and this game grades as one of Hall’s easier remaining spots.
If the Jets fall behind, Hall’s receiving work should tick up; if they stay competitive, the same 20-plus-touch path he just used is still available. Either script gives him a clean shot at another 100-yard, one-touchdown day.
Volume plus a defense that has already leaked scoring chances on the ground is exactly the combination that turns a solid RB2 into a spike-week RB1.
Stefon Diggs - WR, Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
Diggs did not look like a late-round afterthought in his Commanders debut. Against one of the league’s better defenses, he led Washington with nine targets, hauled in four of them for 55 yards and a touchdown, and more than doubled every other receiver on the team in looks.
Terry McLaurin was held to four targets, which left Diggs operating as Jayden Daniels’ primary option in a 24-22 loss. He also commanded about 31 percent of the team’s targets and nearly a third of its air yards, the kind of share that travels even when the catch rate is messy. Now, he draws Dallas in a game sitting near 50.5 points, one of the highest totals on the Week 2 slate.
That Cowboys matchup is the real reason the boom case stands out. Dallas allowed the second-highest EPA per pass in Week 1, and we are already treating both Diggs and McLaurin as viable starts because of it.
Consensus rankings still have Diggs around WR38 with a modest projection, which means the market has not fully priced in the usage he just earned. But I currently have him as a fringe WR2/WR3 due to the positivity of the matchup for Diggs and his profile within the offense.
If Washington has to throw to keep pace in a high-scoring NFC East game, nine-plus targets against a leaky pass defense is a short path to another touchdown and a spike week. Volume plus a soft secondary is how a WR3 on paper turns into a lineup-lifter on Sunday.
Dalton Schultz - TE, Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Schultz’s Week 1 box score was quiet, but the usage was not. He saw eight targets, second on the Texans behind only Nico Collins, and finished with four catches for 35 yards on 66 percent of the snaps in a 36-31 loss to Buffalo.
That target share matters more than the yardage because the Texans currently lack a clear-cut threat opposite Collins, which leaves Schultz as the clearest No. 2 option in C.J. Stroud’s passing game. Last year, he quietly posted 82 catches and 777 yards, finishing as a top-12 tight end, so this is not a new role.
It is the same reliable middle-of-the-field outlet, now with fewer mouths to feed.
Week 2 is where that role can turn into a spike.
Cincinnati allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends in 2025 by a wide margin, surrendering 116 receptions, 1,444 yards, and 16 touchdowns to the position.
Schedule-adjusted rankings have this as one of Houston’s easiest tight-end matchups of the year. Consensus boards still have Schultz around TE19 with a modest projection, while I have him ranked inside my range of TE1.
That gap is the boom window. Eight targets against a defense that could not cover tight ends last season is a short path to a touchdown and a top-8 week at a position where those days are hard to find.
Week 2 Fantasy Football Busts
Trevor Lawrence - QB, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos
Lawrence’s Week 1 tape is the kind of outing that tricks people into chasing last week’s points. He went 18-of-23 for 245 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-10 blowout of Cleveland, then sat most of the fourth quarter because the Jaguars were already up 31-0.
That was easy-mode football against a Browns defense that could not get off the field. He needed only 23 attempts to post a QB6 week, which is not a volume profile that travels when the opponent can actually tackle and cover. Denver is a different problem.
The Broncos just held Patrick Mahomes to 184 passing yards in Week 1, and their coverage DVOA in that game was a minus number, meaning they were better than average against the pass.
The projection drop tells the rest of the story. Consensus boards have Lawrence around 16.6 fantasy points this week, with roughly 221 yards and 1.4 passing scores, a steep fall from the 26-point explosion he just posted.
Jacksonville is a road underdog in a game with a mid-40s total, so the script that let him feast and then rest is unlikely to repeat. If Denver’s run defense allows the Jaguars to stay balanced, or if the Broncos keep the score close, Lawrence will not see four free touchdown throws again.
That is the bust risk; managers treating him like a locked-in QB1 after one cupcake matchup are betting on a ceiling that the schedule and the game environment do not support.
De'Von Achane - RB, Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers
Achane’s Week 1 line was a warning, not a fluke. He managed 11 carries for 36 yards and four catches for 30 more in Miami’s 27-13 loss at Las Vegas, a 3.3-yard average that left him with 66 total yards and no score.
The Dolphins as a team rushed for just 65 yards, trailed the entire afternoon, and watched Malik Willis take five sacks. Achane still led the skill group in touches, but those touches came in a collapsing offense that could not stay on schedule or reach the red zone. That is a problem when the next opponent is a 13.5-point home favorite that just held the Rams to seven points.
San Francisco is the wrong place to hope the efficiency bounces back. The 49ers already limited opposing backs to modest production in Week 1, and Miami’s implied total is among the lowest on the slate.
Consensus projections sit around 13 fantasy points, which is a far cry from the RB1 weeks Achane owners paid for on draft night. If the Dolphins fall behind early again, the rushing volume dries up, and the touchdown equity disappears.
Receiving work can keep him on the field, but four or five checkdowns against a defense that just dominated on the road is not a boom profile. It is a floor play dressed up as a star, and that is why he is a bust candidate this week.
Tetairoa McMillan - WR, Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
McMillan’s Week 1 stat line looks fine until you watch how it was built. He finished with five catches for 75 yards on eight targets, but he had just one reception for 14 yards before halftime and needed garbage-time volume in a 59-37 loss to keep the box score respectable.
Jalen Coker was Bryce Young’s actual favorite target that afternoon, going 8-of-9 for 138 yards and two scores, and he has now outscored McMillan in five of their last six games together.
The first-round pick still ran a full complement of routes, but the separation and downfield trust that made him a draft-day WR2 did not show up. When the No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart is playing second fiddle in a shootout, that is a red flag for the weeks that will not feature 37 points of garbage time.
Week 2 on the road in Atlanta is a colder environment. The game total sits in the low 40s, far below last week’s historic scoring outburst, and Atlanta grades as one of the less friendly wide receiver matchups on the slate.
Consensus projections have McMillan around 8.8 fantasy points, which is WR3 territory, not the weekly WR2 profile most managers paid for. If Coker keeps winning the air-yard and red-zone work, McMillan’s ceiling shrinks to a handful of mid-range catches without a touchdown. That is a bust week for a player who was supposed to be Carolina’s clear alpha.
Harold Fannin Jr. - TE, Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fannin played 82 percent of the snaps in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss at Jacksonville and still finished with two catches for 21 yards on three targets. That is not a role; it is a disappearing act.
His first look did not arrive until late in the third quarter, and his average depth of target was just 3.3 yards. Deshaun Watson completed only 16 passes, took five sacks, and threw a pick, so the entire offense stalled before Fannin could get involved. Last season, he was a top-6 tight end with 72 catches and six scores. One week of this usage is enough to make that profile look like a memory instead of a baseline.
Going on the road in Week 2 to Tampa Bay does not automatically fix the problem. The Buccaneers may have given up a touchdown to a tight end last week, but Cleveland still has to move the ball to cash that in.
Consensus boards have Fannin around 6.1 fantasy points, which is streaming territory, not the weekly TE1 managers drafted. He will have to compete with the rest of a thin receiving corps for the handful of high-leverage targets this offense can generate.
If Watson keeps the Browns off schedule again, three checkdowns and no red-zone work is a very real outcome. That has bust written all over it for a player whose value was built on volume that simply did not show up.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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