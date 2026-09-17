Trey McBride Practices in Full on Thursday
Sep 17, 2026, 7:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. McBride popped up on the Week 2 injury report on Wednesday and was listed as a non-participant for rest and a back injury. McBride's return to a full practice a day later should leave fantasy managers without any worries heading into the team's Week 2 contest at home against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. In Arizona's surprising Week 1 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 26-year-old picked up where he left off in 2025, catching nine of his 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Sunday's matchup against a vaunted Seattle defense will not be as easy, but McBride has already established must-start status in fantasy football after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons over the last two years with 13 combined touchdowns for the Cardinals. In two games versus the Seahawks in 2025, McBride caught 16 of his 24 targets for 179 total yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
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George Kittle Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:40 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Despite tearing his Achilles in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January, Kittle was active for San Francisco's Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia. However, the 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro only logged 46% of the offensive snaps and caught two of his five targets for just 12 yards. Kittle should be good to go for the Week 2 contest at home against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, and RotoBaller is expecting him to play more, especially since fellow TE Jake Tonges (knee) is out for the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should consider Kittle a better low-end TE1 play this weekend in an excellent matchup in his second game back from a torn Achilles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Tua Tagovailoa Won't Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:17 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday with an oblique injury and is not going to play in Week 2 on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush has been dealing with back spasms, but he made the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be available to make another start this weekend against Carolina. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered late last year, but he has also been a full participant in practice this week and split first-team reps with Rush on Thursday. The Falcons are being cautious with Penix, whom they view as their long-term franchise QB, and he was also a full practice participant last week before he was eventually ruled out in Week 1. Because Penix has not taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week, Rapoport believes that Rush will make a second straight start this week. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa, who continues to struggle to stay healthy, could be cut by the Falcons once Penix is given the green light to make his 2026 debut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Ed Oliver Ruled Out After Injuring his Hip in Warm-Ups
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:09 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip) has been ruled out for the Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after he was injured during warm-ups. The 28-year-old former first-rounder will have to sit out the second game of the year, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to return for the Bills' Week 3 contest on Sunday, Sept. 27, against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Oliver sidelined on Thursday against a strong Lions offense, Landon Jackson will most likely see most of the snaps on the interior of Buffalo's D-line as a result. In the season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oliver had five tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in a back-and-forth game that ended up in the Bills' favor by a score of 36-31.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jakobi Meyers Puts in Another Limited Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week. Meyers was dealing with a thumb injury going into the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, but he managed to suit up on Sunday and played a team-high 65% of the offensive snaps among the team's crowded receiving corps while hauling in both of his targets for 40 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. The 29-year-old former undrafted free agent from North Carolina State will most likely upgrade to a full practice on Friday before suiting up for a difficult Week 2 matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos. Fellow wideout Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) has also been limited in two practices this week, but he should follow the same path as Meyers and be active on Sunday. In Jacksonville's crowded WR room, Meyers should be considered a boom/bust WR4/flex against Denver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. Remains Limited in Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was limited in practice again on Thursday with a shoulder injury, according to the team. Thomas suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, but he was able to return to the field. If he cannot upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could go into the weekend with a questionable tag as the Jags get set to take on the hosting Denver Broncos in Week 2. Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (thumb) is also on the injury report for a second straight week and has put in two limited practices, but he should be good to play this weekend. The 23-year-old Thomas caught all three of his targets in Week 1 for 40 yards, but he was unable to find the end zone. In a tough upcoming matchup on the road against the Broncos, and with an injury designation, BTJ is shaping up as a shaky WR4/flex option for fantasy managers in the Jaguars' crowded WR room. Check back on Friday to see if Thomas carries a questionable tag into the weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Kaelon Black Pops Up on Thursday's Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:33 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday after he was a full-go on Wednesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Black operated as the backup to Christian McCaffrey in the team's Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia, and he had a heavy workload with 14 carries for 65 yards and one catch for five yards in a blowout win. The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana has quickly become the preferred handcuff option for fantasy managers who have CMC rostered. It is unclear if his inclusion on Thursday's injury report is just a rest day or an actual injury that could put him in danger of playing in a plus Week 2 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins. If Black is not cleared to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, Jordan James would be forced to step up to back up McCaffrey in San Fran's backfield. After Black's impressive performance in the season opener, he is now rostered in 55% of Yahoo leagues for bench depth.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
RJ Harvey Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:22 PM ETDenver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) improved to a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Harvey was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week, so his upgrade to limited a day later brings optimism for his chances of playing in Week 2 in the home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If Harvey ends up being limited or out for the second game of the 2026 season, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman would be in line for a bigger role as the backup to early-down back J.K. Dobbins. Harvey led the Broncos' RBs with a 51% snap share in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, but it led to only three carries for 18 yards and four receptions (four targets) for 23 yards through the air in Denver's dismal offensive performance out of the gate. The Broncos' offense should eventually get things figured out, but the 25-year-old Harvey cannot be considered much more than an RB3/flex option in PPR formats going into this weekend, especially if he has an injury designation on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Joe Burrow Limited for Second Day in a Row
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:07 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second day in a row this week, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Bengals came down with some back tightness after the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and although he has not been a full participant yet, the 29-year-old did more on Thursday and looks to be on track to be fine for the Week 2 tilt in Houston against the Texans this Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler and former first overall pick out of LSU in 2020 went 25-for-35 passing in the season opener for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception to beat the Bucs 33-27. It was not a vintage Burrow performance, but it was solid enough, and Burrow will be a must-start again in all traditional fantasy football leagues if he is active this weekend against Houston, as expected.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Ravens Work Out Brandin Cooks Amid WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:01 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens worked out veteran free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Ravens' receiving depth is going to be tested early in the 2026 season after rookie Ja'Kobi Lane suffered a fractured wrist in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and top wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) is also questionable to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. With both Flowers and Lane potentially out this weekend, Baltimore could be looking at a starting three-wide set of veteran Rashod Bateman, rookie Elijah Sarratt, and Devontez Walker. The soon-to-be 33-year-old Cooks has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name in 12 NFL seasons, but his last one came in 2021 with the Houston Texans. Cooks played in 15 games with the Saints and Buffalo Bills last year and had only 24 catches for 279 yards and zero touchdowns. He could be a short-term solution for the Ravens for extra depth at the position, but if he signs, he will be a long shot to return significant value in fantasy football leagues, especially as soon as this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Kyler Murray Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 5:27 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) was listed as limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Murray suffered a scary concussion early in his Vikings debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and was placed in the league's concussion protocol. Veteran signal-caller Carson Wentz tossed three touchdown passes and led the Vikings to a comeback last weekend, and he will be in line to start in Week 2 against the division-rival Chicago Bears if Murray does not get the green light to return this weekend. The Vikings have not ruled Murray out yet, but the overwhelming belief is that he will miss at least one game due to his head injury. The former first-rounder came into the 2026 campaign as a popular bounce-back candidate in his new digs in Minnesota, but he is off to a bad start due to injury. The good news is that head coach Kevin O'Connell plans to stick with Murray as the team's starting QB once he is cleared.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Alvin Kamara Said he Feels Great, Not Limited
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 5:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) said he feels great and does not have any limitations in practice this week, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Kamara said that if he did not feel great, he would not be in a position to make his 2026 season debut this weekend on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The 31-year-old five-time Pro Bowler missed most of training camp this summer with an MCL injury in his knee, which also kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday. Kamara has been a full practice participant this week, but given how much time he missed in camp, it seems likely that he will be on a pitch count if he makes his debut this weekend, especially with Kendre Miller plenty capable of handling backup duties behind starter Travis Etienne Jr. Kamara's fantasy value has taken a huge hit in 2026 now that he is no longer the Saints' featured back, and at best, he will be an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Chris Olave's Hamstring Injury is Not Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 5:07 PM ETUpdating a previous report, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) left practice early on Thursday as a precautionary measure, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It is nothing that is expected to be a problem for Olave. The Saints listed Olave as questionable after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. This might have set off the alarm bells for many fantasy managers, but all signs point to the former first-round wideout being a full-go for the Week 2 contest on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The 26-year-old had an excellent first game of the 2026 season in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 182 yards in a tough 31-30 loss. Olave showed last year that he has great chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough, setting career highs across the board in catches (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) in 16 games. He will be a must-start this weekend in Baltimore in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Facing an Uphill Battle for Playing Time
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:58 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a disastrous showing in his team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Tracy Jr. recorded just two carries and lost a fumble in the second quarter, which led to him being benched for the remainder of the game. While Tracy Jr. topped 1,000 scrimmage yards in both 2024 and 2025, he has a new coaching staff in 2026 and now appears to be behind both Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary on the Giants' running back depth chart. Once fellow Giants back Najee Harris is fully up to speed with the team, Tracy Jr. may fall to the RB4 spot and could even be a candidate to be released. At this point, a change of scenery would almost certainly be the best thing for Tracy Jr.'s fantasy value. Barring a trade, his release, or at least one injury in the Giants' backfield, Tracy Jr. should remain off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Could Be Facing Reduced Workload in New England
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson played a workhorse role in his team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, recording 51 rushing yards on 18 carries and five catches for 44 yards on six targets. However, Stevenson's role in the New England backfield could be changing heading into the team's Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing the opener with an ankle injury, second-year Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has logged two full practices this week and looks to be on track for a return against Pittsburgh. Stevenson projects to be New England's lead back regardless of Henderson's status, so he still carries fantasy appeal. Still, the 23 touches he logged in Week 1 were more than he recorded in any game while sharing the field with Henderson in 2025. Heading into Week 2, Stevenson profiles as a low-end fantasy RB2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Is Matthew Stafford's Underwhelming Week 1 a Sign of Things to Come?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe reigning NFL MVP, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, delivered an underwhelming performance in his team's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford completed just 15 of 25 pass attempts for 155 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. Stafford was a steady QB1 option for most of the 2025 season, so fantasy managers should not overreact based on one rough performance. At the same time, Stafford is beginning his age-38 season and always profiled as a likely regression candidate after his massive spike in touchdown rate last year. With his complete lack of rushing ability, Stafford needs to lead a high-powered Rams passing game to be of use to fantasy managers. Stafford remains a solid QB2 option in Week 2 against the New York Giants, but his stock is fading a bit coming off the Week 1 dud.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Says his Knee Feels Great
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway on Thursday that his knee feels great. Chase hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice on Aug. 25 and was on the injury report heading into the season opener, but he was active in the Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro played 94% of the offensive snaps last Sunday, but he caught only two passes on four targets for 12 yards in a bust performance for the No. 1 WR off the board in most fantasy football drafts. Fantasy managers might have been wondering if Chase's knee was to blame. The former fifth overall pick from LSU says his knee is fine, though, so he should be expected to have a much better performance in Week 2 on the road against the Houston Texans. It is even better news that Chase has not been on the Bengals' injury report at all heading into this weekend. Start him with confidence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Ladd McConkey Missing From Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was working off to the side with a trainer again during practice on Thursday, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. McConkey was forced out of the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and has not practiced yet this week. The Chargers were calling McConkey day-to-day early this week, but with two missed practices under his belt, he is looking more doubtful than likely to suit up for a Week 2 divisional clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 24-year-old's fantasy managers were happy with McConkey's 5-82-1 line on seven targets in the season opener, but they will not be thrilled if he is inactive this weekend. If that is the case and McConkey does not return to practice on Friday, both Quentin Johnston and Tre' Davis would become more interesting as deep-league flex plays against the Raiders. Tight ends David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, and Oronde Gadsden would also likely be more involved in the passing game as the Bolts' offense looks to bounce back from an ugly Week 1 showing against Arizona.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Chris Olave Added to Saints Injury Report with Hamstring Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:27 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was added to the team's Thursday injury report as a limited practice participant, per Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports. Olave was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, which suggests he could have felt something in the hamstring during practice this week. The 26-year-old had a monster game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, recording 10 catches for 182 yards on 13 targets. If he's unable to practice in full on Friday, Olave will likely enter the weekend with an injury designation. Should Olave be sidelined for the Saints' Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans wideouts Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance, as well as tight end Juwan Johnson (illness), could all be in line for increased workloads.--Will Brady
Source: Audacy Sports - Jeff Nowak
Jalen Coker Still Limited but Expected to Play
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 4:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) remained limited at Thursday's practice, according to Joe Person. Coker has now been limited on back-to-back days, but Carolina still expects him to play Sunday against Atlanta. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that the plan was to ramp Coker up through the week and "cut him loose" Friday after he was able to get a few team reps. Coker rolled his ankle during the Week 1 loss to Chicago, then stayed in the game and finished with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He was in a walking boot Monday, though Coker called that precautionary. The second straight limited practice shows the ankle is still being managed, but nothing the Panthers have said so far points to a setback. Friday's session should tell us whether Coker is ready for a normal workload in Atlanta.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
DK Metcalf Will Continue to be Fed the Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf only caught four of the 10 passes that quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his way for 40 yards in the team's Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that is not going to stop Rodgers from feeding Metcalf, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. In addition to the dropped passes, Metcalf was flagged twice for offensive pass interference. "I'm not worried about DK at all, man," Rodgers said. "I love DK. He's one of my closest friends on the team, and I'm going to keep feeding him." DeFabo points out that the Metcalf-Rodgers connection is "one of the most important relationships" on the team. The duo must improve upon their weak season-opening performance on Sunday if they want to make any noise in 2026. Going into the Week 2 matchup in New England against the Patriots, Metcalf should be viewed as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex with a potentially bigger target share if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is limited or out. Pittman was limited in practice on Wednesday and was held out on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo