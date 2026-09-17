Elijah Arroyo Could Be Limited to a Reserve Role in Seattle
Sep 17, 2026, 4:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo was barely utilized in his team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, failing to earn a single target. A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Arroyo earned some buzz during the offseason, and there was a belief in some circles that he could move into a larger role in the Seahawks offense in his second season. However, it was Seattle tight end AJ Barner who dominated playing time against New England, playing 88% of the Seahawks' offensive snaps compared to just 22% for Arroyo. Even if Arroyo works his way onto the field more in the coming weeks, the Seattle passing game will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (hip) for at least Week 2 and potentially longer. Arroyo maintains some long-term upside, but he should likely be off the radar of redraft managers for the time being.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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MarShawn Lloyd Earning the Confidence of Packers' Coaching Staff
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 4:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told the media on Thursday that running back MarShawn Lloyd has "shown a lot of confidence" that he can handle the team's primary backfield duties. Lloyd had a quiet game in Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, recording 13 carries for 37 yards. However, Lloyd led the Packers backfield in touches and could have an extended run as Green Bay's RB1 while star Packers back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest. Fellow Packers running back Chris Brooks out-snapped Lloyd against Minnesota and could be the team's preferred passing-downs back, which limits Lloyd's fantasy upside to some degree. Still, Lloyd profiles as a flex option for fantasy managers heading into Green Bay's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.--Will Brady
Source: Green Bay Packers
Kyle Monangai Limited for Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 4:11 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, according to Bears Communications. That makes two straight limited sessions after the injury popped up on Wednesday's report. Monangai is coming off an explosive opener, rushing 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for another 24 yards against Carolina. He also played 32 offensive snaps, compared with 43 for D'Andre Swift, although some of that work came after Chicago had taken control of the game. Swift remained limited Thursday with ankle and knee issues of his own, leaving both Bears running backs on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Minnesota. Monangai showed enough in Week 1 to remain an interesting flex option if active, but the back-to-back limited practices add some uncertainty to that outlook.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Cyrus Allen Drawing Continued Confidence From Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen barely played in the season opener, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made it clear Thursday that the rookie is still very much in the team's plans. Allen logged just one offensive snap against Denver and drew a target on the play, but Bieniemy told Charles Goldman that the fifth-round pick needs to "stay the course" and said he's confident Allen will help Kansas City win games this season. That's encouraging after Allen generated plenty of buzz during training camp and the preseason. The Chiefs aren't rushing him into a bigger role, but the coaching staff clearly hasn't cooled on what he showed this summer. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton are still handling most of the receiver work, so Allen may need some patience. Still, Bieniemy's comments are a good reminder that his Week 1 usage doesn't necessarily tell us where his role is headed. He's a name worth keeping on the radar, especially in deeper and dynasty formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Charles Goldman
D'Andre Swift Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 3:53 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (ankle, knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Fellow backfield mate Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was also limited for a second straight day on Thursday. Chicago's backfield is uncertain for Sunday's Week 2 divisional clash against the Minnesota Vikings, but we should have a better idea of the RB picture after Friday's practice. It is possible that both Swift and Monangai practice in full on Friday and are removed from the final injury report. While Monangai had a big touchdown run in the team's Week 1 season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, Swift handled a team-high 18 carries for 124 yards and scored three times on the ground to make a statement to begin the 2026 campaign. He added one catch on his lone target for a gain of 10 yards. If Swift is cleared to play this weekend, he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Oronde Gadsden Expected to See More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden should see more work in Week 2 after barely being part of the offense in the opener. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel told Kris Rhim that Gadsden "isn't doing anything wrong" and added, "I'd expect to see more of him." Gadsden played 10 offensive snaps against Arizona but still caught both of his targets for 32 yards, including a 26-yard gain. David Njoku and Charlie Kolar each played 30 offensive snaps, so there is still plenty standing between Gadsden and a full-time role. The encouraging part is that McDaniel doesn't sound like the small Week 1 workload was punishment for poor play. Gadsden caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, and Los Angeles clearly still has use for that receiving ability. He remains more of a deeper-league option for now, but Thursday's comments make the Week 2 snap count worth watching closely.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kris Rhim
Kenny Gainwell's Week 1 Role Looks Less Valuable
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:35 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell was on the field plenty in Week 1, which almost makes his usage more concerning. He played 26 of 57 offensive snaps against Cincinnati, but finished with five carries for 15 yards and one catch for three. Bucky Irving played 35 snaps and saw 15 touches, including all seven of his targets. That's a rough split for Gainwell after he caught 73 passes in Pittsburgh last season and came to Tampa Bay expected to help on third downs. The Bucs even used both backs together on four plays, so his lack of work wasn't simply because Irving kept him off the field. Gainwell still has a role, but Week 1 didn't show much standalone fantasy value. Six touches on a 46% snap share is the part that stands out, especially with Irving handling the passing-game work that looked like Gainwell's clearest path to weekly usefulness.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter's Fantasy Stock Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:27 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter barely had an offensive role in Week 1. He played four snaps on offense in the 34-10 win over Cleveland and 29 on defense. Hunter touched the ball on two of those four offensive plays, catching his only target for eight yards and adding three yards on one carry. The bigger issue is getting onto the field. Jacksonville had already been leaning Hunter toward cornerback late in camp, and the opener made that concern very real for fantasy managers. Parker Washington caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Jakobi Meyers also scored. Both were on the field for more than 60% of the offensive snaps. Hunter was at 7%. Brian Thomas Jr. also remains ahead of him in the receiver mix. There may still be packages for Hunter on offense, but four snaps is nowhere near enough to support consistent fantasy value. His stock is still sliding after Week 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 3:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was not participating during the media-viewing portion of practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers had a meniscus trim on his left knee and missed the Week 1 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. Reports have suggested that the 23-year-old star tight end is not dealing with an overly serious injury, potentially putting him in play to make his season debut this Sunday in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Klint Kubiak was hopeful on Wednesday that Bowers would return to practice on either Thursday or Friday. Bowers' status continues to be up in the air, and if he is cleared to play on Sunday, he could carry bust potential for fantasy managers if the Raiders decide to limit his snaps. Michael Mayer was the Raiders' top pass-catching TE in the Week 1 win over Miami, catching six of his seven targets for 32 yards. If Bowers misses another game, Mayer will once again be on the TE streaming radar, especially in two-TE leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Hollywood Brown's Fantasy Stock Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 3:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown was active for the season opener and never got on the field. DeVonta Smith played 52 offensive snaps, Dontayvion Wicks 50, rookie Makai Lemon 35, and Darius Cooper eight. Brown played zero. Nick Sirianni said afterward that Philadelphia wants to get him involved and that the receiver rotation simply never got there in Week 1. Brown said he was surprised and hadn't been told beforehand that he wouldn't play. That makes this more than an empty box score. Whatever the exact plan was, four Eagles wide receivers saw the field before Brown did. Sirianni's comments leave room for that to change quickly, but there is no way around what Week 1 showed. Brown needs snaps before targets can even become part of the fantasy discussion. For now, going from a potential complementary piece to no offensive role at all is a major hit to his stock.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Officially Place Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 3:02 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams officially placed All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Garrett will miss at least the next four games. The earliest that Garrett could rejoin the Rams is for their divisional clash on Oct. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro recorded 23 sacks in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns to break the league's all-time single-season sack record. But Garrett missed most of his first training camp with the Rams this summer due to a knee injury. He was active for the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday in Australia, but he was not feeling well and failed to record a single tackle in the blowout loss. Garrett is having a scope to clean out his troublesome knee. As of right now, it is unclear if he will have a shot to return in Week 6 when he is eligible. In the meantime, he should be stashed in all IDP fantasy formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Luther Burden III Proves Breakout Case With Strong Week 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III was one of the most popular second-year breakout candidates at the receiver position going into the 2026 season. Burden backed up that hype in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, playing a team-high 73% of the offensive snaps while catching all five of his targets for 63 yards. The 22-year-old also had one carry for a gain of just two yards. It actually might have been a little disappointing that Burden did not have a bigger game, with the Bears putting up a whopping 59 points in the win over Carolina. It is also worth noting that second-year tight end Colston Loveland did not have a single catch in this one. The Bears' passing game was not really needed against the Panthers, but that could change quickly in their Week 2 divisional clash against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Burden is definitely going to have some monster games in his second year in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, and he should be in all starting fantasy lineups this weekend as a WR2/3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tre' Harris Could Have Bigger Opportunity With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris and the Chargers' offense surprisingly struggled to move the ball consistently in their Week 1 season-opening upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Harris caught half of his six targets on the day for just 20 yards and was held out of the end zone in the first game of his sophomore season in 2026. The good news for the former second-rounder from Mississippi is that he played a healthy 75% of the offensive snaps (just two fewer than Quentin Johnston). The 24-year-old pass-catcher has become an interesting waiver-wire option at receiver heading into a Week 2 divisional tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders, primarily because top wideout Ladd McConkey (rib) is currently questionable after missing Wednesday's practice. If McConkey is not cleared to play this weekend, Harris will have a significantly bigger role alongside Johnston and could be worth a flex play in deeper fantasy leagues. Harris caught 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets in 17 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Penix Jr. Splitting First-Team Reps Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Cooper Rush both threw to starters in the routes-on-air drill on Thursday during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) missed a second straight day of practice, so it looks like it will come down to either Rush (for a second straight) starting or Penix starting under center in Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Penix was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but both he and the Falcons are taking it slow as he continues to recover from a partially torn ACL late last year. Penix missed most of training camp and the entire preseason. In both the short and long term, the Falcons plan on using Penix as their starting QB after he was drafted eighth overall in 2024 out of the University of Washington. If Rush makes a second straight start to begin the 2026 season, he will be a desperation QB2 in superflex leagues after throwing for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Joe Burrow Shows Encouraging Signs of Participation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 2:01 PM ETOne day after popping up on the injury report and logging a limited practice with back tightness, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was seen during the media-accessible portion of Thursday's practice going through his pre-practice throwing routine in full shoulder pads and helmet. With signs pointing toward a return to full participation, Burrow will look to move past what has become a traditionally slow start to the season. He threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Bengals' Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, but he faces a Texans defense on Sunday that is still viewed as one of the league's fiercest units despite allowing a QB2 performance to Josh Allen in the season opener. Burrow is RotoBaller's QB9 this week in a game with a 22-point implied team total.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Paul Dehner Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson Says He's "Ready to Go"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew England Patriots second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) missed the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl rematch last Wednesday night, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and said on Thursday that he is "ready to go," according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots could still ease the former Ohio State star back into their backfield, but it is looking very likely that he will make his season debut in the Week 2 tilt at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. When both Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are healthy, they are expected to split New England's backfield in half, which makes them both basically RB3/flex options every week when they are both healthy. Henderson's impending return is definitely bad news for Stevenson, who averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on 18 rushing attempts in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Henderson is already rostered in 93% of Yahoo leagues after he had 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in his first NFL season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Judge Denies Request to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs Case
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:50 PM ETA Wisconsin judge has rejected a proposed order to permanently seal evidence in the case against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, according to Michael Gross and Fox 11 News. Jacobs was convicted last week on two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in May, and his ex-girlfriend petitioned the court to seal evidence in the case, including home security footage. Although the motion was denied, Judge Marc Hammer will continue to review the issue. Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List, and the NFL is attempting to obtain video from the investigation. In his absence, the Packers split work close to evenly between Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael Gross - Fox 11 News
Alec Pierce Absent from Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:38 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (undisclosed) did not practice on Thursday after logging a full participation on Wednesday. It is unclear whether this was a planned rest day or a setback after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Colts' number one receiver was able to suit up for the season opener and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards, but he was clearly still limited, running fewer routes than both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts face the Chiefs on Sunday night, making it all the more important for fantasy managers to have a pivot plan if Pierce is unavailable for Week 2; his status will need to be monitored when the team releases its official injury report later in the day.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joel A. Erickson
Tua Tagovailoa Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 1:37 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was not seen at practice on Thursday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa tweaked his oblique muscle in practice last Thursday and was inactive in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and he is trending in the wrong direction to play this Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush made the start in Week 1 with both Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) unavailable. Penix was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but it remains to be seen if the Falcons will clear him to make his 2026 debut this weekend. Tagovailoa has not been ruled out yet for a second straight week, but it is looking more unlikely that he will start for the Falcons against Carolina. The 28-year-old former fifth overall pick was cut by the Miami Dolphins and was hoping to turn things around in Atlanta, but injuries have reared their head again, on top of Tagovailoa struggling mightily as a passer for the Falcons during training camp. Once Penix returns from the partially torn ACL he suffered late last year, it is possible that the Falcons will cut Tagovailoa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Zay Flowers Not Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:25 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was not seen during the media accessible portion of Thursday's practice after logging a DNP on Wednesday. Flowers had one of the most impressive performances of Week 1, posting a career-high 150 receiving yards on only 11 routes run, but he exited at the end of the first half with a hamstring injury after missing time near the end of training camp with a similar issue. The Ravens placed rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on injured reserve earlier this week with a wrist injury, and with Flowers looking doubtful for Week 2 against the Saints, veteran Rashod Bateman could be forced into the number one wide receiver spot. Rookie Elijah Sarratt is also expected to make his NFL debut after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
Michael Pittman Jr. Not Spotted at Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was not seen during the media accessible portion of Thursday's practice after being listed as limited with a foot issue on Wednesday. Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in his team debut, but saw less involvement than initially projected in a surprisingly downfield-heavy game plan. The Steelers face the Patriots on Sunday, who boast one of the league's strongest secondaries but can be beaten in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, with a thin core of linebackers better suited to play downhill than in coverage. If Pittman is able to suit up in Week 2, he could provide sneaky value from the flex, but his status will need to be monitored as he appears to be trending in the wrong direction. UPDATE: SteelersNow.com's Alan Saunders reports that Pittman was officially a DNP on Thursday, putting his status in question for Week 2 against the Patriots.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Alan Saunders