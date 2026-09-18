Josh Allen Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Sep 18, 2026, 2:22 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 248 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Thursday's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. He also tallied 69 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while taking just two sacks. Allen was (unsurprisingly) the focal point of the Bills' game plan on Thursday, and even when Buffalo tried to keep the ball on the ground, Allen was often responsible for the rushing attempt. So far, it's been tough for running back James Cook III's fantasy managers to get ecstatic about drafting him, but obviously Allen's fantasy managers are thrilled. The star quarterback will remain firmly entrenched as a mid-to-high QB1 in the fantasy rankings for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Jared Goff's Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 2:17 AM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Thursday's Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills. He also rushed for seven yards and took four sacks in the contest. Goff and the Lions had a quieter start to the game, going scoreless in the first quarter and getting just one touchdown and one field goal before the end of the first half. However, Detroit managed to stay in the game throughout most of regulation, largely thanks to an elite rapport between Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. We have now seen Goff go for two-plus touchdowns and zero turnovers in back-to-back games to start the season, solidifying himself as a low-end QB1 despite his lack of rushing upside. We would continue to start him in most leagues ahead of Week 3 against the Jets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Mostly Impacting the Dolphins as a Blocker
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:54 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich consistently saw the field in Week 1, but his lack of volume in this run-heavy offense will severely limit his floor and upside in fantasy football. Dulcich played 77% of snaps in Week 1 but caught just two passes for 18 yards. As a result of his reduced volume as a receiver, we saw Dulcich step up with a much bigger role in the blocking game. He finished the first week of the regular season with a 55.2 run-blocking grade and 72.5 pass-blocking grade. The pass-blocking mark is very intriguing, but we'd still be somewhat concerned about his lower run-blocking grade within a Miami offense that is designed to run the ball nearly every play. Either way, he can be avoided in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze an Occasional Bust Candidate in Crowded Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:47 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has plenty of talent, but his exact volume could fluctuate from week to week due to the crowded state of the offense. Although the Bears dropped 59 points last week, Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland combined for two catches. Between Luther Burden III, Odunze, Kalif Raymond, and Cole Kmet, there are a lot of reliable targets for Caleb Williams in Chicago. They all have relatively high ceilings, but we also wouldn't be surprised to see them naturally alternate which players have big games or quiet games. For that reason, there's a decent chance that Odunze is a top-18 fantasy receiver going forward, but there's also a chance that he's a low-end RB3/flex or worse. The 24-year-old belongs on the bench in most leagues for now, especially as he recovers from a calf injury. He should be active this week, but Burden is currently the only must-start fantasy receiver in Chicago.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Will Continue to Suffer From Offense's Woes
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:40 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a relatively bleak fantasy outlook. Although he is the clear No. 1 running back in Tennessee, he has a low floor due to the state of the offense. In fantasy football, it's often preached that managers should draft workhorse running backs in talented offenses. That's not the case with Pollard; he projects to play roughly half of the snaps in an offense that might not be able to support a fantasy-relevant running back every week. A prime example of this was Week 1, when Pollard rushed for just 35 yards on seven carries against the Jets. Pollard led the team in rushing attempts, played 52% of the snaps, and averaged 5.0 yards per carry, but his low volume made him a massive disappointment in fantasy football. Managers should expect similar results in Week 2, as the Titans take on the Eagles. There probably won't be a ton of rushing opportunities for Pollard in this one, assuming the Titans fall into an early deficit. Pollard continues to rank as a low-end RB3/flex.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar Off the Fantasy Radar Entirely
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 12:36 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar handled a respectable 55% snap share in the season-opening loss last Sunday, but he remains off the fantasy radar after finishing that game without a target. Kolar was used primarily as a blocker, sharing the bulk of his snaps with David Njoku. Oronde Gadsden II was a distant third in terms of tight end snaps on the team. So far, it doesn't look like any of the Chargers' tight ends are going to be top-tier fantasy options, but Njoku presumably has the highest floor of the group after finishing Week 1 with five catches for 58 yards. Meanwhile, Kolar will continue to occupy a blocking role. That's similar to what we saw from him in Baltimore. Over four years with the Ravens, he caught just 30 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns. We don't see a clear path to fantasy relevance for Kolar. He can be avoided in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Still the Odd Man Out After Change of Scenery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:57 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson remains off the fantasy radar despite a trade late in the preseason. Johnson was on the roster bubble with the Steelers, who ultimately dealt him to the Packers after Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. There was some speculation that the former third-round pick could lead the way in Green Bay's backfield. In reality, he operated as the No. 3 running back in Week 1 due to his lack of familiarity with the Packers' system and his underwhelming track record in the NFL. MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks were extremely disappointing in the season opener, while Johnson didn't log a single offensive snap. We don't expect to see a major depth chart shakeup this week, which means that Johnson will remain buried in the third-string role with minimal volume headed his way. He can be dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams' Managers Should Temper Expectations for Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams had a very underwhelming performance in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran pass-catcher hauled in three of six targets for 26 yards while playing a modest 54% snap share. Under normal circumstances, this would be cause for alarm, but we're not ready to hit the panic button yet. Most of the Rams' offensive playmakers struggled in Week 1, perhaps due to Los Angeles' unique travel plans for the game in Australia. Those plans can be deemed a total failure, which cost the Rams in Week 1 but could spark optimism that the team will be able to get back on track stateside in Week 2. Adams' modest production could potentially be attributed to the Rams' travel debacle, and his low target share was likely a product of the Rams falling behind early and reducing the workload for some of their key players. Although we're optimistic that he can bounce back as a WR2 over the rest of the season, managers should still temper their expectations. Travel may have played a role in the Week 1 loss, but it's equally possible that the Australia game can't be blamed for the Rams' or Adams' struggles, which would spark serious concern for fantasy managers going forward. For Week 2, he fits best as a high-end WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams while we wait to decide whether he's going to trend up or down rest-of-season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Reed Falling Out of Favor in Green Bay's Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:45 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed occupied an underwhelming role during Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, which will drastically reduce his fantasy floor and ceiling going forward. Reed ceded key volume to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who both took an important step toward enjoying potential breakout campaigns in 2026. While Watson and Golden strengthen their rapport with Jordan Love, Reed has become the odd man out. He caught three passes for just 20 yards in the season opener, and he'll have a tough time making up that lost ground as long as Watson and Golden are healthy. To his credit, Reed did command seven targets in the Week 1 loss, but he still had a very modest 57% snap share with just five points in PPR leagues. He has fallen to WR37 in RotoBaller's Week 2 fantasy football rankings and can be benched in most leagues with 14 or fewer teams. The Packers face the New York Jets on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings an Afterthought with New Team
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:40 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (personal) belongs on the bench or waiver wire in all fantasy football leagues. Jennings played less than 50% of the snaps in Week 1, finishing with one target and zero receptions. It was a very disappointing appearance for the veteran receiver with his new team, especially after back-to-back top-33 fantasy finishes in San Francisco. This reduced role certainly didn't come out of nowhere, though. Jennings clearly entered the season as the No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, making it difficult for him to get onto the fantasy radar as long as those two pass-catchers stay healthy. To further complicate matters, Jennings missed practice Thursday due to a personal issue. Regardless of whether he suits up in Week 2 against the Bears, Jennings can be avoided in all leagues. He ranks as the WR79 in RotoBaller's Week 2 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White's Inefficiency and Low Volume a Major Concern
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:34 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White appears to be solidified as the team's clear No. 2 option out of the backfield. There was some speculation that he was signed to compete for Jacory Croskey-Merritt's lead-back role, but there was a clear gap between the two in Week 1, as White rushed for just 22 yards on seven carries. His low volume and lack of efficiency make him an unappealing fantasy option going forward. His role as a handcuff makes him a worthwhile stash in most leagues, but he does not belong in starting lineups as long as Croskey-Merritt is healthy. RotoBaller's fantasy football experts agree, dropping him to RB41 in their latest rankings for half-PPR leagues ahead of Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:12 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Moore initially exited during the first half and was listed as questionable with a stinger and shoulder injury, but the team eventually downgraded him to out at halftime. He finishes Week 2 with just one rushing attempt for a loss of one yard. He wasn't targeted in the passing game. It's a brutal loss for fantasy managers, as Moore earned his way into many fantasy lineups after exploding for five catches, 100 yards, and one touchdown in Week 1 against Houston. With Moore out of the lineup, Josh Allen's primary targets will now be wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Makai Lemon Looks Like the Clear WR3 in Philadelphia
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:59 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon's NFL career got off to an underwhelming start in Week 1, as he recorded three catches for minus-five yards on four targets in his team's win over the Washington Commanders. Lemon was the clear WR3 in the Eagles offense, as Philadelphia wideouts DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were both on the field for over 90% of the team's offensive snaps against Washington. A first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon has a chance to eventually work his way into a significant role in his team's passing game. However, the 22-year-old missed time during training camp with a hamstring injury. As a result, the Eagles may be bringing him along slowly to begin the year. Lemon remains an intriguing fantasy wideout for his season-long value, but he profiles as a risky start for fantasy managers heading into Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison's Stock Falling After Underwhelming Week 1 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had a disastrous game in his team's season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers, failing to record a catch on two targets. Addison had the least productive year of his career in 2025, recording 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets across 14 games. While the Vikings' offseason addition of veteran quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) inspired some confidence that Addison could have a bounce-back year, Murray suffered a concussion against Green Bay that knocked him out of the game in the first quarter. With veteran Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz under center for most of the game, Addison earned fewer targets than Vikings tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. While better days should be ahead for Addison, his upside remains limited by the presence of star Minnesota wideout Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' quarterback uncertainty.