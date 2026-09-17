Rhamondre Stevenson Could Be Facing Reduced Workload in New England
Sep 17, 2026, 4:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson played a workhorse role in his team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, recording 51 rushing yards on 18 carries and five catches for 44 yards on six targets. However, Stevenson's role in the New England backfield could be changing heading into the team's Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing the opener with an ankle injury, second-year Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has logged two full practices this week and looks to be on track for a return against Pittsburgh. Stevenson projects to be New England's lead back regardless of Henderson's status, so he still carries fantasy appeal. Still, the 23 touches he logged in Week 1 were more than he recorded in any game while sharing the field with Henderson in 2025. Heading into Week 2, Stevenson profiles as a low-end fantasy RB2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Is Matthew Stafford's Underwhelming Week 1 a Sign of Things to Come?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe reigning NFL MVP, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, delivered an underwhelming performance in his team's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford completed just 15 of 25 pass attempts for 155 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. Stafford was a steady QB1 option for most of the 2025 season, so fantasy managers should not overreact based on one rough performance. At the same time, Stafford is beginning his age-38 season and always profiled as a likely regression candidate after his massive spike in touchdown rate last year. With his complete lack of rushing ability, Stafford needs to lead a high-powered Rams passing game to be of use to fantasy managers. Stafford remains a solid QB2 option in Week 2 against the New York Giants, but his stock is fading a bit coming off the Week 1 dud.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Says his Knee Feels Great
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway on Thursday that his knee feels great. Chase hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice on Aug. 25 and was on the injury report heading into the season opener, but he was active in the Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro played 94% of the offensive snaps last Sunday, but he caught only two passes on four targets for 12 yards in a bust performance for the No. 1 WR off the board in most fantasy football drafts. Fantasy managers might have been wondering if Chase's knee was to blame. The former fifth overall pick from LSU says his knee is fine, though, so he should be expected to have a much better performance in Week 2 on the road against the Houston Texans. It is even better news that Chase has not been on the Bengals' injury report at all heading into this weekend. Start him with confidence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Ladd McConkey Missing From Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was working off to the side with a trainer again during practice on Thursday, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. McConkey was forced out of the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and has not practiced yet this week. The Chargers were calling McConkey day-to-day early this week, but with two missed practices under his belt, he is looking more doubtful than likely to suit up for a Week 2 divisional clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 24-year-old's fantasy managers were happy with McConkey's 5-82-1 line on seven targets in the season opener, but they will not be thrilled if he is inactive this weekend. If that is the case and McConkey does not return to practice on Friday, both Quentin Johnston and Tre' Davis would become more interesting as deep-league flex plays against the Raiders. Tight ends David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, and Oronde Gadsden would also likely be more involved in the passing game as the Bolts' offense looks to bounce back from an ugly Week 1 showing against Arizona.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Chris Olave Added to Saints Injury Report with Hamstring Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:27 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was added to the team's Thursday injury report as a limited practice participant, per Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports. Olave was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, which suggests he could have felt something in the hamstring during practice this week. The 26-year-old had a monster game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, recording 10 catches for 182 yards on 13 targets. If he's unable to practice in full on Friday, Olave will likely enter the weekend with an injury designation. Should Olave be sidelined for the Saints' Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans wideouts Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance, as well as tight end Juwan Johnson (illness), could all be in line for increased workloads.--Will Brady
Source: Audacy Sports - Jeff Nowak
Jalen Coker Still Limited but Expected to Play
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 4:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) remained limited at Thursday's practice, according to Joe Person. Coker has now been limited on back-to-back days, but Carolina still expects him to play Sunday against Atlanta. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that the plan was to ramp Coker up through the week and "cut him loose" Friday after he was able to get a few team reps. Coker rolled his ankle during the Week 1 loss to Chicago, then stayed in the game and finished with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He was in a walking boot Monday, though Coker called that precautionary. The second straight limited practice shows the ankle is still being managed, but nothing the Panthers have said so far points to a setback. Friday's session should tell us whether Coker is ready for a normal workload in Atlanta.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
DK Metcalf Will Continue to be Fed the Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf only caught four of the 10 passes that quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his way for 40 yards in the team's Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that is not going to stop Rodgers from feeding Metcalf, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. In addition to the dropped passes, Metcalf was flagged twice for offensive pass interference. "I'm not worried about DK at all, man," Rodgers said. "I love DK. He's one of my closest friends on the team, and I'm going to keep feeding him." DeFabo points out that the Metcalf-Rodgers connection is "one of the most important relationships" on the team. The duo must improve upon their weak season-opening performance on Sunday if they want to make any noise in 2026. Going into the Week 2 matchup in New England against the Patriots, Metcalf should be viewed as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex with a potentially bigger target share if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is limited or out. Pittman was limited in practice on Wednesday and was held out on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Elijah Arroyo Could Be Limited to a Reserve Role in Seattle
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo was barely utilized in his team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, failing to earn a single target. A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Arroyo earned some buzz during the offseason, and there was a belief in some circles that he could move into a larger role in the Seahawks offense in his second season. However, it was Seattle tight end AJ Barner who dominated playing time against New England, playing 88% of the Seahawks' offensive snaps compared to just 22% for Arroyo. Even if Arroyo works his way onto the field more in the coming weeks, the Seattle passing game will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (hip) for at least Week 2 and potentially longer. Arroyo maintains some long-term upside, but he should likely be off the radar of redraft managers for the time being.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Earning the Confidence of Packers' Coaching Staff
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told the media on Thursday that running back MarShawn Lloyd has "shown a lot of confidence" that he can handle the team's primary backfield duties. Lloyd had a quiet game in Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, recording 13 carries for 37 yards. However, Lloyd led the Packers backfield in touches and could have an extended run as Green Bay's RB1 while star Packers back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest. Fellow Packers running back Chris Brooks out-snapped Lloyd against Minnesota and could be the team's preferred passing-downs back, which limits Lloyd's fantasy upside to some degree. Still, Lloyd profiles as a flex option for fantasy managers heading into Green Bay's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.--Will Brady
Source: Green Bay Packers
Kyle Monangai Limited for Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 4:11 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, according to Bears Communications. That makes two straight limited sessions after the injury popped up on Wednesday's report. Monangai is coming off an explosive opener, rushing 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for another 24 yards against Carolina. He also played 32 offensive snaps, compared with 43 for D'Andre Swift, although some of that work came after Chicago had taken control of the game. Swift remained limited Thursday with ankle and knee issues of his own, leaving both Bears running backs on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Minnesota. Monangai showed enough in Week 1 to remain an interesting flex option if active, but the back-to-back limited practices add some uncertainty to that outlook.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Cyrus Allen Drawing Continued Confidence From Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen barely played in the season opener, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made it clear Thursday that the rookie is still very much in the team's plans. Allen logged just one offensive snap against Denver and drew a target on the play, but Bieniemy told Charles Goldman that the fifth-round pick needs to "stay the course" and said he's confident Allen will help Kansas City win games this season. That's encouraging after Allen generated plenty of buzz during training camp and the preseason. The Chiefs aren't rushing him into a bigger role, but the coaching staff clearly hasn't cooled on what he showed this summer. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton are still handling most of the receiver work, so Allen may need some patience. Still, Bieniemy's comments are a good reminder that his Week 1 usage doesn't necessarily tell us where his role is headed. He's a name worth keeping on the radar, especially in deeper and dynasty formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Charles Goldman
D'Andre Swift Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 3:53 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (ankle, knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Fellow backfield mate Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was also limited for a second straight day on Thursday. Chicago's backfield is uncertain for Sunday's Week 2 divisional clash against the Minnesota Vikings, but we should have a better idea of the RB picture after Friday's practice. It is possible that both Swift and Monangai practice in full on Friday and are removed from the final injury report. While Monangai had a big touchdown run in the team's Week 1 season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, Swift handled a team-high 18 carries for 124 yards and scored three times on the ground to make a statement to begin the 2026 campaign. He added one catch on his lone target for a gain of 10 yards. If Swift is cleared to play this weekend, he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Oronde Gadsden Expected to See More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden should see more work in Week 2 after barely being part of the offense in the opener. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel told Kris Rhim that Gadsden "isn't doing anything wrong" and added, "I'd expect to see more of him." Gadsden played 10 offensive snaps against Arizona but still caught both of his targets for 32 yards, including a 26-yard gain. David Njoku and Charlie Kolar each played 30 offensive snaps, so there is still plenty standing between Gadsden and a full-time role. The encouraging part is that McDaniel doesn't sound like the small Week 1 workload was punishment for poor play. Gadsden caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, and Los Angeles clearly still has use for that receiving ability. He remains more of a deeper-league option for now, but Thursday's comments make the Week 2 snap count worth watching closely.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kris Rhim
Kenny Gainwell's Week 1 Role Looks Less Valuable
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:35 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell was on the field plenty in Week 1, which almost makes his usage more concerning. He played 26 of 57 offensive snaps against Cincinnati, but finished with five carries for 15 yards and one catch for three. Bucky Irving played 35 snaps and saw 15 touches, including all seven of his targets. That's a rough split for Gainwell after he caught 73 passes in Pittsburgh last season and came to Tampa Bay expected to help on third downs. The Bucs even used both backs together on four plays, so his lack of work wasn't simply because Irving kept him off the field. Gainwell still has a role, but Week 1 didn't show much standalone fantasy value. Six touches on a 46% snap share is the part that stands out, especially with Irving handling the passing-game work that looked like Gainwell's clearest path to weekly usefulness.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter's Fantasy Stock Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:27 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter barely had an offensive role in Week 1. He played four snaps on offense in the 34-10 win over Cleveland and 29 on defense. Hunter touched the ball on two of those four offensive plays, catching his only target for eight yards and adding three yards on one carry. The bigger issue is getting onto the field. Jacksonville had already been leaning Hunter toward cornerback late in camp, and the opener made that concern very real for fantasy managers. Parker Washington caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Jakobi Meyers also scored. Both were on the field for more than 60% of the offensive snaps. Hunter was at 7%. Brian Thomas Jr. also remains ahead of him in the receiver mix. There may still be packages for Hunter on offense, but four snaps is nowhere near enough to support consistent fantasy value. His stock is still sliding after Week 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 3:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was not participating during the media-viewing portion of practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers had a meniscus trim on his left knee and missed the Week 1 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. Reports have suggested that the 23-year-old star tight end is not dealing with an overly serious injury, potentially putting him in play to make his season debut this Sunday in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Klint Kubiak was hopeful on Wednesday that Bowers would return to practice on either Thursday or Friday. Bowers' status continues to be up in the air, and if he is cleared to play on Sunday, he could carry bust potential for fantasy managers if the Raiders decide to limit his snaps. Michael Mayer was the Raiders' top pass-catching TE in the Week 1 win over Miami, catching six of his seven targets for 32 yards. If Bowers misses another game, Mayer will once again be on the TE streaming radar, especially in two-TE leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Hollywood Brown's Fantasy Stock Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown was active for the season opener and never got on the field. DeVonta Smith played 52 offensive snaps, Dontayvion Wicks 50, rookie Makai Lemon 35, and Darius Cooper eight. Brown played zero. Nick Sirianni said afterward that Philadelphia wants to get him involved and that the receiver rotation simply never got there in Week 1. Brown said he was surprised and hadn't been told beforehand that he wouldn't play. That makes this more than an empty box score. Whatever the exact plan was, four Eagles wide receivers saw the field before Brown did. Sirianni's comments leave room for that to change quickly, but there is no way around what Week 1 showed. Brown needs snaps before targets can even become part of the fantasy discussion. For now, going from a potential complementary piece to no offensive role at all is a major hit to his stock.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Officially Place Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 3:02 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams officially placed All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Garrett will miss at least the next four games. The earliest that Garrett could rejoin the Rams is for their divisional clash on Oct. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro recorded 23 sacks in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns to break the league's all-time single-season sack record. But Garrett missed most of his first training camp with the Rams this summer due to a knee injury. He was active for the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday in Australia, but he was not feeling well and failed to record a single tackle in the blowout loss. Garrett is having a scope to clean out his troublesome knee. As of right now, it is unclear if he will have a shot to return in Week 6 when he is eligible. In the meantime, he should be stashed in all IDP fantasy formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Luther Burden III Proves Breakout Case With Strong Week 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III was one of the most popular second-year breakout candidates at the receiver position going into the 2026 season. Burden backed up that hype in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, playing a team-high 73% of the offensive snaps while catching all five of his targets for 63 yards. The 22-year-old also had one carry for a gain of just two yards. It actually might have been a little disappointing that Burden did not have a bigger game, with the Bears putting up a whopping 59 points in the win over Carolina. It is also worth noting that second-year tight end Colston Loveland did not have a single catch in this one. The Bears' passing game was not really needed against the Panthers, but that could change quickly in their Week 2 divisional clash against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Burden is definitely going to have some monster games in his second year in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, and he should be in all starting fantasy lineups this weekend as a WR2/3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tre' Harris Could Have Bigger Opportunity With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris and the Chargers' offense surprisingly struggled to move the ball consistently in their Week 1 season-opening upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Harris caught half of his six targets on the day for just 20 yards and was held out of the end zone in the first game of his sophomore season in 2026. The good news for the former second-rounder from Mississippi is that he played a healthy 75% of the offensive snaps (just two fewer than Quentin Johnston). The 24-year-old pass-catcher has become an interesting waiver-wire option at receiver heading into a Week 2 divisional tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders, primarily because top wideout Ladd McConkey (rib) is currently questionable after missing Wednesday's practice. If McConkey is not cleared to play this weekend, Harris will have a significantly bigger role alongside Johnston and could be worth a flex play in deeper fantasy leagues. Harris caught 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets in 17 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Penix Jr. Splitting First-Team Reps Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Cooper Rush both threw to starters in the routes-on-air drill on Thursday during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) missed a second straight day of practice, so it looks like it will come down to either Rush (for a second straight) starting or Penix starting under center in Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Penix was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but both he and the Falcons are taking it slow as he continues to recover from a partially torn ACL late last year. Penix missed most of training camp and the entire preseason. In both the short and long term, the Falcons plan on using Penix as their starting QB after he was drafted eighth overall in 2024 out of the University of Washington. If Rush makes a second straight start to begin the 2026 season, he will be a desperation QB2 in superflex leagues after throwing for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi