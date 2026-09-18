Sep 17, 2026, 7:09 PM ET

The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip) has been ruled out for the Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after he was injured during warm-ups. The 28-year-old former first-rounder will have to sit out the second game of the year, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to return for the Bills' Week 3 contest on Sunday, Sept. 27, against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Oliver sidelined on Thursday against a strong Lions offense, Landon Jackson will most likely see most of the snaps on the interior of Buffalo's D-line as a result. In the season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oliver had five tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in a back-and-forth game that ended up in the Bills' favor by a score of 36-31.