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:39 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Kupp was limited in practice on Wednesday with a back injury, but it appears he is trending toward being good to go for his team's Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The 33-year-old recorded two catches for 35 yards on three targets in Seattle's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Kupp was on the field for 78% of the Seahawks' offensive snaps against New England, second most among Seattle receivers behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, Kupp averaged just 4.4 targets per game while playing the WR2 role in Seattle in 2025 and will now be catching passes from backup quarterback Drew Lock for at least one week. Assuming he's able to play in Week 2, Kupp profiles as a deep-league flex option at best for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Josh Weinfuss
DJ Moore Questionable to Return on Thursday Night with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:36 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder, neck) is questionable to return to his team's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions due to a shoulder injury and a stinger, per an announcement from the team. The veteran wideout was pulled from the game after landing hard on his shoulder. Moore did not see a target before leaving the game and recorded one carry for -1 yard. If he is unable to return on Thursday, Bills wideouts Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir would likely be in line for increases in both playing time and target share.--Will Brady
Source: Buffalo Bills
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Off Giants Injury Report on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:20 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (illness) is not listed on his team's Thursday injury report, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Tracy Jr. missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness. The 26-year-old's 2026 season got off to a rough start in Week 1, as he recorded just two carries and lost a fumble in his team's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Entering Week 2, Tracy Jr. appears to be behind not only Giants RB1 Cam Skattebo but also veteran back Devin Singletary on the team's running back depth chart. The Giants also have another veteran back on their roster in Najee Harris, who could eventually pass Tracy Jr. on the depth chart as well. Barring a change of scenery or multiple injuries in the Giants' backfield, Tracy Jr. should be off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Jadarian Price in Line for More Opportunities Going Forward
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury indicated that rookie running back Jadarian Price will continue to earn more opportunities as the season progresses, per Seahawks beat writer Brian Nemhauser. Fleury implied that the team was cautious with Price's workload in the team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots because the rookie back is at such an early stage of his career. The 22-year-old recorded 58 scrimmage yards on 12 touches against New England. He out-snapped fellow Seahawks back George Holani, but only by one. With veteran Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) currently on Injured Reserve but expected back at some point mid-season, Price may not play a true workhorse role as a rookie. Still, he appears to be on his way to a more prominent workload in the Seahawks offense.--Will Brady
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Trey McBride Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. McBride popped up on the Week 2 injury report on Wednesday and was listed as a non-participant for rest and a back injury. McBride's return to a full practice a day later should leave fantasy managers without any worries heading into the team's Week 2 contest at home against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. In Arizona's surprising Week 1 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 26-year-old picked up where he left off in 2025, catching nine of his 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Sunday's matchup against a vaunted Seattle defense will not be as easy, but McBride has already established must-start status in fantasy football after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons over the last two years with 13 combined touchdowns for the Cardinals. In two games versus the Seahawks in 2025, McBride caught 16 of his 24 targets for 179 total yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
George Kittle Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:40 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Despite tearing his Achilles in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January, Kittle was active for San Francisco's Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia. However, the 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro only logged 46% of the offensive snaps and caught two of his five targets for just 12 yards. Kittle should be good to go for the Week 2 contest at home against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, and RotoBaller is expecting him to play more, especially since fellow TE Jake Tonges (knee) is out for the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should consider Kittle a better low-end TE1 play this weekend in an excellent matchup in his second game back from a torn Achilles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Tua Tagovailoa Won't Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:17 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday with an oblique injury and is not going to play in Week 2 on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush has been dealing with back spasms, but he made the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be available to make another start this weekend against Carolina. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered late last year, but he has also been a full participant in practice this week and split first-team reps with Rush on Thursday. The Falcons are being cautious with Penix, whom they view as their long-term franchise QB, and he was also a full practice participant last week before he was eventually ruled out in Week 1. Because Penix has not taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week, Rapoport believes that Rush will make a second straight start this week. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa, who continues to struggle to stay healthy, could be cut by the Falcons once Penix is given the green light to make his 2026 debut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport